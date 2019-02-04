Sleeping rough

Most people agree we need to do better when it comes to helping people to have a bed for the night and a roof over their heads. There has been a rise in rough sleeping in recent years. The government agrees, has provided more money and announced new initiatives to get the numbers down.
The state can provide hostel spaces. It can do more to provide temporary housing for people whose lives have run into difficulties, whilst they get themselves back into work or a better routine for living on benefit whilst they seek employment. The problem it encounters is that so often rough sleeping is not just an issue of someone short of cash or temporarily out of a job, of someone who has fallen out with their family or suffered from the cancellation of a tenancy. It is often a deeper seated problem to do with drugs, drink, or mental health issues.
Where the person understands the problems they are in sufficiently to want help it is easier for the state to offer that helping hand, and a scandal if it does not. Where a person fears the state hostel because it would require them to volunteer to get off drink or drugs, or to conform to rules they do not like, the state has to decide how far to go in requiring people to leave the pavement bed.
The state has powers if the person is mentally ill and can be sectioned. It has powers if there is any suggestion of disorder or criminal offences. Each time there is a difficult judgement to be made about someone who is vulnerable and living in a way which the rest of the world worries about.
These complex cases are beyond most of us who are concerned and would like to help, which is why we expect the state to use its considerable resources and legal powers to act instead of us. Many people do find accommodation or could find accommodation within their own network of family and friends. There we can all help when need arises. When a member of my family lost their job and home together, I provided them free board and lodging in my spare bedroom at home whilst they found another job. After a few months they were able to take on the financial commitment of a new home. Many families do the same. Most people sleeping rough are someone’s son, brother, nephew, father (or daughter, sister, niece, mother) whose families might be able to help. Most families or networks of friends have someone in them with a spare room. Where the person’s problems are such they cannot get along with any former family member or friend then the state needs to step in as the last resort with the powers that might be needed.
Any family that has an estranged family member sleeping out could at least help the state help them, if they can no longer help them within the family. More knowledge of the circumstances and problems of the person must be helpful to those trying to decide what measures are needed to persuade that person to go back to a life which includes a bed and bedroom.
What a great post John. There are many reasons why people find themselves homeless. A close member of my family had been made redundant from the RAF and at the same time his marriage broke up. His wife was rehoused by the council as they had a small daughter but he found himself homeless and phoned me out of the blue from Victoria station asking for help. I gave him a room and board for a few months until he got a job with accommodation but it transpired he had mental problems too. This has only recently been diagnosed as a form of autism and Aspergers which has often made him suicidal. We do need to help people but also help them with underlying problems they may have which are out of their control. When we go on about the numbers though I believe they are underestimated as it is difficult if they are on the move. It is a problem also if they are illegal immigrants especially if they are from a country where there is no civil unrest and they have chosen to be here. They are not our responsibility.
Good article – and refreshing to see something non-Brexit related.
I agree with you about homelessness being a complex issue. Every person is different and drugs or mental health issues are so difficult to solve.
I think your point about the importance of the family and helping each other. Just like the Roman Fasces, a single stick may be weak, but as a bundle we are stronger.
Indeed it is usually deeper seated problems of drugs, drink, mental health issues and often all three.
The state as you say has powers if the person is mentally ill and can be sectioned. It also has powers if there is any suggestion of disorder or criminal offences. But the default position of the police/authorities (I have found over many years) is to do nothing if they possibly can get away with doing nothing.
Many people pretending to be rough sleepers are actually just professional beggars topping up their benefits (at peak times and places where plenty of people are about) then they go home. They are nearly all gone in the small hours. Brighton for example was packed full of these last time I was there. Most of these people should surely be stopped and made to get a job.
Even when someone was actively threatening others people with a large knife (in my direct experience) the police still did absolutely nothing of any value. “A mental health issue – so a different department” was their excuse to do nothing. The LEA & social services also did nothing. Unless they actually kill someone (then perhaps they might do a bit more) – but rather too late for that unfortunate victim.
