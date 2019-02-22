The undemocratic few in Independent Labour

The MPs that are defecting to the Independent group do not get on well with democracy. They all dislike the result of the People’s vote in 2016. They now wish to change their views on big issues, compared to the Labour and Conservative Manifesto platforms they stood on in 2017. If they are keen on democracy and a People’s vote, they should offer themselves for election in a series of by elections soon.
An MP who changes party allegiance is not obliged to resign to create a by election. Indeed, if an MP resigns from his or her party to be independent because he or she thinks their party is failing to carry out promises they jointly made at the last election there is not even a moral pressure to hold a by election. But if an MP wishes to change party, or to be a so called independent on a very different platform to the one they stood on for their original party, there is plenty of moral pressure to ask the electors their view.
When Douglas Carswell and Mark Reckless decided the Conservatives were not Eurosceptic enough they resigned to join UKIP. They did the decent thing, stood in by elections and won. It did not work out well for them personally, on the assumption they would have liked to carry on in Parliament. Mark lost his seat in the following General election, whilst Douglas ended up in substantial disagreement with the Leader of UKIP and also ceased to be an MP.
The media seem to think the Independent group will morph into a new party. As it does so there will be more pressure on its members to answer why they do not submit themselves to an electoral test of what they are doing. This is particularly apposite given the belief of many of them that the public should be offered another vote on the issue of the EU. Wasn’t the 2017 General election another vote on the EU? I remember the election being dominated by the Brexit issue. 82% of the public voted for the two main parties who both said they would implement the result of the referendum. The Lib Dems made the case for a second referendum and slumped to 10% support.
I would be interested in what name you think would be most appropriate for this new grouping? Would it be unkind to suggest the We know better than the voters party, or perhaps the Not the Labour party.
126 Comments
The EU Dependent Party.
I can come up with some names for the ERG too.
I would argue in their defence that this group of independents seem to be trying to battle the ideology which seems to have consumed both the U.K and U.S.
I believe politics is crying out for a moderate, pragmatic party who rather than executing ‘the will of the British people’ will execute what they believe is ‘best for the country’ – be that Remain, May’s deal or No deal. I’m desperate for MPs to think for themselves rather than try to guess what the population thinks or listen to diehard activists. I don’t know if this party will achieve that. I hope so.
Good Morning,
It’s too easy to take shots and the ‘new party’ if it is. What more important is how the parliamentary arithmetic is looking, now that we are closing in on a decision. I certainly don’t know but I would appreciate Sir John’s thoughts on where the votes are likely to be now.
There are probably two critical ones. possibly 3; the next Meaningful Vote (if Mr. Cox comes back waving a piece of paper) the Cooper/Letwin amendment, and possibly a vote of confidence resulting from the others to bring about a GE.
Reply Difficult to see the Withdrawal Agreement passing without rewritten text. NO majority for a General Election. Too early to judge amendments.
Good morning.
I can only repeat that which was written by, eeyore yesterday.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/02/21/the-independent-group-and-anti-semitism/#comment-997200
—
Does the best entry get a prize ?
Sir John
Why are you holding this up in moderation ? The link is to your own blog / diary on comment from another poster who you already allowed ? Plus, it is relevant to today’s topic. It strikes as a bit petty of you.
That’s what he does when he wants to shape how comments pan out. Your comments obviously don’t suit today. Same with mine.
He deletes too. Especially if you dont say nice things about the ISIS woman demanding to come back to the UK.
Reply I delete for too long, for unread links, for swear words and for unpleasant attacks on individuals or named groups
One of the seven dwarfs was on Question Time yesterday. The first time I had seen it with Fiona Bruce in charge. He got roasted for his failure to allow his constituents an immediate by election.
Chris Leslie tried to pretend that he owed it to the country to concentrate on trying to save the nation from the Brexit “cliff edge”. That is very noble of him. Unfortunately neither the audience nor the panel agreed with him.
I think the so-called Conservative ‘Brexit Delivery Group’ should be renamed. It has just been mentioned on radio 4 Today programme.
I think the ‘Brexit in Name Only Group’ would be a more accurate title.
where is the courage of convictions?
Taking selfies in the House of Commons just about sums them up.
The voters of their constituencies should demand a People Vote.
They didn’t know what they were voting for.
The thought the were voting for Conservative or Labour candidates campaigning on manifestoes honouring the referendum.
