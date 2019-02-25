Why the Withdrawal Agreement is bad for the UK

I have been asked to spell out more details on the features of the WA other than the Irish backstop which make it a bad deal.
The first point is it contradicts the Conservative Manifesto and 2017 government policy of negotiating the Withdrawal issues and the future partnership together. You must stick to this to get leverage from concessions made on Withdrawal to benefits in the future partnership. Nothing should be agreed until everything is agreed. It is why we have got a bad Withdrawal Agreement, and are being set up to get a bad future partnership as well.
The second is the provision to pay them very large sums of money, stretching for many years into the future. No sensible person would sign an agreement which allows one side to send bill after bill for years after we have left, claiming we owe them money under many general heads set out in the Withdrawal Agreement. The Treasury estimate of £39bn is likely to be far too low. Some of the future liabilities stretch forward a hundred years, relating to payments to people not yet born who might come here before the end of the transition period. Paying to belong until 2020 opens up more future commitments under the 2019-20 budget, with liabilities until 2028. The settlement on the European Investment Bank is mean to the UK. Every conceivable future liability for the EU is recorded with as much liability as possible attaching to the UK under various clauses.
The third is the institutional architecture for the Agreement. Until we do leave the UK faces the full panoply of existing and additional EU law enforced by the EU’s own court. The UK in transition will have no veto over big new advances in EU controls, and no ability to form qualified minority blocking groups to stop an unfavourable law passing under qualified majority provisions. The EU would be at liberty to legislate in ways that harmed our economic interests and helped theirs and we would have to comply. We would even not be able to prevent the imposition of new taxes on us.
Disputes over the money or over the laws fall to be resolved by a joint committee. In the event of there being no resolution, an independent Arbitration panel decides the matter. However, if at issue is the interpretation of EU law – which is likely in most cases – that is settled by the European Court of Justice who instruct the Arbitration Panel what to say! Who ever thought the UK should accept such a one sided arrangement?
The fourth is the State Aids provisions and applicability of Competition law. This will give the EU the right to authorise state aids to attract business away from the UK, with the right to block us doing the same back.
The fifth is the continuing influence the EU will have over our welfare and benefits system.
There are many other features of this Agreement which are one sided, as it is a thorough piece of work by the EU determined to take as much of our money as possible for as long as possible, and keen to keep as much legal control over us as possible.
The Agreement does not even live up to its name and billing. It is meant to just be about the past and so called withdrawal costs and issues, yet a big chunk of it including the Irish backstop, protected trade names and other issues is about the future trading arrangements and partnership. The UK negotiators should have pointed this out and insisted on dealing with all the future issues at the same time, as the government promised to do in 2016-17.
Indeed the May Withdrawal Agreement is very bad and considered in conjunction with the accompanying proposed Political Declaration (in reality another agreement) (found at https://brexitcentral.com/political-declaration-not-vague-wish-list-attempt-bind-uk-eu-policies/ with a PDF link to a clause by clause interpretation) it can be viewed as hazardous for the UK.
I do not understand either how the Withdrawal Agreement nor such Declaration are at all consistent with the referendum decision nor how anyone (not intent upon Brexit in name only and as a likely prelude to rejoining the EU) could contemplate entering into the arrangements they set out.
Mrs. May will surely have the judgement of history she seeks although how she will live with the shame I know not.
You couldn’t make up a worse scenario if you tried. Its truly terrifying that the government and MPs can’t see what a terrible deal this is. If you are trying to depress me John, you’re doing a great job. Please God, we don’t sign up to this.
May has kicked the can again so Brexit will probably be delayed at a cost of at least £80billion.
We are doomed.
This seditious and destructive agreement has been constructed between two parties that are working together to undermine the interests of the United Kingdom. Those two parties consist of the EU (and their backers in Berlin and France) and the British State (May, Hammond, British civil servants and all the other pockmarked grotesques who’ve worked hard on this act of constitutional destruction)
The ERG need to do one thing. Bring down this government or else we can wave goodbye to our nation and our democracy
Sir John,
Thanks so much for your valuable summary of the situation. It really is as bad as I thought.
Quite clearly those involved in drawing up the WA never had any intention of allowing us to actually, properly, leave. I am an avid leaver – but if accepting this WA at this time removes the option for subsequent governments to achieve a FULL departure in the future, then, unless it is defeated in the HoC and we leave on WTO terms, I would rather remain in the EU. At least, that way, we would have the opportunity to control our own destiny by re-triggering Article 50 when sufficient ‘non-treasonous’ MPs are elected.
I have said before, the EU is an absolute ‘house of cards’ and we really must be as far away from it as possible when the inevitable disintegration comes. Why this catastrophe cannot be seen by sufficient of today’s MPs, I fail to understand.
Please continue to do what you can to recover our sovereignty by achieving a full exit on 29th March, with no delay whatsoever. The whole country is relying on you and like-minded colleagues.
Good morning, and thank you Sir John.
We also have to highlight that the WA is also an affront to British Law. Under the eyes of the Law, all are considered equal. Now one may argue about this but, for ease, that can be for another day. Under the WA all EU officials, including, for example, past Commissioners, are exempt from any criminal prosecutions including fraud up to a value of one billion pounds. How is this right ? What has this got to do with future relations between the UK and the EU ?
The above and much more besides needs to be highlighted. Those that have cheated the British and EU taxpayer must be held to account. How can we have respect for the law and for parliament when parliament agrees to legalise criminality ?
Typical Brexiter, typical Redwood. A long rant about what you don’t want, and not a shred of realistic suggestions about what you do want.
Reply. want to leave without signing the Withdrawal Agreement!
Thank you for this detailed and clear explanation of the thoroughly one-sided Withdrawal Agreement, JR. Why are Amber Rudd, Gregg Clark and David Gauke not cognisant of these implications, and the efforts of the ERG to avoid such a catastrophe ? Why is Theresa May even considering an agreement on these terms ?
Is it not possible, even at this late hour, to sway more of our M.P’s and patriotic Labour members to vote down this legislation ? Otherwise, we should walk away with No- deal. It has become the only practicable option.