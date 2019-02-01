An unhappy Euro area and a squeezed car industry

The news that hundreds or even 2000 people have now been injured in the French protests is worrying. There have been at least 10 deaths, according to press reports. There is also a controversy raging in France over the use of police weapons.
It seems to be true that the police themselves have suffered in these protests and have experienced injuries. They are allowed to use guns that fire large rubber bullets, and to release grenade type crowd control devices that contain explosives and scatter more rubber bullets on detonation. There have been cases of people losing part of their hand from these explosions, and reports of blinded and injured eyes from the bullets.
The gilet jaune protests began against high and rising fuel taxes. The symbol and uniform of the protesters is the gilet jaune that all car drivers have to carry in their vehicle to wear in case of emergency. It is an irony that a protest which is part a protest about the attacks on motorists should use as its symbol an item of clothing demanded by a regulatory requirement . It makes it impossible for the authorities to ban carrying such items or using them by displaying them prominently in a car as a symbol of support for the movement.
Meanwhile Italy is in recession and Germany had a fall in output in the third quarter, with a weak fourth quarter as well. Economies are crying out for some stimulus. The motor industry has been particularly hard hit by restrictive credit policies and by tax attacks on the purchase , owning and use of vehicles. EU emission rules changes disrupted production and sales, and Chinese demand for German cars fell away quickly.
Even the UK industry has suffered from all this, which isn’t anything to do with Brexit and has happened before we have been allowed to leave the EU. In the UK high VED increases, a squeeze on car loans and threats of more bans and taxes on diesel vehicles has as predicted here cut output and sales and slashed investment. The UK government should put together a better tax and regulatory package to stabilise and improve sales and output before more damage is done.
Yes the French protest still going on, although you will not see it on the BBC or many other news channels, because the EU is supposed to be perfect in their eyes, and they must not show the UK viewers that all is not well abroad.
This sort of protest has not reached this sort of stage with extensive protests/disruption for months in the UK for decades, but politicians should beware that their actions and subsequent votes to frustrate a proper Brexit, may, just may light the fire here.
Continuing to say that falling production and investments in the car-industry has nothing to do with Brexit after the Association of British Car Manufacturers have said exactly the opposite, is rather ironic.
I have finally taken the plunge and replaced my nine year old Audi. I looked at all of the UK manufactured vehicles but there was nothing that was as suitable or as well built as another Audi.
Such is the desperate state of car sales that I was able to secure a “new” 2019 model at a discount of 41.5% of the new price as quoted on Audi’s configurator. The car had been pre-registered by Audi themselves in June 2018 but had just 31 miles on the clock. They had taken the hit on the first year’s VED.
The car is a Diesel because I’m sure that the government will again turn against petrol because CO2 emissions are already soaring following petrol engines becoming more popular. My new car meets the very latest emission regulations so should be safe from restrictions for years to come.
Why did I not buy an electric model, you may ask ?
My new car has a range of 475 miles and takes just 3 minutes to “recharge”
Find me an electric car that will come anywhere close to that and I’ll buy one !
The idea that Germany needs stimulus is nonsense. Signs of an economy operating close to capacity abound (low unemployment , rising house prices, growing waiting lsists for critical supplies etc) The same applies to The Netherlands, a de facto extension of the Western part of the German economy. What is happening at the same time is that the motor industry is facing abrupt changes in consumer preference, amplified by buying behaviour of car leasing companies. But idle (with pay) car workers cannot be redeployed to building and infrastructure works where labour shortages are acute. Hopefully Brexit will drive foreign construction workers from England to other parts of the EU very soon.
But it would be foolish to stimulate (fiscal or monetary) the NW European economies at this time. Better to slowly peel workers off those areas that resist market reforms and investment from “outside”. The Euro area has a great opportunity to adopt market reforms and ultimately boost productivity while capacity utilization remains high in areas where the market reforms have taken place. Labor reforms first, lower taxes following and then subsidies to alleviate final bottlenecks financed by judicious privatisation in certain countries.
Basically a Thatcher program, but in a political stting where there is no need to destroy the trade union movement as long as trade unions are constructive.
I’m surprised you’re reporting on the French riots. Haven’t the French government slapped a D notice on them.