U Gov (16.1.2019) measured hypothetical voting intentions at 48% remain, 38% leave, and 14% ‘don`t know’. Both major Parties, however, are committed to Brexit, and Jeremy Corbyn more than anyone.
Corbyn voted for Britain to leave the EEC in 1975, opposed the creation of the European Unio ,the Lisbon Treaty, the EU diplomatic service and much more.
He went on holiday during the referendum, refused to attend the Remain campaign launch, and called for the invocation of Article 50 faster than Theresa May.
If you detest Brexit, its economic blight and its nasty heart, Tony Benn`s followers are no more your friend than Enoch Powell’s .
The sad truth is that Remain has no powerful allies and we will shortly be living through an on going car crash , poorer diminished and ashamed of our own country.
It could not be worse , and this new Party is change , I hope again.
“82% voted for Brexit” but opinion polls show no majority for leavers
UKIP had 26% in 2014 European elections and less than 1% in UK elections
Just two examples that the UK democratic system isn’t representative (there are many more).
PvL
Another European who doesn’t understand how democracy works.
By the way the opinion polls have barely budged its still 54% leave
PvL, But we had a Referendum where Leave won 52% of the vote. Opinion polls don’t trump votes. General elections are about a multitude of policies and issues, so what they indicate on one particular issue is seldom clear, unless specified (and honouring the Referendum was). UKIP lost votes because the electorate trusted MPs to honour the Referendum vote. Maybe we were too gullible?
And the three ‘tories’? They sit with TIG.
I was going to say The Illiberal Undemocrats, however that seems to have been the Lib Dems modus operandi for the past couple of decades.
How about the dry The Anti-Democratic Party (where all members must take the Hyporcritic Oath)?
Or possibly more realistically, the FTB…the Front for Tony Blair.
Strange how you headline those from the Labour party but make no mention of the three ex Conservatives, either you are trying to hoodwink or wrote this several days ago. The title only needed the first three words!
As for by-elections, and a new name for this party/grouping, as I said the other day, yes they should all stand on their new tickets, and the name should be “The Euro Group” as it fully and honestly described their end goal for the UK. Indeed, a most undemocratic few…
The new party is surely doomed. Soubry was on LBC yesterday with loads of people telling her she should resign test her support. She just talked through them all and tried to question, attack & rubbish them. She sounded pathetic and very silly indeed with her “I have not changed my views, the Tory party has changed” line. Similar calls for by elections on Question Time with the very unimpressive Chris Leslie.
The Tories under May/Hammond are really a tax and regulate to death, left wing, Brexit in Name Only party, not much different from Soubry really. If only they actually were under the control of the ERG and sound wing. The only real difference between Soubry and May is Soubry wants a second Brexit vote (whereas with T May we do not really know as nothing she says can be trusted at all). A second referendum would be lost even more heavily, unless outrageously rigged by government with a duff and unfair question.
Voters are crying out for real Conservative Party that actually believes in lower taxes, freedom of choice and a real Brexit. They are certainly do not want another Libdim party.
A new name for the party:- The “Anti-Democratic (we and EU bureaucrats know best so just shut up you voters) Party” or the “Neither Liberal nor Democratic Party” which would also fit the LibDems rather well. Let them spit the 10% electoral support between them.
So we might finally get some proposed Tariffs published for a WTO Brexit from Gove! Will these be real or just another part of project fear?
Do not feed their collective egos by paying them any attention. They have chosen to fight against the wishes of the democratic majority of electors, what is their attraction. Only the media who also defy the electorate will give them oxygen. Anticipate seeing them on Question Time if you are still watching it.
Whether they put themselves up for re election is between them and their constituents. It is of no real interest to me beyond its effect on the mathmatics of the HoC.
It is short, firsg on the block, and hardly likely to give you indigestion with your cornflakes, so why does it remain unmoderated.
On the basis of the alleged anti-Semitic behaviour of the Labour party, and viewing its leader as not fit to be PM I would call them the
Principled, but late to the party Party.
On their attitude to brexit and democracy
The Soiree Party
In assigning names one should best have an eye to the future.
Accordingly, this Labour schism might be named the Tweedledee Party and then the Tweedledum Party could sit alongside it comprised of the May quislings (obviously Mrs. Weak and Vacilliating herself and Rudd, Gauke, Clark, Mundell and anymore who know better than the voters). These parties are materially indistinguishable now so the name changes just formalize matters.
