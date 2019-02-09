Attitudes to the Irish border sum up the differences between Leave and Remain.
To Leave there is no problem. The current Irish border is a complex international border, handled with the minimum of fuss.It is a Vat, Excise and currency border. These fiscal and financial requirements are handled away from the border, mostly electronically.If there are to be customs we could do the same with those.
It is a border requiring co-operation against smuggling, which already occurs. It is an anti terrorist border, without the need for border posts. There is action by police on both sides of the border to combat crime. We have a common travel area to ease the movement of people, which will continue after Brexit.
It will become a border for issues of quality and compliance for food and goods.As both sides currently meet the same standards and wish to do so after Brexit to sell to each other, we can continue with compliance checks away from the border with electronic manifests detailing what is on a truck and where it has been or will be tested.
To Remain it is a series of insoluble problems that require Northern Ireland to stay in the single market and customs union. To the Republic of Ireland and the EU it is an opportunity to advance the island of Ireland agenda for government of all matters commercial. They query a series of detailed and sensible proposals using existing technolgy and practices to avoid a more intrusive police and government presence at the border.
The UK government should repeat that after Brexit it will not impose watch towers and an army of inspectors on the border.It will use existing technology and practises to collect revenue and check goods, and will continue full co-operation with the Republic as now. The Republic can then work with the EU to decide how best to run their side of the border, knowing the UK will be helpful and positive about ensuring a smooth outcome.
107 Comments
Yesterday The Brexit Party was formally recognised. Now we 17.4 million voters have a Home if May betrays us.
As May clearly intends. The Brexit and UKIP parties (in a FPTP electoral system) will however just spit the Tory vote and give us even worse government.
It might, hopefully, encourage this appalling government to do the right thing for once, just leave in March and negotiate trade and other deals in our mutual interests later. Without putting ourselves into a May deal negotiation straight jacket. Also while keeping the leaving fee until we get something of value for it.
“The Brexit and UKIP parties (in a FPTP electoral system) will however just spit the Tory vote ”
I agree Lifelogic but maybe we should take a leap of faith and vote for the true Conservative party, something the current bunch masquerading as Conservatives are anything but.
The Electoral Commission has recognised this new party with breathtaking speed. The intention is to split the Ukip vote.
Don’t care, I vote Tory on the basis of their manifesto. They have manifestly ignored said manifesto so don’t deserve to govern for a long, long time. If Corbyn screws up the economy so be it.
As Venezuela is close to your heart,LL,there was a report by Sky News,one of the cheerleaders for the would be putschist,Guaido,from the barrios of Caracas this morning.The reporter seemed amazed to learn that,despite their empty fridges,the residents still supported their (incompetent but lawful)President over a gringo globalist puppet.
A luta continua,vitoria e certa!
@Ian wragg: Contrary to UK elections, European elections are fair (i.e. proportional). Few Europeans would welcome another large anti-EU shout club in their parliament. An extra imputous to have the UK leave on the 29th of March.
Yes please!
Yes Peter, They prefer May’s capitulation. No Farage but still paying, taking orders for trade and the new army and unable to change anything without permission, for ever. You have no idea about the bitterness that this will create. Europe will no longer be considered a friendly country. Democracy will be dead and other means will be found.
Ian wragg- I believe it’s too late now for Farage and the UKIPs, they had their chance but messed up, as did the ERG- and just as Tusk said- because nobody even bothered to sketch out a plan – chancers and charlatans all!
How can you ‘sketch out a plan’ when the EU REFUSES to talk about the FUTURE until AFTER we have left! Give me strength!
But the biggest chancer was Cameron in not allowing preparations for leaving prior to the Referendum….
May ignored the plans of the Leave side and listened to the civil service instead. She ignores every plan put before her and refuses to publish anything to assist WTO. She is determined to stay in the EU by other means. She works on Teaboy’s side. Probably a teaboy working for the People’s Vote team financed by big international business and globalists.
Absolute rubbish. There was and is a plan only having Quisling May in charge actively trying to thwart Brexit.
Even last week she lied about the backstop, reneging on promises to re negotiate it. She is still plugging away with the corpse of the WA when she should be offering the EU a comprehensive FTA putting the ball firmly in their court.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
It is still impossible to tell how Brexit is going to turn out. The PM is just too cowardly and secretive for that. The UK will leave the EU; that much is certain but, of course, the question is how.
Fortunately, we now have the new Brexit party where those of us who are dissatisfied with how the Conservative leadership have handled Brexit can deposit our votes.
It should help focus minds somewhat.
And the first opportunity to do so should we not leave on time will be to send a full complement of Farage MEP’s to Brussels, and thereby make four years of acute disruption in the EU Parliament as payback for the shameful and disrespectful treatment of our envoys over the past three years.
She will betray Brexit even if it means destroying the Tory party yet they don’t see it.
Ian, in some ways the best thing for Brexit would be a delay long enough for uk to field candidates in May’s elections. This would remind the Govt of what it should be doing. To avoid this May will side with Labour (anyone) to get her non-withdrawing WA agreement through. How long it takes for the anger to fester and blow up from this is anyone’s guess. A party to vote for under an FTP system may be a safety valve for a short while, but as it won’t gain power it won’t last. The on going threat from ignoring the referendum result is far more dangerous (in the long run) than the Irish border.
Dear Ian–As someone who thinks the less of Sir John for not having left the wretched Tories and joining UKIP at that crucial time, which could well have been a game-changer, I can only hope he will do better next time and, of course only if the then situation warrants, join The Brexit Party. Godspeed to Nigel Farage.
You are right. The Irish border does show the different between remain and leave.
The first bases its argument on fact. The second on fantasy.
The kind of border you argue for does not exist anywhere in the world. Not between the US and Canada. Not between Switzerland and the EU. Not between Norway and Sweden. All of them are good, efficient borders – and as your Brexit will require a border it is better we end up with one at this end of the scale rather the one like between South and North Korea. But they all have border checks for goods and people.
