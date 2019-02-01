Working throughout February

I had no plans to take a holiday and was intending to work as normal when Parliament planned a February recess. I am very willing to attend Parliament to do anything to ensure a smooth exit from the EU on 29 March on any dates between now and then.
No doubt everyone else in the country is working so why not.
Apparently not much will actually happen in Parliament during this time. It is just a gimmick so that May can demonstrate she is pulling out all the stops to reach a solution.
Unfortunately there seem to be too many MPs working to frustrate an exit on 29 March.
JR, I do not feel sorry for MPs. £77,000 for a part time unqualified job is huge money. Think of,qualified full time nurses, doctors, teachers and police officers to name a few. We had the Labour MP griping about working late to debate Brexit, she was inundated with correspondence from people who,work long unsociable hours doing good for society.
Currently a Labour MP is inside jail for perverting the course of justice still clocking up her pay! She will not resign! Any other organisation or industry would be able to sack her. Why is it that we do not have easier ways of getting rid of MPs? We were promised right to recall under Cameron and he made a fudge. We were promised independent investigations, lay members not allowed to vote only MPs!
Same for Lords convicted of crimes and allowed to still sit! Where is May’s fair for all society drivel?
Why is Greg Clarke and Amber Rudd still in post? Rudd wanted to vote with a minority of Labour MPs rather than her govt! Her appalling record goes before her. She only had a few hundred majority. Torymassociations need to oust these distasteful disloyal people ASAP.
I’m well aware that MPs have plenty of social service work to do plus work on committees beyond appearing in the HoC. It does however seem strange to be breaking for a holiday so close to Christmas and Easter. I would aslo question why schools do it.
Why not it’s a great time to go skiing and teach your children to ski. You can often learn more from a holiday with family on than listening to some lefty school teachers about global warming or something.
MPs’ work is pretty full-on, and a huge responsibility. Sound judgement will suffer without decent periodic rest. So thank you, John, and all your colleagues, for all your continued hard work at such a crucial time in the governance of the United Kingdom.
I doubt that all those who arrived in rubber dinghies and in the back of lorries are working, nor have any intention of doing so, ever.
Thank you for letting us know.
I wonder how many Mp’s will do likewise given the not unexpected situation we now find ourselves in, that negotiations will probably still be proceeding up until 29th March, and a certain amount of disruption should be expected for a least a short time after that date.
I am amazed (well not really) Government did no see this one coming.
I seem to recall David Davis and others warning of this very fact about 12 months ago, because that is the way negotiations often end up ! !
Agreed, even if the WA had been voted through, there was apparently enough legislation that needed to pass through Parliament to have kept MPs busy until 29th March.
How out of touch with the real world are they (except Sir JR)…
It was gross negligence of Cameron and the civil service not to start to prepare fully for a clean Brexit as soon as Cameron (in Feb 2016) fixed the referendum date. May has been ever more negligent. They have had three years already. World War II only lasted six!
What a load of useless leaders and MPs we currently have. Just get the government parasites out of the damn way as far as possible please.
That (some) MPs expect taxpayers to refund their cancelled holidays demonstrates how out of touch our representatives are.
In the real world we have to reclaim from our travel insurance or credit cards. It is a laborious process but we have to be resilient.
Resilience is a trait lacking in our entitled MPs and Lords.
Indeed one of the country’s most important events this century and the first message I read is about some MPs whingeing about refunds. Why would anyone want to be away at this momentous time anyway is beyond me.
Unfortunately just reinforces our cynicism.
Let them go on holiday. Most will be Remainers and the fewer voting to scupper Brexit the better. Let’s hope they don’t come to any harm skiing….
You have to remember that MPs fix their own salaries, expenses, pensions. They therefore go into shock mode when they come into direct contact with the real world that most of their fellow citizens live in. Were they to actually experience some of the grosser aspects of living in the fifth largest economy in the World they would be anxcious to remove the cancers.
Henry Ford was once chastised for paying his workers too much. His reply was to the effect that if he did not pay good wages there would be no one to buy his cars.
Our legislators could learn much from their experience of touching the real world to correct those aspects which are burdonsome to their electorate.
Thanks again for your commitment. If decolonisation had been this drawn out we would still be celebrating Empire Day.
I find it rather appalling that some MPs seem to think they should be compensated for missing holidays for work (e.g. Labour and childcare costs). I, and the others I’ve spoken to, have little sympathy since in the private sector you are expected to do what the job demands and work round it. If you can’t do that, you should leave and the company will encourage you to do so – especially if the delay is solely due to the department’s own infighting…
(And if they aren’t competant enough to take out insurance to cover the costs of cancellation or changing dates for overseas holidays, that raises questions about their ability to handle larger issues…)
At least there is only one person to blame
I would be quite happy if the Commons had its February recess as normal. No doubt MPs can continue working in their constituencies, holding surgeries and responding to letters.