The Lost Deposit Party
Indeed. The three fake Tory defectors seem to want to destroy the Tory Party. Surely they were rather better at doing that when they were in it?
Soubry said that she thought Theresa May had a problem with immigration – Soubry code for “racist” one assume. I am no fan of the essentially socialist and “Brexit in name only” May, but Anna Soubry is dire. What on earth does the party stand for other than defying voters over the Brexit?
The “Dodo Party” perhaps.
Over on ConHome Iain Dale offers the Monster Raving Soubry Party, which seems both definitive and tautological.
Looking at some of their members past claims The Expenses Party would also be appropriate
Perhaps the Give Power (of attorney) to Brussels Party.
The web are calling them the “Monster Raving Soubry Party”, apparently gaining traction!
How about this? Labour. Working for ourselves because we know best.
They should all go to the people and get their vote or not as the case might be. Disappearing into the ether would be the best thing though.
“I would be interested in what name you think would be most appropriate for this new grouping?”
The Chamaeleon Party.
The Indecipherable Party. Well, I cannot make them out.
For their colour, I suggest the rainbow: all things to all persons, when you mix it up you get white noise.
Nigel,
Mix all colours together and the result is brown. That surely has its own commentary.
Tad
The best way I have heard this put is that: “The people should have another vote… but not on us.”
Indeed.
Party name: The do as I say, not as I do Party!
The simple test for an immoral action is, if it feels wrong it is wrong.
Anna Soubry, felt she could no longer stay in the Conservative Party because she felt she couldn’t change/reform it from within. But yet she feels that is very possible in the EU and so we should remain.
Cuckoo, cuckoo, cuckoo!!
I’d suggest Tthe Hypocritical Party.
They want a second vote on the referendum but won’t give their constituents a second vote on them.
Psychological Perspective
The We Know Best Party
Philosophical Perspective
The Nietzschian Aristotcatic Party
EU Perspective
Please Let Us Back In Party
UKIP (Opposite) Perspective
The UK Dependence Party
Electoral Perspective
The Flash in Pan Party
Policy Perspective
The Betweenies Party
Orwellian Perspective
The People’s Democratic Party
Let’s not beat about the bush – The Quisling Party.
Re Orwellian Perspective yes we need lots of that.
How about “We left the labour party before we were deselected” party?
The anti democratic league or Remoaner Cabal shortened to RC. Incidentally what are you going to do about your alleged 100 members who will vote to extend Brexit.
Nig1, I guess you mean: “… your alleged 100 Tory MPs who will vote to delay Brexit?” Of course we are in this crisis precisely because a majority in the HoC want to remain in the EU, as does the PM, the government, and the civil service. TIG – or Juncker’s Junkies – is just the tip of the Quisling iceberg.
How about “European Unionist Party”, or “European Federalist Party”?
New name :’I Don’t Believe It’s Not The …………… Party’. Fill in blank to suit your political persuasion.
I suggest The Global Government Party to reflect their disdain for Westminster politics and desire to reduce it to the status of parish pump politics.
Of course there are many reasons to be contemptuous of contemporary Westminster politics. Parliament is behaving appallingly badly over the implementation of Brexit. The real divide is between those who believe it should take responsibility for Brexit implementation so that the UK can function as an independent state and those who wish to abdicate it so that the UK remains a dependent satellite state.
PS Ian Dale suggests, in his ConHome article, The Monster Raving Soubry party.
The ‘EU uber alles party’ with a blue and gold star banner.
Good one Brian! And more than a grain of irony in that choice. Wish I’d thought of it!
Tad
The EU Dependant Party.
(Well. If they insist on being opposite to UKIP.)
The Subjugation Party? Strapline: For the EU Empire not the UK; and: It doesn’t matter what you vote for, the answer is the EU.
Oh, now we have a “Brexit Delivery Group” of 100 “moderate” Tory MPs who are determined to prevent Brexit by insisting that if it was to happen then it should only happen on whatever rubbish terms the EU may choose to offer. Personally I don’t see anything “moderate” about effectively allowing the EU to hold us prisoner forever despite our referendum vote to leave, but there you go, that’s politics for you … I wonder who the ringleader is?