The technology that some of you argue for does not exist. It may exist one day but it does not exist now. Customs experts say what you demand can not be done. Certainly not by March 29 and probably not by the end of the transition. Of course there will only be a transition if a deal is agreed.
So you are still left needing an actual solution. Not hot air. A real life working solution.
You have a further problem. Leave campaigners said you would take back control of our borders. You are now wanting to leave our only land border completely open. This is incompatible with your promise in 2016. You can not take back control of our borders and then argue that we should not have a border at our only land boundary. You also said you would cut EU red tape. Yet you are now quite happily talking about filling in all sort as of new electronic forms to send stuff to Ireland. This is the exact opposite of what Vote Leave promised.
In other words you are unable to come up with a solution which a) exists b) fulfils the promises you made in 2016 and c) is better, easier and cheaper than the solution we have now.
Brexiteers have not just failed Mr Redwood. They have had a spectacular failure. And the world can see it.
You have clearly not visited either the Swiss-French border nor the Norwegian-Swedish one. In both cases there are plenty of crossings with no checks or infrastructure at all. Even at the main commercial crossings it’s minimal- about the same as a French péage. You are just making stuff up, illustrating Sir John’s point.
The point is the UK-Irish border has established such controls as are needed without the need for infrastructure at the border. If there also need to be customs collected – which there won’t be if there’s an FTA – or regulatory checks, of course they can also be done away from the border.
Rory Cellan-Jones BBC Technology correspondent (paraphrased by me).
Kristen Hoiberget who runs the customs operation at Svinesund, one of a dozen border crossings that freight companies are allowed to use. He says the average waiting time is eight minutes. At 3pm, a big crowd of drivers has built up. They take a ticket and wait to hand over their documents. A Swedish trucker grumbles to me that it can take an hour and a half, and he is unimpressed with the level of customer service.
There has been a major investment in technology to make things run more smoothly. That includes IT systems allowing goods to be declared to customs before they leave the warehouse, and a sophisticated communications network – Nordnet – that allows the 1,300 customs officials to co-ordinate the policing of such a long border. There are strict controls on movement of food and agricultural products across the border.
@ Richard1
I have no idea how often you pass through the Swiss-German border and how. There is a full range of controls, although those controls are obviously not of the “work to rule” type. And the Swiss-EU border is regulated by treaties, it is not a typical third country one. Although traffic floows realtively freely, lorries usually spend some 15 minutes at the crossing near Basel.
The example to look at (a typical third country border) is the Polish/Russian border crossing at Grzechlotki on the road from Gdansk (or Dantzig to Koeningsberg as our grand parents would have called it when it was still German) to Kaliningrad. Transit time there tends to be measured in hours. Also, there are very few crossings between Kaliningrad Oblast (a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea between Poland, Lituania and Belarus. Of course Kaliningrad is a virtual military establishment so security, immigration and trade are mixed, but I guess the way to go in case of a no deal would be a few (3-4) crossings (at least one near Derry) plus locking as many as possible of the hundreds of small crossings . The EU must avoid having different types of land borders with third countries. I am sure Ireland will receive generous compensation from other EU members and in the case of a no-deal, that border must be similar to the one at Grzechlotki…
I meant this as a joke, but maybe it is not.
Richard 1
Actually the Swedish Norwegian border has checks for trucks so Andy is not making anything up
Trucks can get checked moving across EU borders too.
Recently watched French officials checking lorries in Calais.
There are strict checks for goods on the Swiss/EU border. If you drive down the autobahn from Germany into Basel during the week, you will see a queue of lorries a few miles long waiting to go through. There are only limited crossing points for freight. Cars are often pulled over too. Other crossings are open to non-freight but usually with video surveillance and occasional checks which cause tailbacks on the local roads. You can find this info on the Swiss customs web site.
I’m less familiar with the EU/Sweden border, but I believe it is similar, with the additional advantage that Customs officers are allowed to operate in each other’s countries.
A similar deal could work in Ireland, with some infrastructure, recognition that customs officials could operate cross border and mobile check points. It’ll take a couple of years to set up, and I’m not sure these would be acceptable to hard-line nationalists or unionists.
Perhaps such a border exists between Cloudcuckooland and Narnia. But there is not one in the real world. And this is the view of every customs expert in the world.
You cite the Swiss border – one I know well. And I can assure you there is infrastructure. There are guards. There are customs checks for goods.
And there are delays for lorries at all the main crossings. You, correctly, say there are no borders at all along some of the mountain crossings. This is true. But this is because they are not routes for goods – they are routes for people and Switzerland is in Schengen. It does not check people.
You want to check people and goods. It is what Vote Leave promised in 2016. Your mandate – if you have one – is for a hard border. That was the will of the people. You can not take back control of a border without having a border. I know this is mightily inconvenient and frustrating for you but you claim you knew what you were voting for. Apparently you did not.
It is evident that Brexiteers are clinging to the hope that there can be some sort of Schrodinger’s border which simultaneously exists and does not exist. The rest of the world knows you are being foolish.
“The kind of border you argue for does not exist anywhere in the world.”
Even if that was true then it would hardly show your beloved EU up in a good light if it could only ever do what had already been done elsewhere in the world.
And it is not true, because as pointed out here and in other places there is an open border for goods between Switzerland and Liechtenstein which relies upon law, and not technology, for its accommodation of differing product standards.
As the SNP and the Scottish government are well aware, and Theresa May should also be well aware because it has been directly brought to her attention:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/01/19/coalitions-in-the-commons/#comment-989618
“Now MPs have rejected her EU ‘deal’ Prime Minister Theresa May has invited opposition parties to suggest ways forward.
This prompted me to wonder whether she asked the SNP contingent to brief her on the principle of “parallel marketability”, which their party mooted as a possible route to maintaining Scotland’s free trade with both the EU and the rest of the UK.
From paragraph 152 in the Scottish government document “Scotland’s Place in Europe” … ”
I could also highlight this claim on the EU’s own website:
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/eu-in-brief_en
“The European Union is a unique economic and political union … ”
and ask why this unique organisation is incapable of devising a unique solution to the relatively minor, largely fabricated, problem of the Irish land border.
