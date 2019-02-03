The UK should lead freer trade worldwide

I have made two consistent requests of the UK government whilst I have watched the negotiators reach an Agreement Parliament could not possibly accept. I have asked that the UK tables a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU and says we should negotiate it once we have left, allowing both sides to avoid any new barriers or tariffs whilst we negotiate it. I have also asked that the UK tables its own schedule of tariffs for April 2019 assuming the EU refuses all co-operation. These tariffs should be lower than those imposed by the EU on the rest of the world, thereby cutting our tariffs on the bulk of our trade whilst imposing them on EU trade for the first time as we have to under WTO rules.
There are two advantages of tabling a draft Free Trade Agreement. The first is the EU has indicated that would be easier to agree with the UK than a half in half out arrangement of the kind the present UK negotiators seem to want. The EU has free trade agreements with various smaller countries already and has just managed one with Japan. Our draft should be based on the best of the EU/ Canada and Japan agreements, so we can say to them we are only asking for what they have already granted to others. They and we might then want to add some more to that. The second is we could then under Article 24 of Gatt/WTO agree to no new barriers pending agreement. This would be especially advantageous to the rest of the EU given their huge surplus with us in food and cars, where tariffs would otherwise be imposed.
The ERG is working with experts to produce a full legal text draft. I look forward to its early publication, as then the government could just table that one if they still have not drafted one of their own. The government could itself produce a scissors and paste version of the EU/Canada or EU/Japan treaties to get the conversation started. I hear there will be a launch of a comprehensive FTA text on Wednesday.
I have also repeatedly asked for publication of our own tariff schedule.I think EU tariffs are in some cases too high. I would want us to remove all tariffs from imported components so we can say to industrialists based here it will be cheaper to make things once we have left. I would like us to remove tariffs on food we cannot grow for ourselves. I would suggest lowering other food tariffs a bit. It is an important judgement to balance consumer interests in no tariffs with farmers interest in some tariff protection, which would for the first time extend to protection against EU as well as non EU produce.
The publication is essential for two reasons. The first is we may well leave with no Withdrawal and future partnership agreement in March, so farmers and traders need to know what the tariff regime will look like when they decide what to grow and what to buy from world markets. It would also be a timely reminder to the big food exporting industries of the rest of the EU that they will face tariiff barriers in default of a Free Trade Agreement, which might make them keener on a Free Trade Agreement.
The government should also tell us how it will spend all the extra tariff revenue it could collect. A mixture of spending increases and tax cuts would provide a welcome boost to the economy, jobs and wages.
Is the government working on a tariff schedule. You keep asking, they apparently keep ignoring. Why?
Reply Yes I think it is. I guess there have been disagreements delaying publication.I have never been told they are not planning one when urging them in public to publish it.
I’ve read that a schedule has been lodged with WTO but not published. Anyone know?
I think the plan is to keep us in a C.U, May will switch to this after the 14th Feb. having pretended to have tried reopening the negotiations on the backstop but to have failed. Liam Fox announced in Dec. 2016 that we would be in a C.U, “like Turkey”. He was made to shut up, at the time because the charade had another two years to run. But this insulting vassal status, without any of Fox’s free trade agreements is what was cooked up in the first few weeks of May’s Premiership and this is what we will be made to suffer in perpetuity, in the end.
Of course added to this will be full Eu military Union. This requires a loss of sovereignty and an over throwing of the Bill of Rights of 1689, which is why Civil Contingency Measures will be imposed ‘post Brexit’, as the Bill of Rights and Habeas Corpus though both part of our Constitution and not amendable Acts of parliament are included as Acts that can be overturned by these Blair era ‘emergency powers’.
We are heading for a very deep and special partnership within the European Empire, unrepresented, but still paying taxation for the upkeep of a standing army, controlled by Brussels, in perpetuity.
Great article in conhome by John Strafford. A must read if you want to understand why the Conservative party is becoming extinct and nothing like a Conservative party but rather a left wing liberal Westminster elite out of touch with conservative grass roots and the country.