We had a poor,cold bloke in our porch one night. Gave him a blanket and a cup of tea. He was somewhat “out of it” ..drink or something . Phoned the police thinking they would help him ( warm cell and meal ) but no…the policeman who came turfed him out with instructions to go to the station and get the 4am train.
I told policeman how disgusted I was…he shrugged.
The NHS mental care professionals and GPs are often unwilling to diagnose mental conditions or forcibly treat them, often leaving the person with the condition to be a danger to themselves and others. A person known to me has lived alone for forty years and has eccentric hobbies, once attempted suicide and is attacked by vile neighbours. Writing to their GP is no help. They will not admit a past mistake, even when their patient clearly has autism. Psychiatrists seem to have a belief that mental illness is just a way of life and should not be compulsorily treated. This applies to homeless people with autism, bipolar and schizophrenia too.
The highest taxes for 40 years but so very little by way of public services of much real value actually delivered.
Good morning.
I would like to thank our kind host in raising this issue and writing so well on it. The issue is indeed complex and does require State intervention. And as many here know I am no great lover of State intervention but, the State does have the apparatus, the resources and the power to make effective change.
I have noticed that, not only the number but, the kind of people that are becoming homeless. More and more women and those from ethnic backgrounds are making up the numbers. They do indeed have problems but, we should not see them as a problem. To that end I believe local government should be mandated to assess the number of people living in their boroughs and, to provide suitable shelter for them.
There are indeed those that simply cannot be helped. Their problems are simply too deep and the life that they have chosen is the life that best suits them. But there are those that have fallen through the net and need help getting themselves back on their feet.
If we were to give one years worth of overseas money to tackle this we would make a huge change to some people’s lives and, be rewarded by having active and productive people back into society. I cannot think of a better use for this money.
Good point, Mark B. The issue of foreign aid has been rather pushed into the background with all the talk of handing over nearly £40 billion to the EU for nothing at all (or as a bribe, or Dane geld, which is even worse).
We should spend our own money on our own problems before trying to help other countries – if indeed it IS helping them.
When we fly we are told we should don our own oxygen mask first before trying to help others.
Yes well…mass immigration and the closure of perfectly good mental hospitals ( acres of building land y’see ) didn’t exactly help!
And who is to say that even money can solve the problems of deracination ( that little hobby so beloved of governments) and the terror of hostels which I believe are now regarded as dangerous places ..even the street being safer.
Not to mention the fact that successive governments have bent over backwards to destroy families and society ( we now have to reinvent that do we?). Some families do not even speak to each other let alone offer accommodation.
We no longer have the poll tax but for the average person another bed to find,another mouth to feed is a very big ask.
I would say to the government “ You break it,you own it.” …if they care in the slightest that is!
I think you have forgotten that many causes of homelessness aren’t so simple. For example, the issue of child abuse, which is not ‘one person not getting along with their family’, it is the entire family and often friends network not getting along with the person. It’s almost impossible to prove, and as the entire family is either involved or enabling they’ll deny everything. The rest of the family is often outwardly normal: see scapegoating.
Setting strings like mandatory treatment means a person (particularly those with paranoia) won’t go near a hostel to be assessed for treatment or sectioning. The state is what they usually fear – forcing them into contact with it (e.g. sectioning) makes things worse and ensures they will stay on the street in future.
As our local church and shelter does, if you want people off the street, supply a bed, no strings, no questions asked. Once someone is comfortable and safe there, you can leave the options available for them to contact people who can help them and support them to do it – but if trying to force it on them isn’t helping. Many have very good reasons to avoid the local authorities and social services – loss of rights, moved on by violence, and box-ticking being just a few.
And if someone is on the streets due to a job loss, that’s a national shame.
I blame much of the problem, where it is mental-health related, on the rise of the theory of ‘Care In The Community’.
Yes, the old-fashioned asylums had many serious faults, but there were also benefits for many patients. Instead of attempting to modernise such facilities both in terms of care and actual buildings, the US-based professional advice, adopted by the UK psychiatric profession, was to shut them down (and please note, this began long before the 80’s). The police often have to cope with people having temporary bouts of mental ill-health, and can now only take them to A&E or put them in police cells – both are utterly undesirable for obvious reasons.