When it was proposed that this union of sovereign states should be treated as a single market with no controls at its internal, yet still international, borders – the legal change which finally made it possible to remove all routine checks on goods crossing the Irish land border in both directions – did nobody object that this had never been done before, and therefore could not be done now?
Switzerland and Liechtenstein formed a Customs Union (CU) in the last century. Both are now members of Schengen. They also formed a Currency Union on the Swiss Franc. Guess what! The Switzerland and Liechtenstein Customs Union works exactly the same as the EU Customs Union.
The CU was adapted to allow Liechtenstein to join the EEA and allow “parallel marketability” in Liechtenstein of products meeting the non-EEA Swiss standards. Free movement of products in the EEA is limited to products which conform to the EEA acquis, not just the Swiss acquis.
Parallel marketability works fine in a rich microstate that is smaller than six English Parishes; and, more than doubles its population in working hours!
Nevertheless there is an example of an open border with differences in product standards between the two sides being accommodated by laws to prohibit the passage of non-compliant goods across the border, not by laws to impose regulatory alignment on the whole of both territories as with the EU’s single market ideology; moreover an example that UK civil servants were studying as long ago as last May, when it was said to be “a very interesting idea”:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/10/14/mrs-may-damages-the-union-she-wants-to-defend/#comment-966450
So why have we heard nothing since then?
You’re talking to a brick wall Denis, and one that is particularly thick. I do wonder though if he really believes all the guff he comes out with, or if he’s one of the paid-up flag-waving EU eccentrics who stand outside parliament shouting for a lost cause?
Tad
Certainly one who is always very keen to disallow the working example of the Switzerland-Liechtenstein open border, for this reason or that; and I wonder why that should be?
But it is not “completely open” now.
Despite EU membership there are different tax and excise rates.
There is even a TV programme showing the work of customs officers in the South checking travellers coming into airports and stopping vehicles coming along main roads into the South.
Most border work is intelligence led.
Where are the queues of vehicles and huge delays for people at these “hard borders” in countries who are not in the EU?
Technology does exist.
It operates now all over the world.
Number plates are scanned
Travellers pre scan their passports
Airlines get you to pre board entering your details on line days before you fly.
Haulage and logistic companies fill in electronoc manifest lists.
Then there are schemes like TIR
It is all a deliberate attempt by remain fanatics to try to remain in the EU.
Just admit it andy.
All that technology – – and people just get in rubber dinghies, cross one of the busiest waterways on the planet – and arrive here unseen, to get rewarded with free lives till they drop.
My youngest daughter went to Dublin late last year for a mini-break (not that I ever would. Even though I am of largely Irish extraction, I would boycott all goods from south of the border and have nothing whatsoever to do with them). She had to show her passport several times, so there are checks on arrivals from the UK already and nobody says a word.
This border issue is just another confected manufactured problem. If a problem can be created by man, it can be solved by man. I suspect the real reason it is such an issue is that nice Mr Leo Varadkar is already casting his gaze towards an EU commissioner’s chair as a reward for his loyalty to them for being so intransigent towards the UK. How these people look after their own interests first is astounding!
I can’t wait to claw our way out of the corrupt lop-sided cesspit and stop pouring money into it. Oh if only we had a leader who wasn’t an embarrasment and an international disgrace! One who will stand up to these over-blown sock puppets. But a limp lettuce never will be able to stiffen the sinews and summon up the blood!
The technology does not exist! Nonsense.
We can decode the human genome, do heart and lung transplants, cure many cancers, make computers for under £10, yet we cannot fill a few forms in on line and have a system of fines and a few random checks at departure and destination? What planet are you on mate?
After the Referendum, a remain voting PM took over and decided the red lines- unicorn ones at that. Many of the leavers suggested a Canada+ deal, which the EU offered. But no, May went for a bespoke BINO deal that would be very hard to negotiate – the Leaver’s slowly left her cabinet in protest and she ignored them. Right up until she lost the key votes in Parliament that are pushing us to crazy no-deal position.
“You are now wanting to leave our only land border completely open.”
Which nearly all borders are. I have a photo of me stood in France and Spain at the same time in a forest on the way to a hiking trip in the Pyrenees mountains.
What changes are the legal entitlements of people who cross into a non EU country whose courts and parliament are no longer transcended by the ECJ and the EU Commission.
I trust the British people to be fair on immigration and you clearly don’t, Andy.
But with respect Anon, a WTO deal is not the same as the ‘no deal’ scare story put about by remainers. They talk of three million job losses if we have no deal, a description designed wholly and deliberately to frighten people. But they never seem to make it clear we’ll still be able to trade with the EU on WTO terms.
We would prefer a trade deal that keeps things more or less how they are, but the EU’s tired old intransigent dinosaurs in grey suits won’t have it. They want to claw more and yet more power to the centre. They care not that a decent trade deal with the UK would benefit their goods as well as ours. They’re just control freaks who want it all their own way. And when we pick it apart, this fantastic EU club isn’t really all that great. Despite the scare stories, the British people know this and voted to leave.
I wish our leader had the guts to tell them to get stuffed and walk away. Theresa May makes me cringe every time I see her. Let’s hope the Tory party can re-invent itself and be rid of her kind once and for all. The new Brexit party is mighty tempting.
Imagine a world in which neither the UK nor Eire were in the EU and Eire wished to join. In this alternative reality are we really expected to believe that the Republic would not be allowed to join the EU because of the border?
Back in the real world, both HMRC and the Republic’s equivalent say there are no significant issues with the border once the UK leaves the EU.
https://ec.europa.eu/home-affairs/what-we-do/policies/borders-and-visas/border-crossing_en
Para 5 refers to facilitating free passage for 3rd party countries with a border with the EU. Reference is made to ‘smart’ border controls.
The head of HMRC told the HoC committee that they would be ready with a smart border. The Irish customs were going ahead with a smart border but were stopped by Vardakar. The ERG employed a Dutch customs expert to confirm that it could be done. It is done on borders with other countries. Visa free travel has been agreed.