Denis Cooper, The “Brexit Delivery Group” of 100 ‘moderate’ Tory MPs …” Tusk, tusk, there is a special place in hell for MPs who aim to cheat Leave by faking their real allegiance.
I suggest New Labour. It seems to be taking votes mainly from Labour, and I have every sympathy with Labour MPs deciding they cannot continue in a party rife with anti-semitism, and where there has been support from the leadership for anti-western terrorist groups and despicable socialist regimes.
What I can’t understand is why anyone who calls themselves a Conservative wants to join it. We have the most left wing Conservative govt ever- high taxes, PC virtue signaling, nanny state finger wagging, socialistic vanity projects like HS2. I suppose they have simply changed their minds on Brexit and now want to prevent it at all costs despite their pledges at the last election and votes in Parliament. In that case they should say so.
John
Any Tory MP backing May in her attempt destroy and circumvent the result of the EU ref is an enemy of British democracy
Our democracy is not an inconvenience though some Tory MPs treat is as such. We know Labour treat democracy with contempt for they see it as a mere conduit to power but I always expected more from my own party. We’ve seen sadly let down by our own party
You’re all a disgrace to the UK
The “Leave means Remain” party
Fed up with Democracy Party
The do as I say not as I do party
Daisnaid sounds Gaelic so good politicos should be able to build in references to the Irish border and Scotland as reasons to stay in th EU
For the feu, not the many
On BBC R4 Toady program this morning a representative from the Tory’s Brexit Delivery Group said that they would try to block Brexit if “no deal” wasn’t “taken off of the table”.
Doesn’t that make them the Brexit Non-Delivery Group?
I hope they do stand for re-election and that for each of them it turns out to be a ‘bye bye election!!
Seen elsewhere. The monster raving Sourberry party.
Beautifully articulated.
These MPs – and their huge egos – will not invite by-elections because they know that there will be very strong chances of them losing their seats.
The intensity of their hypocrisy is almost as stunning as that of their whining, and their general hysteria over Brexit and the so-called ‘hard-right’.
This does not really surprise.
I suggest a name along the lines of The Pious Party or The Sanctimonials.
The Vanity Party.
There is no law against them resigning their party and standing as independent without going to the electorate. This says as much about the system as it does about these people it seems to throw up as representatives. However, quite why they stood in 2017 on manifestos they didn’t believe in is unclear. I wonder how many others out there are the same? As the tide goes out on the 2 main parties, the skeletons will be uncovered.
The Illiberal AntiDemocrats.
The Trough Feeders.
The Extremely Dim Party (ExDims for short).
The ‘Independent Group’ started in a muddle, with Luciana Berger turning from Ruinable Grace into Incurable Rage.
Just look at their own opening words to assess what they think & feel like:
Abuse
Alienated
Ashamed
Attacked
Broken
Deadlock
Devalued
Hopelessness
Hurt
Sadness
Sick
Threaten
Tired
Treachery
Undermined
Unfit
Violated
Better to wait until another hundred members or so leave to join the Independents group rather than have by-elections by drip drip. In fact if the independents group gets to critical mass and they are going to make the difference then it might be a case for having a GE.
So here’s hoping that politics might eventually change in this place- we need proportional representation, reduce the MP numbers, halve the number of Lords, fire the deadwood and slim down the Monarchy- there are too many living on the fat of the land- by the way anyone heard from Boris or IDS recently? not a peep!
We should wait and see from where their funding comes from before deciding which subsidiary of which big business they really are.
In deciding the name of the potential new party one must consider the plight of their members.
Clearly there can only be one name:
The Homeless
The Demoral Libocrats. It is a meaningless, confused mish-mash of a name, which makes it an excellent fit, IMHO.
#
JR – You have brilliant contributors – these posts are classic British attitude and should be savoured…
The ‘up yours voters’ Party
These ‘independents’ represent everything that is wrong with some in our political class……
– they appear to believe that the electorate can be led by the nose;
– they have no regard for democracy;
– they seem to think that the EU is something uber-worthy, and anyone that cannot see that it is the greatest invention ever is deluded;
– they appear to imagine that they can emulate the EU elite and ignore what people want;
– they think their status somehow makes them important and all-knowing.
The European Commission Collaborator’s Party.
The last two years have proved our two centuries out of date party centric voting system, is not fit for purpose. If the UK had a “nonpartisan blanket primary elections”, none of the party centric nonsense would now be happening.
