More new shops for Wokingham centre

I was pleased to hear the news that Cook, The Blue Orchid Bakery and Tearoom, the record and music shop Beyond the download, Sit and Sip a craft beer company and the leafy Elephant gin bar are all signing up for the new central Wokingham development.
They are all very welcome and will add variety and interest to Wokingham’s offer of shopping, food and drink. They will help attract more people to the new town centre, and will add to the enjoyment of visits.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors