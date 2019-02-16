The Remain Parliament tries again to stop Brexit

This week the same MPs who look down on Leave supporters and want to dilute or defeat the decision of UK voters to exit the EU were repeating the same tired lies of Project Fear. This was the case put to voters which lost the referendum. They seem to think that all we “stupid” Leave MPs will get it in the end and change our mind about Brexit. Apparently if you shout the same false forecasts and ignorance about how trade works for long enough the country will decide to stay in the customs union and single market, and maybe in the whole EU.
These MPs perpetuate the myth that WTO trade without a customs union cannot work. They seem to think tariffs will have to be paid at the ports with lorry drivers carrying wallets of fivers as if computers and electronic manifests had not been invented. They do not recognise that complex Just in time supply chains already accommodate non EU components and supplies coming in under WTO rules with EU tariffs.They do not seem to acknowledge the substantial friction of EU UK trade, with VAT, customs,currency change, anti terrorism and anti smuggling checks at or away from borders, and with the need to complete a complex Intrastat declaration.
The government proposed a contradiction on Thursday. The Minister said leaving without a deal remains a possibility, as the law says. Yet the government motion said they were taking no deal off the table! That is why many MPs abstained, as we saw no point in voting for such a contradictory and inaccurate motion. Many abstaining MPs agreed with the part of the motion that supported trying to get a better deal from the EU and made clear their support for that.
The Prime Minister needs to press the EU for a better deal and return with that to the Commons in due course if she wishes to reverse the big defeat the Withdrawal Agreement suffered. I agree with her long held line in the election and afterwards that No deal is better than a bad deal. The Withdrawal Agreement is a bad deal. It would need a lot of improvement to persuade me to like it, as I have set out before. It’s not just a case of tweaking the backstop.
Leaving without signing it takes back control of our laws, our money, our borders and our fish. It is what we voted for. We have had 2 years eight months to prepare for leaving, and the government has said we will be ready. The government has said they are not going to block our ports or create new delays at the border, so our imports will flow as before.
I want to see them table a Free Trade Agreement so we do not have to impose tariffs and any other new barriers to trade, and to expedite a managed WTO exit in March. The sooner they do this the better. They should also publish a schedule of tariffs for March 30 so the EU can see what not agreeing to talks on a Free Trade deal looks like. I would have thought they would prefer tariff free to continue.
Your outrage is shared, and the cause of it is resident at No. 10.
I was flabbergasted at the government motion at this late stage; AGAIN the May government tried to sneak in a critically flawed, dishonest motion, hoping nobody would notice. Who does she think she’s fooling. Almost as bad, we have junior and senior ministers running around having meetings with Eurocrats and others with no ideas to propose. It’s no wonder other governments say we have not made ourselves clear; it is a fiasco.
The May government is a national disaster and should have been removed when you had the chance. Again I say, the Parliamentary Conservative Party is not fit for purpose nor to govern.
I agree with JR’s analysis and your comments. The May government is not fit for purpose. It presents an astonishing, degrading spectacle of incompetent attempts to deceive while it tries to breath life back into its dead horse, the WA.
Indeed but the alternative of Venezuela Corbyn & Mc Donnall, assisted by the dire SNP is even worse.
No change there then. This government, and in particular PM, has always said one thing and then gone and done the opposite.
This is the often repeated story when it comes to the EEC/EC/EU, a Minister of the Crown goes to ‘Europe’ to ‘negotiate’ and ends up with nothing, or less than nothing. From Edward Heath giving away our fishing grounds and paying the then EEC for the privilege, all the way through to CMD and his thin gruel, we have never been able to get anything from the EU. Only the late Mrs.T achieved anything and that is because she stuck to her guns. These people, and our kind host knows it, will not budge.
So providing the PM does not call a confidence vote on the WA and WTO BREXIT is not taken off the table it seems, we hope, that we are Leaving the EU. But personally, I am waiting for the last minute plot twist. The EU loves a drama.
Ms Soubry has cheek to complain about former UKIP members rejoining the Conservative Party. Perhaps the party would not be in the dire straits it is today, if it had been more vigilant in rejecting applications for membership from former members of the SDP like herself?
Isn’t part at least of this great struggle about who owns the Conservative brand? Though if they carry on like this it’ll be no more valuable than the Ratners one.
Indeed and I think more recently she suggested she would join a centrist party if one existed so she is hardly in a position to preach loyalty.
The fact is that Cameron was forced to go for a Referendum albeit thinking he would win, because of the threat of UKIP, had he not, I and I suspect many others would have voted for them.
She thinks calling it a purple movement is a criticism. Personally I think it is shameful that Tory members have been forced to act in this way by some ‘know better’ MPs ignoring their own manifesto and the vote to leave.
Indeed they could have insisted on only having real conservatives. The trouble is there are about 200 lefty, remainer, socialists in the party (all the ones who wanted to retain May) not all quite as mad and demented as silly Soubry but rather similar. Indeed we have them in No’s 10 and 11.
