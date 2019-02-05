The EU/UK volte face on diesels

EU/UK policy of many years was to encourage the diesel car as part of the solution to excess CO2 . Diesels are more fuel efficient so less CO2 is generated per mile travelled than a petrol vehicle. The UK was particularly keen on this policy, and successful at attracting substantial new investment in diesel car engine manufacture and diesel car assembly. Jaguar Land Rover, for example, moved to producing a range of vehicles where two thirds sold were diesel. The UK became a centre for excellence and research in passenger car diesel technology.
More recently the EU has discovered that its emissions tests were not stringent enough to prevent higher levels of Sox and Nox from diesels, and that these gases do create problems in the air we breathe. The EU has now set more severe standards and tougher tests to enforce them, so the modern Euro 6 diesel car engine is around the same as a patrol engine car when it comes to unpleasant exhaust gas and particulates, with both types of engine now hitting high standards of cleanliness.
During this major switch of approach the passenger car diesel engine has moved from environmental poster product to environmental problem. The politicians who were keen to encourage diesels, are now keen to stop them even though they have now set much tougher standards for diesel engines which they think are fine. There is a competition to see which town or city can be more severe on diesel vehicles by imposing bans or extra taxes. The UK Treasury decided to impose much higher Vehicle Excise Duty on new diesels, especially for expensive vehicles, as part of it attempts to get more people to buy an electric car.
The result of this change at EU and UK government level is entirely predictable, and was indeed forecast here. There has been a collapse in the sale of new diesel cars, with more motorists deciding to put off buying new until a new more stable legislative approach to car engines has settled down, and other motorists unable to afford the tax rises placed on new vehicles.
In the UK it is especially perverse. The government claims to want a bigger and more vibrant motor industry here in the UK, and is very worried by any possible threat to it. Yet at the same time its policy has done serial damage to the diesel car sector, the very sector they had most praised and had done most to build up in previous years.
Nissan drew attention to these issues in its recent decision not to go ahead with new assembly and extra capacity for a diesel vehicle at Sunderland. It will make what it needs in Japan instead. Car makers experiencing a big fall in diesel car sales are shorter of cash, profit and sales than they wished, so of course they are going to cut their investment plans. The problem for the UK is government action which has been so successful in building a diesel car industry is now leading the attack on it.
59 Comments
High mileage was often necessary to justify the extra purchase cost of diesel vehicles in the U.K. Now further changes will add to the cost of ownership.
However other vehicles are also subject to increased cost. In London a congestion charge will extend further out from the city centre.
So we have one set of politicians adding to motoring costs, then another set complaining that new vehicle purchase figures are not as high as they would like.
Good morning.
No matter what regulations you impose they are worthless when companie cheat. And these cheats are not prosecuted in the UK. These cheats, through their false figures, fooled people into buying their cars. Now we potentially have a worse situation where, those self same cheats are creating an electric vehicle market which simply cannot be sustained.
Out membership of the EU and the EU’s top down approach has removed the government from one that listens and then acts, to one that just follows orders. When our MP’s have to accept responsibility for both their actions and inactions we will, over time, have better and more joined up thinking and government.
yep VW have been forced to buy back large numbers of diesel cars in the US, why has this not happened here?
Yes Mark B, but they fight having to accept that responsibility every inch of the way. We may indeed need as many replacements as we can muster,come election time.
This lucid explanation exposes, once again, JR, the inability of government to get almost anything right.
Dear Excalibur–Worse than that it is, rather, a near certainty they will actively get it wrong–Not getting it right would be merely neutral
I see that the liar, cheat, hypocrite and traitor who we now have as Prime Minister is going to make a speech in Northern Ireland, and frankly I dread what she will say as it is most likely going to be yet another betrayal. Whether it would help to get rid of her favourite civil service Brexit adviser Oliver Robbins is a moot point, I can only say that at least it could no harm and it would be a good thing if MPs passed a resolution calling for his removal.
http://www.cityam.com/272721/theresa-may-travels-northern-ireland-warn-concerning-time
“Ireland’s deputy leader, Simon Coveney, welcomed May’s visit to Northern Ireland, but said attempts to replace the backstop with other arrangements amounted to little more than “wishful thinking.””