JR, you will see from this article why your plan has no purpose and is very unlikely to succeed. Your leader, past and present, fails to listen to its members, think it is unaccountable to her as the leadership got rid of all means of influence from its members to the party leadership. All your leaders want from them is money and foot soldiers to deliver leaflets without any say whatsoever.
I have to say Mr Strafford has hit the nail bang on the head.
Good to read Letwin recorded in planning to delay Brexit and tells his association he did not beleive in the manifesto. A more decent person would not have stood for election because it could be viewed he was deceiving his electors.
@Hope; The Conservative Party of the 1950s was far more to the left than currently, the conservative Party of the 1980s was in many ways was far more to the left than the party is today, the Conservative Party was in Govt between 1951 and 1964, only loosing power due to sleaze, it was also in power from 1979 to 1997, and again only lost power due to sleaze.
It’s people like you Hope, the hard right, who is making the party unelectable, not those who look for the consensus.
Hope
Appears to be lots of talk about a possible June general election in the media.
That means May will still be in control and leading it, if she is not persuaded to quit soon
What on earth is she going to go to the Country with !!!!!
Trust me to fight for Britain.
I really did put forward a good deal.
No deal is better than a bad deal, but I am not sure what a bad deal is.
I made a mess of the last election, but this will be better.
I’ve made a mess since the last election, but next time it will be better.
I am a tough negotiator, so cannot understand why the World is laughing at us.
How many noughts are there in £39 Billion ?
I have listened and learnt lessons since the last promises I made, but my thoughts have not changed.
I lied to my own Party when I said I would not fight another election, and the fools believed me, and did not vote me out.
I am convinced UKIP voters will still stick with me rather than Corbyn or Cable.
Brilliant manifesto !!!!
Oh and my Social Care plan is back as a real proposal, because I think it was misunderstood last time.
Good morning.
The EU Commission does not care. All is cares about is the integrity of the ‘Project’. It is happy to let the rEU27 suffer as policy is not decided in their respective parliaments, it is decided in Brussels and, not matter who you vote for things are not going to change. That is why I voted to Leave, I want our MP’s, government and parliament to decide.
The government, or more precisely the PM, is fixated on her ‘deal’, a misnomer if ever there was one. Parliament and the MSM are equally fixated with the so called ‘backstop’, when in truth it is the whole thing that must be thrown out.
I am grateful that our kind host and many of his colleagues are working on an alternative proposal around a FTA. The sad thing is, it seems they are doing the job that government itself should be doing, if it hasn’t done so already. What our kind host and others are doing is working on a POSITIVE solution all the while those who wish us to Remain in the EU continue with their trademark NEGATIVITY. Had these poor souls been incharge at the dawn of mankind we would never have descended from the trees.
What can our MPs and Parliament currently not decide which they will be able to decide after Brexit?
Mark B
“The government, or more precisely the PM, is fixated on her ‘deal’ ”
I’m not entirely convinced it is ‘her’ deal. The Merkel – Macron – Barnier – Tusk criminal syndicate might well have had more to do with it than we’re being led to believe.
These are sensible ideas that the government should have adopted from the outset. Unfortunately we do not have a sensible government. So far as Mrs May is concerned they are Not Invented Here. She is obsessed with her customs union notions. These have left her tied up in knots of her own making and, worse still, would leave the UK at the mercy of EU regulatory control. With luck, by accident or design, the UK will escape the death by a thousand regulations that May and her minions appear to wish upon this country by the EU refusing to play her games anymore.
The EU response now seems our best chance of escape. The Brady amendment unfortunately gave May another lifeline. Despite all evidence to the contrary, Brexiteer MPs continue to place trust in her.
Which regulations do you not like? Ones which keep the products you buy safe? Or the ones which protect consumers? Or the ones which give workers rights – like paid holiday and not having to do something dangerous? Or the ones which protect the planet?
We know you don’t like these things but being anti-something is not very helpful. We want to know precisely what you would scrap to do it better.
