Honda VP Europe confirms “This is not a Brexit related issue”

I am deleting contributions to the site that wrongly ascribe the planned closure of Honda Swindon to Brexit given the very clear statements made by Honda that is about other matters. I will comment in more detail tomorrow.
The workforce at Swindon is skilled and capable, and I wish to see the government and Council offer all the help they can to ensure that in the run up to closure good jobs are found to replace the lost Honda jobs.
7 Comments
Quite right sir! Sony, Dyson, Panasonic, Lloyds, Unilever, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Airbus, Flybmi, P&O Ferries, HSBC, JP Morgan, UBS, Ford, Hitachi, Toshiba, AXA, Moneygram, Philips, the European Banking Authority, the European Medicines Agency, Bank of America and now Honda. All totally unconnected to Brexit.
Reply So can we thank Brexit for Apple, Google, Amazon and all the others making large investments here and recruiting many staff? Jobs well up since the vote.
Honda have previously stated (c 2 years ago) their intention to consolidate Civic production in Japan. The Swindon plant is operating at only 50 to 60% capacity and is probably uneconomic at such levels. It is a sad day for those employed there but the fact remains that there is overcapacity in the industry. Globally there have been several closures announced already; there will be more to come.
Some reports said the decision was to do with the EU-Japan trade deal which has just come into effect. It eliminates the 10% import duty on Japanese cars – but takes 8 years to reach zero. The time would come when the duty would be a less significant factor in sourcing decisions than the pound/ euro exchange rate.
Of course there has been zero duty on imports of all foreign cars into Japan for a very long time. But it will take 16 years for them to eliminate their high tariffs on EU cheese !
It shows how much the antiBrexiteers hate Britain, the way they are delighted by the Honda news. The fact that Honda is closing because of world trade problems will never get in the way of a chance to destroy democracy.
The only help we need is the cancellation of Brexit. We can deal with those who advocated Brexit without having the first idea of its effect on just-in-time production lines later
Good morning – again.
That’s a shame as it would have been nice to go back and show them how wrong they all are.
As far as I can see, there is over-capacity in the car manufacturing sector, and modern cars last longer than older cars do. Thus we don’t need as many car plants in the world, and companies such as Honda will close what to them are overseas factories and concentrate on their local operation.
Japan drives on the left just the same as we do, so Honda cars will continue to be produced to the high standards we are used to, just not here. Our workers will after brexit have a slightly reduced ability to export to the EU (depending on how pig-headed the EU high command feel like being) but an increased ability to export elsewhere.