The UK stands on the threshold of being able to lead the movement for freer trade worldwide. If we leave the EU in March we can pioneer new trade deals around the globe. Japan and others would like us to join the TPP, a vast free trade area in fast growing Asia. Australia and New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, Canada and Japan would all like closer trade relationships than we have enjoyed as members of the EU.
The big issue is how the west relates to China. The world is witnessing a bruising encounter between the USA and China over many trade issues. The USA wants China to remove some of its many tariff barriers. It wants China to allow more inward investment without requiring joint venture partners and technology sharing. It wants a better enforcement of intellectual property rights in China. It wants more action by the Chinese to reduce over capacity and participate more as importers as well as exporters in the world trading system.
The UK should have a place in these debates, and will be able to once we are out of the EU. The UK too would benefit from more open markets in China, and from the removal of more tariff and non tariff barriers to trade by Beijing. The UK is helpful to China as she builds a large banking and financial service industry, with London playing a leading role in the international development of Chinese finance.
Many of us who voted Leave have a global perspective. Recognising the strong logic of numbers, this is the Asian century. Our trade with the EU will naturally diminish as a proportion of the total whether we are in or out of the EU. Our trade with Asia will grow. The issue is how quickly our Asian trade will increase, and how enthusiastic will we be about this development. Now is a good time to be a free trade advocate, and to get involved in TPP and Chinese trade relations. We can be a force for the good, for greater prosperity and more open markets.
It is long past the time when the UK government should publish its tariff schedule for April 2019. This too offers an opportunity to lower the EU tariff schedule we currently use, whilst keeping some bargaining power for future trade deals to eliminate more tariffs. If they see our tariff schedule it might also cement EU enthusiasm for tariff free trade with us.
4 Comments
Indeed your last paragraph is particularly relevant.
So why is the Theresa May government not done this. One assumes because they have no intention of leaving in March. They want May’s surender agreement or with threaten a long further delay to Brexit.
It is simply false to claim that Australia and New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, Canada and Japan would all like closer trade relationships than we have enjoyed as members of the EU. Only this week Japan has made very clear it will NOT give the UK the same terms it gives to the EU, because it expects to be able to push the UK to accept less favourable terms. Similarly Australia, NZ etc have sent Liam Fox packing when he asks for the SAME deal as we have right now – they too smell an opportunity and will force the UK to take a poorer deal. Global Britain? Weakened Britain, more like
Reply Not true. Try listening to what Japan and others are offering
Good morning.
The EU does not care about trade. The rEU27 might, but not the EU, the political entity. We are wasting our time and should be focusing on Leaving the EU.
Trade with the rest of the world will open up new avenues. We will, hopefully, once free from damaging EU regulation be able to develop an independent energy and environmental policy that better reflects our needs. We will also be able to develop the biggest market we have, the one that does not get much of a mention here or elsewhere, and that is of our own internal market. Membership of the EU has developed a regulatory framework that has been deeply damaging to smaller concerns. Increasing costs in small but various ways adding to the level of bureaucracy and extra avenues for government to fine (a form of tax) and raise more money. It also slows the economy down with more wealth being consumed by government and wasted there on large and needless projects that only large corporates can benefit from.
Leaving the EU presents great opportunities not just far, but also nearer to home and, with new and growing business we can then export to these markets and reduce our budget deficit.
Delusion. The UK is in no position to “lead” anything. There are three leaders in the world today, the US, China and the EU. In the EU, we had a loud voice in favour of free trade. But no one cares what the UK has to say after Brexit. We are too small