Brexit has proved beyond the wit of Parliament, so I don’t see carrying on talking about it all through February will achieve anything. The arguments have all been played out and a clean break from the EU seems the only exit.
There is no such thing as a smooth Brexit.
If you really want to help your country you will end this farce now
March 29th? Some hope! The Prime Minister’s key skill is kicking the can down the road. She’s given a whole new meaning to Neverendum.
Just what is this legislation that has to be in place before we can leave the EU.
Primary legislation has received Royal Assent that we leave on 29th March. End of.
What has to be done to register new tariff tables with the WTO?
Obviously we won’t sit down with all the WTO members and a blank sheet of paper.
Can we just start by proposing the EU’s Common External Tariff table? And then review and revise it, downwards at our leisure …
For inbound tariff quotas we could just take 2017 actuals plus say 3% for growth in world trade. For outbound we can inform WTO members that we expect a quota equal to our actual 2017 exports plus 3%.
Having a draft set of tariffs as above would be a good start to the discussions. If Liam Fox doesn’t already have something similar, please suggest it to him as useful holiday homework during the recess. Thanks
I’m sure I heard earlier on radio 4 Today that your chief whip has told Conservative MPs it doesn’t matter if they don’t turn up – no Brexit business being conducted!
I am not sure travel insurance covers cancellation for demands of employer! Mind you if most of lefty, remainer types of MPs (70% of them) left for a very long or permanent holiday it would be a positive boon.
Also heard on Today that 9 cabinet ministers are privately saying the leaving date will have to be extended – some time never no doubt!
A great example – Perhaps we can get a break from the remoaners though
Keep up this vital good work JR. Good to see another sensible, sound, leave supporter Peter Lilley on Newnight for a rare change. Even if we did get the dire Adonis too.
Still 4 to 1 remainers on QT last night then the BBC’s “This Week” programme gets some ignorant pop person to abuse Nigel Farage appallingly. Andrew Neil did at least put her right. The BBC are certainly batting for the EU (and for the UK to become a vassal state) at every turn.
The irony is that the cancellation of parliamentary leave is due to a failure of parliament to think about what work needs doing and plan accordingly.
Anybody who booked a holiday has shown that they really weren’t thinking through what work needed to be done.
Of course the UK is still faffing around with a modified WA. If we leave with no-deal we should write and present a FTA including very strong mutual recognition language for services – and state that whilst no money is owed, we kindly offer some staged payments.
Great stuff John. At least we always know we can rely on you. Shame about some others though.
Good morning – again.
Well I must say, you would benefit from a bit of R&R as many here will, I am sure, agree ?
Most of the “debate” in the Commons is grandstanding or two party survival and achieves little. Rarely is some fresh idea brought to the floor, which changes the picture. I would have thought Article 24 was a contender but its late appearance seems of no particular interest.
The Brexit backlash by the Establishment is highlighting the long known serious flaws in our system and shows the people are not really represented by the system.
The level of arrogance and ignorance by many MPs and jokers in the Lords is truly breathtaking.
If we ever truly get out of this collapsing, authoritarian EU then some of the next issues should be:
FPTP
HoL
Local Government
English Parliament
Tax inequality and simplicity (kill VAT)
Security e.g. more police and military
Sane Energy
Effective Transport
Overseas aid
Brexit proves we dreamers are just that, common sense is for the birds.
My apologies for an off topic post.
The UK shipbuilding industry was dismayed to learn yesterday of yet another baleful decision by the MoD, this time to refuse to restrict any future hospital ship build to British shipyards.
When replying to a written parliamentary question from Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport “….whether a UK hospital ship would be classed as a complex warship and eligible for a restricted tender for UK shipyards for its construction?” Stuart Andrew, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Defence, responded:- “In accordance with the National Shipbuilding Strategy, UK hospital ships procured by the Royal Navy are not warships….!”
Who is paying this chap, us or the Russians? Unless we retain the trade and shipbuilding management skills here in the UK to build ships like this, eventually we will be buying them from the Americans or we will be forced to scrap the Royal Navy.
