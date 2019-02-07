New homes and the changing High Street

In some parts of the country house prices are high and affordable homes for sale are in short supply. Home ownership has been falling as a percentage of all households, as more young people decide they cannot manage the deposit and the interest on the mortgage, or find they cannot borrow enough to get started on the housing ladder.
Despite this home ownership remains the preferred tenure of most people. There are many people in rented accommodation who would like to buy, whilst anyone in a home of their own can sell up and rent if they wanted to. It makes sense for most people to want to own. Over your lifetime it is considerably cheaper to buy than to rent. As you approach retirement if you own your own home you look forward to the mortgage paid off and no rental payments. You just have to put up with the Council tax. If you are in rented property you know that as a pensioner on a lower income than when at work you will face your highest housing bills of your life, as rents continue their upwards march. If you buy one house and stick with it you might be paying mortgage payments for 20-25 years. If you rent a property you will be paying rent for 60-70 years or more.
If you own you can improve and decorate your home as you like, and you can borrow against its value. It may help you build a business. The only downside of owning is you, not the landlord, are responsible for repairs. Most UK houses are of sturdy brick and tile construction and do not need major structural work over their lives.
So the question is how can we encourage or help more people to help themselves by buying? We need to work on both perceptions and realities. Some think a home is not affordable but maybe it is. Whilst it is true that homes cost a much higher ratio of income today than 40 years ago, interest rates today are a lot lower than they used to be. As a result the early years of mortgage payments are not so different from past experience. Clearly there is a risk if rates went up again, but modern mortgages usually allow a fixed rate period to get you through the early years whilst your pay rises to make it all more affordable. For others in some parts of the country homes are not easily affordable even allowing for lower rates. This requires expansion of supply of sensibly priced homes.
Here the changes in shopping may be of help. We live in a world where there is too much shop space for the amount of retail business transacted through stores. On line purchases are now 30% of all non food retail activity, and growing. Competitive pressures between big chains has boosted the amount of floorspace on offer. There is plenty of evidence that well known retail names are now considering cutting the number of stores they run and reducing their trading area. This represents an opportunity for conversion or replacement of their space with housing.
In some cases it could be the out of town retail park that is surplus to requirements. These would make suitable sites for comprehensive redevelopment as housing. In other cases it will be the end of the old shopping centre that has been bypassed by new space elsewhere at the heart of the town or city. These properties too can be subject to change of use to reflect the altering pattern of demand.
There are many other ways of finding sites for more affordable homes for sale that I might cover in future articles. Meanwhile it will take people to want to transform these older shopping areas to help add to the supply, and imaginative policies to help individuals who want to take on the task themselves of creating a home out of former commercial premises. There are now good examples around the country of blocks of flats springing out from within old commercial buildings. My flat in London started life as an office block.
Well we need more houses both to rent and to buy (or fewer people and prices would then reduce. So relax planning, get rid of some of the green crap that makes building more expensive and properties less pleasant (with over small windows etc.). Also get rid of the excessive taxation when you buy or move or rent. Taxes that are idiotic and mainly come from the economic illiterate Philip Hammond.
You say:- Over your lifetime it is considerably cheaper to buy than to rent. Well it can be where prices increase significantly but not always. Often house prices stagnate or go down. Rent also includes maintenance, insurance, repairs and you have the ability to move more freely at short notice and without being mugged by Hammond’s huge taxes or moving. The main reason buyers end up better off is that buying forces you to save by repaying the mortgage whereas renters tend to spend what they have left after rent.
If renters invested the deposit needed to buy a house wisely and added to this saving they could well do just as well. But most do not. Hammond is also taxing tenants hugely with his double taxation of landlord interest and his extra 3% stamp duty on buy to lets. The man is a total menace to the economy.
At the end of the day if you do not have cash you either rent the house or you rent the money to buy the house. With Hammond’s anti Conservative up to 15% purchase taxes it only really makes sense to buy if you are staying put for some years. Buying a one bed, then a two, then a small house, then moving for a job, then a big house and then a retirement bungalow cost you a fortune in stamp duty, VAT, land registration, valuations, mortgage fees, removal and legal costs.
The Misguided regulation of buy to let bank lending by this appalling socialist government also pushes up rents and landlord interest costs irrationally.
Perhaps a special place in hell for Hammond’s and his highest and most idiotic taxes for 40 years and his conducting of project fear to try ensure the UK gets an appalling EU deal. Not that I believe in hell of course any more than catastrophic climate alarmism the new version.
Really any place in hell should be reserved for those using the pathetic jumped up ruse of the Irish Border and threat of resumed violence to force the UK to accept an appallling deal. No, no, no as Thatcher might have put it. Baroness Kennedy in the Lords came very close to doing this. Alastair Campbell even told the Irish PM to play hard ball on this issue.
