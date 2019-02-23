A lack of ambition for Brexit

Listening to government Ministers presenting plans to ensure a smooth exit without signing the Withdrawal Agreement, I am struck by the lack of ambition and enthusiasm for Brexit. It is all presented in terms of damage limitation. Their wish is to ensure continuity. They exaggerate the worries and see none of the opportunities.
I am all in favour of Day One continuity of law, and voted for that in the EU Withdrawal Act. That should now all be behind us. There is no need for Parliament to make heavy weather of the Statutory Instrument changes, which are technical and not designed to change any policy or remove any legal protection. By now we should be debating the opportunities that running our own government and choosing our own laws can bring.
Lets take the case of medicines. The UK has a strong position in the global pharmaceutical sector. It accepted a European regulatory system whilst we were in the EU, but has quite enough critical mass in medicines to be able to run our own well respected system as we used to. If we became a prime global regulator other countries would wish to use our system, and we could drive world standards forward. There is money to be earned out of being a centre of excellence for regulation and for research and production.
Lets look at the opportunity to rebuild our fishing industry, as long as we become an independent coastal state this year before more damage is done to our fishing grounds by a common policy which allows too many industrial trawlers from abroad to take fish from our seas.
Lets propose changes to tariffs and agricultural support that nurtures a larger home industry in temperate food, as we used to have before we joined the Common Agricultural Policy. There are too many food miles from the continent for products we could more easily grow for ourselves.
Lets look at how we could improve the data rules and regulations to foster more tec based new businesses in a variety of sectors.
Above all, lets spend some time debating how we wish to spend all the money we will save once we have left. This economy needs a boost from lower tax rates and from more being spent on some core public services. Brexit gives us the chance to do just that.
Yes, Sir John, but I would put it stronger: these Ministers are spineless.
I’ve never hear a single Remain MP ever say anything good about the EU.
First they said it would be a disaster to Vote to Leave.
Now they say it will be a disaster to leave without a deal.
The only disaster for Remain MPs it that it won’t be a disaster. Like with any other change, life will go on as normal a most people will wonder what all the fuss was about.
Reminds me a little of ‘Stockholm Syndrome’.
They are just useless. And as for that May woman . . . .
How is all the “novating” lol of our EU trade deal going Sir John. You are absolutely hilarious.
I daresay that was intended as an insult, Simon.
Ergo – you must be a remainer.
lol Simon you dont even realise the EU won’t allow any trade deals to novate until after we leave.
Its you that is hilarious
“Simple” Simon, perhaps?
Even the EU only claims trade deals with 36 countries are in force. https://facts4eu.org/news/2019_feb_eu_trade_deals Many are tiny, eg Mongolia “HAIR OF KASHMIR GOATS” https://facts4eu.org/news/2019_feb_mongolia
The DIT: “We have already secured agreements with countries that account for more than a quarter of UK trade covered by these agreements. This includes signing agreements with Switzerland, which is worth over 20% in terms of value of these agreements, as well as Chile, the Faroe Islands, Eastern and Southern Africa, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
We have also signed Mutual Recognition Agreements with the United States of America, Australia and New Zealand, which ensures that businesses don’t face additional bureaucracy and allows them to continue trading as freely as they do today after we leave the European Union.
Many of the other trade agreements are at an advanced stage, and the UK Government will be signing more in the coming days and weeks.”
The DIT are reported as having working groups with 21 priority countries.
Australia, NZ, the USA & others have expressed interest in agreeing quick interim FTAs with the UK following a WTO Brexit. http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/01/16/what-now/#comment-988637
The new Brexit fishing policy will have to stop UK quota (there will still be a quota) being sold to foreigners. Unused quota must be returned to Defra. There is an oligopoly of sharks that are hoarding quota for profit, not for fish.
The question you should have asked was how many trade deals will be ready to sign and instantly novate to the UK at 23:01 hrs UK time on the 29/03/19. Your question invites the standard lever reply as a substitute for them actually having an answer.