I am also dismayed at the closure of Appledore shipyard in Devon by Babcock, citing lack of work from the MoD. This yard has built almost 200 ships since the Spanish Armada and is absolutely crucial to the south west economy and British shipbuilding. The trade union GMB and sister union Unite staged a mass rally to save the shipyard and handed in a nearly 10,000 petition to the Ministry of Defence and Babcock just this week, calling on them to save this shipyard – which is vital to both the local community and UK shipbuilding
The closure of this yard has now been discussed in the Lords by the Labour peer Lord Berkeley, apparently an expression of interest has been received from the oil and gas industry company Oil, Gas and Marine Ltd., who are very interested in taking over the yard. They are in discussions with Babcock and the owner about the assets and the staff. They claim to be able to finance a start-up providing that they receive orders; the hospital ship replacement for RFA Argus would be ideal and would retain vital shipbuilding and fit-out skills.
I know that Sir John Redwood has an interest in the navy. Is not now a good time to review the so-called National Shipbuilding Strategy? At a time when the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has given a contract to provide additional Ro-Ro capability in preparation for Brexit to a company with no experience of running a ferry service – and which has no actual ships – could we not arrange for UK taxpayers money to be spent here in British shipyards?
BBC Question Time panel stacked with Remainers again last night I see.
The BBC Radio 4 Toady program this morning pushing the idea of delaying Brexit.
They also visited the scene of the Easter Uprising to stir up some anti Brexit feelings.
Once the Brexit issue is settled, the next job will be to sort out the BBC.
UKIP has already said it is in favour of abolishing TV Licencing.
How about you Mr Redwood?
Belated congratulations Sir John on the knighthood, so richly deserved if I may be allowed to say so for such a true to life English gentleman standing up for the country particularly when lesser mortals would run for cover under a blanket of feeble excuses to avoid the inevitable flak.
So too the lesser mortals MPs who put their personal requirements before the country when the mirage of freebies and entitlements such as holidays and expenses show up. As an accountant I am appalled that MPs over-generous expenses are still secret and the records are destroyed after 3 years compared with 6 years for everyone else plus MPs have a secret fast-track to HMRC for refunds unlike the common man or woman.
Extraordinary times may call for extraordinary measures, such as a broadly drawn but time limited enabling Act empowering ministers to immediately make any necessary changes to the law just by order, but with subsequent retroactive confirmation by normal primary or secondary legislation.
I am quite sure that if it was really necessary and Theresa May really wanted it to happen then the hordes of government lawyers could come up with special, and legitimate albeit generally undesirable, legal devices to tide us over.
That is, if it was even necessary to go beyond provisions already available in statute law, including in Section 22 of the Civil Contingencies Act 2004:
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2004/36/part/2
“(3) Emergency regulations may make provision of any kind that could be made by Act of Parliament or by the exercise of the Royal Prerogative … ”
So perhaps the very most that is really needed is one new Act, or maybe even only an order, to expressly confirm that any kind of disruption connected with our withdrawal from the EU at 11 pm on March 29th 2019 may be treated as an “emergency” for the purposes of that existing Act:
“19 Meaning of “emergency”
(1) In this Part “emergency” means —
(a) an event or situation which threatens serious damage to human welfare in the United Kingdom or in a Part or region …”
I suppose one could give Jeremy Hunt the benefit of the doubt and accept that his ministerial career so far may not have brought him into contact with that Act, but it beggars belief that the Home Secretary should be unaware of it.
So it can only be concluded that these renewed attempts to delay our withdrawal from the EU is Theresa May once again manipulating events to try to cheat us out of the Brexit we voted for. We all know very what could happen if that fixed withdrawal date was missed, she would find one excuse after another to keep putting it off until in the end she could find some way to stop it altogether.
Pity. I’d recommend a weeks skiing in Switzerland for MPs, especially for those fearful of Brexit. What you see there is a prosperous and contended society – no shortages of food or medicines, despite being outside both the EU single market and the customs union. And no hard border – you might get checked for the car tax disc, but cross on a rural road and there’s no infrastructure at all. All very salutary.
I’m sure some MPs use their time wisely, but I fail to see the sense in maintaining a system of attendance in Parliament that reflects the time it took MPs to get around their constituencies on horseback. JR, are you concerned that the PM appears to be preparing to bribe some constituencies (Labour) to ensure she can get past the ERG with her dreadful WA? We must not forget that there is much wrong with the WA quite apart from the backstop.
I remain astonished by your industry, not least in running this diary with so many comments.
(I note you have prudently avoided writing about Brexit and cycling for then the number of comments to moderate could reach the thousands surely.)
Given the difficulties we face and the amount to be done, I cannot believe many MP’s will decline to show up during the recess.
The EU’s continuing mantra that the WA cannot be reopened and that the backstop is the only solution is now sitting in the same category as the project fear statements. No one believes it but everyone expects them to keep repeating it until the 11th hour. I don’t think there’s anything the EU can say which will change our view on that.