But May needs the Irish and EU to insist that it doesn’t work. They are worried about US chickens washed with swimming pool water and probably the Irish hoovering with full powered Henrys. And so most Tory and Labour MPs will agree and vote for the whole UK to stay under all EU control and law into perpetuity.
As Junker said, sometimes you have to lie. They are worried about a WTO exit and the liars are lined up to lie and lie and lie.
Some facts …
The UK has chosen to leave the EU, and exercising the same rights, Ireland has chosen to remain.
The UK has committed to no “hard border”.
The EU has demanded that Northern Ireland stay in the EU (more or less) – and has told the UK that it must follow EU rules in perpetuity so that they don’t have to implement a hard border.
Now, it is Ireland and the EU that are making unreasonable demands on the UK. The border issue on the Ireland side is the EUs problem to fix, not the UKs – we have already fixed the problem on our side with our commitments.
The “backstop” is nothing more than an annexation of Northen Ireland – which may well be illegal.
I hope that there is a special place in hell for those who are weaponising the Belfast Agreements.
Indeed and leave, as usual, are right.
To the EU and most remainers is the back stop is merely an evil ruse (with a threat of violence behind it) to try to defeat the will of the public expressed very clearly in the referendum and in the last general election. There are perfectly acceptable solutions it is a none problem.
The position of the EU is that they do not want the backstop yet they insist on it remaining. May’s deal, even without the backstop, is appalling. It would put the UK in an appalling position from which to negotiate. It is even worse than remain it is not Brexit at all.
Tobias Elwood on Question Time was completely wrong on everything (just like Theresa May and Philip Hammond). The deal is a total betrayal of the leave voters. Not doing what the ERG suggests will split the Tories and give us Corbyn and a rapid trip to Venezuela. Why can these two hundred fools who actually voted that they had confidence in the appalling, disingenuous, socialist & electoral liability T May not see this?
Just leave and negotiate from a position of strength over trade. The EU will in the end act in their own interests which is just fine for the UK.
Peace for N. Ireland was less than an afterthought voor leave campaigners. Early Brexiteers assumed that Ireland would join Britain and leave the EU in favor of its great neighbour.
A prominent Brexiteer like Nigel Farage even made that claim again a few weeks ago (28 January), ignoring the more than 88% of Irish who want to stay with the EU.
Brexiteers have joined forces with the DUP, which was and probably still is against the N. Irish Good Friday agreement. If there ever was a sketch of a plan, it must have been that Ireland would join Britain by necessity.
That is not going to happen.
The great fear in the minds of the EU is that their house of cards will unravel once the UK is seen to be successful when out. Look around the EU ,the signs are manifest. They will rumble on. They the EU will also miss the money. Bon voyage to totalitarianism, a state you yearned for and experimented with three times. Is it a coincidence that twice it was devised by corporals, both small.
@agricola:
If you take a little distance, you would see that the post WWII gradual demise of the British empire (1944 -1997) more or less concurred with the gradual building up of the EU (1952-2007). Would it not be more logical that both the demise (now unstable UK union) and the building up of the EU (be it limited to a few western Balkan countries), will continue?
agricola
“The great fear in the minds of the EU is that their house of cards will unravel once the UK is seen to be successful when out.”
As successful as we were before?
The ‘Sick man of Europe’ on the verge of collapse before we joined the European community
Industry was collapsing, interest rates were spiralling and inflation was rampant.
You obviously can’t remember the food, fuel and power shortages of the Heath government or the steadily growing balance of payments deficit.
The common market had to pump in 25% of its regional development funds to stabilise the nation, the highest ever figure.
We have since steered this country towards a services/financial industry to the detriment of the old manufacturing industry so there is only so much the rest of the world can trade with us. How many people will be employed by the financial centres in London? This may work for Switzerland with a population of under 9m, not for a country of over 65m people.
The 25% you keep stating was one year in over 40 years of membership.
In every year bar one the UK has paid in far more than it has ever had out.
I have lived through it all Margaret. On the personal positive side I saw the gaps in the industrial armour and was very successful in taking advantage of them. The industries that died in the UK were past their sell by date. Over unionised,under capitalised, and in most cases dreadfully managed. You have possibly not suffered the embarasment of conducting leading japanese industrialists around a strike bound Longbridge. At the time I was familiar with Nissan at Tochigi Fuji. The comparison was horrific.
There is a lot of new industry in the Uk these days and given the right level of political leadership it will expand and thrive.
In one sense I share your pessimism in that I do not see the present incumbents of the HoC or government having either the competence or experience to provide that level of leadership we require. As for the civil service, I would not pay most of them in washers.
It makes me want to spit when I hear them pontificating on the Irish Border or international trade. Their ignorance is palpable.
We need a much reduced in size Parliament. Compare the figures with the USA. We need individuals of achievement in it, not career politicians. It’s proceedures need drastic overhaul, have you seen the time they take to vote, unbelievable. We also need to remove from them control of their personal financial
remuneration pensions and post ministerial trough activities. Put in the words of someone you no doubt hate,”We need to drain the swamp.”
Whether Ireland chooses to stay in the EU or not is up to the people of Ireland, likewise for the UK. What is clearly against the Good Friday Agreement is this attempt by the EU and the Irish Govt to change the status of NI without the consent of its people.
One, the predominant, sketch of a plan for the Irish land border was that it could be a “light-touch” border like that between Norway and Sweden. That idea should have been laid to rest some time in late 2017, when it should have become clear to the UK government that the new Irish government was going to adopt an absurd, extreme and intransigent position over the border in an attempt to force the UK to remain under the rules of the EU Customs Union and the EU Single Market. A lot of time and energy has been wasted by various stupid people who did not even recognise that Norway is not in any customs union with the EU, and that the Irish government would clearly not accept the kind of border it has with the EU even as some kind of transitional arrangement. As I argued yesterday, “No plan survives first contact with the enemy”, and at that point the UK government should have abandoned its original proposal. Why did it not do so? Well, I saw Theresa May and Leo Varadkar meeting up for their dinner date yesterday evening and their body language was enough to convince me that the two have been colluding to achieve a shared objective, that publicly laid down by the Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan on November 26th 2017:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/ireland-border-brexit-latest-theresa-may-customs-union-phil-hogan-northern-a8076271.html
“Brexit: Remain in customs union and single market to solve border issue, Ireland’s European commissioner tells May”
@Denis Cooper: From an Irish perspective I could see well their interest in a customs union. So far, they have played their cards rather well.
