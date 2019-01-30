New primary free school announced for Shinfield West, Wokingham

I have received this letter from the Department for Education:

Dear Sir John Redwood,

Statement of Intent for a new primary free school in Shinfield West,

Wokingham

I am writing to inform you that Keys Academy Trust has been given Secretary

of State approval to sponsor the new free school, which is proposed to open

from September 2019 or September 2020.

Since Floreat Education Academies Trust withdrew from the project in May

2018, Wokingham Borough Council invited proposals from other potential

sponsors under section 6A (the free school presumption’) of the Education

and Inspections Act 2006 (referred to as the Act’). Following the local

authority’s assessment of the proposals received, the Secretary of State has

agreed, in principle, that sponsorship of the new free school be awarded to

Keys Academy Trust.

With effect from May 2015, all new schools established under s6a of the Act

have been classified as free schools. The school is not required to use the

term free school’ in its name, in line with practice within the department’s

centrally managed free schools programme.

Letters have also been sent to Wokingham Borough Council and Keys

Academy Trust informing them of the decision.

Yours sincerely

Martin Post

Regional Schools Commissioner, North West London and South central