Many of us including your good self, have worked for decades for a smooth Brexit rather than one involving yellow vests and all the rest of the norms on the unhappy continent! What’s another 2 months? Roll on Brexit Day – is our generations VE Day.
Whether it is misreporting in the Press, but if true, many of your colleagues do not come out of this very well with the impression being given that they believe they are entitled individuals who deserve special treatment with refunds ultimately paid by the taxpayer. Another nail in the coffin.
Excellent. Perhaps this will stop the Remainers screwing Brexit up.
Why is it that we would have to extend at all? Why can’t we continue to legislate for the outstanding items after we’ve left on 29th March? Or does it mean that certain areas would be in some form of legalistic limbo?
Besides, if there’s no deal agreed by the 29th March and no prospect of one within the delay period, why would the EU agree to one? Even if there were time, at that late stage, for the Commission, EU27 and European Parliament to table those motions. They would claim that it was of the UK’s making. Not theirs.
Soon after we hear warnings of the Government not being ready for Brexit and there being insufficient time to pass all the necessary legislation, we have reports of several Cabinet Ministers saying that we need a postponement.
The fix is in.
Good man John. I recently caught your interview you did with CNN a couple of weeks ago on the night of Theresa May’s humiliating defeat. Solid, passionate interview and we certainly need your voice in parliament.
John Redwood is a fantasist. He won’t be getting a ‘smooth exit from the EU’ in March 29th.
Thanks to the original Commons voting down the Deal, we WILL NOT now be leaving the EU on March 29th. In any case what use is an MP who abstains on vital votes?
As I understand it, John Redwood abstained on the Brady Amendment and failed to object when the final Commons motion, (including the Spelman Amendment), resolving not to Leave the EU without a Deal, was passed.
Reply There was no point in re running the Spelman vote which is what would have hapenned if we had voted on the amended motion, as the original motion did not say anything.
JR’s quest for UK’s smooth exit performance has involved thoughtful planning, persuasive communications, steering influencers & promoting sustained careful preparation. Dedication, presence, capacity & tenacity to reach important results distinguish him in team all those who achieve most.
Thanks Sir John, am very concerned that May’s idea of changing her negotiating team is to bring in a second rabid Remainer and keep the pen pusher who thought the backstop was OK in the first place.
Off-topic, the new trade agreement between the EU and Japan has come into force:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-785_en.htm
“President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said: “Europe and Japan are sending a message to the world about the future of open and fair trade. We are opening a new marketplace home to 635 million people and almost a third of the world’s Gross Domestic Product, bringing the people of Europe and Japan closer together than ever before … ”
“Cecilia Malmström, Commissioner for Trade, said: “This agreement has it all: it scraps tariffs and contributes to the global rulebook, whilst at the same time demonstrating to the world that we both remain convinced by the benefits of open trade. As of 1 February, European companies will benefit from removed tariffs and simplified customs procedures. Our manufacturers, our service providers, our tech start-ups and our farmers all have something to celebrate … ”
But of course unless Liam Fox can get the Japanese to agree to continue with a similar deal just with the UK then we will not be celebrating with popping of champagne corks, we will be crying into our beer for having foolishly deprived ourselves of the benefits of this trade deal, which may boost EU exports to Japan by €13 billion a year:
http://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/docs/2017/july/tradoc_155723.pdf
Which €13 billion a year addition to exports would correspond to less than 0.1% of the collective GDP of the EU member states:
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/figures/economy_en
“EU GDP in 2017: €15.3 trillion”
Plus that does not take into account the countervailing effect of increased imports from Japan potentially replacing EU products in the EU market.
Reply Even better Japan and otherwant us to join TPP as soon as we are out of the EU
I notice that the almighty EU has now implemented its trade deal with Japan. This follows on from recent deals with Canada and South Korea. Talks are advanced with Australia and New Zealand. We know the EU has fantastic negotiators – as demonstrated by the way they have forced the Brexiteers to capitulate.
What trade deals has the Fantastic Mr Fox done? Swaziland is it? What’s next? San Marino? Ivory Coast? Belize?
Mr Fox said we’d have 40 trade deals in place by Brexit day. Mr Davis promised trade deals 10 times bigger than the EU. That’s nearly 3 times current total global trade. How are these promises going Mr Redwood?
Just wait until JR has moderated my prior comment on that trade deal …
Andy,
So your plans to leave to some EU state are fulfilled days away?Of course! Good luck and no-one even the most devout Brexiteer would doubt your honesty and worthwhileness in protecting you and your family from starvation and loss in pocket as you so think. Good luck again. You’ll soon pick up the foreign lingo and their particular form-filling bent. And we will think, in some corner of a foreign field lies….
Sir John.
Never expected any other decision. Thank you for once again showing your true colours and mettle.