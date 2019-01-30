The Commons votes

Yesterday the Commons voted down the Grieve and Cooper amendments to the government’s neutral motion. The Grieve amendment would have given Parliamentary time for a series of debates and votes on indicative approaches to Brexit, seeking to pre-empt or direct the role of government to propose, amend or pass legislation and pursue policies of its design. The Cooper amendment would have given Parliamentary time to enact a delay in Brexit, amending the EU Withdrawal Act, against the government’s wishes. These amendments were rejected by 20 and 23 votes respectively, more than the government’s majority.
The Commons also passed the Spelman amendment by 8 votes. This amendment to the motion expresses the opinion that we should not leave without an agreement, but it does not overturn the legislation already passed for us to leave on 29 March. The government opposed it, in part because any suggestion we will not leave without a deal undermines the UK bargaining position.
The Brady amendment also passed requiring the government to go back to Brussels to seek to remove the Irish backstop from the draft Withdrawal Agreement. The government to win over more Conservatives to this measure promised that they will seek a rewrite of the legal text of the agreement on the backstop, when they had previously indicated they would just be seeking a protocol which would have been too weak. The PM also promised she will strengthen the official negotiating team and will take seriously the Malthouse compromise about the future negotiations and possible settlement. As someone who objects to more than just the backstop in the draft Agreement I was unable to support a motion which said I would support the Withdrawal Agreement after changes to the backstop. I do support the part of the Malthouse approach which seeks a managed no deal Brexit with talks about a comprehensive free trade agreement and use of the Article 24 of the GATT whilst in talks about such a proposal. I do not agree with more delay or payments to the EU after March. It is difficult to see what we might be able to agree after March that we have been. unable to agree over the previous 33 months. If the EU agreed this removes the need for any tariffs or new barriers to UK/EU trade.
Well done. I too object to far more than the back stop in May’s dire agreement. A managed no deal Brexit is certainly the way to go. Alas the Grieve/Soubry types in the Tory party are destroying the many negotiation strength of UK at every turn. It seems these types object to being called traitors. But what other label would be appropriate for them? Alastair Campbell even tweeted a while back that the Irish leader Leo Varadkar should play hardball with Britain over his country’s border with the UK.
So Alistair Campbell agrees with Theresa May that the Irish government and the EU should carry on making a mountain out of a molehill on the border.
It seems these types object to being called traitors. But what other label would be appropriate for them?
There is no other label, thats exactly what they are.
A government whipped amendment to its own proposed legislation…. with the sole purpose to focus objections on the May Agreement to just one issue; the Irish Backstop. What more evidence is needed that this is a planned and played strategy to get the May Deal passed.
No wonder Mrs. May looked relaxed and satisfied, declaring that she would return to Brussels and negotiate a change. The fix is in. What happened to ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’ , etc, etc. The Irish Backstop is of no financial value to the EU bureaucracy, the May Agreement is a financial lifeline, we are crazy to approve it.
Agree totally. The ERGs position was about so much more than the back stop but they seem to have sold out.
The fix is indeed in.
I am still not sure how the government managed to overcome a resounding defeat on the Withdrawal Agreement by a record margin.
Removing a backstop – which was only an unnecessary bargaining tactic in the first place – does not address any of the other faults in the WA. The £39 billion will still be handed over without any justification. There is no progress on any sort of actual trading agreement. There is no sign of when it will all be properly done and dusted. Project Figleaf proved successful after all.
WTO still seems the most expedient and sensible exit despite various scare stories including the latest 12000 additional victims dying of heart attacks.
Of course if the EU stick to their guns and refuse to change the backstop we still have to see if May will stick to the planned WTO exit or try something else.
They managed the fix by playing good cop bad cop. May with her atrocious deal and Grieve and the Stop Brexit girls threatening to get no Brexit at all, as the terribly reasonable PM likes to point out frequently.
They’re all in it together. The only answer is a new Conservative Party for Independence and a clear out of the traitors.
Fudge and more fudge from MP’s and the government.