Alas, there is no mechanism; enthusiasm or collective ability available in this nation, to change the current sclerotic self serving system. Hey, mind we’re aw doomed. Just tellin ye, case ye forgot. Doomed ah tell ye.
acorn
Oh there is a massive groundswell to change, given a vote the Lords would be gone in an instant. Sadly we dont have the mechanism for change , which of course should also indicate how dangerous the EU is too as theres even less mechanicm for change there
Robert Michels 1911 Iron Law of Oligarchy which maintains that,no matter what good intentions it may start with,a representative democracy will without exception quickly become a facade to legitimize the rule of a particular elite.
Which is why periodic revolutions are necessary to clear them out and start a new cycle.
The Oblivion Party
“We’ll follow the EU to the end of the road, come what May”
Independence party – putting the EU first.
Perhaps the “Deep State Party” ?
With reports that up to 100 Conservative MPs will vote to prevent “no-deal” this new grouping will be swamped by these MPs.
They know that if they vote to prevent “no deal” then there are only 2 possible outcomes :
1) We do not leave the EU or
2) In order to leave we have to accept ANY rotten deal offered to us by the EU even one where there is no escape clause (so even worse than the Lisbon Treaty). In other words an unconditional surrender treaty where negotiations continue for ever or until every country in the rEU gets what it wants from us.
Either would lead to political unrest and the break-up of both main parties.
Know Best party, shortened to Knobs.
Re “on a very different platform to the one they stood on” er that’s the whole cabinet, and the last few, as they have all failed to implement their promises on, for instance immigration, in their manifestos, once they gained power. The whole political class say one thing at elections and do another once voted in. So I dont view this lot as much different, as much as I disagree with their views.
As for party name “The Blairites”
The New European Party. They will say they want to remain but in a reformed EU. That has been tried before. They won’t resign their seats as they will have no vote unless and until re-elected on Brexit or government opposition. They are happy to support people’s vote but not for their own seat until a general election. Does Corbyn want a general election still to be called in the next few weeks or would he prefer some slightly modified deal go through?
Dear Mr. Redwood,
The Carpetbaggers!
There are various definitions in dictionaries but generally a carpetbagger is a person trying to become a politician in an area which is not their home.
The basic problem for many MP’s is that they cannot reconcile the Referendum result with how they voted.
Polls and research published in the media have only fanned the flames of discontent.
In our Democracy first past the post wins. Every voter in the United Kingdom had the opportunity to make the simple choice REMAIN or LEAVE. No one knows how those that abstained would have voted.
The only thing the new Independent Group have in common is that they are Pro-EU.
The “New Liberal Democrats”, in view of noises from that direction.
They are split into at least 3 factions. There is no compelling leader and no real theme for them to group on. Post brexit they will fade into irrelevance. They could have had a theme. They could have rekindled the old blairite policies they all clearly support. But they haven’t and they probably won’t. Don’t have the smarts!
The Blair that dare not speak it’s name party- but too much of a mouthful.
I don’t care less what my constituents want party
Please Overturn Our Plebiscite Party—or POOP for short!
According to Wikipedia, “All members of the group support a second EU referendum to reverse Brexit”.
That would make them the Neverendum Party.
The Monster Raving Soubry Party, obviously.
Are they formally a Party yet? The last that I read, they had not made an application to the Electoral Commission to be registered as such.
So perhaps they should be called the “It’s All In The Mind Party”?
Why does this PM still allow the opt-in system in the public sector to be abused by the unions and the Labour party without which Labour would wither and die on the vine?
Abolish the opt-in system in the public sector to stop Labour abusing the taxpayer
Why should my taxes be used to finance the anti-semitic, Marxist Labour cult?
Why are decent, moral people being abused like this?
Stop pandering to Labour politics and smash their cosy financing mechanism
The WRRRB Party (We Respect the Result of the Referendum But…)
Brussels Before Country, or BBC.
That has got to get the prize for best suggestion.
Speaking of which, I hear there will be a public screening exposing the BBC’s hidden agenda tomorrow lunchtime outside the BBC in Salford Quays..
The fakestream media seem to have completely overlooked this event.
“The fakestream media seem to have completely overlooked this event”
Lots of “Integrity” and “Initiative” on display.