Indeed. The backstop is a smokescreen to hide the rest of the awful subjugate state agreement. Accepting all rules and alignment on everything else with no say. May is the worst Prime Minister ever. Going behind the backs of her own cabinet to collude with foreign leaders, the EU and the useless Ollie!
Today she says in an article she battles for Britain. Which begs the question why she has not until now?
Secondly, why should there be any hint of a delay to article 50 when she wasted over a month from December until January to return to parliament not with legal assurances as promised but empty letters saying nothing has changed! The deferred and legal position is that if no agreement is made the UK leaves. May failed to get a trade deal that is not going to change therefore leave we must.
There is no longer a suggestion of a transition, nothing to transition to, no mention of implementation, nothing to implement because she has not got a trade deal.
It was never said or mentioned we should have an extension to talk about trade! Nothing agreed until everything was agreed that is what May told us repeatedly to get her first two stages of servitude through the leave MPs.
In fairness to the EU it did not want halfmin and half out it offered a trade deal. May turned the EU down. Therefore there should not be any question of leaving later than 11pm 29/03/2019.
Your suggestions are far too sensible, and far too simple, for our Micro manager of a Prime Minister and her sidekick to understand, let alone implement, but I hope someone can make her see some sense.
Kicking the can down the road with extensions, implementation periods and the like yet again, just adds to uncertainty and frustration for everyone concerned.
There s nothing tomtransition to or implement, May has failed to get a trade deal. Therefore the auK,must,leave and negotiate one after we left. This is May’s fault, no one else.
I met a client yesterday. His business is hi tech motor cars. He cannot plan ,after 29th of March, for components he sources from Poland. He could if the tariff’s were available .
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/02/02/sir-oliver-letwin-says-never-agreed-conservatives-2017-manifesto/#comments
His constituents should get together and deselect him along with all the other remoaners in Parliament
The sooner theres a general election the better so we can drain the swamp of these people
Why? Mr Redwood has said repeatedly on here that he did not agree to Conservative pro-EU manifesto commitments over a period of decades. Mr Letwin should be held to a different standard?
Reply The difference is I stated prior to the election any disagreement I had with the official Manifesto. I made clear how my personal manifesto deviated from the official one by wanting an EU referendum in 2010 before it became official policy. Otherwise I took seriously what each Conservative Manifesto said – no more transfers of power to the EU, which the government in office did not stick to. BY 2015 the official Manifesto said exactly the same as my personal statement on the EU, and on EU matters the same again in 2017. In 2017 I disagreed with the care policy set out, as did the PM before the end of the election campaign.
Letwin should never have stood if he didn’t believe in the manifesto but the bright lights of Westminster beckoned alongside the gravy train.It is too good an opportunity to miss.
Yours is a positive approach. May’s is in unbelievable confusion. I am not optimistic for the future. Spain is already intent on imposing new rules even on those who have been permanently resident for 10 or 20 years. Notwithstanding their ramped up beligerence towards Gibraltar. They are total hypocrits of course, having two territories of their own sitting on Moroco.
Such attitudes come from politicians, definitely not from the people.
Not only is it essential to propose a FTA and publish the tariff schedule (why has this not been done?), the government should also be positive and demonstrate the benefits of a WTO arrangement.
The problem of course is the determination of the Tory rebels, including the pm and chancellor, along with leaky civil servants, to present Brexit in the most negative light.
The BBC is also playing its part, trawling for bad-news stories based around mythical traffic jams.
Your interpretation of GATT Article 24 is completely wrong as many trade experts have amply demonstrated.
A voice in the wilderness John.
It would be better not to introduce tarfiffs with the EU where they don’t now exist. Temporary arrangements post Brexit pending a comprehensive FTA is what we need.
Something you should be aware of. After the announcement by Nissan that they will not build the new X-Trail in the UK. It should be known that Nissan is only part of an alliance between Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi. To what extent does Renault and the French government have a hand in this decision. To me it has the smell of grenouille about it.
The EU verbal responses to Mrs May’s efforts now have a ring of truth about them.
Mr Verhofstadt always did speak with much of his body language.Mr Juncker and Mr Tusk were more careful. What they show is:
“Why won’t the UK say what it wants????????”
