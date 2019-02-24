The Conservative Manifesto got it right in 2017, so the government should stick to it

I supported the Manifesto of 2017, as amended by the Prime Minister during the campaign. She rightly dropped the social care measures but kept the rest.
On the EU the Manifesto made a lot of sense. It said
“As we leave the EU we will no longer be members of the single market or customs union
“We believe it is necessary to agree the terms of our future partnership alongside our withdrawal, reaching agreement on both within the 2 years allowed by Article 50 of the Treaty of European Union.
“We will not bring the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights into UK law.
“We continue to believe that No deal is better than a bad deal for the UK.”
It also confirmed that we will take back “control of our laws” and “We will control immigration”. “We will pursue free trade with European markets, and secure new free trade agreements with other countries”
It is difficult to see how an MP who supported this Manifesto can support the current Withdrawal Agreement. All MPs should remember the words of the government leaflet to all households before the referendum:
“This is your decision. We will implement what you decide”
Such a long time since the government has repeated any of these manifesto statements. So Remain MPs can hide behind the government’s Brexit in Name Only.
Then they have the cheek to call those who stick to the manifesto “extremists”.
Good Morning,
The Withdrawal Agreement has been concocted by the PM who WISHES TO REMAIN in the EU and her plan is to remain in, in all but name. It was made clear by the EU negotiating team:
According to The Times, Ms. Sabine Weyand (principal assistant to Barnier) told EU ambassadors:
“We should be in the best negotiation position for the future relationship. This requires the customs union as the basis of the future relationship… They must align their rules but the EU will retain all the controls. They apply the same rules. UK wants a lot more from future relationship, so EU retains its leverage.”
Weyand also said that the UK would be forced to concede on fisheries, one of the last remaining red lines May is attempting to cling to, saying that the UK “would have to swallow a link between access to products and fisheries in future agreements”.
Mrs. May has made no attempt to ‘leave the EU’, this has been clear for many months and yet you Tory MP’s keep her in No. 10. The blame lies with the Parliamentary Conservative Party.
Those who resile upon so clear a manifesto commitment defraud their constituents & the general public. They have no integrity, their excuses are facile. They should be excluded as candidates in future elections. They, like the IG people, in breach of the manifesto, should submit to by election or be named as the cheats they are. No chance. There are not enough honest Conservative MPs, of whom our host is one of the more direct, to make it so.
Good morning.
Depends on what you regard as a bad deal ? A bad deal for pro-EU is to Leave the EU and all its institutions. A bad deal for pro-UK independence is the Withdrawal Agreement. All of it !
What concerns me is that the Backstop will be removed or diluted somehow and MP’s will cheer to the rafters that they have removed barriers to BREXIT. Well they haven’t ! All they have done is dodge a bullet. The bullet being that BREXIT means that they would have to finally take responsibility for us. Taking responsibility means no longer passing the buck. So when things go wrong those responsible can be held to account. There are going to be a lot of MP’s and Civil Serpents looking for other jobs post BREXIT proper as they will not be able to handle it. It being the job we pay them to do and not Johnny Foreigner.