An Independent group

Seven Labour MPs resigned from their party in protest over its anti Semitism and general attitudes. Several of them might not have been re selected as Labour candidates, such is the gap between their thinking and that of their former party’s leadership. None of them intend to put their new attitudes and affiliations to the test of the electorate in a by election. So far they are not saying they are forming a new party, and there are no current plans to put up Council candidates in May or put up a candidate to fight a Parliamentary by election when there is vacancy.
Their policy platform is also so far unclear. They come from the Blairite pro EU wing of the Labour party, but did not wish to play up support for a second referendum. Perhaps they grasped that that is not a very popular idea, and does not look very democratic. They were wishing to annex the idea of democracy to themselves, but would have some problem in explaining why they reject the biggest vote in our history when the people answered the question Leave or Remain on promise of Parliament implementing the decision. They said they did not wish to join the Liberal Democrats who showed that having as your main distinctive policy overturning the referendum on the EU commanded only 10% support in the last general Election.
UK politics has been substantially changed by the Brexit vote. It led to the two main parties defying the trend in the UK from 2010, and the trend on the continent, of declining vote shares for the two traditional left of centre and right of centre parties. Labour and Conservative together leapt up to 82% of the vote at a time when on the continent the two traditional parties in most countries is now well below 50% together and in some cases as in France down to under 20%. Labour gained votes by moving leftwards whilst saying they would implement Brexit, Conservatives gained votes by pledging we will leave the EU. The election did not show a large demand for a new party pro the EU along Lib Dem or Blairite lines.
UK politics this year will be about Brexit. Both main parties have to assist it or suffer electorally if they do not. Both promised voters they would implement the referendum, and both said they wanted an independent trade policy for the UK which means leaving the customs union. The Independent Group wisely avoided making Brexit the main point of their break from Labour, as they would be putting themselves in a difficult and unpopular position if that is their main grudge. They were after all willing to stand for election on a pro Brexit ticket in 2017. They also need differences that will last longer than the time to our departing the EU. So far they struggle to define them, but doubtless will do more to set them out in the weeks ahead. The biggest point of difference they highlighted is one of tone and approach to people, with their plea for a kinder more inclusive type of politics than they find in the modern Labour party.
2 Comments
Good morning.
A very good summation by our kind host this morning.
Blairism is very much in the European mold of politics – Compromise. On the continent their electoral systems deliver coalition type governments which mean, no one gets all they want. Under our system, it is winner takes all. The problem for Blairites, both Labour and Tory, is they cannot stand this.
Nearly half a century of a slowly creeping and evolving EU State has deeply damaged UK politics. BREXIT was always going to do this as, on one side you had the Eurosceptics and, on the other side, the Europhiles. Over time the Europhiles have dwindled in number but, thanks to parties like UKIP and their influence on British Politics, the two main parties came to see that there was much unhappiness with our membership of the EU. This led to the Referendum.
Hence why they will not stand on that ticket. And this should be seen as a warning to other MP’s across the House.
Our kind host has pointed out on numerous occasions where the ‘traditional’ parties on the continent, who have not kept their election promises, have been cast aside by the electorate. I am sure many are looking at this and are mindful not to let this happen to them.
The defection by these Labour MP’s is designed to do Jeremy Corbyn MP harm. It is designed to damage his leadership but not necessarily Labour. Alas they have not decided to go down the SDP route which, one would have hoped, attracted a number of Conservative (sic) MP’s also facing deselection.
But the election of JC and a shift to the Extreme Left has left a gap in British politics, a gap in the Left of Centre that the PM aims to fill. Alas.