You get the impression Mrs May has not been negotiating our exit from the EU at all.
Instead she has been trying the impossible of staying in the EU but with extra-special status.
Of course the EU has said repeatedly “No”. You can’t stay IN the EU and have an OUT deal.
Silly as it may seem, she needs someone in Authority to say and mean we are leaving.
Then it could be they will know we want an OUT deal.
Mrs May and her team have consistently double-crossed us and will not accept democracy. The EU, ironically will, accept our democracy when we say we want it.
Of course May will refuse to publish a table of tariffs on EU imports into the UK. That would be an admission of our full escape from the EU imprisonment we’ve had to endure since 1973. She isn’t going to admit that by acting in such a manner.
The infantile nature of the fools running the EU as been on show again. The EU (Merkel, Macron and other EU cronies) have climbed into bed with Putin, Iran and Erdogan simply to spite Trump. How pathetic is that?
Understand one thing. The power-brokers of the EU will try and restrain the UK from asserting its sovereignty and independence and if they can they will damage our interests. The EU will act politically throwing common sense out of the window. It’s what spiteful, childish people do.
So yes, don’t expect May to act rationally and morally. She will act according to the interests of the EU and she will act even if that damages our country.
May’s on the same page as Alistair Campbell and his ilk. These people desire the EU to inflict damage on the UK to keep us in the EU. They will use the threat of this to keep us tied within and to the EU.
May and her ilk including Clarke, Grieve, Blair, Heseltine, Mandelson and others want the EU to inflict damage and threaten damage to force us to abandon our sovereignty plans
What our Brexit victory has achieved is expose those who actually want to see the UK consumed by an all enveloping, seemingly ominpresent entity
So yes, come on May publish those tariff tables on EU imports into the UK. Let’s see your plans for FTA’s with other sovereign nations like Japan, the US, China etc, Australia.
We also need to see Tory Eurosceptic MPs making noises again about challenging May’s leadership. Making plans to unseat her. She’s not conservative, if conservative means anything any more. I don’t want to see a liberal left acolyte as our leader.
Yes, this was the whole point of 17.4 million voting Leave.
This should have been the two year plan, but wasn’t.
Therefore your party has betrayed us and should go.
Margaret Thatcher’s single market is – by far – the most advanced free trade area in the world.
It still needs work for services but nothing else on Earth comes close. And you want out.
And you want out so you can make your own rules and regulations.
Yet it is these shares rules and regulations which facilitate the free trade you claim to love.
The evidence is damning. Tory Brexiteers do not love free trade. They are protectionists.
How’s Nissan getting on? Perhaps they should move to the colony of Gibraltar. Or is that where the Queen will be taken to avoid the Leaver riots?
Free Trade Agreement without Freedom of Movement = Cakeism.
Our Prime Minister has wasted two years.
If I were in the EU’s shoes I would continue saying No.
It is as if we live in New South Wales, have all the privileges trading with Queensland and yet have New South Wales having its own defence policy, independent judiciary, foreign trade practices and have controls of whether Queenslanders could enter New South Wales.
That is the EU angle, broadly speaking, figuratively.
Our PM does not believe in leaving greater Australia. We voted for it. But she is an Aussie.
It is worth noting that the EU-Japan trade deal that has just come into effect has some pretty long drawn out provisions. Japanese tariffs on EU wine are removed immediately, but those on cheese will not go to zero for 16 years. Likewise import duty on Japanese cars to the EU will be phased down from 10% to zero in 8 years.
Some people seem to think that trade deals happen all at once. Even when we entered the EEC it took 5 years for duties to be eliminated. My point is that panic about WTO terms, cliff edges and so on assumes an immediate disaster which won’t happen if both sides are reasonable.
Of course whether the EU is capable of being reasonable is another matter entirely.
John
As this current government has provided every indication it wishes to retain EU membership status, your repeated requests are likely to continue to be ignored.
Indeed. freer trade, freer people freer to choose how they spend their own money as they like. Get the state and taxes down to a sensible level about half of the current parasitic levels. Levels that kill productivity and jobs and the UK’s ability to compete.
