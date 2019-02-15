Pound rises against Euro

For all those who like to explain movements of the pound on the basis of Brexit news, they should be saying today the pound rose because Parliament voted to keep no deal on the table. The pound is stronger now than before the vote.
As regular readers will know, I think the pound’s movements are usually the result of other economic and market forces.
7 Comments
Sir, JR
Currency movements are a number of many different elements
1) Economic, growth, balance of payments, trade balance, inflation, monetary policy, inflation
2) Political elements, government stability, country stability, democratic institutions ,future prospects, political stability.
All elements which have an influence on the currency value, excluding one from another does not make sense and it has to be looked at with all elements being considered simultaneously, saying one like Brexit has no implication makes no sense on its own.
You live in a world of economic stats but you’re about as business-friendly as Michael Foot.
Brexit hasn’t happened yet..how exchange rates will be after 2300hrs 29th march will be the real test. How the financial markets will react when the stock markets reopen on 1st April will tell a lot..starting in the early hours with new zealand..only a few weeks to go
But you’re a leaver John. Remainers know that bad news is because of Brexit. Good news is despite Brexit. Which is yet to happen.
I have just latched onto your comments while waiting for JRM to return to LBC after the news. A huge thank you for your consistent and wise observations on Brexit.
Hopefully, soon more MPs might also reflect on them and do what is sensible and right for the UK.
Best wishes,
Sue Ogonovsky
The dire PM John Major said that if we left the ERM interest rates would have to rise even further. We left and they fell like a stone. Now the same sort of dopes say that leaving the EU will be a “catastrophe” or a “cliff edge”. These dopes are just as wrong now as they were over the Euro and the ERM.
So lots of school children took the day off to protest about catastrophic climate change. It rather shows their lack of understanding of real science. If they think you can predict the temperature of the earth in 100 years (even if we knew all the unknowable input variables) and control it by just controlling man made CO2 then they clearly have little or now grasp of science, logic, reason or reality. They need better science teachers.