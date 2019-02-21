Fiscal squeeze continues in UK

Tax revenues were up by a massive 9.7% in January, creating a record surplus in a month where the government usually collects more money than it spends. Public borrowing is running 46% lower than last year and is on target to hit the Chancellor’s wish to cut it sharply.
Stamp Duty revenues are down for the year so far and down in January, reflecting the continuing impact of higher rates. The government should cut the rates to help the market and would then collect more cash from this source.
Income tax revenue was particularly strong.
The government is squeezing the economy too much and could do with some cuts in tax rates to promote growth. The right tax cuts would also boost revenue. Property taxes including business rates are particularly damaging at a time when we need to see more redevelopment and change of use as the digital revolution sweeps through our High Streets and industrial parks.
State debt as a percentage of GDP is falling, and now stands at 62% after deducting the debt the Bank of England has bought up
“The government is squeezing the economy too much and could do with some cuts in tax rates to promote growth.”
The government is also robbing many fairly ordinary individuals via inheritance tax. The average person never used to be affected by this. It’s a nice little earner for government though.
Most people are not familiar with trusts and cannot plan to gift assets seven years before they die. So the government cleans up and proceeds to squander much of what these people managed to accumulate over a lifetime.
People will soon learn that they need to hide assets as happens in many Third World countries. I cannot blame them.
Very weird post this.
‘A nicer little earner for the government’? Are you saying paying taxes are a bad thing?
I’m afraid that due to demographic pressures, you are likely to see tax rises continue until 2030. It’s not the government’s fault.
IHT rates are scandalous. The operation of the seven year rule onerous and unfair in an age when older people may face unexpected medical bills not covered by the NHS and rising costs of care. The start point for IHT should be raised to £500k each, total £1 million: the seven year taper should be reduced to three years and the rate reduced from 40% to 20%.
Economic illiterate Hammond is indeed squeezing the economy far, far too much. The very high taxes we have are hugely damaging to an economy as governments are so much less efficient at spending and investing money. Also so much money is wasted on the journey much of it is spent on things that give no or even negative value. Absurdly complex taxes (that he also gives us) are another impediment and one that does not even raise any tax, as is the endless red tape, the attacks on pensions, landlords, tenants, the gig economy and the expensive nonsense energy agenda. They we have the threat of Corbyn due to May’s appalling lack of vision and Hammond and Carney’s project fear.
Imagine how well we could do with a sensible government and chancellor.
Oh and we also have endless adds from the Mayor of London (at tax payers expense), telling how polluted London air is – to justify his new motoring taxes. Does wonders for confidence.
May wrongly yesterday said the government was cutting taxes (a blatant liar or just totally ignorant?).
Milton Friedman on the four ways to spend money number 4 :-
Finally, I can spend somebody else’s money on somebody else. And if I spend somebody else’s money on somebody else, I’m not concerned about how much it is, and I’m not concerned about what value I get. And that’s government. And that’s close to 40% of our national income.”
Probably closer to 50% in the UK now. Plus the red tape, and compliance costs (effectively additional back door taxes) on top. Hence we have the highest taxes for 40 years and very poor and declining public services too. But they are keen on hotting gender and diversity targets so that is OK.
We also have vast numbers of people working (in the state sector and the private sector) in largely unproductive jobs ( in compliance, taxation, accounting, hr, health and safety consultancies, planning consultancy, law, payroll red tape, green crap, lobbying …. )
Beat my 30 billion but will it last.
“The right tax cuts would also boost revenue.”
Possibly yes. For any given level of taxation rates the revenue is approximately proportional to the level of economic activity. So if a reduction in the level of those rates increases the level of activity, to a higher extent, then the Govt will receive more revenue.
Not that it really matters that much. More economic activity can lead to too much inflation. Too little means too much recession and unemployment. So the task for Government is to strike a sensible balance, in its spending and taxation policies, between these twin perils.
20% of a much larger GDP is far better for all than 45% of a depresses GDP as now. People and businesses know how to spend and invest money so much better than Hammond does. The NHS is dire and declining.
Ban gas hobs and heating in six years, ministers told. Will someone please kill all the scientifically illiterate green loon crony “industry” and all the green crap lobby groups. What total loons they all are.
Cooking and heating with electricity is, in general, far less efficient. Huge amounts of heat and energy are wasted at the power stations and in transmission.
Javid and the home office really should reverse their foolish decision over Shamima Begum and cut his losses now and save the tax payer the legal costs. The story will otherwise run and run. No one wants Javid as the next Tory leader anyway, after all he supported remain. It just makes him look rather nasty, unpleasant not obeying the international law.
He will lose in the courts anyway.
a far bigger problem is his decision to openly admit the government has no intention of doing anything to deliver the commitments on immigration which were black and white in the last few Conservative manifestos.
She wanted to live in an Islamic state.
She is entitled to citizenship in her native country Bangladesh (which is an Islamic state).
What’s the problem?
Indeed, a peculiar decision which flies in the face of logic. She never held Bangladeshi citizenship and was born in the UK. When designing the legislation, it was aimed at depriving those who had acquired GBR nationality but had been citizens or still were of another country. In trying to look strong, he looks a bit daft!
Zorro
She should be put on continual and mandatory diversity and equality courses. That should put the fear of God in her!
Zorro
My gooness I agree with Corbyn & Dianne Abbott but on thos they are right. Javid should take the statement from the Bangladesh authorities and legal advice as an excuse to back down now if he is remotely sensible.
SJ’s actions to keep her out are purely so he can say ” I tried”. Nothing else. Everyone knows she’ll be here, all on the taxpayer teat.
“UK -safe haven for terror supporters – – All found”
Shows why politics has no place in business
The European Medicines Agency was hoping Brexit would be a strong enough reason to exit its no-break £500 million London lease.
Instead, the agency now faces the prospect of paying double rent for the next 20 years following its relocation to Amsterdam.
The U.K. High Court on Wednesday rejected the EMA’s argument that its London lease was “frustrated” by Brexit, and said the agency “remains obliged to perform its obligations.”
One can only agree with the general thrust of this argument, the government is being too severe, still following EU dictats, and needs to change course by a limited amount.
Interesting comment “State debt as a percentage of GDP is falling, and now stands at 62% after deducting the debt the Bank of England has bought up I wasn’t aware that the BoE was allowed to do this on a grand scale – Just how much state debt is the BoE holding?
I’m still concerned at the way this government increases taxes, in a stealthy way, and indeed, what other increases we can expect this year….?
Immigration still out of control.
British intellectual property being moved abroad to undercut this country faster every day.
Worst public services in the developed world, where the citizens are constantly bullied, and get rationed substandard services.
Dire quality political class self reinforces ever more.
Views of the people routinely ignored.
Government employment stats corrupt.
I do love this country, but I dont see it through rose tinted specs.
Hammond is taxing and sqeeezing us so he has plenty of money to give to the EU under May and his surrender deal.
UKIP would abolish stamp duty and IHT, HS2, foreign aid and get us out of the EU.
Nope. Business Rates are not damaging at all as they are not incident on business but on the landlords that rent accommodation to businesses. They are in practice a tax on rents. A Very Good Thing. (FTAOD I own a business that rents its accommodation and pays BR and I can absolutely assert that my rent is lower than equivalent offices in my town with BR subsidies and similar, but my total cost of premises – i.e. rent + expenses + BR – is roughly the same as theirs.)
Can we please, please, please get rid of Stamp Duty Tax. Clearly the government do not need it and why it needs this money when it does not offer anything in return or, is set aside for homeless people I do not know. You are taking money away from people who want to live in a property. People have a right to live somewhere !