So when would the Irish government ever agree to any alternative arrangement which did not keep at least Northern Ireland, and preferably the whole of the UK, under the economic thumb of the EU?
From November 26th 2017:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/ireland-border-brexit-latest-theresa-may-customs-union-phil-hogan-northern-a8076271.html
“Brexit: Remain in customs union and single market to solve border issue, Ireland’s European commissioner tells May”
And of course Labour’s Keir Starmer is very happy with that prospect.
Brexit means sweet FA to May. She is appalling and dishonest, even worse than John Major. She will bury the party in a similar way unless she is stopped. She is also a misguided tax and regulate to death socialist. Also an electoral liability, even against the dire prospect of Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP.
It could be so different with a sound leader and a few more real Tory MPs
What May will never say but should say: “Even if the United Kingdom were to leave without a deal there will be no so called hard border. Therefore any “hard” border with be entirely the fault of Leo Varadkar and the European Union.
How long before we hear “United Kingdom to remain in the European Union because. unless you are a high minded lawyer like Keir Starmer or Dominic Grieve, you do not have intelligence to see the wonders of the EU.”?
See Andrea Jenkyns’ Twitter page. She claims Selmayr told her that our government has neither asked him to remove the backstop nor reopen the withdrawal agreement.
May is prepared to pay any price to stop Brexit even an election which on current form the Tories will loose. But not to worry plenty well paid ‘speaking tours’ where she will get her payoff.
Someone would want to pay their hard earned, good money, to listen to May? Could anyone possibly be so unbelievably stupid? It won’t happen any way because the possibility of winkling her out of Downing Street now she’s become a fixture there is vanishingly small.
If Mrs May thinks that she is capable of generating income based on charging to hear her talk…… well the idea is just risible.
Mrs May belittles her position of Leader of the Government of Britain each time she runs off to speak to others. She is more servant than Master and is not fit to be called the British Prime Minister. She is more a Liberal than a Conservative and should resign and join the ranks of the former where she truly belongs.
Meanwhile, we can leave the EU under the true Brexit of “No Deal”.
Denis. She is going to propose the whole of the UK remains in the Customs Union. As the WA is mainly her Chequers proposal that would complete the betrayal.
Do calm down I do not think debate is enhanced by the use of these kind of insults. We see it more and more on both sides of the Brexit debate.
Dear Denis–Continues utterly beyond belief that arguably the country’s one two and three (PM, Hammond, Robbins) re Brexit hate the idea. Any wonder a complete disaster?
Here is the speech she gave in Belfast on July 20th 2018:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-belfast-speech-20-july-2018
and in the light of subsequent events it is especially worth reading two sections, those headed “No hard border” and “Our White Paper”.
As I may have mentioned before, there is nothing in Article 50 TEU to say that a member state which decides to leave the EU shall bear responsibility for sorting out problems which may be caused by its withdrawal, and nor is there anything about the withdrawing member state having to accept that the EU is always right during every stage of the withdrawal process.
Like the overwhelming Europarl vote calling for Selmayr’s resignation, it would probably be ignored.
The worst Tory PM ever by a long chalk, even outdoing Cameron and Heath for sheer bloody minded uselessness, and the only prospect of her going is to be replaced by Corbyn after an election, or if not by one of her equally appalling fellow travellers. Cry the beloved country, or at least what remains of it.
Nissan have moved production because of the damage done by Brexit. The great Mrs Thatcher lured a number of Japanese firms to the UK thanks to her brilliant creation, the EU single market. Now they are leaving, as the Conservative Party has been hijacked by political pigmies, inward looking nationalists and little Englanders who have no understanding of how trade and investment works.
If that were the case they would have built it in another EU country.
As they are going to build it in Japan suggests they have no confidence in the EU.
More fake news.
Bill
Production isn’t moving.
Nissan never made the X Trail in the UK and if you are correct, that it is all about the single market, it is odd that Nissan will carry on making the X Trail in Japan not in Europe.
Rubbish.
Now they are leaving, as the single market has been hijacked by failed political pigmies, protectionist supra nationalists and left leaning Euro fanatics who have no understanding of how trade and investment works without resorting to dictat
Same coin, other side Bill
Do you work for the BBC, Bill?
Fine, apart from the fact that Japan, where they are moving production, isn’t in the EU. So your post is nonsense.