But is it all that different from what leave advocates were thinking as well? Just look in youtube and search for:
“Leave campaigners: let’s stay in the Single Market”
It appears to me that your favored politicians have somewhat radicalised.
Is such radicalisation not a sign of failing democracy?
A whiff of Weimar?!
There has been no radicalisation of those who said beforehand that we should free ourselves from the rules of both the EU Customs Union and the EU Single Market.
With no deal the Irish economy would tank. When this is all over Irelands position as an offshore tax reduction base will be ended by Brussels harmonies Corporations Tax.
I bet within 5years they will be wanting to leave.
So you’ve been resurrected for the final curtain. I would have thought that you would be busy batting for Brussels in Italy, France, Germany etc. There’s plenty to discuss there.
It was “less than an afterthought” for remain supporters too.
It has now been made a useful issue for remainers who want to stop the UK from actually leaving the EU.
If you want a hard border Peter you need to ask yourself who is going to build it?
@Edward2: the maintenance of peace and the current 250 invisible border crossings may have been more prominent in the minds of voters in N. Ireland, which mainly voted for remain after all.
Likewise, but for different reasons, most Scottish people voted for remain.
As the divorcing party, the UK has some extra responsibility to come up with a feasible solution for the “no-border”, even in an ‘No-deal” outcome in the negotiations with the EU.
But they are not seperate countries.
Scotland recently voted to remain part of the UK.
I maintain the border qyestion is a nonsense dreamt up by remain to frustrate leaving.
If the UK and the republic of Ireland both dont want a border wall then who is going to build it?
As the party which drove a majority of UK voters to want a divorce the EU has more responsibility to sort out problems which arise.
Peaceful life in Ireland is a choice for the Irish. People sharing accommodation on an island make choices about where they live & what value. Some groups enjoy living near the sea. Some like city life. Some want close access to airports. Each chooses according to the pros & cons their decisions cause.
Many people enjoy TV. Some pay membership subscriptions to watch more. Others look elsewhere, join cycling clubs, visit historical buildings, play instruments, or engage in membership of thousands of varied group activities.
Each sensible person making a choice accepts the rules governing it. Those who dislike the rules of a club tend to leave it. Why should any existing member of the EU club wish to declare war on a neighbour just because that club is less popular?
Perhaps the EU is developing into a military organisation. That makes it less attractive, yet stimulates a need to to force members to remain as subscription payers. Those armchair generals who predict conflict need firmer rationale than the prospect of Great Britain & Northern Island living in harmony.
Thermis no peace in Ireland – it’s just ignore to pretend that Major collaborating with terrorists worked! There are 60 hard borders (30 high walls) in Ulster between the factions attempting to stop them killing each other to this day!
Only a foreigner could have thought otherwise😂😂😂
Michel Barnier said on 23rd January 2019, in the event of “no deal”, “we will have to find an operational way of carrying out checks and controls without putting back in place a border”.
This, of course, has weakened the Remain argument so much that the Remain media, e.g. BBC, Guardian, Sky etc have simply not reported it.
@ Kenneth
That is merely aspirational, not a commitment. It will be very difficult.
Barnier made that statement in public to European media outlets which to an English speaker =is a clear and unambiguous declaration of taking responsibility by an EU official responsible for negotiations between the UK and the EU.
Are you saying no-one can believe or put their trust in anything an EU official says?
The only problem is that the Backstop is a political construction of the EU’S own making ,constructed to give it control when any future trade deal is discussed. It has no reality in the mechanics of future trade as you have pointed out. Future trade may require different or additional information to be exchange, so what, it all goes back and forth by internet.
I hope you get the opportunity to stand up in the HoC and explain to it’s largely ignorant or opportunistic membership the realities of international trade. Our existing WTO trade already works the same way. It is only to the ignorant that this backstop has any significance.
……………..Backstop is a political construction of the EU’S own making……….. No. Theresa and Olly have colluded with the Irish and EU to come up with this contrived problem to stop us leaving or BRINO!
It should be obvious that the Irish government would NEVER willingly agree to any future replacement for the present backstop which did not have a similar legal effect of keeping us subject to swathes of EU laws. This is not a problem which could be solved through our future relationship with the EU, as some airily claim, because the Irish government would have the power to veto any future relationship which freed us from the shackles of the backstop. Possibly the rest of the EU member states could and would apply enough pressure to force Ireland to give way, but it would be stupid to rely on that happening. And nor will the Irish agree to any time limit or sunset clause for the backstop, or to the UK having a unilateral escape clause; of course they won’t, if you want to have somebody permanently shackled you don’t agree to the shackles being fitted with a time lock so they will spring open after so long, nor do you agree to give your prisoner a key to his shackles. That is so obvious that it was very stupid to even suggest such things.
Why did/does the PM agree that a backstop is essential. The PM is a big part of the problem.
Because she wants us to remain under Brussels control. Do keep up.
Should we actually Leave the EU and, not sign the Withdrawal Agreement, what happens then regarding the border ? I think this is a good question to ask. Because if the Irish government and the EU do nothing then their bluff is called. But if they close the border they will have to man it as I am sure the UK government will not.
So are we to see cars and lorries turned away at the border between NI and the RoI but, have both NI and RoI cars and lorries come through UK ports ?
As the clock ticks down if I was the PM I would just simply wait it out. Because without the WA they cannot force the UK to do anything and that is exactly what I want. I want to live in a free, independent, sovereign nation.
Finally. Let us not forget the borders of the EU are far and wide. They can be found in South America, North Africa and Scandinavia. All working perfectly normally without the need for a WA.