Can you imagine Sir Nigel in the cabinet and how he would outshine the dross that is in there at the minute? No wonder they rejected his kind offer of his expertise in obtaining an honorable withdrawal agreement.
Yes and politicians will need to continue to resist pressure from a government that may try to run the clock down in an attempt to force the same Withdrawal Agreement through regardless.
Alternatively there may be a last minute delay imposed. So politicians need to be prepared for an even longer game. That is still much better than signing the surrender agreement.
The surender document is the worse option by miles. We will leave in the end despite the appalling May.
Tory associations need to stand up and act for our representative democracy and deselect Letwin, Soubry, Steve Hammond, Harrington, Grieve, Clarke and all the extreme remainers who now make it clear that they want to act like dictators and become the government!
The Gaul of it bearing in mind they let people raise money for them, campaign for them and get them elected to say they did not beleive in what their supporters did for them the principles being in the maifesto,referendum! They even now say the UK should be in the customs union and single market exactly the opposite of the referendum and manifesto and what theynstood on to be elected and most voted for in a series of previous votes! Utter shysters. Hartley- Brewer is correct in the radio today these extremists need to be disposed of.
Both Clarkes.
Yes and well done to the ERG for keeping HMM true to the terms of your manifesto and the referendum result. As Michael Fabricaht said it is the Remain side who are the anti democrats. Unfortunately some junior ministers, plus Soubry of course, seem to be getting more and more hysterical in their screeching about what you have done.
I imagine the French broadcasting Dominic Grieve waking up every morning with his Legion d’Honneur pinned to his pyjamas humming the Marseillaise thinking about what calumny he can come up with to scare us into changing our minds.
Well he is wasting his time. Indeed the calumny is all on the other side of his beloved France and the EU hence his feverish attempts to keep us tied to them.
A message for him. Adieu pas Au Revoir.
Sir John,
I thought the PM’s motion on Thursday was arguably the most disgraceful act of the whole charade. To specifically include the January 29th votes showed that the PM was personally, and genuinely, trying to scupper our leaving the EU.
Perhaps in the coming weeks you could circulate a YouTube link to all your Commons colleagues of Milton Friedman’s series Free to Choose 😉
No one – absolutely no one – has said WTO trade without a customs union cannot work. What anyone who understands international trade has said is that is that WTO trade without a customs union is disastrously bad for our country, and much worse than the current terms of trade with the EU and with the rest of the world. The world trades on the basis of agreements and deals, not simply on WTO terms. What you want is for us, in trade terms, to go back to the stone age. Such ignorance is truly frightening
You seem to be totally confused. There are no trade talks until after we leave, on March 29. What is the point of tabling a free trade agreement now? It is completely irrelevant. The only things under discussion between now and March 29 are the money we owe, the rights of settled citizens and the Irish backstop.
Actually there is more to the WA than that. It includes protected status for certain products. eg Champagne.
This can be arranged post BREXIT through an FTA but, the EU, who has most to lose, insist on it.
Anybody who says that we should take no deal off the table is in effect saying that we should simply accept any deal that the EU cares to offer, however bad, or alternatively stay in the EU. It would help if we had a Prime Minister who pointed this out rather than robotically repeating that the way to avoid no deal is to agree a deal, which as it happens would be her bad deal . But then it would have helped us all the way through if we had a Prime Minister who was actually on our side and refused to silently accept whatever rubbish the EU and its supporters came out with.
Looking ahead, the problem you have is that these people will try to wreck the country to prove that they were right. We’ve left too many of these people in key positions from which they could cause a lot of damage post 29/3/19.
Frankly that is the real Project Fear.
I fail to see why anyone with a modicum of common sense would want to accept the WA. It is in fact an accession document the same as Ukraine signed when applying for EU membership.
Obviously May believes that the deal is so bad we will fall over ourselves to rejoin on less favourable terms.
The EU is a Franco German protectionist racket and Trump has exposed it as such.
Why does all non EU wine and coffee have to be shipped via Germany. The same goes for shoes. Ground coffee is all processed in the same way with penal import taxes on processed beans.
It’s time the Remainiacs woke up.
Exactly ! The Germans and the French are known to always have their little ‘meetings’ prior to any Summit or Conference. That way they can agree between themselves everything in advance and use their large block vote to force it through. 😉
Most MPs don’t want the UK to leave the EU despite their oft repeated statements to respect the result of the referendum. I remain of the opinion that Mrs May is in that group. The shear duplicity and mendacity of those MPs has repulsed many people who are appalled by their calibre and behaviour. They are undermining our democracy.
The charade being enacted by Mrs May in conjunction with the EU is now nearing the end of Act 1. Mrs May should be nominated for an award for her role as best supporting actor. Pity no one has leaked and published the agreed script that has been played out for more than 2 years.