Mass immigration with free housing has caused a huge demand on housing. You still fail to omit the obvious failings of your govt. It repeatedly lied over its immigration policy to cut numbers while actual numbers reached historic record highs. Javid’s latest scam/plan has no means to control anything delegating/deferring responsibility to the UN migration pact!
Dreadful, truly dreadful Govt. The worst in living memory. Today we all cringe as traitor May goes begging to the EU again. Just to go there demonstrates it is a BAD agreement and NOT the trade deal promised. Her lies unravelled before her. No longer a transition, nothing to transition to, no longer an implementations she has got nothing to implement, but a deliberate unlimited extension on worse terms in servitude!
She is humiliating us all. She cannot keep her word longer than a few days. May now firmly back to her original servitude plan with slight changes to her self imposed backstop. She could at least scrap the point about not criticising the EU after Tusk’s latest outburst. It also demonstrates bad faith in negotiation as it goes to the heart of his attitude. Vote with Labour and get rid of her.
There is a marvellous clip on youtube(“Putin turns the table on Poland-awkward”)from the days when Tusk was PM of Poland and at a joint press conference with Mr Putin brings up,out of the blue,the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact.When he has finished,Mr P,cool as a cucumber,reminds Tusk of the 1934 Poland-Nazi Pact, the 1938 “Munich Collusion”by which the Germans and Poles partitioned Czechoslavakia and various other things from Poland’s interbellum history that were later given a cold war whitewash,making Tusk look a complete and utter idiot.
You should tax a small % profits if you have too, high turnover taxes are hugely damaging to the economy. Planning gain taxes and excessive and slow planning cost are another expense that pushes up housing cost. As are over high monopoly utility connection charges.
Taxing “profits” that landlords are not even making (thus forcing up rents and killing supply) as Hammond has done is totally idiotic, just like the (PPE yet again) dope himself.
Highest taxation in fifty years! You forgot they have hiked taxes for you to die as well! No longer keeping their huge tax increases while you are alive they want more when you die and while in your last few years want your house as well for adult social care. May then says: Nothing has changed!
Shockingly Hammond and May lie to say they are low tax conservatives. Neither are they low tax nor conservative.
On the Continent renting is quite normal because it is affordable. In Britain rent often costs more than a mortgage.
By the time a professional graduate reaches a mortgageable wage they are on 66% tax (including student loan at 6%)
The “20-25 year mortgage cleared” days are over.
At the end of a life of debt the house will be taken off them to pay for their care.
BTW
50 days but it will not happen under the dire socialist, and appeaser T May. Not in any real sense anyway.
I’m pretty sure that the govt will find a reason to put the clocks back before the 29th March.
Just so. Hold hard the Brexiteers, be ready when Mrs. May comes back with nothing more than a side letter and claims it a ‘great breakthrough’ (peace in our time) type fanfare.
“…government whips now think they could whittle down the ERG’s rebellion to around 20 diehards if the PM does win other legally binding changes.
And up to 60 Labour MPs will back the PM’s Brexit deal if she allows Parliament a say in trade talks – ex-Shadow Minister Lisa Nandy declared yesterday.
She said a commitment that Parliament could help “frame” Britain’s post Brexit direction after March 29 could be enough to get a huge number of opposition MPs over the line….”
Me too !!! Then we can think of investing in the U.K. longterm – buying property and ‘laying down wine’!
Why the rush to convert everything to poor quality housing.
What of the wider needs of the community – affordable places develop a business and work, libraries and education, leisure and sports.
Wokingham and Lower Early have comparable populations and are “towns” yet only the former would be recognisable as a town with a centre and broad mix of facilities and activities. Lower Earley is a merely housing dominated by an oversized supermarket and undersized transport infrastructure. This modern “town” has no sense of community and is simply a dormitory.
Poor quality housing is better than living on a tent or a caravan.
I think libraries are going the way of high street shops, there is a much reduced need for them as physical buildings as people obtain their information and books on-line (I borrow e-books from my local library on-line) however it is a sacrosanct article of faith that they are a good thing and that more is better and that this view should never be challenged.
Yup. No extra infrastructure and reduced services with the mega estates being built around here.
It was certainly not “considerably cheaper to buy than to rent” when another appalling idiot lead the Conservatives and John Major gave us the ERM and 17% + mortgage rates – and collapsing property values. You cannot so easily walk away from a mortgage (as you can rent) when idiotic governments do predictably moronic things with an economy. Due to their love of the dire EU and the EURO disaster project.
You only have to go down any high street in Britain and all the empty shops with empty accommodation above them it’s not rocket science to use them as homes
If the Labour Party had made this clear in there 2017 manifesto instead of the jackanory jibberage they wouldn’t have got the amount of mps in Parliament and the Tory’s would have had there majority, bring on the next GE so we can put into power true British patriots and not Eu loving money grabbing remoaners
Closed because a certain internet giant is subsidised by the government with its slave wages and tax avoidance – and then it undercuts the high street to kill it by selling goods below cost.