I see that the regulation of banks on professional landlords with more than four properties means than some banks simply will not lend if you have more than this number regardless of merit. Which halfwit in government decided to damage a whole important industry in this idiotic way? Under May, Hammond and Carney command one assumes. We are governed by economic halfwits.
Government vandalism to the very important private rented sector through daft taxes and bank regulation. Thus restricting supply and pushing up the costs of much needed properties for tenants. Also destroying jobs in construction, so just where is the rational exactly?
It is probably worth you dealing with what actually happens if we just leave on 29/3 and nobody enters any tariff schedules, FTA’s or anything else?
I can imagine T May taking it to this, then resigning and slinking off on 30 March, Cameron style, having screwed up the country over 2 and a half years.
There seems to be some worrying ‘smoke signals’ coming out about staying in the Customs Union.
Theresa May uses the word pragmatic. It was the go to word for all ministers when the Chequers Agreement came out. Code for giving in.
The EU will not agree anything that gives the (dis)UK an advantage in the world. The EU continues to offer scraps designed to make our exit as complex as possible.
The EU knows when (if) we leave and we thrive, as I expect us to. It will show the 27, success is possible outside of the Iron grip of Brussels. This will of course lead to other countries seeking an escape. This fear is what drives the unelected Mandarins of the EU project.
This is an interesting extract from a BBC article dated May 26th 1999:
“Millennium bug ‘disaster’ warning
A government watchdog is warning that some parts of the UK may not be ready for emergencies caused by the millennium bug. The National Audit Office is urging the government millennium bug taskforce Action 2000 and the Cabinet Office to apply pressure to councils to ensure they have contingencies in place. The NAO’s report says the public sector is largely ready for potential bug problems, caused by computer chips being unable to deal with the year 2000. But it warns there is still ‘a wide variation in progress by local authorities’. The report says: ‘Despite best efforts, unforeseen disaster could nevertheless arise…’.”
Why did the Government not simply delay the year 2000, so that today would be approximately December 7,000th 1999?
I have always distrusted the many pushers of green crap and taxpayer subsidies for this crony “industry” both in Parliament and the Lords. Why is it OK to promote this lunacy so long as you have merely declared you vested interests? It is still lunacy and total misuse of tax payers money. Cheap reliable energy please, “Renewables” only when they are competitive without any subsidy.
Tax cuts are far preferable to increased government spending. You get at least twice the value as government spend it so inefficiently and generallly on the wrong things.
Now we read in the Telegraph that Letwin didn’t believe in the promises made in the 2017 manifesto. So another cuckoo in the nest of the Tory party! It seems we were actually voting Cuckoo in 2017 by voting Tory in West Dorset, Totnes…. so many who stood on a manifesto they didn’t believe in!
How do you expect us to vote Tory again? (Not a rhetorical question)
Tesco and Asda have already announced that there will be shortages of fresh produce from Spain post 29th March, citing delays at Calais preventing lorries from crossing.
As has been discussed here ad nauseam, there will be no delays at Calais, the French have planned for a no-deal Brexit from the start.
Clearly, the supermarkets are planning to use this as an excuse to double food prices. Time for a windfall profits tax anyone?
Indeed, a good idea to have a sales tax at say circa 7% on everything including food and children’s clothes and abolish the idiotically complex and very inefficient 20% VAT.
Anyway the government are endlessly saying they are worried about obesity so a bit less food might be good, not that it will actually happen.
These very sensible questions would have been addressed by a sensible Government from the start and publication of their tariff schedule would have been evidence to the EU of the UK’s determination to leave, and might have served to focus their minds. Failure to publish can only be evidence of this Government’s determination to remain tied to the EU’s apron strings and will be seen as such.
But I suppose without the schedule there is more chance of the chaos promised by Project Fear becoming real, so failure to publish is serving the Remainers’ purpose.
This government seems to have a reluctance, damaging and self-defeating, to say or do anything that might offend the Evil Empire and that may well account in part for the refusal to get on with publishing a schedule of tariffs.