I absolutely agree with you that the government response to leaving the EU has been pathetically wimpish. It may take another political and administrative generation to forge the forward-looking domestic policies we need.
For now, we need a brexit government, replacing the Treasury, Business and other ministers with can-do types who facilitate instead of just fussing.
Should you continue to remain loyal to this government we can wave goodbye to Brexit
This farce and moral offence of a PM knows Tory Brexiteers will not topple her government. That alone means Brexit is doomed.
Your loyalty is your weakness
Yes there is a limit to the loyalty of Tory voters. The conservative party is in self destruct mode and ripe to be replaced. Labour voters are not that happy either. The large party membership is a delusion in terms of votes. Opportunity unprecedented for St George in the shape of Nigel Farage to ride to the rescue by offering
What 17.4 million voted for.
Never happen under these parties running parliament, might as well talk to a brick wall.
Our participation in the EEC was due to the lack of ambition there was for our country, as they said at the time, they wanted to ‘manage our decline’, and all bar an interlude to this defeatism, when Mrs Thatcher instilled some self confidence, we are back to it now, which Brexit has exposed in stark terms, but its not just in Brexit, it’s everywhere, from our feeble response to returning jihadis to a failure of industrial policy. We were the first in nuclear power, but now have to buy our nuclear power stations from China. Israel sends a rocket to the moon, but as Tim Peak the astronaut pointed out, we are the only country to have ever developed rocket technology , and then given up. But it’s not a case of the British people’s lack of ambition for our country, they do, it’s Parliament that doesn’t. Our politicians suck the life blood out of our country, this is no better shown than by a programme on the box the other night that detailed the building of the Boeing 747. In six months they levelled a area and built the biggest manufacturing plant in the world , and within 28 months they had built a revolution new aircraft. 28 months! Our useless politicians are still arguing about what we decided in the referendum 33 months ago! Parliament excels at burning through time, money and opportunity.
As to what to do if we ever get out of the EU, and if Parliament hasn’t wasted all our money in the process, and as its determined that robotics are going to make most of us redundant in the near future, I would like to see us build a technological base on that discipline, where Government offers incentives to bring together Universities, companies etc to develop the technology, after all if we can invest in the Ethiopian Spice girls, and more recently the Government boasting that we are building infrastructure in Iraq, it shouldn’t be against the rules to invest in our own country. If MPs kick up rough about investing in our future, you can always tell them they can throw away our technological lead later on as they have on pretty much everything else.
As someone who wants to leave without a deal, and 85 in April, what are my chances of seeing my country out of this awful EU, now that extensions to article 50 are being mooted?.
I, too, want a “no deal” brexit. I am not sure I will live to see this country free of the EU shackles and I am only 65.
At 85 you should not have a say in a future you won’t have to live.
You have voted to impoverish your children and grandchildren.
They will never forgive you.
You are such an angry, not-so-young, man. Your way forward would mean conscription into an EU army and the possibility of your kids being asked to shoot at your fellow EU citizens.. It’s already happened in France, so no-one is safe.
Andy, by your logic, the older generation should not have a vote in general or council elections either. At what point do you think the maximum age for voting should be set?
I am considerably younger than the other commenters, and voted to prevent further EU laws damaging the small- and micro- business sector. As things like the the savetheinternet campaign (a cross-EU campaign) show, the EU is much less popular with younger voters than you believe.
Dear Sir John,
In today’s Telegraph, Charles Moore tells us not to falter as the deadline hoves into view – but “we” are not in charge. “They” are in charge – those whose view of Brexit is either as narrow and fearful as you say, or openly hostile. Three cabinet ministers are now committed to working against rather than with the public’s wish to leave. The whole business has become wearisome, infuriating and absurd – thanks to the wilful folly of “Them” – the governing class – the establishment – the Deep State – call them what you will. Like many voters I oscillate between anger and despair. So much was promised and so little looks to be delivered.
Spot on, Mr Openshaw. Well said on behalf of many of us here.
I am also concerned by the phrase in today’s blog: ”…. as long as we become an independent coastal state this year…” which sounds as if even Sir John feels that he should qualify his optimism.