This is a taste of what’s to come in Britain if you renege on the referendum.
What’s with half the cabinet saying article 50 will have to be extended to pass legislation. Why can’t it be passed after we’ve left.
Just another delaying ploy.
According to today’s DT, Germany’s IfO is pleading Brussels to settle. I am sure the ECB, which faces the prospect of reopening its asset purchase programme, will be urging Brussels to settle as well.
The EU is in a mess and has far more to loose in its game of chicken than the UK. My money is on a quick volte face.
If you fire a rubber bullet directly at a persons head or body it can cause serious damage. There is a recommended way to use such weapons to minimise bodily harm.
However, there is no guarantee that police or soldiers will use them in this manner. Northern Ireland had many cases of misuse of rubber bullets.
At last a sensible and honest piece on the state of the European car industry. It’s global forces at work not the thought of BREXIT
I see that the SMMT blamed Brexit for the recent fall in investment in the car industry. Nothing was said about the impact of the actual sales declines, the belt tightening that follows or the fact that a big chunk of JLRs investment has been made in a brand new factory in Slovakia.
However Mr Gove, who supercharged the diesel decline with his I’ll judged remarks, seems content enough with his new ministerial Range Rover. Presumably this is a politically correct hybrid model. I can’t see him resigning any time soon.
The yellow vests are the same professional malcontents that we see here backing Brexit supporting UKIP, the Tory hard right and the Labour hard left.
They do not actually believe in anything. They just have a long list of grievances – mostly petty – and have no solutions.
In a world of grown ups they are they toddlers – demanding a blue cup when they are given a red one.
Stamping your feet does not work. You need answers. And none of you have them.
Amazing that our media fails to report on the French riots – Another example of how the BBC is biased against the truth and a true friend to the EU. After Brexit, we must get the BBC sorted out.
As for the violence against protestors – despicable – This might be what we expect from places like China or Iran, however the EU is supposed to be civilised – Here we have a clear demonstration that the EU cares nothing for the average person, careing only about being in command.
We have been suffering the effects of badly thought out EU regulations for decades, so none of this about the car industry should come as a shock. You are right though, the chancellor has, still, the power to help our industries, and should do so, instead of playing the EU game.
There is nothing this government has done recently with Hammond in the driving seat that has inspired me or filled me with confidence. I am utterly amazed at how bad the Tory party has become. If I didn’t know better I would think I was voting Liberal or Labour. Oh, for a real Conservative party.
It seems there are many factors here, not least the propensity the French have for resorting to protesting.
The eurozone is suffering due to low demand yes, but a lack of competitiveness that being
members of a protectionist club brings. The EU member states that have more control over the euro will be least affected leaving southern member states crippled whilst trying to gain higher GDP to reduce deficits. Have a eurozone with economies running at different rates was always going to favour those states in control of the euro.
The new diesel regulations can’t have helped.
The answer may be that the EU naturally dismantles allowing countries to return to their own currencies which they control allowing natural and sustained growth to return in the long term.
Far from relishing our EU neighbours’ pain we should be willing to keep trading with member states to allow them to recover as trading partners.
And amongst all this a British PM goes to Brussels on bended knee and, in similar vein to Oliver Twist begs, “Please sir, can I have some more ?”
There has never been a better time. A better time to Leave the EU. A better time to demand, post BREXIT, better terms. A better time to engage with the rest of the world.
Oh. And I see that the Deputy Irish PM is going to the USA (Congress) to get the UK government to cower over the border. Apparently it’s to do with the Good Friday Agreement. No it isn’t, it’s about saving your failing economy. An economy that provided undercut the UK corporate tax all the while whilst selling their overpriced goods, and using our roads free of charge, whilst, once again, having us pay for yours.
Ah yes the hidden cost of motoring.
Car just failed the MOT test this morning due to the inside tyre wall being ripped up by either pot holes or speed cushions.
This is the second time in two years I have had to replace what were perfectly good tyres wear wise, because of poor road surface damage.
Two years ago it was two tyres affected, this year just the one !
Yes I do check tyres on a regular basis, but the inside walls are rather more difficult to view easily.
Not only is this a financial cost, but it could have resulted in a tyre failure at speed, which could have been altogether rather more expensive in many ways !!.
