Inflation, money policy and wages

Yesterday came the expected good news that headline inflation is below the 2% target. Core inflation has been below target since June 2018. Meanwhile wage growth is around 3%, so real wages are now rising. People can look forward to having more to spend as their pay goes up.
The Bank of England has been changing its mind about all this. In a past good lecture the Governor argued that there is no longer a simple trade off between lower unemployment and higher inflation. The so called Phillips curve suggested that if unemployment fell wages started to go up faster, leading to price inflation and the need for the authorities to rein things in. Revision to this pointed out that in a modern open trading economy like the UK prices are held down by global competition, and wages by inflows of migrants and by importing labour intensive goods and services from lower wage countries. In his most recent speech the Governor has rowed back a bit on this sensible observation. He claims that there is once again a modest trade off between lower unemployment and higher wages, and that therefore the Bank will need to tighten further to control prices in the months ahead.
I do not agree. It is true wages have been going up faster in the last year, but there is no evidence this is flowing through to prices which remain under the cosh of global competition. In part wages have gone up through the introduction of the Living Wage, in part through cost push pressures in areas of the economy like care homes where recruitment has been difficult. The danger is lifting interest rates too far too fast will plunge us into a downturn. There is too little money and credit about as it is, given the Bank’s tightening policy. The Governor does at least acknowledged that he has deliberately tightened policy over the last year.
It is time he said job done. The Fed has been more magnanimous in saying they have tightened enough. The Bank of England should also say this more clearly, and work to ensure a decent supply of credit to households and businesses. As The Governor argued convincingly there is no debt problem in either the public or banking sectors in the UK. With China slowing and the Eurozone stalling we need a positive policy in the UK. With inflation under target now is a good time to promote growth and allow people to buy more cars and invest more in property and business.
5 Comments
Wages in sectors where the state is still encouraging large amounts of immigration of corresponding skills are still depressed, flat lining or worse.
Wages if you look at native workers and discount recent immigrants are far worse than the picture you paint.
Like everyone else in the real world I am tired of the political class ignoring all this.
Get real John.
Who are we running the country for? Yet to arrive immigrants or people already here?
So sadly I think your analysis sweeps the important stuff under the carpet.
I disagree, the inevitable recession is starting. In short, Western economies, and China, have supped at the free money bar for 8/9 years, debt has risen and we’re now seeing the defaults start – the hangover is fast approaching. The ECB is the worst actor in this play.
BTW, it looks like its coming down to another binary decision for you MP’s; either May’s rubbish or a no/WTO deal. If I might suggest, will you brave Brexiteers muster all your energy to go out and explain to your colleagues why WTO/Article 24 is by far the better option. the deadline approaches rapidly!
Reply I have made my position clear many times and am not changing my mind. I do not support the Withdrawal Agreement.
On the other hand, so-called ‘quantative easing’ debases the currency. Despite the claim in this article that ‘there is no problem’ the high level of public debt and also the government deficit PSNCR are also damaging.
Off topic, I hope politicians do refuse to back the Prime Minister tonight. She is up to her old tricks – trying to force through her 585 surrender agreement to the EU. This must not pass. If she goes down the delay route so be it. We live to fight another day and in due course she can be turfed out and replaced by an honest broker acting in the country’s interest not that of the EU.
Good morning.
Does the inflation figures include the rises in my Council Tax ? Because if it does not, then it should ! The cost of a loaf of bread has shot up ! Up from 40p per loaf to 50p, an increase of 25%. Is that included in the inflation figures ? If not, then it should !
In short, I give no more credence to these figures than to any others that any government department produces, it’s just nonsense. We managed well enough before these self important buffoons imposed themselves upon us. Come out with a workable strategy to reduce the trade deficit and then the National Debt. Come up with workable solution(s) for Leaving the EU that does not include the Civil (dis)Service maintaining its grip on power via high EU alignment. ie A backdoor way to do as they want and not as the people, via its elected representatives, wish.
The Minister for International Development could hardly make herself heard even to me watching her on TV yesterday. She was saying we are giving a bit of money to ease the plight of starving Venezuelans. The Labour Party MPs were engaged in paired chatting throughout.
Sad.
Meanwhile Mao McDonnell has got his name in the media with the news of 1910 events in Wales.
Few British people believe the Houses of Parliament actually exists except for those who have gone to London and physically touched it…and returned several times for a repeat touching.