A great pity that Mrs May and most of her Government have no vision.
” before more damage is done to our fishing grounds by a common policy which allows too many industrial trawlers from abroad to take fish from our seas”
You ‘forget’ to mention that that is because our fishermen chose to sell their allocated fishing quotas to other EU countries like Spain who, unlike our own fishermen, saw the advantage of long term investment rather than short term profiteering.
How can they ‘take fish from our sea’ when they were sold legally?
Usual cut and paste stuff from you margaret.
Faced with the disastrous EU fishing deal UK fishermen realised thatit was a decision to either sell their poor allocations and leaving the industry or going bankrupt.
But you know that really don’t you.
Margaret, Edward Heath gave away our fishing grounds as part of his bribe to get us into the EEC.
Dear Sir John Redwood
Sir, I am surprised that you and your ERG colleagues are allowing the Remainers in the Conservative Party- and in Government- to do all the running. There are Government Ministers like the Right Hon. David Gauke threatening to resign to vote for Yvette Cooper and Oliver Letwin’s ghastly legislation to force the Government to rule out a WTO “No Deal” Brexit- in which (as you say) opportunities abound for trade, our own tax- rates and tariffs in order to revitalise the UK economy.
None of this will happen if Theresa May is forced/ pushed into ruling out a “No Deal” Brexit by delaying the EU Leaving date. You must, at this critical juncture, – with your colleagues do something dramatic to face down the Remainers and ensure that they cannot push through a delay to Britain leaving the EU. This is what you will need to do:
1) Tell Theresa May she must MUST Prorogue Parliament until 30th March to ensure Brexit actually happens. The Privy Council must ensure that this happens so that the Remainers are stopped in their tracks.
2) Tell Theresa May and the Remainers (especially Yvette Cooper and Oliver Letwin- whose Bill will delay Brexit and the Speaker) that if the Cooper- Letwin Bill passes and Theresa May does not prorogue Parliament that you, Sir- and a number of your colleagues- will resign from the Conservative Party en- masse to join Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party to campaign against the Government’s delay, incompetence and the Remainer Majority.
That should focus minds. Hopefully it might re-kindle in Theresa May and the Remainers a healthy fear of Brexiteers- and rather than meekly acquiescing to the Brexit Delay Bill when it masses she will go to Her Majesty The Queen and prorogue Parliament until 30th March!
For the 17.4 million voters who voted “Leave” in 2016, you and your ERG colleagues must MUST use every legal opportunity to ensure Brexit is delivered a) Properly and b) On time.
If the Remoaners want to be fully involved in the future direction of this nation, they need to accept our exit from the EU on March 29th and fulfil the Referendum mandate. It was an instruction from the electorate, not some vague and woolly suggestion to MPs. The clock can then be reset and then all opinions can be freely heard, in and out of Parliament. If the country decides to follow Mr Corbyn’s policies and become a carbon-copy of Venezuela then so be it. That would be the democratic way. Something that has been sadly lacking from some quarters recently.
Lack of ambition. Full stop. Brexit has just served to highlight it. Interesting article in the DT today about fuel cell technology specifically with automotive, where it’s at and the potential and the fact that we are world leaders.
The less than impressive Claire Perry has been to see it but nothing has happened with senior Ministers totally uninterested.
The sort of technology you would be interested in, JR and needing you to get your teeth into it.
Lawyers, and where better to find 2nd rate ones than the HoC, have little interest in getting their well manicured hands dirty in an attempt to understand engineering and science. I say this because the pickings for good lawyers exceeds anything they might earn in the HoC even including their feather bedded expenses and pensions. The history of 5what they have thrown away in terms of UK technology would fill volumes.
With regard to medicines this turned up in my Twitter feed the other day and looks promising:
“Nine of the Top Ten pharmaceutical companies in the world are headquartered OUTSIDE the EU27.