The UK also has other borders with the EU – Cyprus and Gib’. No one here seems to be causing as much fuss.
The real reason for all this is that the RoI is going to lose exclusive access to its biggest market. Out of the CU we will be able to buy goods and food a more competitive prices. In short, they will have to compete. The days of Treasure Island are coming to an end.
Mark B,
We will be able to buy products at lower prices of the UK reduces / removed tariffs…widely called.for, but no indication of it happening.
But Theresa May has promised that she, personally, will stop the EU and the Irish government doing anything untoward on their side of the border.
If like me you watched her giving her speech in Belfast on Tuesday you may have noticed the very heavy emphasis she put on the word “I” here:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-speech-in-belfast-5-february-2019
“Northern Ireland does not have to rely on the Irish Government or the European Union to prevent a return to borders of the past.
The UK government will not let that happen. I will not let that happen.”
One interpretation could be that she would lead raiding parties across the border to dismantle any new installations on the other side.
While another, more likely, interpretation could be that she is prepared to give the EU absolutely anything that they want to prevent them putting in any such border installations – money, control over the UK economy, continued submission to the ECJ, whatever, they only have to name their price, their equivalent of the Viking’s Danegeld if you like, and she will make sure that they get it.
When she should have just promised that we will make no changes at all on our side of the border – there will be no grim-faced British customs officers holding up the traffic, as in the widely reproduced and never rebutted nationalist propaganda photos, and then added something like this, from the article:
“The Republic can then work with the EU to decide how best to run their side of the border, knowing the UK will be helpful and positive about ensuring a smooth outcome.”
Which helpfulness could include passing and enforcing a new UK law to control what goods could be carried across the land border into the Republic, a new legal way to achieve a similar practical end for the border arrangements as the existing UK laws implementing the EU Single Market rules, but not a new UK law to keep the whole of the UK under those EU rules even after we have left the EU.
I have family that live on the SW coast of Ireland. I know Ireland intimately and I spend time there. In my conservations with Irish people they find the actions and anti-UK pronouncements of their PM and government deeply depressing and highly inflammatory
It is important to note that the Irish political class is despised across Ireland. They are viewed as corrupt and self-serving so their attempts to bate the British people should be seen as merely that, bating. A pathetic gesture by a pathetic political class.
So we shouldn’t be surprised that the UK-EU border in Ireland is being used as part of a divide and conquer strategy by EU autocrats and Putin-Erdogan admirers that are Merkel and Macron
It’s also important to note that there is nothing pro-EU politicians and commentators will not say to achieve their aims and that includes provoking unrest and even suggesting that leaving the EU will provoke a return to violence in Northern Ireland. These people are guttersnipes without moral substance.
Democracy has spoken. 52% of those who cast their vote in 2016 voted to leave the EU. That wish must be carried out.
In 2008 53% of Irish people voted down the Lisbon Treaty in a referenda. The Irish political class ignored that democratic expression of the Irish electorate and embraced the treaty anyway. Irish politicians are without question even more despicable that those UK politicians who now seek to destroy and splinter British democracy
We must not allow May, Major, Blair and the rest of the EU mafia to use the threat of UK breakup to force the British people to accept continued membership of the morally, democratically bankrupt EU
typo – ‘conversations’, obviously.
Which version of Leaving the EU did you think the 52% of people voted for ?
Is it Theresa May’s version that is endorsed by Vote Leave co-chairman Michael Gove or the no-deal version endorsed by Vote Leave Boris Johnson ?
There seem to be some confusion.
Thank you. It’s nice to know that the Irish people – or perhaps a good percentage of them – see the antics of the current Irish Government in similar vein to that which we view our current leadership. Dismal and self-serving.
JR
What you forgot to mention was that after Brexit the two side of the country will belong to different trading blocs not the same one as now. And Northern Ireland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU.
Dominic
” The Irish political class ignored that democratic expression of the Irish electorate and embraced the treaty anyway.”
I hope the rest of your ‘facts’ are more accurate than that.
The Irish electorate voted down the original treaty as there were several points not compatible with their own plans. They EU took note and amended these where possible after which the new treaty was put before the electorate again and approved. A bit different from your version of events and a great deal more democratic than what our governments normally grant us.
And incidentally, if your version of Irish ‘feelings’ is accurate, why have both sides overwhelmingly welcomed EU membership?
What a pathetic creature our Prime Minister is. Scuttling back and forth as a supplicant to the EU accepting insults and humiliation. It’s not hard to picture her bended knee entreaties. You know I am doing your bidding, I want to remain under your authority and you can see how I try to ignore my parliament and the people but it’s difficult. Please grant a concession or two so I can sell the deal. There are many like me who will sell out but please, I beg you, help me. I’ll endure more humiliation for me and the country. Please, please.
Indeed. The leaked May-Juncker conversation revealed here in comments yesterday (Peter Wood, first comment) was truly shocking (as well as very funny).
Superb comment Dominic.
The same old simple lies.
The only point of Brexit is divergence. The regulation in the EU and the UK might be similar as of today but certainly not in the future.
You will end up with two diverging regulatory environments sitting side-by-side and this will require some form of hard border to separate them.
Unlike the majority of people who voted for Brexit, the EU is not yet senile enough to leave itself open to an UK which post-Brexit will slash any EU mandated minimum environmental or worker protection standards as it will surely do.
The EU will not let itself be arbitraged by Brexit Britain. Forget about it.
The unfortunate aspect of all of this is that remainers are winning with the news headlines….
While Leavers try to counteract the lies of the scare stories, remainers just fill the airwaves with their inane propaganda…. and yes it is PROPAGANDA.
Parliament is not listening – they have already been convinced that a WTO exit will ruin big business, so they seek to make the ‘May deal’ appear more palliative.
Until we can get our message across to the House, we will not be able to effectively correct the alarmism in the establishment propaganda.
UK should also increase threshold at which customs duties become payable. This would be good for the Irish border and good for future.trade.discussions with USA.
Quote “As both sides currently meet the same standards and wish to do so after Brexit to sell to each other”.