I hope the disagreements referred to in your Reply to Nigl first above do not arise from the antics of quislings in the Business Department and elsewhere.
All quite reasonable, so (1) No CU fudge between May and Corbyn, also (2) increase threshold on which customs duties become payable – this will help with the problem of small flows across the Irish non-border and help with trade agreement with USA.
We should be more specific about who is holding up decisions on tariffs – The ultimate responsibility is surely with May, but the ministers that are supposed to be engaged should be asked directly, rather than just saying ‘the government’.
We should also make it clear to the EU commission, that when they start their mindless prohibition of non-EU owned airlines operating in the EU, then we will simply have to adjust tariffs on imported German and French luxury items…
John Redwood is NOT a ‘free trader’.
He’s a protectionist, who’s far gone socialist mindset leads him to see the right to buy and sell things unmolested, as a treat to be given to us by the state in collusion with other states in accordance with their overall plans.
‘Tabling a schedule of ‘UK tariffs’ is the OPPOSITE of pursuing ‘free-er trade’.
If the EU chooses to make its’ residents and businesses pay tax on goods they buy, and on the inputs they buy from businesses located here, more fool them.
If your neighbour shoots a hole in his head it doesn’t benefit you to do the same.
It doesn’t help us to be forced to pay tax on the things we buy. Consumers and businesses here are not hostages to be used to extract concessions from foreign governments.
And John Redwood’s proposals would involve us continuing to levy taxes on things we buy from the rest of the world.
This is NOT what I voted Leave for. I voted Leave to get of rid of all import taxes from day one, not bring in more. If we did, we would then at least have free trade on things and business inputs we buy.
Reply I am suggesting lowering or cancelling tariffs on rest of world product!
Yes Sir John, you have said before on this site that the Government should publish its schedule of tariffs, but this is a secretive Government with an ultra secretive Prime Minister. The whole process of leaving the EU should have been open and honest. Sadly dishonesty and secrecy has been rife through the whole process.
I now believe that the final betrayal will be to keep us in the Customs Union. This would get Labour on board and enough treacherous Conservative MP’s together with the DUP to get it through Parliament.
Any half sensible new party will wreck havoc with the Labour and Tories at the next election.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Having made a pig’s ear out of negotiating the withdrawal agreement the Prime Minister now says she is going to ‘battle for Britain’ when she goes to Brussels to renegotiate the backstop that she negotiated in the first place.
Any self-respecting person from whatever walk of life, who had made such a catastrophic mess of their job, would have had the decency to resign by now.
More “Project Fear” from the rancid newsprint media this morning, now apparently even the Queen is in danger from a ‘no deal’ Brexit, with plans the Sunday Times reports…
Time to regulate the press (again), they should be reporting news, not opinion, if the latter want to do that then they should become periodical magazine publications and thus be licences as such.
Also the MSM is full of an -expected- announcement from Nissan about a future vehicle model, spinning it as a Brexit issue, yet if you look at a comparison of existing Nissan models my guess the real problem is internal completion within their range – my hunch is the announcement will simply axe one model -with expanded production of another. If so that could actually see production expand at the Sunderland plant. Brexit via a GATT24 WTO ‘deal’ would actually be a help more than a hindrance to Nissan (and other companies with sites in the UK), which is why europhiles hate and rubbish the idea!
Sir JR,
The notice period you are proposing for a potential new draft trade agreement along the lines of a potential draft from ERG just shows you have never operated as an executive director (as oppose to a non-exec) in a manufacturing company. The time available does not make it possible for any realistic planning.
Reply I have run companies, and started urging publication of the tariff schedule over a year ago!
Sir John,
All I can say is what an utter muddle we find ourselves in. I came across this item where Steve Baker MP addresses the Parliamentary European Scrutiny Committee on 30 Jan and exposes just how we, the people have been sold down the river by a treacherous civil service and Ministers. None of whom have any intent of allowing us to leave the EU.
Well worth a watch and listen if you will permit it, Sir John? If not, I will understand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7iaUVR8t7g