I wonder how many others have experienced the same !!!!
You seem to have a fixation with cars- like washing machines and a lot of other consumer goods- goods that depreciate in value so much as soon as they leave the showroom- but I suspect it will not be a problem in a few months time as we won’t be buying too many new items, the used car trade with other second hand goods and spare parts is set to expand- think Albania
Still trying to get up to speed with all this Brexit business. I’m very confused why people seem so hostile to the World Bank, the IMF, the National Statistics Bureau and all the institutions people used to respect and listen to. It seems that people believe these institutions to be discredited. I can’t work out whether people think:
Everyone’s view is equally valid, and nobody knows more than anyone else
or else
The ‘experts’ who agree with my view are the right sort of experts and other ‘experts’ are wrong.
Any thoughts?
In nature there are a number of calibration mechanisms.
Evolution, The Markets, Democracy and (my theory) consciousness (which I believe is a quasi electromagnetic low energy real-time calibration).
Anyway these 4 calibration mechanisms make up a working society. By understanding how self calibration works you can create better systems.
Calibration has two sides that need to calibrate. Supply and demand, voters and politicans, genes and environment, expectations and experience. There are always two mechanisms involved. One can be seen as a adjustment the other feedback. For example DNA mutations, price changes, Gov policy or learning. There are always counter measures such as survival vs fitness, tax vs expenditure, demand vs supply, The balance is not equal as both sides rely on completely different processes. The definition of counter calibration is two different mechanisms sharing common measures.
So to create a better Government the feedback mechanisms need to be made as open as possible. This includes things like making MPs not use the private sector. At the very least the head of Gov and civil service for health and education should have to use public sector services.
Calibration is the natural position for conservative thinkers. Conservative does not mean static but progressing through improvements. Conservatives should not just think about the markets but also democracy as self calibrating.
Coming up with more open feedback would create a better Government and provide better services. Having self serving elites is not a true conservative position because there is no feedback through the whole process of Government and back to the voter.
They should have studied the history of the Roman Empire before embarking on The Project.
Apparently it is very difficult to rule disparate and distant nations …even if a network of quislings has been set up.
Has any ruler ever set out to make people happy? Not as far as I can see. Might be worth a try?
PS Authorities should be wary of over zealous “Health and Safety” rules. Gilets Jaunes have been provided with a legal uniform. And everybody has one! 😂
The government has announced that a curfew and the military will be introduced in the event of a no deal WTO Brexit on March 29th. This is supposed to be to overcome problems of supply. In fact it is to prevent protests at not leaving at that date. Don’t be surprised if they are not planning to follow Micron and put down crowds with the same methods.
Let us recall that Italy’s recent attempt to introduce much needed economic stimulus was hampered by the Evil Empire imposing its budget borrowing rules (not applicable to France though) and the brave Italian government stood up to the bullying in part by fudging numbers to predict a 1 per cent. growth rate. That Italy is now in recession (the last two quarters showed contraction) doubtless means evil will soon return to stalk its people.
The economies may benefit from some stimulus but what is needed is widespread debt relief .
Time to make it clear to creditors that they must bear the cost of making bad loans .
Place limits on the amount of money they can recover by foreclosure so that ordinary people don’t lose everything and end up unable to support themselves .
More stimulus?More debt that will never be repaid?No wonder the price of gold continues it’s ascent of recent months.
This morning the Guardian is running with this front page headline:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/feb/01/one-three-uk-firms-activate-plans-move-operations-abroad-no-deal-brexit-iod-survey
“One in three UK firms plan for Brexit relocation, IoD says”
With the sub-heading:
“Survey finds surge of smaller companies activating plans to move operations abroad”
The body of the article starts:
“Nearly one in three British businesses are planning to relocate some of their operations abroad or have already shifted them to cope with a hard Brexit, according to a leading lobby group.”
However it continues:
“The Institute of Directors (IoD) warned that 29% of firms in a survey of 1,200 members believed Brexit posed a significant risk to their operations in the UK and had either moved part of their businesses abroad already or were planning to do so.”
So the survey is not of “UK firms” or “British businesses” in general, but only members of the Institute of Directors.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_of_Directors#Membership
“There are currently 30,000 IoD members in the UK and overseas, with an additional 2,500 student members. Anybody who has an interest in business, is running a business, sits on a board or runs their own company can join the IoD.”