Whilst I accept that the EU wants to have its standards – it is also true that the UK should have its own standards where appropriate. The EU is not a ‘font of wisdom’ on standards, rather it is a mechanism by which the Germans impose the standards that suit them on the rest of Europe. I don’t see why we have to play this creativity-stultifying game any longer and for me it was an important part of voting to leave the EU.
Why don’t we use Brexit as an opportunity to break up the EU? (BUT only in an ORDERLY fashion, the most orderly possible). By putting together a plan and being patient in carrying it out?
– The UK then ends up out of the EU.
– We’ve solved the problem of N. Ireland.
– We don’t have to worry about leaving the EU without an agreement and the economic results of that.
– We save the EU from inevitable, perhaps chaotic collapse (that will affect us, economically, and in other ways).
– We all end up with a good trade agreement (that everyone is happy with). Plus strong security and cultural ties.
– The fulfils the result of the Referendum.
– This would unite Parliament and the Country!
At the moment, if you drive across the border between the Republic and NI, you really do not notice that a border has been crossed – possibly on some of the main roads you may see “Welcome to Northern Ireland” signs, going the other way you may notice signs proclaiming ” Fáilte go hÉireann”
On most of the smaller routes, there are no signs. Communities on both sides of the divide like it that way. Lest we forget, the current arrangements have helped to preserve the peace since the Good Friday Agreement. It was re-assuring that the PM made contact and met recently with Leo Varadkar, one hopes that this small beginning will flower into a closer relationship.
The recent car bomb outrage in Londonderry/Derry – apparently undertaken by a criminal group styling itself the “New IRA” – shows how fragile the peace is in Ireland. The EU should tread very carefully over the issue of the border.
The Remainer inspired NI Border problem highlights the inefficiencies of the EU with their over bloated bureaucracy, their reams of incomprehensible Rules and their lorry loads of Red Tape. So much so, they now want to interfere with the inner workings of a Nation and intend to overturn The Good Friday Agreement, previously agreed and operated over 19 years ago. It was made to ensure lasting peace in the Province and now Brussels wish to over rule its legality. Only a Dictatorship would attempt to do such a thing as to ignore such an Agreement.
Enough said and yet another good reason for Britain to leave them to their own inherent, decrepit and debilitating ways and their intimidating methods.
‘Leave’ means ‘To Depart from Permanently’.
Excellent analysis Sir John.
As I commented recently the border is only EU’s problem which they created and media like the BBC and Varadaka hyped up to further their own leverage and agenda.
Besides the backstop we now have the frontstop given by a self-promoted UK academic..
Amazing things are possible.
Just look at what Joan of Arc accomplished. She wasn’t some mythical heroine. She was a real historical figure!
I really think Brexiters have just the right people to implement the break-up of the EU (BUT it has to be ORDERLY – disorderly, and it could be a disaster).
Which Brexiters?
– There’s your good self.
– There’s Jacob Rees-Mogg. But I think he really needs to get serious and focus 100% on this.
– There’s Boris. But I think he really needs to get serious. Someone needs to tell him to grow up and start using his talents properly.
If we manage to leave the EU, and successfully in the long-term, there will still be lots of suffering. Remainers will still bitter about Brexit (and many Brexiters will just say – was it really worth it)? In other words, there wouldn’t be anything extraordinary about it. Plus there’s the risk that things could go wrong. Seriously wrong.
But if we left the EU by breaking it up in an ORDERLY fashion ONLY – this would be an extraordinary, wonderful result for EVERYONE!
I admit it wouldn’t be easy. But I for one would organise lots of supportive prayers to support our politicians on this move. Asking God for extraordinary help as He gave to St Joan of Arc when she asked Him for extraordinary help – and He answered her prayers (why wouldn’t He – if it’s the right prayer with the right, good goal) giving her extraordinary success at Orleans and elsewhere.
Lastly, I strongly believe God would support this as the best one (although I might be wrong). Why? Because traditional Christianity (Catholic Christianity and the Christianity of Protestants such as Jane Austen, Samuel Johnson, Edmund Burke and others) has always taught that sovereignty is something sacred. That people should own their own countries like they should own their own homes. However, good goals must be achieved with good methods (the end does not justify the means). By breaking up the EU (in an ORDERLY fashion), countries get their sovereignty back, we create moral globalpolitical stability in Europe, and we can still have strong trade relations, as well as strong relations in security and culture. Not forgetting how great Englishmen such as William Shakespeare were loyal patriots but they also loved European culture too (but without ever imagining we should be joined in a political union like the EU).
But in order to break up the EU in a proper, POSITIVELY CREATIVE / ORDERLY fashion so that it benefits us and Europe (and by benifitting Europe it in turns benefits us again – as their prosperity, peace and security also has knock-on effects with us), we need:
– A proper, strong, well-thought-out plan / strategy / tactics.
– Patience
God bless the UK
I also think we have to ditch the Singapore model.
– It’s too radical for most people in the UK.
– It doesn’t really inspire either, as people imagine Singapore as full of boring shopping malls (whether this is correct or not). And when they think of Singapore, they think of the US economy and how this is related to many of its serious social problems. A lot of Conservatives don’t want us to model our economy on the USA either as they don’t want American culture taking over our country more and more.
– Singapore is much smaller than the UK
– Taxes in Singapore are now going up (low tax served the country well in the past but new demands forcing country to raise taxes).
– Our economy is already to focused on finance – consider the considerable strain we put our economy under during the last recession We need to spread our economy more into other areas of industry – in particular the high tech industry.
THE HIGH TECH INDUSTRY
– leads to high skilled jobs
– high wages
– high productivity
– high exports
– something we’re naturally good at considering our economic history, and places such as Oxford and Cambridge for excellence in high tech research.
– All of this leads to higher patriotism
Government needs a big High Tech plan:
– developing Oxford to Cambridge Corridor
– setting up hedge-funds for tech entrepreneurs that the Israeli government did resulting in massive success for Tel Aviv – now a major high tech world hub
– investing in coding and tech skills – as the Irish government did, and now Ireland has two high tech billionaires still in their 20’s.