Talking to yet another shop owner telling me the same.
The council killing it off further with parking charges, congestion charges etc.
There are many high streets in outer London with shops with one or two storeys above, many post war and very unattractive and a hotchpotch of styles and sizes. The ground floors have been modernised but the upper floors and rear of the property is a mess.
It would be possible to build a deck above and demolish the empty rooms, then build a four or more storey housing development with attractive elevations and terraced garden spaces, linked by overhead walkway. Parking is often already available at the rear with an access road.
The high street shopping area could be covered partially and columns placed away from the existing frontages.
The whole development would house many who liked to live centrally and provide customers for cafes and pubs. But it would take imaginative council planning to coordinate it.
A clear path to Labour accepting Brexit. Mrs May will now get her deal through by pivoting to a permament customs union.
Labour want a Brexit with non of the benefits of leaving the EU it seems.
Those are Labour’s terms. What are the EU’s terms for accepting them though ? Freedom of movement. Corbyn daren’t mention that.
Any change of of use the sensible sort proposed here is going to require planning permission and that really is a pain for an individual to get. For big developers with a planning department it may be no problem but for a young person, working full time, in an old city with lots of listed buildings it takes a lot of trouble and time.
The problem is how to allow the flexibility to allow beneficial change without giving permission for ruthless developers and architects to destroy our ancient city centres.
Yup. Relax planning controls where prices are particularly high – say Beaconsfield and Lewes.
Cram the places choc full of cheap housing – then the residents there might understand why we voted for Brexit.
In the lawyers herbertsmithfreehills “Brussels briefings” they say.
“the backstop is inconsistent with the aim of the Treaty on the European Union to promote peace (expressed in its Article 3) since it is inconsistent with the institutional provisions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and therefore undermines it.”
So much for main purpose of the EU being peaceful.
You can get a plastic toy soldier warm the plastic up and remould it into an angel. When you warm the angel up the internal stresses in the plastic will pull it back into the shape of a soldier.
Agree totally. Not to mention their desperation for an EU army!
May I take (slight) issue with your comment about most houses in the UK being of solid construction?
Speaking from personal experience, much of the housing stock so many of us grew up in, and owned during our working years, dates from mid-C19th to the 1920/30s and inevitably require costly maintenance simply because of age (decaying damp courses, leaking roofs, unsafe wiring etc). Many of those houses on SE England’s clay soil are also suffering from subsidence (two lots of friends in their 80’s are currently attempting to deal with this), and houses of the 1920s were often built by inexperienced labourers and now have ensuing problems.
For brevity’s sake, I will not enter into a justifiable rant about the appalling quality of the bulk of homes built within the last 20 years that I know about!
Yes. We had to stop the estate agent from sending us houses younger than 20 years old. Built out of paper.
The other costs keeping house prices artificially high:
Stamp duty
Estate agent fees
Both set unreasonably on a percentage. Has the work done by an estate agent gone up in value by the thousands more they charge than ten years ago ?
This is indeed a sterile issue for debate and indeed one that will have your readers running for the door. On the list of important issues to address, to debate and to discuss it probably ranks, at the bottom.
Your readership is far more exercised by the popular issues of the day.
Put a “country full” sign up and say “no more immigration”.
Introduce a rule that all house owners must be a UK resident natural person (except for councils and housing associations).
Place a limit on an individual’s housing portfolio value, sufficient for retirement income say.
See what difference that makes to availability and affordability.
Lots of freelancers cannot get mortgage, despite earning more than PAYE workers who can.
But most people would read your words and say for goodness sake reduce immigration. The political bubble clearly doesn’t get how badly out of tune with the country they are.
House building supply and quality could easily be ramped up significantly, there are obvious measures which could be taken.
But also the state needs to stop subsidising social housing in areas with no jobs where nobody wants to live.
as more young people decide they cannot manage the deposit and the interest on the mortgage, or find they cannot borrow enough to get started on the housing ladder.
May I suggest that fractional reserve banking and quantitive easing have as much to do with the silly prices prevalent in the housing market as the other factors of which demand outstripping supply is the dominant catalyst.
Uncontrolled immigration from countries with high fertility rates together with a welfare system that provides accommodation for anyone in need could have some bearing on the supply & demand ratio.
The problem with mortgages is that many people have transient employment, not just the fixed (or even zero) hours contracts but those on fixed term contracts -true many are rehired but their is little or no job security.
The prospect of committing to a 20-30 year mortgage for such people must be daunting, and perhaps impossible for the provider, couple to the fact that they will then be locked in to the vagaries of the housing market should they wish to move, perhaps to take up a new job 200 miles and away beyond any realistic daily commute.