I attended many Health meetings during the period that Care In The Community was being introduced and more asylums being closed; I recall a highly-experienced senior psychiatric
nurse sourly commenting at the end of one session: “Mark my words, they’ll be sorry soon and one day they will have to start opening ‘the bins’ again”.
Much truth in that. The government seem to have decided it is cheaper to have these people “in the community” and accept all the murders, assaults, injuries, suicides and problems that directly result from this policy.
The government(s) have simply followed professional advice, LL – you know, “the experts know best…..”. Some of us tried to point out the likely problems, but were treated as though we were recommending a return to asylum inmates being chained to walls in Bedlam.
The problems that bring about rough sleeping are not new. The base problem has to be in the increase in the population. Facilities and carers never catch. Sufficient money is never available.
Why do we have a pig-headed Parliament that jeeps throwing foreign aid around. Charity begins at home.
My working-class family help each other out we’ve had people made homeless in the family, business failure, relationship breakdown, losing job and income to pay rent, moving into a new area to try to find work and need to save up the month’s deposit on a rental flat and the family always help them out even if it is only sleeping in the lounge on a blow-up mattress for a few months. These members of the family often take 2 to 3 small jobs whilst looking for the main income role to not be a burden. However I do know people who have lots of children out of wedlock when they get to 18/19 benefits stop, they get kicked out because if they have a small job the parents’ benefits get hit and there are council tax implications if there is an earner in the home, a new man can come on the scene and doesn’t want young adult offspring from previous relationships around, where do they go when there is no grandparent to take them in or the grandparent is on benefits and can’t afford to lose benefits to take them in. We need more student dig type buildings for discarded teens who aren’t in University but need low rents with low Council tax contribution.
When people say drugs aren’t a problem and they should be legalised so that the taxes can pay for those that fall between the cracks, I used to disagree with this, but as with cigarette taxes perhaps a legalising crackdown on drugs with a tax to pay for drug-induced problems would be useful for the government and rather than the burden falling on everyone it should fall on the drug taking community. The downside to this is would it just encourage more use and more problems, especially to impressionable teens at University, often one of the things that stop people pressing drugs on to teens is that they can turn around and say it’s illegal I’m not interested.
I struggle to make up up my mind on drug legalisation, about the only such issue. They are so readily available anyway they might as well be legal, taxed and with reliable quality controls and less drug related crime and pushers. They cannot even keep them out of prisons after all. But then again if they were legal more people would surely try them and this get hooked.
My wife and I work for the charitable sector. We see lots of homeless and a good many don’t need help. They get a food parcel and sell the contents to buy booze. One was provided with a lovely flat which he trashed.
You can tell the ones who want to move on. Their attitude is entirely different, if you kit them out and find them a bed many take any job to support themselves.
It’s heartwarming when a success story comes years later and makes a donation and thanks us.
Why do we always try to treat the effects of something, rather than seeking the source of the problem and fixing that…. So many homeless is a symptom of a society that is not working, on many levels – What is going wrong, apart from a lack of morals, or even no-hope for the future?
“The state has powers if the person is mentally ill and can be sectioned.”
Sectioning is not just a bad practice, where an individual’s rights are taken away at the discretion of a doctor, it means the person can be treated in any way determined by the locked hospital he is incarcerated in, without any say by that individual – barbaric, YES, and there are better ways to help people with mental problems.
A relation of mine was killed by a psychotic who had failed to take his medicine; a young woman of nineteen had her life taken away by Care in the Community: you cannot reason with psychotics because they are literally mad. Unless there is some way of ensuring that psychotics take their major tranquillisers, they should be locked up for the safety of the Community.
As to the wider issue of homelessness, this is also largely a result of government policy: importing millions of people who do not need or want, giving them priority of resources including housing, undermining marriage by deprecating the role of men to the nuclear family through the promotion of Feminism and allowing men to walk away (not infrequently abroad) from their responsibilities leaving the taxpayer to their children’s upkeep etc.