01 Pfizer 🇺🇸
02 Roche 🇨🇭
03 Sanofi 🇫🇷
04 Johnson & Johnson 🇺🇸
05 Merck & Co🇺🇸
06 Novartis 🇨🇭
07 AbbVie 🇺🇸
08 Gilead Sciences 🇺🇸
09 GlazoSmithKline 🇬🇧
10 Amgen 🇺🇸
It had been retweeted by Margot Parker MEP:
https://twitter.com/MargotLJParker?cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjcw%3D%3D&refsrc=email
jane4brexit – seems JR has nothing to say about that so is not promising in his view.
MHRA employs 1300+ people & approves c 20% of EU drugs.
Mutual Regulatory Recognition for UK’s MHRA with FDA, ACSS Consortium countries, EMA, Japan etc can be negotiated as part of FTA negotiation process.
The recent UK-USA Mutual Recognition Agreement covers pharma manufacture. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/cs-usa-no52019-ukusa-agreement-on-mutual-recognition
Remainers are, by definition, negative in their outlook. I’m still praying for an unlikely clean break on March 29th.
I agree in principle, John. But let’s pray in faith… take that leap of faith that says, clean break exit on 29th March, in spite of the nay – sayers. Indeed, prayer is to ask the impossible, to make it possible, otherwise what is the need for prayer.
Unfortunately, you are not a member of the government probably because you have ability and also enthusiasm for Brexit. Many in government and in the Cabinet (including Mrs May) possess neither of these attributes and really would like to just keep us under EU control. Our democracy is being undermined before our eyes by those who were elected to uphold and defend it.
As the time draws near more and more people are starting to realize the stupidity of it all.. that we belong to the biggest richest economic club on the planet and want to leave because JR and some of the ERG crowd see a bright and better future out there- somewhere else but where? Ii heard A Bridgen on Sky this morning still talking his broken record stuff and we see the same thing here with JR’s diary today.. yes ‘let”s ..well we won’t have long to wait now, and I for one am waiting patiently looking forward to the 30th March when things will change just to see how much they will change. The change will matter most of course to ordinary people in their daily lives not to fat well stuffed politiciansi..so yes ‘let’s’ wait and see how it goes, only a few weeks more.
Dear Sire John,
Well again another bucket of Common sence, we have come to expect this from you.
I imagine most people that follow you would feel as you do.
We just wish that the muppets in charge of this the most important item since the last War.
If only you and all other Brexiteers could get rid of those who are destroying this Nation, I am talking about Remainers in the Tory party.
Maybe they could be persuaded to go with the other un Democratic, join there new party?
We are only going to get a bad deal, and just what will be achieved by a delay, any man in the street could have done better.
I no longer believe that this party is worth saving, I will wait for Nigel and his new party, we have joined that.
Brexit Express is all we want now we have had it with any other party, we hope that the Berexiteers were ever they maybe also join.
Or we just wait for the EU to collapse?
Well it would be more surprising if Continuity Remain were to change their tune at this late stage.
There is still a Withdrawal Agreement to be voted down.
May might welcome the prospect of ministers fighting to remove No Deal. Leave MPs need to stand fast and ignore attempts to frighten them into allowing the WA to pass.
If there is a delay there is still everything to play for. If WA gets through we are sunk.
Bang on.
BREXITEER Nadine Dorries revealed only one member of the Eurosceptic European Research group has been advocating for a no deal Brexit as other members remain “desperate” to secure a good deal for Britain. (Daily Express, so it must be true.)
JR, are you that last member???
Reply You know my viewsas they are set out here
People are often frightened by change and MPs would seem to be no different.
I am reminded of a lady, in her late 40s, who worked for me nearly 40 years ago. The department had operated a manual system very successfully since the beginning of time. However, as the business was rapidly growing the system had to be computerised. The lady in question was adamant that there was “no way” she would use a computer terminal. Well, to cut a long story short, once the computer system was introduced it became impossible to get her off the computer screen. She took to it like a duck takes to water, so much so that she became a trainer of new staff.
The point I am trying to make is that no one should be scared of change. After all, that is the only way progress can ever be made.
