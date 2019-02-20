Honda loses out in Europe and worries about the change to electric cars

Honda’s market share has fallen a long way in recent years in Europe. From selling 311,000 cars at the peak in 2007, last year it sold just 136,000. The Swindon plant is only running one of the two lines, and at under 150,000 cars a year it is a small plant by world standards. Honda Europe is one of the casualties of the top down electrification policy pursued by the EU and UK governments. As Honda explained :
“This is not a Brexit related issue for us. This decision has been made on the basis of global issues. We have to move very swiftly to electrification of vehicles, because of demand of our customers and legislation”.
Honda wishes to concentrate its investments in large plants making modern vehicles that meet changing legislation in the places where they sell most cars. That is Asia and the USA, not Europe, where their market share is now small. This is one example of the massive change being forced on the industry by governments with their requirement to sell many more electric vehicles. It is interesting that Honda mentioned legislation as an important factor, underlining that this abrupt change in the profile of cars to be sold results from a top down instruction from legislators as well as from some customers having a genuine preference for electric vehicles.
It follows hard on the heels of Nissan’s decision to make one of its diesel cars only in Japan without adding a UK line , given the big drop off in demand following adverse legislation and threats of more to come from government. Nissan does have decent overall volumes in the UK and is committed to further investment in its UK business.
I forecast particular difficulties for the UK car industry in 2017 when the Bank of England adopted a tough stance on car loans, and the government launched a tax attack on new vehicles whilst pursuing an anti diesel policy. This was particularly damaging to the UK based car industry which had built centres of excellence for clean diesel engine technology here in the UK with government encouragement. Investment in car production is a long term business. The big switch in UK government attitudes to diesels will have a price that goes beyond its obvious impact on the large section of our car industry that makes diesel cars. Companies want consistent support for the industry and a predictable legislative and tax background, whether they are making diesel or petrol vehicles.
I trust the government will explore alternative uses for the Honda factory and work for the workforce. It could get a contractor that supplies vehicles to the state and or does deep maintenance on public sector vehicles to undertake it there, for example.
9 Comments
It is a shame the UK has no center-of-excellence in battery technology. Had there been, perhaps Nissan and Honda might be staying.
If we had a real Business and Industry secretary we might be able to keep up with major industrial developments.
The Victorians never had a Business Secretary. What they had were men of vision and ability. None of which resided in Parliament.
Your favourite economist P Minford is honest enough to admit the aim of Brexit is to run down our manufacturing industry and replace it with cheaper goods. You are not honest enough to admit this. Because you know that if people know the truth about Brexit, Brexit is sunk.
Reply That is not the point of Brexit.i have explained how we can boost manufacturing once out.
Nonsense that is not the aim at all. The aim should be to restore real UK democracy and make the UK one of the best places in the World to do business of all types.
Very sad news for the workers at Honda and the people of Swindon. Of course it will not be just them but, the suppliers and dealers as well. Not to forget local business.
Indeed. But where did the legislation originate from ? I have long argued that certain car European car manufacturers push for changes in legislation so they can sell more units.
I’d doubt it. But you could take some of that money we give away via the International Development money and put it into Swindon ? But I suppose digging wells is more important that looking after the people whose taxes paid for it.
Sorry Sir John but when things like this happen it irks me.
I wonder if James Dyson would be interested in making his electric cars in the Honda factory.
I think we can ignore the disinclination of a brand to identify itself as opposed to the political views of a large customer.
Try to understand how competition works Getting out of Britain is not just a problem to solve , it is a commercial opportunity. There is always change and some companies will be slow to react, they will die .The ones who act quickly to avoid UK costs and isolation will be the winners.
You did this to us
I see the farmers , are screaming to be protected from no deal mayhem tariffs blocks to US imports ( oh dear looks as if I was right on that as well ) and cheap imports .
Now why should we pay more for our food and then pay taxes to subsidize farmers when the Brexit government is perfectly happy for the rest of to go to the wall . I don`t see any help down the road for the service sector?
Why are farmers so uniquely privileged ?
The problems of the car industry are largely created by the EU and governments (very misguided) push towards electric vehicles. This is at best, very premature. The technology is not ready, the vehicles have far too many limitations particularly the small range, long recharging times, battery life, inability to tow and the large expense. Many people would need a second car in addition to the limited electric one.
Consumers can buy a very expensive new electric car but find they are inferior in most respects to a ten year old second hand petrol car. There only real advantage is that they pay little tax on the electricity whereas petrol and diesel are about 80% tax (but how long will this last with tax to death Hammond). Many consumers are therefore doing the sensible thing. Why spend £30K+ on a rather limited electric car when for £1000 you can buy a better & more flexible second hand car? The saving on fuel are trivial in comparison to the rapid depreciation, maintenance and the finance costs for the new one.
Nor are electric cars more “green” they just shift pollution to the power station and the manufacture of the batteries and cars.
Consumers also do not want to buy a new petrol or diesel car if it may later be banned or taxed out of many town. So most, rather sensibly, keep running their old one.