And so on.
Why would a customs boarder need to be different from the current excise border? Checks and payments for alcohol are already done away from the border so why can’t other products be treated in a similar way? It seems to me that this argument is purely political game playing.
Sorry, don’t mean to be critical of Boris and Jacob. I like them a lot. But I just want our country to come out of Brexit as best as possible.
Modern Slavery is the so called freedom of movement, it’s not new as the Kentucky experience reveals.
When Politicians get hooked on the ideology of transmuting prosperity into wealth and poverty with cheap labour then naturally they want more and in our GB experience this has fractured or splintered off politics from the electorate.
Leaving the EU could reverse the trend towards creating a new Appalachia to the North of the EU capitol.
Insofar as this ‘border’ has anything to do with a Withdrawal Agreement,
the UK has all the cards.
If the EU refuses a deal solely on the grounds of an inadequate ‘backstop’ it’s still far worse off than if it had accepted the deal without any ‘backstop’ at all.
It would gain nothing at all, but still doesn’t have a ‘backstop’ of any sort, the border issue (such as it is) crystallises immediately, and the EU doesn’t get any of the other things, including the £39 Billion, that the Withdrawal Agreement gives it.
The Irish Border issue is an invention of both the UK and the EU to underpin their case for a deal of their negotiators’ own choosing, and in the case of the latter to chance their arm with a territorial claims over British Sovereign territory.
Whatever ‘technological’ arrangements are available, there is no risk of a ‘hard border’ coming from our side, and very little from the other one.
The UK and the ROI have both said that ‘Deal or No Deal’ we will not have Customs controls there. So in what sense is there a risk of a ‘hard border’ beyond what we already have for the existing regulations and tax rules applying between the UK and the ROI?
The only risks arise from the whether the EU forces the ROI to introduce border checks. But that’s nothing to do with us. We can still keep the border open on our side.
This has all been a political gimmick and tactically motivated threat to make it easier to force Parliament to accept the other unpatable aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement. And it’s worked.
Parliament voted in the Brady Amendment to accept the agreement subject to some further unspecified progress on the backstop, and for the Spelman Amendment not to Leave without a deal.
Mrs May and the EU have known all along that enough progress on the ‘backstop’ will be forthcoming as long as the other things were acceptable to the House.
Distractions, distractions…
The most important point that is being missed is that of the “Withdrawal Agreement’s detailed contents” which is an unmitigated disaster for the UK and an absolutely marvellous solution for the EU. The WA detail inconvenience is being swept under the political carpet via nefarious sophistry and media ad hominem, their objective, to blindside citizens to the awful WA truth?
The Backstop is front and centre, and deliberately so, to distract the populace away from the real evil contained within the WA. The Backstop, smoke and mirrors, will be withdrawn at the last minute by Brussels and both sides of the UK Government divide will be happy to sign, which will unleash the worst kind of political, legal and commercial purgatory on the UK citizens?
Brussels and our so-called political elite still do not understand the British people. The British people’s intrinsic nature is of a nation that wishes to be free on so many levels!
The “Brexit Party” is coming….Tories and Labour are in big trouble if they continue to squabble amongst themselves and miss the obvious…the people’s will!
How can the UK possibly hope to achieve self-determination, sovereignty and democratic renewal when those invested with the responsibility of such a task are actively working to undermine it? More than this, they are actively conspiring with a foreign political entity to undermine it. And therefore we watch mouth agape as this pathetic PM shuffles back and forth on bended knee with Merkel’s EU representatives begging forgiveness and deliverance
Merkel isn’t Pope Clement and May is no Henry VIII.
We don’t need the EU’s permission to leave the EU. Let’s just leave, incite fear and uncertainty in them as they’ve done to us and then let’s watch companies based in the EU pressure their governments into action to bend to our will
The UK is a flexible, liberal economy. We can bend, flex and adapt to change which is something other major EU members cannot do.
Assert ourselves. Depose May, elect Patel or Johnson, take on Marxist Labour in their heartlands and battle the next GE on the platform of leaving the EU and explaining to all Labour voters that Labour died in the 1970’s and that what they are voting for is a Marxist sect
You’d have thought that the life experience that the public purse pays for would debate in Parliament rather in the ungoverned spaces online…it may yet!
Or put more simply:-
To Leavers…the Irish Border issue is a ‘canard’.
If you are for free trade, why are you opposed to smuggling?
Reply The anti smuggling measures are to ensure we collect VAT and Excise duties owing.
Can you please explain how many nurses [1 bn pays the wages of 30,000] get sacked to pay the EU their 100 bn demand for a bailout?
Same for the subsidies to low paid EU migrants you say others should be forced to pay against their consent?
I had a conversation with an EU fan the other day. How was the UK going to trade with Switzerland when the EU was going to ban trade between the two countries?
He didn’t get the concept of how was Ireland going to trade when the UK does the same and bans EU to EU trade through the UK.
May should grow some of the proverbials, stand up and say the UK won’t impose austerity here to pay the EU for their errors. Suggest that EU nationals if they think the same way get hold of their politicians and demand the same.
………………..
Rebuilding the economy starts, as any fool can plainly see, and Gerry Adams recently cringed and reiterated, with a full belly.
It’s not a powerful statement in itself but look at the miserable circumstances not confined to the Bogside..
We make turbines and Ireland has the wind, i mean, put the jigsaw together with a lofty goal of free electricity just as soon as we can and whilst we are at it design nice places to live and work that use less energy and there is a policy.
We’ll never get anywhere with swindlers milking hard border or backstop or the ideology and policy that others must have nothing.
Brexit Myth :
“Pursuing the world trade route gives the UK the opportunity to become a truly global Britain with the freedom to make ourselves more competitive. ”
Brexit Reality :
“Tokyo is confident that it can secure better terms from the UK than it did in negotiations with the much larger EU, and is not willing to duplicate the existing treaty precisely in either a bilateral deal or in talks for the UK to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership group”