Off-topic, the Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh instigated a short debate yesterday evening on his idea that the UK government could employ a recognised instrument of international law to ensure that we did not get permanently stuck in the Irish ‘backstop’:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2019-02-21/debates/0E0E3780-FB6B-4C3C-B64F-D110042F6B78/NorthernIrelandBackstopConditionalInterpretativeDeclaration
“In passing the withdrawal agreement, the Government may find it valuable to use an instrument of international law called a conditional interpretative declaration to clarify our understanding of the temporary nature of the backstop.”
Whether or not the EU would accept that kind of legal manoeuvre as providing a valid argument for the UK to be allowed to unilaterally abrogate that part of the withdrawal agreement some time in the future, while maintaining other parts of the agreement with which the UK was still content, is in my view highly questionable, but in any case it begs the question of what new provisions would replace the temporary backstop.
And here I would refer back to my comment yesterday:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/02/21/the-independent-group-and-anti-semitism/#comment-997351
which pointed out:
“Under Article 20 in the protocol the UK and the EU will each have a veto over the contents of that superseding agreement, and in the case of the EU that will mean that each of the 27 continuing member states will have a national veto.
So what are the chances that the Irish government would ever willingly agree to a new treaty which inter alia released us from the shackles of whatever EU Customs Union and EU Single Market rules we had accepted back in 2019?
About the same as the chances that they would agree to the shackles being fitted with a time lock, or they would agree to us being given our own key – zero.”
I look forward to MPs pointing out this obvious truth in Commons debates.
How about the Anti-Democrat Party or the Jean Claude Junker Fan Club?
The Bite The Hand That Feeds You Party.
The SLP – Sore Losers Party
The long-established electoral bias in favour of Labour, Conservatives and Lib Dems in our FPTP system ensures that no ‘upstarts’ can easily get a foot in the door of Parliament. UKIP know this too well as their 3+M votes, which were more than the LibDems and SNP combined, took just one seat. For that reason alone, this ‘newbie’ will fail.
Furthermore, many of these ‘Independents’ have gone against the decision of their Constituency electorate and that will ensure they do not receive the majority of votes at the next GE. Add to that, their lack of rich sponsors, who will be enssesentiall if they are to promote their cause and the end result is a damp squid.
I do not wish them well because I do not like anyone who would deny the British people their democracy, especially those who believe themselves intellectually superior to the majority of their constituents.
Meanwhile “1/3 of Cabinet ready to quite if May does not rule out no deal” reported today.
You can only rule out no deal if we have a sensible deal offered. May’s WA is not even close. Are 1/3 of the Cabinet really so daft that they cannot see this? Also ruling no deal would destroy most of the negotiation strength we have, as would agreeing to pay any of the fee inadvance of a trading agreement.
There is no Brexit cliff edge. Buying May’s truly appalling deal or letting a Corbyn/McDonnall/SNP government in would be jumping off a cliff edge however.
Some excellent ideas in the comments. Mine suggestion’s a bit lengthy, perhaps…
The My God Why Did We Let Soubry Join Party.
Mr Redwood,
Assuming these defectors will not be supported by their (former) party and also assuming that their principles/preferences have not changed, they would be acting irrationally if they called by-elections at this stage. This is the time to prevent forms of brexit (or brexit entirely) by denying both the government and the opposition enough power to achieve an extreme result. They wouod probably not support a vote of no confidence, support (with assistance of some Conservatives still in the party) a second referendum or a deal they would consider in the interest of the country. They know their political careers are over and probably are resigned to that.
To what extent this is democratic I have no idea. That depends on your definition of “democratic”, a highly subjective term (like right, left, conservative, liberal, etc). I am sure it is constitutional and that is what counts in a constitutional democracy.
BY the way, have you seen an influx of former UKIP members or sympathisers in your local party membership?
Reply People who used to vote UKIP to get us out of the EU are welcome to join the Conservatives who now share that policy if they now adopt Conservative values and attitudes. There is no evidence of mass infiltration in certain seats.
Hotel California Party – You can check out but you cannot leave.
They forgot the plot. Servants of the people? That’s so 20th Century!
Congratulations John – -you have found a topic where there aren’t massive posts with multiple links, nor one person sending in 3 or 4 replies to themselves.
How about the “We’ll stamp our feet if we don’t get our own way ” Party.
