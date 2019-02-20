Development in the Wokingham Council area

By johnredwood | Published: February 20, 2019

The Council is in the early stages of considering the next local Plan and where development might go. I have suggested that we make a case for a slower pace of new housing development in the next plan period given the large amount of housing and its impact on our area currently underway.

The issue of Grazeley and a possible large settlement there is under discussion. I have said that this should only be considered if it was instead of development elsewhere in the Borough, as we would not wish to commit to a large new settlement and have substantial sites elsewhere as well. I have also said there must be an up front considerable investment in infrastructure not just for any new development but also to tackle the knock on effects on transport, health and schools in the wider area affected. I am not myself committed to any given location for development for the new plan.

I would be interested to hear your views.