So, whilst I am hard brexit supporter I have every confidence that businesses will overcome any setbacks on March 30th and beyond even if they have been given little guidance by Parliament. I would be happier if the Government had issued a schedule of tarriffs that would apply in the event of a “no deal” brexit.
However, I am less confident that MPs will honour the result of the referendum or their manifesto promises at the General Election.
But they would have to accept some responsibility and start earning their ministerial salaries.
No one to blame and exhibit some original thought.
Not a quality in abundance with the PPE snowflakes in Westminster at present.
Brexit and Low Tax – both Good / Noble Ambitions BUT …
Only Work Ethic will make this country great. Not Low Tax.
Work Ethic leads to, in the longer term, Low Tax (because Work Ethic encourages Productivity, Self-Reliance & Public Duty).
Focusing on Low Tax helps to create a Casino-like Economy and American-like Culture (British voters dislike).
Work Ethic creates a more comprehensive and stable economy. Work Ethic not a dream – look at the Quakers in Business!
Low Tax exacerbates, not resolves, Short Term Crisis of Leaving the EU without a proper Plan & Agreement.
Boris Johnson: ‘Greed is good’ – boooo, boooo, boooo.
Greed is NOT good. Dickens’ Christmas Carol captures, brilliantly, what happens when an economy is based on this as opposed to Work Ethic. ‘A squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner!’
Work Ethic is Good – and it Works (–> The Quakers in UK Business, making the UK Great – and Stable).
Money can be great. A real blessing. It can also be a real curse. It’s only at the end of A Christmas Carol, that Scrooge experiences what it’s like to be freed from the spirit of greed that has destroyed his life until now (and that can destroy a nation from one degree to another) (and A Christmas Carol is a serious moral tale, not to be scoffed at):
I say all of this to try and show the other side of Boris’ argument.
‘I don’t know what to do!” cried Scrooge, laughing and crying in the same breath; and making a perfect Laocoön of himself with his stockings. “I am as light as a feather, I am as happy as an angel, I am as merry as a schoolboy. I am as giddy as a drunken man.’
Let our Great Country be like the Quakers in Work Ethic. Nothing Less. And remember, the great joy this brings – as Dickens’ reminds us in his masterful, Christmas, moral tale – as relevant today as it was in Victorian England.
God bless England.
Yes, JR, that’s how it seems to me – a case of ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’. Sadly, for so many, they just do not have the will to enact the wishes of the majority. Whilst I respect their view, if they can’t bring themselves to deliver, let them move over for those that will. Please!
Exactly why are so many ministers (and particularly the PM) so lacking in any positive vision? Why is the Tory Party led by such a visionless, robotic, EUphile? With a tax to death Chancellor who is if anything even worse. A greencrap pushing, disingenuous a remoaner who has given us the highest taxes for 40 odd years (while lying that he is a tax cutter).
This combined with fairly dire and declining public services. Doubtless we will get both an extension to the 29th March date and a second referendum shortly. This as May has endlessly promised not to do this, so this surely seem almost certain.
The Rudd/Clarke/Gauke letter was surely done with May having given the nod. Otherwise she would surely have fired the three of them. Just how stupid does May think the public and ERG are? We can all see what she is doing. The ERG and sound wing should stick to their guns. May deal is nothing like a real Brexit – it would be a disaster and a total betrayal of voters. Particularly Tory voters.
The best way to spend any money we do save is as tax cuts, cut red tape and cut all the green crap subsidies for expensive & intermittent energy. The UK is hugely over taxed and over regulated under lefty Hammond. Cancel HS2 and the vast other government waste (about 50% of what they spend) and fund further tax cuts with that too.
Theresa May’s policy is driven by the CBI, it parallels as closely as possible the policy of the Irish government, and it involves collusion with Leo Varadkar to build what appears to be an otherwise insurmountable mountain out of a molehill on the Irish land border. As for the ministers who say they will vote to keep us in the EU for some period which they hope will turn out to be forever, why has Theresa May not demanded their resignations?