How about Sourberries Hopeless Elitist Europhile Party
( SHEEP ) definitely not to be followed.
In theory people vote for their candidate before party, although I acknowledge in reality this only holds true in a small minority of votes. I am relaxed about the “Independents” not submitting themselves to a by-election.
Those who joined this independent group are non-entities when one compares them to the gang of 4 who founded the SDP, and they will disappear without trace from politics, if not from our TV screens. Even the SDP were finished by polling fewer votes than the Monster Raving Looney Party.
The ” Oh Whoops I’m already starting to feel I might have made a big mistake ” Party
The MPs that are defecting to the Independent group do not get on well with democracy. They all dislike the result of the People’s vote in 2016.
That goes for 75% of MPs. The others just think they’ll be more effective at thwarting Brexit if they remain in their parties.
They now wish to change their views on big issues, compared to the Labour and Conservative Manifesto platforms they stood on in 2017.
Again Ditto. However, in Labour’s case the manifesto Brexit commitments look remarkably like remaining in the EU. Quite how this myth developed that the Labour manifesto supported Brexit is beyond me. From the 2017 Manifesto
Translation: we’re going to fight the Tries tooth and nail over Brexit.
Again off-topic, here is a letter I have just sent to my, and Theresa May’s, local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser, with a copy direct to her as my constituency MP:
“Dear Sir
Prime Minister Theresa May is trying hard to get the EU to agree to some form of words which could convince Tory MPs that even if the so-called Irish ‘backstop’ did come into effect it would only be a temporary expedient.
Which is how it should be, given that Article 2 in the protocol aims for it to be superseded by a new agreement by December 31 2020; however this begs the question of what constraints any such new agreement would place upon the UK.
In November 2017 the Irish Commissioner, Phil Hogan, stepped outside his EU brief to demand that the UK must stay in the EU Customs Union and the EU Single Market, saying that Ireland would “play tough to the end” over the border issue and threatening to veto trade talks.
(“The Independent”, Sunday November 26 2017, “Brexit: Remain in customs union and single market to solve border issue, Ireland’s European commissioner tells May”)
And that is still the Irish government position now, with their Prime Minister Leo Varadkar telling the Irish Parliament on November 21 2018:
“… the best outcome would be for the UK not to leave the European Union at all … An alternative solution would be for the UK to stay in the Single Market and the customs union,”
Which is perfectly understandable, given the potential damage that Brexit could do to the Irish economy, but should serve to warn us that once the Irish government had succeeded in placing EU economic shackles on the UK through the presently proposed ‘backstop’ then it would never, repeat never, willingly agree to our release through any superseding agreement.
Yours etc.”
As usual I have included links to back up my claims, references which I need not repeat here because I have already offered them ad nauseam on this blog.
turkeys voting for Christmas party.
My suggestion would be the EGOs BIGGER THAN ABILITY Party, perhaps combined with the ANTI – DEMOCRATIC, BUREAUCRATIC, SOCIALIST, CORRUPT EU PARTY.
Meantime in Tory party, it has slipt into four, the Mrs T May supporters who are following her whatever, the 100 MPs who say they will resign from the gov if there is no deal and do not get an extension to article 50, ERG which says they will vote the gov out of office if the gov does not leave the EU on 29 of March and inside that group some are willing to pay the 39 billion for a deal and some are not and then a few independents MPs.
This how it always been in the Tory party behind closed doors, this is your first insight into what really goes on when policies get water down or thrown out and the fight that goes on behind closed doors to make policy for manifestos for you to vote on, that why you end up with policies from them you do not like and loads of your money get wasted on bad decisions.
At the end of the day, all politicians are independent MPs, they choose to hide inside a party and be in a party so they can be assured of being reelected at the next election, the system keeps bad politicians in their seats.
That why I would prefer all independent MPs in parliament and fight it out in parliament in plain sight on policies for the people and the country like is happening now, I sooner no policies coming out of parliament than a loan bad ones all of the time, that they tell you that you voted for them, when in reality all you have done is vote for a party.
These independents are the Remain Party.
Every time these centre-left breakaways happen the Liberals must wonder why they don’t just join them! The Liberal party could not be more Remain.
I hope the new group forms a party because they are much more likely to split the Labour vote.
No to No Deal, How does that work? Its a conundrum Parliament cannot solve.