Why aren’t Nissan setting up this plant in the EU?
Well said. What action was taken against the German car companies who sold cars by the thousands to cheat the British public and cause a health hazard? What ismClarke and Hammond doing about it?
So we need to be in the Single Market in order to attract investment from an island nation that has made a success of itself while not being in the Single Market?
Nissan said they were moving production because of the UNCERTAINTY due to Brexit. If a certain PM had not been changing her mind, giving away all negotiating points,and running about like a headless chicken a lot of uncertainty would by now have been resolved.
You need to read the Nissan spokesperson’s own words. While they admit the current EU/UK impasse is not conducive to business certainty, they explain that the backlash against diesel was unforeseen back in 2016. Note that they are not moving production to the EU.
..what he said !
There has been no brexit so far. Businesses have been damaged by almost three years of time wasting, new taxes, and punitive regulations. The damage done was intentional in order to create the impression that withdrawal from the EU would be hurtful (it won’t). Apparently the policy worked in your case.
Yawn.
You give yourself away in your cynicism (if I dare may be as bold to say so sir).
I always find the ‘Little Englanders’ comments are a manifestation of jealousy and hate because this great country has given so much to the world in so many ways that some find it too difficult to grasp, especially Freedom and Free Speech. That is why many voted Brexit for Freedom from EU bureaucracy.
Recommend some homework, the Open University is your oyster waiting, again given free like the world wide web from Great Britain.
If they were moving production to Europe rather than Japan that argument might hold some water. As it stands it is just another demonstration of brexit derangement syndrome.
They are moving production of one model back to Japan, away from the nonsense EU anti-diesel regulations and the punitive UK taxes on diesel ownership. Brexit was an afterthought.
I disagree. Nissan has probably determined that the smaller predicted sales of its new Chelsea tractor can be serviced by a single production line – and that the new EU-Japan FTA means that that can be in Japan rather than in the EU. The flip side is that the UK can now expect to sell more Rollers, Bentleys and Jaguars to Japan. That’s how trade and investment works.
JR: “More recently the EU has discovered that its emissions tests were not stringent enough ..”
No, they were stringent enough, it’s just that manufacturers were hand in glove with the EU, the EU looked the other way while manufacturers falsifying the emissions metrics of their vehicles.
Commentators, particularly on the left, criticise the Conservative party for being in the pocket of big business. Mr Hammond in a cosy conference call about ‘no deal’ Brexit, doesn’t help. But then Government Ministers surprise important UK employers like JLR with a drastic change in policy on diesels. The least they could have done was to have given some advance warning that they would be changing direction.
A good way to reduce emmisions would be to fire Hammond, cut the up to 15% stamp duty on property purchases and allow people to closer to their jobs without being mugged by government for many thousands of pounds just for moving home.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
The diesel car volte-face is yet more evidence of the amateurish incompetence of our political class (with notable exceptions) who have what is known as the reverse-midas touch.
It appears that Theresa May has sent the AAWG on a wild goose chase with nobody less than the ceremonial Brexit Secretary himself Mr. Stephen Barclay. Meanwhile, with a nod and a wink from Theresa, Olly Robbins gets on with the real job of selling the UK down the river.
When are Conservative Brexit MP’s going to learn? Secretive, cowardly and inarticulate, she is completely untrustworthy.
POLITICAL CORRECTNESS which drives politicians often leads to more problems than it fixes. The internal combustion engine is much improved in efficiency with reduced emissions. The ever increasing number of diesel vehicles on the road in Towns and Cities, is driving Ministers who do not have the technical knowledge, crazy to find a solution.
The EV is in its infancy. Building the car is no problem. Drivable distance per charge and the re-charging infrastructure are major hurdles.
There will be competing demand for new electricity generation between EV’s and the Climate change Act.
CO2 is a trace gas which constitutes less than 0.04% of the Earths atmosphere. It’s essential for plant life.
The BBC are refusing a platform to anyone who questions AGW theory because they know that it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
Off-topic, but talk of Theresa May planning a snap general election behind closed doors is particularly concerning. Why Conservative MPs kept her in on the basis that she promised she wouldn’t call an election – a promise I seem to remember her breaking – I do not know. Pressure needs to be applied to her not to call an election. She must be gone by the next one or we risk a Corbyn government and, perhaps even worse, a Corbyn Brexit.