University suspends student UKIP member, 19, who sparked outrage by suggesting that the NHS should not be free to immigrants. Is free speech now completely dead at our Universities? Or is it just at Preston Poly (now the grand University of Central Lancashire).
Really he should have said everyone who can afford to pay should pay (and not just immigrants) and we should taxes cut accordingly. This so as to get away from this dire, rationed, delayed, state run, health monopoly. A service that kills and fails millions of people appallingly.
It is so depressing.
We have MPs with no knowledge of commerce, science or engineering who stand up in THP and spout half truths and downright lies about what we will encounter if we leave on WTO rules.
Our parents, who faced the adversity of WW2 would be so disappointed to see how pathetic we have become. Afraid to stand up for ourselves. Happy to be subservient to other nations.
The incompetence of the bunch of amateurs we call our Conservative Government is really incredible. Unless they find a way of giving us WTO, the Party will be wiped out in the next GE.
How can they not see this?
And let those in favour of complying with the will of the people (in the referendum which Parliament told us they would accept) refute robustly all these groundless and unsubstantiated claims by Remainers. Why for instance do they forecast shortages of food and medicines? Will supplying companies turn away our business only to harm their own prosperity? Will the port of Calais discourage transport to the UK and reduce the income it now enjoys?
And what evidence is there to back the claim that there will be tariffs of 40% to force up prices when we shall be setting our own tariff levels.
The evidence is in the tariffs schedules published by the EU.
You voted out of our existing trade deal with the EU.
If we do not replace this then the EU is obligated to trade with us on WTO rules.
And that includes huge tariffs on some previously tariff free products.
Ranting about this reality does not make it any less of a reality.
Indeed. I can’t see why food imports from the EU will be affected in any way. Only our food exports to the EU face a credible hurdle – but in that case the farmers could sell their foodstuffs here, as we are a net importer of food.
And I’d also like to see our government use Brexit to break-up the EU (in a controlled manner). Big. But Churchill would be arguing for this kind of thing. Then we:
1) Get out of the EU
2) No longer have the EU hanging over us (if the EU collapses that will profoundly affect us if we’re in or out of the EU
3) We will have no short-term economies woes
4) We can create great trade deal with other European countries, as well as keep close ties in terms of culture and security.
Would also like to see the government invest creatively and carefully far more in the High Tech Industry. Like the Israeli and Irish and other non-socialist governments have done around the world. The High Tech industry results in:
– Higher Salaries
– Higher Productivity
– Higher Exports
– Higher Skilled Jobs
– Higher Sense of Work-related Patriotism
And this would create more balance and stability in our economy. Instead of being so focused on The City (important as that is) and not forgetting how the Financial Sector nearly brought this country crashing down – to a degree – in the last recession.
So sad Treason May leads the nation at this crucial moment. She energetically wants to sell us out.
That is the problem.
The surrender document is awful and makes me feel quite ill.
If only, if only, if only we had a leader with skill and courage who would stand up to the EU paper tiger.
She has given away our armed forces, oceans of our money, control of trade and borders and kept us in the gluepot instead of being grown up and putting the nation first.
I’ve just written a letter to Mrs May headed ‘NO DEAL IT IS – NOW MAKE THE BEST OF IT’. It makes many of the same points urging POSITIVE planning for No Deal, as opposed to the Project Fear Mark 2 crap that the Government has been peddling.
Some Government Ministers are threatening to resign if No Deal is not removed as an option, Let them go. Good riddance. The draft Withdrawal Agreement must be voted down, even if amended. £39 billion for NOTHING!! They’ve got to be joking.
My thoughts exactly. The May deal is totally appalling, far, far worse than no deal even without the backstop. Why on earth did T May even take such an appalling “deal” forwards to a vote?
Your last point is moot. There is no money to spend.
Instead, my children’s generation will be paying off to your Brexit bill until the 2060s – when you will be in your 110s.