Put simply you either have a Deal or you end up without a Deal, the NO Deal which you cannot remove.
This is what the PM keeps saying – my Deal or NO DEAL.
But she is not putting a Deal to Parliament. The diabolical Withdrawal Agreement is only a lead in to negotiations, in which the backstop guarantees the UK is in an EU Customs Union in perpetuity.
Will that fine baritone voice find an answer to the conundrum? Highly unlikely.
How will the meaningful vote on the draft Withdrawal Agreement fare next time around?
No doubt with all the shenanigans going on in the Parties the 230 defeat will be whittled down, but by how much.
Certain groups of MP’s no longer want to be blamed for their decisions. They want the acceptance of the Withdrawal Agreement to be put to the Public in a referendum after an extension to Article 50, but the wording is unknown.
I suggest the UnDemocratic Party in other words the UDP or the Unelected Disillusioned Party!
I trust very few of our political representatives, the visual, audio, or written media because they are at best ambivalent at delivering what was voted for in 2016. I believe the politicians involved in negotiating with the EU have been at best incompetent. Those that had some grasp of what was required were removed or bypassed. In effect a remain civil service in collaboration with the EU produced this dreadful WA, and the fanciful, interperet it as you wish, way forward on trade.
The biggest mistake was to retain May. Should we get a WA minus the BS then the trade agreement, pre written as to what is required, must be negotiated by professionals because our civil service are way out of their depth and in any case institutionally ill disposed to a solution that suits the UK.
There’s quite an interesting parallel here for those who have left the Conservative and Labour parties, as has, perhaps, been noted elsewhere.
While the individuals concerned have slightly differing reasons for having decided to leave, the fundamental essence behind their chosen departure is because their parties were moving in a direction that they could no longer support and that they’d found that their voices weren’t being heard. Sound familiar?
So they made the decision to leave. Oddly, they weren’t asked by their respective parties to sign a restrictive agreement or pay a large sum of money to leave their club. They just left.
It’s, therefore, quite hypocritical for any of them to stand up in Parliament and challenge the decision that 17.4 million voters took in the referendum by calling for a People’s Vote. Especially since there’s no indication that they’ll be holding by elections to ascertain their electorate’s view on their decision.
I’ve heard it said :
“There’s no point in voting as the Government always gets in”
If our Parliament decides to betray the nation by voting that we cannot leave without a deal, meaning that either we never leave or we must accept Mrs. May’s surrender deal, then a new version will be :
“There’s no point in voting as our Parliament will always ensure that the EU gets its way.”
The “EU Surfs” Party ?
Like most, I just call them the Tiggers. …………..since they keep jumping around the HoC – and from policy to policy, as long as it gets them elected.
Other possibilities:
The Traitors Party.
The Tower of London Party
The Soubriety Party
The Selfie Party
The Leave Party (since they left their own parties)
The Remoaner Party
The Utter Utter Party
Teds in Rosettes party
Michel’s Puppets (abbreviated to the Muppet Party)
I could go on bu I’m having too much fun.
It is really unfortunate and damaging to describe the MPs who have left their parties as the ‘undemocratic few’.
For a start, you have no idea what most of them told their constituents ahead of the last election. They may very well have said they they do not fully agree with their national party manifesto position on Europe.
And we know this is a perfectly fine stance because Mr Redwood told us it was what he told his constituents in 1987 when he, a Eurosceptic, was elected for pro-Europe party. Bill Cash, Bernard Jenkins, Christopher Chope, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Steve Baker, Peter Bone, Nadine Dorries – I can go on – all among the Conservative Eurosceptics who were elected (some repeatedly)to serve for a pro-Europe party. Were you all undemocratic too?
And, no, you can say ‘but there was a vote….’ because there were repeated votes which applied to you too. One referendum and then NINE – yes NINE – general elections returning huge pro-Europe majorities over a 40 year period which you all ignored.
I’m afraid your narrow win in 2016 on a Leave manifesto which you have miserably failed to deliver followed by a significant majority for soft or no Brexit parties in 2017 do not really give you a mandate to do anything more than whine about how embarrassingly badly your Brexit is going.
Reply I call them undemocratic because they do not accept the results of the referendum and refuse to hold by elections to test support for their changed position. You are right in saying what matters is what they told their electors before the election. I do not recall most of these MPs saying they disagreed with their party manifesto on leaving the EU.