None of this takes into account the EU’s position. A position which is, that they are happy with what they have and see no reason to change it. Now, there may be at the last minute a change of view on the the so called, ‘Backstop’ but, I do not think the EU is going to throw away its biggest advantage. And that advantage is that, by keeping the UK closely aligned, if not completely under their thumb, they will be able to dictate terms of any trade agreement. If however the UK left without signing the WA, then the UK will be in a much stronger position regarding any FTA. This Brussels wishes to avoid.
Extending the period would mean the UK having to accept paying into the EU budget for a further seven years. This will not be cheap ! We need to Leave as planned. If the PM wants a stronger hand then I suggest we just walk away. Simple.
A no deal Brexit (whether it is “managed” or not) means NO talks about a comprehensive free trade agreement. If you refuse to pay the £39 bn agreed in the Withdrawal Agreeement, then you can go whistle for any future talks with the EU, or with any other country. That is what “no deal” means – walking away from our country’s commitments. It also means Article 24 of the GATT is irrelevant because there will be no ongoing negotaitioons. Shameful that you continue to try to mislead people on this basic point.
A WTO Brexit would be the quickest way to get a zero tariff and other barriers removed. If they stick to 40% tariffs on Irish, Dutch, Danish, French and Spanish meat and dairy plus 10% on cars, they are not going to be popular with the EU producers.
The WA was not approved by Parliament and so the £39bn payment was not “agreed” as you claim – parliament seized control to prevent the government paying it if you want to cast it in Remainer terms. If the EU thinks these payments are legally due (despite advice from our own House of Lords that they aren’t and one would imagine they know better than you) then they have plenty of legal redress to force payment.
Next up Angry Andy saying Dennis Skinner is too old to be an MP ?
The £39bn is either due under the treaties or it isn’t. Of course the UK should pay what is legally owed under the treaties. But in a WTO brexit it should of course not pay more than it legally owes. If this can’t be agreed with the EU it would be a simple matter to have it arbitrated. Given there is nothing in the treaties saying a leaving member must pay, it seems likely the UK would win. The £39bn in the WA was a voluntary offer – of course it should never have been agreed to by May. A good thing Parliament hasn’t ratified it and thereof it has not now been ‘agreed to’.
Of course other countries will want to negotiate FTAs with the UK. It is also highly unlikely that the EU will wish to start a trade war by implementing tariffs rather than using article 24 of the WTO agreement. If they do, it will be a vindication of the vote to leave.
Are you still grieving that democracy’s delivered a result that offends your authoritarian instincts?
To accuse John Redwood of misleading people when for the last two years the entire nation’s been fed a diet of lies, scarestories and scaremongerings by a Remain establishment is beyond satire
What we are indeed seeing is a well organised propaganda campaign by Remain forces to terrify people into submission. Well, the British aren’t so easily intimidated. Certainly those who believe in the sanctity of British democracy aren’t
It is my belief and it’s been my belief for some time that the UK will not leave the EU with a Europhile PM at the helm irrespective of statutory law.
I care not one jot what laws sit on the statute books. They are meaningless if both sides choose to ignore them and ignore them they will
May is a Europhile and May as PM will guarantee that the UK will remain part and parcel of the EU construct
This sum equates to £1600 per taxpayer. There is disagreement about its legal status. As no sane person pays a disputed bill the wisest thing is to let the courts decide.
If we leave with WA jurisdiction lies with politicised European courts, but with ND it’ll be the independent British courts.
As regards the EU this is where our £70bn a year trade imbalance – in their favour – comes in.
As regards the rest of the world they should see it our way (and the EU HAS been unreasonable) because if London goes belly up it will make Lehmans look a tea party.
We’ll see what the member countries say about an FTA in the event of us leaving without a deal. It’s in theirs as well as ours to have one. The obstacle is Brussels pride.
The £39bn (or whatever amount it finally comes to) is not agreed unless we sign the Withdrawal Agreement.
The country is no walking away from its commitments, we leave in accordance with the Lisbon treaty.