For such people the rental sector makes more sense, even if their dream is to own, but as you say, with rents out of control such tenants face a double whamy, no spare money to save for a deposit and having to face the prospect of having to carry on paying rent well past when a mortgage would have ended. Then of course in later life, the State often ends up paying some or all of the rent via housing benefits. Such people would be far served via LA social housing stock than the private sector, and so would the State, any (later) HB payments being circular money in effect.
We can’t keep on building endless numbers of houses just to get “affordable” prices. The rural areas are being destroyed by this thinking, I’ve never seen so many new-homes plots as I have in these past couple of years being tagged on to modest-sized villages. Builders always want fresh green fields, it has been said time and again that there should be more push to develop existing brownfield sites but this never seems to happen in any great quantity. I imagine quite a bit of the demand is white flight from blighted major cities. We are physically a small country with too many people….I wonder why?
Change of use occurred in London Docklands, where drab run-down unwanted premises became transformed in profile attitude, demand & price.
Transforming shopping centres & other such premises would help accommodate more. However, the fundamental problem is that of the UK being overcrowded. Maintaining a stable comfortable population would be a better solution than increasingly filling premises with residential accommodation for anyone wanting to enter & live in the UK.
The symptoms of over-population have long-been revealed in inflated prices, blocked roads, excessive demand for inadequate services & many unpleasant consequential outcomes. In contrast, if the population was extremely small, even stately home ownership could be available for all.
There are innovative ways for people to get their own homes….. It should be so much easier, and perhaps cheaper too, to buy individual plots of land – but I suspect regulations against a self build are too complex for the average person.
Banks should be encouraged to provide better rates to those that save with them, with an agreement to take out a mortgage in say 5 years… Then the land is bought, professional people engaged as required, or the individual calls on friends to do certain tasks – Mortgage payments would not need to be for 25years plus, and people would have the satisfaction of modelling their home – This type of scheme used to operate in Germany, and the individual homes were a nicer sight than the streets full of similar builds, in council house styles, that we see in the UK.
With all due respect we’re not interested in housing and high streets. We’re more interested in the betrayal of democracy being constructed at this very moment between your leader and Marxist Labour
When you start to compose and post non-EU articles I become very suspicious and I suspect I’m not the only one to feel this way
The humiliation of the UK and its people by an increasingly arrogant EU is simply unacceptable but that humiliation is compounded by the abuse of the British people by your leader and Marxist Labour
Brexit WILL NOT HAPPEN with May as PM. She’s an EU imposter and she must be deposed or we will be betrayed and hung out to dry
“Whilst it is true that homes cost a much higher ratio of income today than 40 years ago, interest rates today are a lot lower than they used to be.”
There is another view, that higher interest rates would lead to lower house prices. Do you have an argument against that view?
“Here the changes in shopping may be of help. We live in a world where there is too much shop space for the amount of retail business transacted through stores. On line purchases are now 30% of all non food retail activity, and growing.”
Oh come on !
You let the internet giants off tax. You then subsidise their slave labour wages with a welfare and immigration policy to suit them. You utterly spank the high street with business rates and parking charges, the internet sellers then sell below cost for a while to kill off the high street and then wax on like “Oh. It’s just something that’s happened naturally.”
So you turn everywhere into soulless dormitory housing with no infrastructure and then expect us all to just sit and look at each other when it’s all done.
Dear John–The small factor that you miss is that devoting one’s life to paying off the mortgage means that if not careful one scarcely has a life, instead just a bigger house when one dies. Beancounting isn’t everything. And don’t mortgage payments suck demand out of the economy and all that good stuff?
Reply IF you pay off the mortgage in 25 years you have many more years not having to pay rent.
Paying off is no longer a given over 25 years. Having any sort of asset or making any kind of effort makes one a huge tax target.
I would love to see Jacob Rees-Mogg write an easy-to-read book on Public Virtue, giving people a VISION for Public Virtue, written in his particularly erudite and humorous way, inspired by traditional Christianity on things such as:
– The Family
– Patriotism
– The Monarchy
– Parliament
– Private Ownership
– Work Ethic
And so on.
And to give lots of examples where it’s working well and has worked well in the past. That Public Virtue is NOT just a vision / an ideal – but where it has worked in the past and is working today – and the ENORMOUS benefits to people in general, as a country and as individuals.
This might sound a bit vague, but then I don’t work in publishing. I bet if Jacob came up with the right way of framing all this, it would be a popular read. And our country really does need such a book now – some kind of vision to give people, in particular the young (and it doesn’t have to be all preachy – traditional Christianity is rarely this …).
(I focus on Jacob only because he is popular in the public eye, appearing on I Have I Got News For You etc …).