You may remember Ed Milliband famously having no change for a street person in Manchester. As I recall it turned out that young Romanian person was of school age and should have been at school. She was staying with her aunt, a Big Issue seller, who would have attracted tax credits and support with rental payments. So while the young person was a beggar, she wasn’t homeless.
When I was young and idealistic I used to chat to street people buy them a hot drink and a meal and find out a bit more about them. There were certainly beggars who had home to go to, but there were a small number of people for whom living on the street and rough sleeping was a choice. One lady – classic bag lady with a shopping trolley and loads of blankets – told me she had a flat but didn’t like staying inside, preferring to be outside and watch the world go by. A gentleman I met in recent years had taken a vow of poverty. he always had a bag full of sandwiches people had bought him, but he himself never asked for anything, though he would chat about Jesus’ life and sometimes accept a cup of tea. I’m not saying some traumatic event or issue in these people’s lives hadn’t led them to where they were, but it was a choice that suited them. Nor am I saying that this is the case for all rough sleepers. Young people worry me most – leaving care or unable to live with parents – and war veterans, often with PTSD and unable to rejoin society.
State controlled MoDular Eco-Geo-Dome-Homes utilizing 13,000 institutionalised former MoD homeless combined with Operation Hackney Carriage provides the benefit we would like to see as a referendum dividend.
£39 billion can provide the EU with mortgage repayments or we could invest in our own needs.
I gather quite a few of these homeless people are foreign nationals, we are never told the numbers, but I have heard to could be as much as 55% of them. We of course had a helpful ruling from the High court, who in response to the Government trying to deport them, ruled that removal of homeless people from EEA countries is contrary to EU law and discriminatory
It seems we’re never given any statistical information on the issue.
Such as age, sex, ethnicity, nationality, education, marital status, previous employment (or even existing employment), length of homelessness, wish to sleep rough, drug or alcohol addiction, if family members exist, proportion of the total population, reason for homelessness etc. etc.
As the fifth largest economy we obviously have the means. Society has the charitable will and endeavours to deal with it. Government lacks the interest kr will to deal with it. As with so many other problem areas , government prefers the elastoplast approach, be it rough sleepers, fly tippers or potholes.
I can only speak for recent events in my town. Seeing a growing number of ‘homeless’ gathering in the town centre daily and creating problems with their anti social and criminal behaviour the council took action. Some surprising results….most of these people were using public transport to come into the town from other local towns and cities. Bar a couple of people, all had some form of accommodation. They were offered help but virtually all refused, preferring to stay on the streets using drink and drugs. Banning orders were issued to most preventing them from coming into the town centre.
The question for me is that many people accuse the government of doing little, but how can they when it seems most of these people do not want help ? Obviously drugs and drink cloud their judgement, so is the only option to have some kind of forcible detainment to get treatment ?
Consider licensing rough sleepers, who are then medically checked & wear an identifiable tabard entitling them to privileges to assist their safety & security toward sustained health & comfort.
Consider using safe large green spaces on roundabouts to site simple 24-unit fireproof shelters with solar panelling for warmth, single bed platforms & shared washing & toilet facilities.
Once you suggest treating any illness compulsorily you run into serious difficulties. Obesity? Now an illness, apparently, but certainly leads to diabetes and even predisposes to cancer.
Mental illnesses are not always easily determined, and the vital decision must continue to be based on the likelihood of danger to the individual or others; not at all simple to decide at times. As a society we rightly are cautious of such compulsory treatment.
I have recently seen a suggestion that all churches should be open to rough sleepers, but who would staff them?
If you see a homeless person you should invite them to stay at your house.
Its no good complaining ideologically about big government if you want them to do it.
Lots of Celebrities said they were going to offer spare rooms to the so-called refugees and asylum seekers. . . Anyone seen that it actually happened? . . .NO – –the rich and famous virtue signal . . .then go back to their comfortable lives and leave it to the poor to be taxed even more and to have the new arrivals stuffed next door to them.
