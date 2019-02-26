Where do the new investment and jobs come from?

The Brexit bears love blaming any factory closure or lost job on Brexit when it is usually industrial change or company misjudgement. Every western country is witnessing the collapse of the High Street, and most are seeing distress in their car making businesses, given the huge pace of legislative and technical change. These same people do not balance their commentaries by looking at where all the extra jobs and investment are coming from. It is coming, of course, from the new winners.
Since the Brexit vote the UK has attracted substantial new investment and jobs, with net employment well up and unemployment down. How different it proved to be compared to the false forecasts of the Treasury, Bank and IMF. One of the sources of those jobs has been the major US tec giants. Apple has announced a 500,000 square foot new headquarters in the new Battersea development. Google is taking a new 650,000 square foot facility at Kings cross. Amazon has a new HQ at Shoreditch and is making substantial investments around the country in new distribution facilities. Facebook has set up a new London engineering hub. A host of new technology companies have clustered in parts of the UK, finding the skilled workforce, market and access to finance they need to grow.
The UK economy will do better once we have left if we spend the money we save and if we enact laws and taxes that are good for business and for people who want to get on in the world by setting up businesses and employing others. Chagne is happening at a fast pace. A successful economy will need to embrace the digital revolution. The EU is fighting it with regulations and austerity economics.
Innovation and flexibility are at a premium.Who will run the AirBnb of car leasing? Who will produce autonomous vehicles? Who will discover the new mix of services and some retail that will underpin a modern High Street? Who will adapt more old buildings of the pre digital era to contemporary uses? Who will develop and sell more labour saving robots and tractors to pick fruit and plant seeds? As we leave the EU we can do things better and recapture lost markets with new ways of doing things.
I am trying to get Ministers in this government to see the huge opportunities and to start planning for them. At least Liam Fox yesterday announced a series of penal tariffs imposed by the EU on things we don’t make or produce for ourselves will come off as soon as we leave, making some items cheaper.
“I am trying to get Ministers in this government to see the huge opportunities and to start planning for them. ”
Your points are well made but if Ministers minds are already set against Brexit you will struggle to get them to listen, still less change their ways.
We are now in the Brexit endgame. If you can ensure your fellow Leave MPs stand firm and vote down the Withdrawal Agreement the most pressing task will be achieved.
What happens after that could go a number of ways, but people should not be fooled into thinking it means no Brexit.
The reason why this is, is because principally many of the rEU27, principally Germany, France, the Netherlands and a few others, do not have such an advantage and wish to nix ours. That way they can then build up their own market and take our share. Witness their envy of the UK’s financial sector and the fact that the Single Market in Services is undeveloped and EU negotiated FTA’s do little for us.
The rEU27 really do fear the UK Leaving the EU. They fear that we will become more and more competitive and take more investment as they descend into ever decreasing spirals of large contributions to the EU and damaging micromanagement from the ……centre in Brussels. And all this topped up with a EURO project that is slowing strangling them.
You can always tell the true stance of a politician, regardless of what ‘party’ they belong to, by their ‘I know best control freakery’ and fetish for mountains of red tape.
It is this that makes it harder for businesses to succeed and thrive. What on earth happened to free market principles that enables entrepreneurial innovation to exist and grow and subsequently the country’s economy to benefit from it?
I am left wondering if there is a plaque somewhere in Whitehall with the meme, ‘why have it easy, when it can be complicated’?
Do these these people want a civil war and that goes for turn coat labour wanting a second referendum, they really do not understand the feeling of the public but they will if we are betrayed and kept in the undemocratic eu , it’s about time a mass march was organised in the centre of England like Birmingham and not snowflake London by the leavers to show the remoaners what we want and that’s OUT
Ye gods , not the ‘white heat of technology’ re heated … its like a museum of naff slogans
Business investment is lagging behind France and Germany and slowed badly towards the end of last year but lets not get bogged down in facts There was no brake on innovation, but if you wished to sell into our largest market now you would not wish to set up your exciting new venture here , the worst place in Europe to do European business.
‘As we leave the EU we can do things better and recapture lost markets’. And this type of statement explains why most of us are deeply, deeply cynical of all politicians.
Sir John knows full well that the UK will not be leaving the EU as per the prescribe date set out by legislation. He also knows that May will either push for an extension or seek opposition support to circumvent the referendum result. And yet he continues to assert that our leaving the EU is a fait accompli when he knows that this is not true
You do yourself no favours by saying such things
We now understand Tory Brexiteers have no intentions of bringing down this Europhile government. Their loyalty to their party, their employment and their lifestyle far exceeds their loyalty to democracy and the fundamental importance of UK sovereignty and independence
Such is the nature of contemporary politics that we can no longer rely on our political class to act in accordance with the unwritten rules of morality, decency and truth
Imagine how much better the country would be, if we could also free ourselves of the politicians who cannot see life without the EU umbilical cord.
This country is slipping into civil disobedience.
May is gambling with a civil war.