So for their survey the Institute has somehow taken a 1,200 sample of 32,500 members, which may or may not be a representative sample, but of even greater concern is whether those 1,200 are a representative sample of all businesses in the UK:
https://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/SN06152/SN06152.pdf
“In 2018, there were 5.7 million private sector businesses in the UK”
So the survey sample is 3.7% of the IoD membership but only 0.02% of the total number of private sector businesses in the UK, and a sample which we can be sure will be far from random or representative … well, given that only about 6% of UK businesses are involved in exporting to the rest of the EU it did seem a bit unlikely from the start that a third of UK firms are planning to relocate some of their operations.
We hear a lot about the lies supposedly told by Leave campaigners, so I wonder whether Remoaners have any thoughts about this brazen attempt to mislead the public.
Now I read here:
https://www.iod.com/news-campaigns/news/articles/Nearly-a-third-of-firms-looking-overseas-due-to-Brexit
“64% of IoD members export to the EU”
which is an order of magnitude greater than for UK businesses as a whole.
As we can see, being a member of the EU is not a panacea for a sclerotic economy. A nation’s productivity is determined by many things. Being a member of the EU is NOT of them.
Depose May
Elect a Eurosceptic leader our party
Get us out of the EU on a hard Brexit
Slash regulations, business tax and income tax
Inject energy and activity into the economy and please someone, anyone remove overt political interference in the private sector
A government’s job is to create the necessary conditions for wealth creation. Trying to take credit for economic growth when the praise should be directed towards business in the real world is disingenuous and utterly shameless
Less politics
More private
Give us our freedoms back, destroy liberal left fascism and dismantle Labour’s client state
So today we here one third of British companies are planning for a no-deal Brexit re-location.
No doubt those afflicted with denialism will spout more ‘project fear’ nonsense.
Gilet Jaune is an intelligent uniform for effective display of protestation. French police in attempting to disperse crowds or prevent disorder should not use aggressive weaponry for such purposes. They should plan & deploy techniques which are efficient in achieving civil order without harming the citizens their purpose exists to protect.
The ‘Gilet Jaune’ rioting is virtually nothing to do with ‘fuel prices’. Some of the hard core of the rioters want to ban cars altogether.
These riots are all to do with the mob rule which has always characterised French politics since the Renaissance.
The French are very much like John Redwood. They think that as long as the state organises (and where it suits them ‘de-regulates’) everything, in particular way, directs borrowing into this and that, and manages demand we can all live happily ever after at.
But it’s not economic micro management that’s at fault. It’s John Redwood’s socialist Keynesian world view itself. It’s impossible for the state to do the things he thinks it can.
Neither is there anything ‘ironic’ about the rioters being associated with something that’s regulated.
Many of them are fascists of all persuasions themselves who want to regulate everything.
John Redwood’s obsession with getting the state to incite people to borrow and waste yet more money, on buying yet more imported cars, is nonsensical.
It’s this very borrow – borrow – borrow – spend – spend – spend, state managerial mentality, which has led France (in their case the state) into the debt and regulation that’s at the centre of the French malais.
Nothing has anything to do with Brexit! Not the headline in today’s Guardian
“Fear of Hard Brexit pushes 1 in 3 firms to plan move abroad” or the chief executive of Airbus warning of massive job losses or all the other industry warnings – all Remain propaganda.
How much more will it need before diehard Brexiteers admit they are bringing this country to the edge?
ReplyJobs up, better growth than Germany
Just wait until JR has moderated my prior comment on that Guardian article … actually I have since emailed the Institute of Directors as follows:
“Nearly a third of firms looking overseas due to Brexit”
“I assumed that the Guardian had misrepresented what you were saying, but now I find that you yourselves have originated this lie.
Don’t you think it a bit odd that only about 6% of UK businesses export to the rest of the EU, but a third of UK businesses are planning to relocate some of their operations?
Could it have something to do with IoD members being about ten times more likely to be involved in exporting to the EU than the average UK business?
“64% of IoD members export to the EU.””
I await their reply.
Of course you will uncritically swallow any Remoaner propaganda.