JR is not misleading anyone.
Who said that there will be no free trade negotiations in the event of no deal?
Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. There is no list for this £39bn, which includes tax-free pensions payable to the EU elite while we pay taxes on our income.
Let’s wait until those accounts have been properly audited going back 20 years, then talk about the difference.
Is it snowing in Brussels. There is no legal basis for the £39billion payment to secure a £90billion deficit with the EU.
If we leave on WTO terms the EU can negotiate with us as a third country. That gives them no leverage which is what idiots like you don’t want.
” It also means Article 24 of the GATT is irrelevant because there will be no ongoing negotaitioon” (sic)
Quite right Helena. If the EU do not wish to enter FTA talks then Art 24 does not apply and they simply start paying us tariffs on the huge trade surplus that they currently enjoy.
With regard the £39billion do not forget that ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’ to quote the EU.
@Helena; Why would the EU27 not wish to sell their products to the UK post a WTO exit, and do so without (excessive) bilateral tariffs – me thinks you do not have a first clue…
Talks about a trade Agreement will ONLY happen after we leave and if we are not caught in a scheme which allows them free access to our lucrative market. If you want a trade agreement, like the rest of us, fight for ‘no-deal’ Which is actually WTO Brexit.
I’m trying to get my head round how you think a “no deal” brexit (i.e. a WTO deal brexit) will prevent future talks with countries outside the eu ? Clearly not true. I also cannot understand how anyone can argue that the uk would not meet all our commitments as has been assured .. provided the eu substantiate their claims with hard facts.
Sir JR,
We know the Eu does not agree with the latest proposals, so what are we then really talking about?
Neither of the Spelman nor the Brady amendments are binding on the government, although support for them puts political pressure on Theresa May to follow their direction.
I see that the government had votes from labour which if not would have been a different outcome, me thinks that the chickens are coming home to rest and that these labour mps know that the people would make them pay highly at the ballot box as for the conservative mps well there fate is sealed they’ve backed the wrong horse and I can only hope they are deselected at the next GE because they have shown were there loyalties lie with the Eu and not Great Britain
So your “plan” involves going back to Brussels to ask them to re-think what they have said they will not re-think, given that what you rejected yesterday in Parliament was exactly what the UK has negotiated over the last few months and what the PM was, until yesterday, insisting as the only possible deal. You are making sure the UK is a laughing stock globally and that the Conservatives will be out of power for a generation
We now know that Mrs May’s deal, or something very close to it, is what Brexit means.
There might be a bit of a tweak to the backstop but that’s basically it.
It will eventually be approved by MP.
That’s your Brexit. It’s rubbish, isn’t it?
You proud Mr Redwood?
Yesterday we dodged five bullets in succession but were slightly winged by the sixth, while the EU has already dismissed the seventh and last shot as a futile blank … and apparently we will have to go through it all again in a couple of weeks. All this is because we have a Prime Minister who is not only a Tory but an unreformed Remain Tory who prefers to give the CBI and their ilk whatever they want, and who is prepared to use a fictitious Irish border problem as a pretext for keeping us under swathes of EU laws in perpetuity.
Your starter for ten:
Who said: “No deal is better than a bad deal”?
Who promised “Strong and Stable Government”?
Who said: “The Withdrawal Agreement is not open for re-negotiation”.
Answers – (no peeping!):
Mrs May,
Mrs May.
Donald Tusk yesterday.
Helena
Odd how Japan and Canada (as two recent examples) negotiated trade agreements with the EU without paying £39 billion and all the other requirements hidden in our Withdrawal Agreement.
It occurs to me that 230+ MPs voted for the Brady amendment for tactical reasons.
The PM now has two weeks to ‘re-negotiate’, this takes a large chunk of time off the clock.
The ERG and DUP can vote it down later, and we will be much closer to the WTO Bthat we all voted for.
Last night we saw the defeat of the attempts to overturn the referendum result by parliamentary subterfuge (Cooper/Boles and Grieve).