Today’s effort from JR is just more of the old spin we have become used to- he knows full well that Nissan has decided to pull back because of the uncertainty about everything not only in UK but also in Europe. They may very well switch to petrol engines over there for their new models – problem solved for them.. but problem not solved for the people of Sunderland.
Out here in the country, diesel makes sense. Both my wife and I have put off changing our cars this year, as have many others but what we do not want are electric cars (glorified milk floats as I think of them).
It is of course ludicrous as the modern diesel is just as clean as petrol and more fuel efficient.
As an afterthought, we have holiday let accommodation and we will have to put up signs to ask guests not to charge their cars using our electricity.
The Treasury is giving carmakers fair warning to start moving out of the UK over the next 10 years, electric prices could double in the next 11 years to stop it being used and when you think that they want all transport to be electric by 2040, there really is no need to build more roads or train lines because transport will be unaffordable for the average person.
All due to the climate change act, I do not where Brexit fits in all of this but you can forget exports.
Yet here in Australia the sales of diesel cars and rather large SUVs and double cab utes continue wi thought any mention of the pollution angle but then again the E U is conspicuously absent.
“Nissan drew attention to these issues in its recent decision ….” – indeed it did and now a proper understanding can be formed of its decision about (mainly diesel,poor seller in Europe) X-Trail production being undertaken in Japan and not Sunderland.
But spare a thought for how diminished they must be, the small-minded, cheerless, warped, twisted Remoaner souls who jumped with such eagerness and glee on the Nissan Sunderland announcement to trumpet their false claims to do our country down. Again, one would have to have a heart of stone not to laugh.
Fewer diesels would mean less importing of diesel fuel. The UK has to import half the 30 billion litres consumed by road transport, over half of which is consumed by commercial vehicles. It’s about the same level of import for aviation jet fuels. But, we do make lots of petrol.
Alas, after decades of clueless laissez-faire UK governments, we have ended up with old refineries that were designed to produce petrol for transport and heavy fuel oils for electricity generation. I think we are still the largest importer of transport fuels in the OECD.
You are right about E6 diesels being cleaner than afore but diesels are always more expensive to service and deteriorate till their next service. The fuel is also very nasty to handle. The only real advantage of diesel over petrol has been fuel consumption but this is more than offset by higher fuel price and costlier servicing. So even now the diesel is a bad buy unless you are a very high mileage user.
Although “The UK Treasury …. attempts to get more people to buy an electric car” and Mr. Gove (suspected quisling) tells us only electric will be sold from 2040, I see from BP oil company that it expects by then only some 12 million UK vehicles will be electric, less than a third of the vehicle parc although I do not have a figure for total numbers. (There are now some 37.5 million vehicles, c.135,000 are electric.)
Accordingly, the current government and other propaganda that gave me at least the impression internal combustion engines were soon to give way universally to electric on British roads would not seem to be sound.
This brings home the point that important decisions that will affect how we live and what we do are too important to be taken by Govt. alone or by officials with a green gleam in their eyes. No one has voted explicitly for decarbonisation and the consequences of it have not been explained and proper public approval sought by referendum. We need to repeal the Climate Change Act and apply practical common sense to energy production and fuels.
Govts cannot be trusted to do the sensible thing in the light of big business interests and pressure groups.
A Govt that pulls in one direction & then against is exhibits symptoms of being fickle or idiotic.
Those who blame solely Brexit for car makers’ uncertainty are similarly likely to be daft. The prospect of the UK leaving the EU was evident as soon a the voting date for the Referendum was announced, if not sooner. Everyone has had all that time to prepare. Many tend only to have prepared complaints instead of creating readiness to cope with whatever they might expect. Their complaints should be directed to their own ineptitude.
Not only is the law an ass, our Government has made it so.
What does that save for the British government?
When are we, the ordinary folk, going to get Capable and Streetwise persons to govern us instead of these professional politicians who know very little about the real life we people have to endure?
Perhaps we should ensure that we have a Single Market within the UK, with mayors losing their ability to target vehicles that the state deems perfectly legal.
P.S. I love my new diesel-engined, Euro 6-compliant Jaguar XE.