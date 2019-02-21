My intervention during the debate on Exiting the European Union (Aquaculture), 20 February 2019

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): I seek to clarify my earlier question, which did not seem to get through. Is the Department working on a better regime for fishing in general, and for fish health in particular, for once we have left? This is a great opportunity, and fishing is an area that has been very badly damaged by EU membership.

The Minister of State (Mr George Eustice): My right hon. Friend will be aware that the purpose of these regulations is to ensure that we have an operable law book on day one after leaving the European Union, but he will also be aware that, separately, the Fisheries Bill is going through the House—it has completed its Committee stage and will return shortly on Report.

I can confirm that the Bill has a dedicated provision that gives the Government power to legislate in the area of fish health in particular so we can improve on the current regime and make any necessary changes. These regulations are simply about ensuring we make retained EU law operable, and I commend them to the House.

  1. Horatio McSherry
    I may be being simple, but:

    1. “…the Bill has a dedicated provision that gives the Government power to legislate in the area of fish health…”

    Why would the government not have that power once we’ve left?

    2. “ensuring we make retained EU law operable”?

    What retained EU law?