The whole problem was saturated, a surfeit no less, of synergies verging on the inexplicably complex.
In our modern times it is choc-a-bloc in necessarily unforeseen parameters
Can you imagine sleeping out int the ice and snow? Things must be bad to get to this point. I too have provided shelter for my family. The thing is many are in this position not through fault of their own. They do not have mental health issues, they don’t have a family , they don’t take drugs and most important they don’t have a base, an address, a place in the world where cases can springboard from. Social Services will never admit to the scale of problems and often say that is there choice.. really? Come on we believe in liberty , but what are the choices in reality ?
It is a sad fact that some people cannot cope with … getting a job, paying tax and national insurance, having somewhere to live, paying rent, council tax, gas, electricity and phone bills, shop for food, cook for themselves, pay the BBC tax if they want to watch a television, thinking about a pension, getting quotes for insurance policies, understanding the risks they take in any financial transaction, responding to HMRC correspondence, paying water rates, maintaining/repairing your home, keeping your home clean, mowing the lawn, washing the car, affording a car etc. etc. etc. Those of us that can cope in this nutty world we have created spend an inordinate amount of our precious time alive just functioning. It surprises me that there aren’t more people unable to cope and living on the streets as a consequence.
I have a two drawer filing cabinet full of records and paperwork. My wife is under strict instructions that, when my turn comes, the bloody filing cabinet is to go into the furnace atop my coffin.
Sounds too much like blaming the poor souls sleeping in the snow for their own fate, and far too little taking of responsibility for the circumstances the state has created which led to this.
I understand people refuse to take up hostel places for a number of reasons, one being the number of petty fights that take place, and them not being particularly safe places to be.
No recognition of the many anti-male aspects of the divorce laws which have many follow on problems including men sleeping rough.
And its not just the rough sleepers, there are the families with kids being moved from B & B to B & B continually, moved from school to school, and GP to GP, etc.
We really can do a lot better than this.
The political elite have got to do better than this.
Come on John, I am broadly on your side on most things, certainly more so than most politicians, you need to be a lot harsher on your peers.
The tax & social security systems could be a lot less admin heavy, a lot cheaper to run, with much less dramatic large steps for people having problems, and help people a lot more.
Think what a person has to have gone through to end up on the streets.
They have been failed multiple times in multiple different ways by multiple others and multiple agencies. They have also failed themselves.
Many have served in the forces. Many have addictions. Many have mental health problems. They need our sympathy, our support and our help.
Tackling the problem is not rocket science. Labour comes into power, increases spending on support services and homelessness goes down.
The Tories come in, cut those services to give tax breaks to their rich friends and homelessness goes up.
A vote for the Tories as they are at the moment is a vote to put people on the streets. It is as simple as that. A brutal and unpleasant truth.
I notice this car crash Brexit government can find a billion pounds to bribe the DUP dinosaurs. It can find £80m as a sweetener for Nissan. (That worked well).
But a homeless veteran with PTSD induced mental health problems and alcohol addiction is apparently not worthy of help.
I genuinely do not know how most of you sleep at night.
How many drunk (or drugged up people) would perhaps have serious accidents while crossing over to these green roundabout? Multi story car parks however are usually fairly under used on winter evenings and already sheltered from wind and rain.
I find it amusing that a laissez-faire neoliberal Conservative Party government, should be pretending to care about rough sleepers. How can the latter possibly affect a bet on the future price of a government ten year Bond!
I and others across the continent, have been number crunching the damage that the above austerity regime, has done to both the UK and Eurozone economies. UK government current year nominal spending, will be circa £70 billion lower than required to get back to the pre-2007 trendline. Now that is what is called austerity and the “boiling frog” voters still won’t be jumping out of the ever hotter water.
I agree that a substantial part of the rough sleeping problem is down to mental problems and associated drug & alcohol abuse.
However, this is exacerbated by the failures of Care in the Community and the closure of the old asylums which, for all the (often exaggerated) problems associated with them, did what it said on the tin, provided asylum, a place of refuge and safety.