The EU is unlikely to make any worthwhile change, given that Parliament’s determination to weaken the UK negotiating position (Spelman).
I fear that the most likely outcome is that Labour Remainers will join the Government Payroll vote to get the WA through.
Well the problem is she spent two years giving the EU the upper hand. The showdown was delayed until now, purely in the interest of the Tories and T May herself. She is being buffeted around. Businesses are left without knowledge of their tariffs payable in 2 months’ time, purely in her interests.
Her weakness and stupidity are palpable. She has let down the country along with your party and both should go.
We should Leave on 29 Mar.
If the EU wants our business it can compete for it.
We as consumers choose what is worth buying or refusing as unwanted.
The bookies odds are getting shorter for us escaping without a rip off deal. However as yesterday showed with the planned cancellation of blood donor sessions in Kent. We need to be vigilant of fifth columnists within the civil service, who will go out of their way to cause unnecessary trouble post the 29th, to prove the UK has taken the wrong road.
Please God give the EU strength not to budge! We are edging towards freedom, day by day!
It is because of all of this uncertainty and infighting coming from the UK side that there is no chance the EU will agree to the WA being reopened. Mrs May knows this so she is just running down the clock to 29th March. Thinking is that we can leave 29th without a deal and then take our time about how we want to proceed from there without the added pressure of time hanging on us- makes sense.
Glad you’re sticking to your principles and standing firm, Sir John. Shame others aren’t.
The EU will play these negotiations to the wire, not buckling before the last week of March. I doubt anything substantial will be offered before then. They will bet, rightly so, that May and her government are too weak-willed to not blink first. Anyway, before then I’m expecting Parliament to undermine her (probably in a fortnight’s time) by passing the Cooper amendment in another guise, thus taking a WTO exit off the table. No sense of optimism here. The fight continues.
The only thing worth doing with the Withdrawal Agreement is to put it where it always belonged – in the bin. The people voted to Leave, and a clean break on the 29th March (giving immediate certainty) is the way forward now. A WTO exit, with or without GATT article 24 (would be nice if we can get it), is what is needed.
It is amazing that remainers wish to tie our hands in such complex ways – They should be called out for what they are: ANTI-BRITISH.
So, more fruitless talks with the EU…. and it’s doubtful they will give anything back.
Let’s just keep this circus running until March 29, without an agreement, and without an extension – That’s all I ask…
Mr. Redwood, I wonder if you could tell us what will actually happen after March 30th. A family member has a child having treatment for leukaemia. As if they are not stressed enough, they are now terrified that the drugs needed will not be available. Should they be worried?
Supermarkets said the other day that shelves would be empty. In the news on th BBC a presenter gleefully pointed out that ‘this lettuce is from Spain and said the fear was that we would no longer be able to buy them after Brexir. Is he right? Why would they stop selling them to us? Why would we put up barriers?
Some reassurance from the government would be helpful.
Reply There is no reason why the UK should blockade its own ports to stop imports.
Good article on BrexitFacts4EU website on Anne Marie Morris – the only ERG member to refuse to back the Brady amendment.
Too, there is a list of the 17 most anti-democratic Tory MPs. These are the ones who will attempt to take WTO off the table. They need to be targeted with continuous protest (particularly if they ‘represent’ you as an MP).
The Brady vote yesterday could lead to all sort of trouble if the EU comes up with a fudge which May will sell as a success. We will end up with all the other dreadful parts of the WA, the money will be handed over and we are then lost.
Party first, country second, hoping that the EU will refuse to negotiate is not acceptable. It seems like a sell-out to me.
We will find out how Sir John acted in the vote as I note he makes reference again to not supporting the amendment which is not the same as opposing it, and thus voting against.
Last night Sir Graham Brady passed down a ladder to help May clamber out an elephant-trap of her own making.
Off topic; but this spell of winter weather has made me wonder if Just-in-Time deliveries have been affected.
Supposedly the EU are stepping up preparations for no deal. If they wish to protect their single market and customs union, what arrangements are they planning for the border in Ireland? They’re bluffing!