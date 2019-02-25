Wokingham Town Centre

I walked around the town on Sunday to see progress with the redevelopment and did some shopping. The new stores on Peach Street were well supported. I understand there are several more in the later stages of contract negotiation. It is a good centre for shops, food and drink and leisure activities.