The Brexit bill is one for which no legal or treaty justification has been given, it was dreamt up and agreed to by the EU and Remainers after the referendum. It is a cost that was neither ignored by Leavers prior to the referendum (since it didn’t exist) nor imposed by Leavers since. Even so, it is a lot cheaper than staying in the EU until the 2060s.
Give it a break Andy, you are economically illiterate. Do you know what money is?
zorro
The Brexit Dividend is £12Bn & other parts of the EU funding iceberg each year: http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/06/20/how-much-money-do-we-save-when-we-leave-the-eu/#comment-941877
And the EU’s Budget Commissioner has confirmed that the UK would not keep the “mother of all rebates” if it held a second referendum and decided to stay in the EU: https://order-order.com/2018/10/12/uk-will-lose-rebate-stays-eu/
Therefore, after 2020, the visible saving from leaving the EU increases to c. £17Bn Net p.a.
It all hangs on who is running the government. The present incumbents are not fit, a liability in fact. You need to seek out talent and rid yourself of the current wet fish. I suspect that messing up Brexit will put an end to the conservative party as at present it stands. They have left me with no one to vote for as my current MP is a remainer in the present government, who have made a deliberate total pigs ear of leaving.
I fully expect them to abort leaving on 29th March. 17.4 lions led by donkeys.
Off topic, some good news of which the PM must be aware, since she recently met with the Japanese PM at which it was announced, is that UK Company Norton Motorcycles has just signed a contract with their Japan distributors to supply 1000 motorbikes in a deal said to be worth £20m and provide another 200 jobs in the UK.
The Norton sales head has said ‘the UK and Japan are amongst the strongest champions of free trade and we anticipate a closer union with Japan when we leave the EU.
So far as I know, neither the PM nor MSM have aired this good news concerning manufacturing, export and jobs? Perhaps good news is seen as bad news by remainers?
“Listening to…plans to ensure a smooth exit without signing the Withdrawal Agreement, I am struck by the lack of ambition….”
I am struck by the existence of any plans to ensure a smooth exit. If the Government can manage that one, mandated task, I am confident that the nation as a whole will supply the ambition.
Sir JR,
Very interesting perspective, but it all seems a bit too late.
The majority in Parliament seem set on a deal, a referendum a delay or a mixture of some of the above, so why, are you still arguing no deal?
Is it any wonder that people have lost faith in elected leaders when they lead so badly – and allow apathy to rule the day. Most MP’s are in a state of surrender, of lethargy, succumbing to what they see as our inevitable ruin. Seeking a path that to their foggy minds will cause them less initial distress.
Even my MP – a reasonable Tory, is besieged with conflicting ‘evidence’ and procrastinates.
This is all made worse, when every single national NGO and international body has denigrated the option of a WTO exit, even Fitch, which has threatened a ratings cut this week – If they were not all socialist dominated I might have been forced to reconsider my support of a clean Brexit.
Once again the failed 40 year old mantra of yet more tax cuts, how about spending the Brexit dividend on transport infrastructure, from bypasses to motorway, reopened railway lines and stations.
If there must be tax cuts then cut indirect taxes, fuel duty, VED, VET, Stamp duty etc.
Very much agree with your positive outlook – yours is the message that every minister and MP should espouse.
Instead we have ministers who seem to have little desire to relinquish the EU. Unlike the present harbingers of failure in the cabinet we want ministers who desire to make pro-British decisions independently of the EU, as is the expressed wish of the British people.
The fact we have to face is that this government and indeed most of Parliament and virtually the whole Civil Service are terrified of having to come out of the shelter of Brusssels and be faced with having to make their own policies and decisions. They are totally lacking in vision. Any conception that leaving the EU is one of the greatest opportunities that this country has ever had, is totally foreign to them and most of them, under the firm leadership of the Prime Minister, are determined to stay shackled to the EU at any cost. Their one big hope is that the backstop can be everlasting.
As for tax cuts, and any simplification of the tax system: you can sing for that with this Chancellor.
Good evening.
And the very fact we are not a long with no tariff schedule tells you all you need to know 😉
Etcetc..whats the matter JR don’t like what I write