The shackles of the single market and customs union

Being the UK’s Single Market Minister during an intense period of EU legislating when they said they were “completing”the single market turned me from a mild sceptic to a strong critic of the undemocratic approach of the EU. It was quite clear watching and listening to the EU officials during that period that their aim was to take more and more powers of self determination away from member states in the name of the single market. All you needed for a sigle market was the rule that a product of merchandisable quality in one country could be offered for sale in another with suitable labels.
They had a doctrine of the occupied field. Everytime they put forward a regulation or Directive in a new area it meant they established competence or power over that area. Quite often the first piece of legislation did little and was unexceptional. The reason was they merely wanted to capture the jurisdiction without at first using the power in ways that alarmed or upset. That came later, once competence was established.
My job was offen a negative one. The UK government wanted the single market, but also often wanted to resist bad or needless legislation in its name. It was also the case that often the draft regulation was based on a Franco German way of conducting business, and not on a UK way where that was different. I then had to argue for a change of draft to stop UK businesses being made to change their model or being declared illegal.
All this should worry the present government about the Withdrawal agreement. If the UK signed that as currently drafted there would be no UK vote, voice or veto on any law the EU wanted to pass in all the areas of its competence. That means that every business sector and company in the UK would face a prolonged period when the EU might deliberately or inadvertently legislate in ways that damaged their business models with us being unable to stop them.
Why don’t the UK business bodies raise this issue? Why don’t they raise the problems for our car industry created by the attack on diesels, car loans and the costs of purchase? UK industry has suffered from past EU regulations and taxes, and could be made to suffer more.
8 Comments
Apologies Sir John, off topic, but Mrs. May’s letter to you and Tory MP’s has my blood boiling!
Mrs. May’s next attempt to deceive Parliament?
We are hearing that the government is seeking an ‘alternative way’ to resolving the unacceptable Backstop provisions in the WA, and that the eminent Mr. Cox is being brought in to advise on the legality/efficacy of any such alternative, to that of removing the Backstop from the WA altogether. Well, what is the purpose; to get Mr. Cox to stand up in Parliament and state that ‘in his opinion’ the Addendum, side-letter, codicil or whatever fudge May can obtain, is adequate protection for the UK and eliminates the Backstop problem. THAT WILL NOT DO. We should know by now that whenever there is any dispute about legal terms set in front of the ECJ, that could disadvantage the political EU, then the ECJ will rule in favour of the EU, that is it’s purpose.
The ONLY way to eliminate the risk of the Backstop is to remove it from the WA
.
Mrs. May’s letter to MP’s is cynical, hypocritical and disingenuous. Her ‘deal’ is NOT the best possible deal – it is worse than our current arrangements. Her approach to the EU has been wrong from the outset.
That is what EVER CLOSER UNION means but few really understand its significance. The aim is to create a single unified State under the ever watchful power of the Civil Service of each member country coordinated and controlled from Brussels. Into this comes big corporate business which can influence both legislation and, spending.
Well of course it would. France and Germany finally realised that neither could rule Europe so, they used the concept created by Jean Monnet and Sir Arthur Salter (the EU) as a means to share it between themselves. How is it that every member has to sell off, usually to German or French owners, and they do not ? What is the point of the UK privatising its utilities only for French and German government owned ones to buy them ? We’ve been conned by those two for the last 40 odd years. It all started when they demanded as a precondition of us joining that we handed over our fishing grounds. That was never an EEC competence BEFORE we joined only at the point of us joining. That is why to me and many others we are determined to get them back.
UK business bodies have raised this issue, repeatedly. They have made clear they want to stay in the single market, our biggest source of trade. There is no future in the UK going it alone
A “Franco German way of conducting business” – what on earth is that? Such nonsense. All you are telling us here is that you weren’t very good at arguing Britain’s corner
Repky I usually achieved the UK’s aims in the negotiations, but often started from a text drafted on a non UK basis by the Commission. For example, the French and German market making and trading system was very different to the London obe when I was responding to their proposed EU regs
This PM’s a threat to our nation and our freedoms. I believe her pandering to the EU, pandering to minority rights activist in the name of tolerance (imposing silence) and her total capitulation to all things liberal left is leading this country and its citizens into a dark future
I can see behind her smile and what I see is a hatred for all that is conservative
Tories want their country returned and their party returned to its rightful owner
We are weary of inaction on this leader. It isn’t good enough to moan about her liberal left bigotry. We want her replaced with a proper Tory as leader and we really don’t care how you do it
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6715137/Labour-party-edges-split-100-moderate-MPs.html
You can only hope this isn’t fake news , as for the custom union and single market this is one of the issues that as help to sink the labour/lib dems/some Tory’s into being none electable at the next GE 😁😁😁
Might it be because the important decisions in the ‘British’ motor industry are taken in Munich, Paris, Detroit, Tokyo and Mumbai ? Their perspectives are different from those of indigenous manufacturers who – if we still had any – would not be issuing veiled threats to relocate to anywhere else.
The political class should ask themselves who is responsible for the wholesale sell-off of our major industries and why it didn’t happen in Germany, France or Italy.
“The reason was they merely wanted to capture the jurisdiction without at first using the power in ways that alarmed or upset. That came later, once competence was established.”
European Services Notification Procedure is just such a piece of legislation. Have you heard of it? It seems to take over all the independence of local government, child care, trades unions, even threaten the RIBA!, and to transfer it from London to Brussels. It looks, from the point of view of an amateur, to be very serious indeed. https://corporateeurope.org/power-lobbies/2019/02/veto-power-please-lobbyists-corporations-behind-commission-power-grab-over