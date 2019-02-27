The collapse of Labour

Mr Corbyn must have been forced into a corner over a second referendum. He had wisely held out against it and sort of kept his party together and his poll ratings up. He then gave in just after 8 MPs left mainly over de selection , unpleasant treatment from their party and anti Semitism. We read his advisers thought a second referendum would be the way to stop more dissenters. That is not necessarily the case, as MPs leaving seems to have more to do with the style of the party , the threat of deselection and a wider range of issues than the EU. It does mean, however, he will lose a lot of Leave voters who stuck with the party in 2017 in the belief that Labour now supported exit.
I have not met or heard from any Leave voters who think we need a second referendum. The campaign to hold one is of course a movement of Remain voters who cannot accept the verdict of the People’s vote. The Remain MPs spend their time slanging off Leave voters by saying we were too stupid to vote properly or patronising us by saying we were misled or not given the true facts. Allying himself to this group drives a new wedge into his party, alienating Leave voters and putting many MPs in a difficult position having promised their Leave voters Labour backed leaving. Given the way they treat us Leave voters it is difficult to see why any of us would want to change sides and join them. A second referendum looks like a hopeless mission. Even this Parliament should vote it down. Were one to be held why wouldn’t Leave win by a bigger margin, given all that Remain has said about us, and all the false forecasts they have come out with? The hardline Remain MPs are remorselessly negative, run down our country, think the UK can do nothing for itself, and take the EU’s side in any negotiation. These are not becoming characteristics for those who wish to represent most UK voters.
Labour has not defined the question for its referendum, but have said it will include Remain, so it is a re run of what we have already v0ted on. The only question to be resolved is do they want a proper WTO exit as an option, or would they seek to deny Leave voters even that? The last thing Leave voters could accept is a referendum between staying in as a full member and staying in some limbo land with a pretend Brexit under the cosh of a Withdrawal Agreement and in due course an Association Agreement.
The immediate polling is dire for Labour as a result of all this. It looks as if they have plunged well below 30%, with a worse result if the so called Independent group becomes a party that contests elections. That group could poll into double figures, damaging Labour and the Lib Dems but not polling enough to hold the seats of those MPs who have decamped to it. Any party which ignores the wishes and views of 17.4 million voters will struggle for support.
126 Comments
JR I was more looking forward to reading your comments about Mrs May’s latest betrayal rather than about Comrade Corbyn
1. MPs should vote against May’s deal as it is so bad and it is not Brexit.
2. MPs should vote against extending Article 50.
3. MPs should vote against taking “no deal off the table”.
If MPs vote for 2 & 3 they will be exposed as completely untrustworthy, preferring the unelected EU Commission to the British Electorate and completely undemocratic.
Unfortunately large numbers do not care about being exposed as completely untrustworthy, preferring the unelected EU Commission to the British Electorate and completely undemocratic. The media is also completely untrustworthy, preferring the unelected EU Commission to the British Electorate and completely undemocratic. Travelling home last night all comments were from Remain MPs apart from one from Sir Bill Cash.
Indeed. They are already exposed as untrustworthy and totally misguided.
Mrs May’s deal takes us out of the EU. It take us out of the single market. It ultimately takes us out of the customs union – which none of you had even heard of before the referendum. It ends free movement of them here and, tragically, of us there. We have to pay your huge Brexit bill of course but then it ends ongoing payments to the EU.
Of course – her deal is rubbish because it is significantly worse than the status quo. But to argue it is not Brexit is really rather dim. In what way does it not deliver what you voted for?
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/515068/why-the-government-believes-that-voting-to-remain-in-the-european-union-is-the-best-decision-for-the-uk.pdf
Every MP, including those in the government, need to be reminded of this. This is NOT their decision.
I think we’re at a tipping point and the legacies have been exposed for what they trully are. Time for change and a clean sweep of Westminster. Sir Nigel will give us another voting option.
I was also expecting to read about May reneging on leaving the EU at the end of March. Meanwhile :-
The Withdrawal Agreement needs to be voted down.
Then – if No Deal’ is about to be taken off the table – the ERG need to bring a vote of no confidence in the government.
This gives Labour the General Election they want. Meanwhile parliament is suspended and we go through to the end of March and automatically leave on WTO terms.
Genuine Leave MPs are re-elected. MPs who conspired against the Referendum result lose their seats.
Dame Rita Webb, As was I. But it seems our entire establishment is dominated by Remains whether Tory, LibDem, or Labour together with the BoE, the BBC, and the civil service. We know that JR and all Leave MPs are in a minority.
The sheer dishonesty of the Remain establishment is breathtaking. Yet despite the wall of propaganda they have not battered us down – Leave voters are not giving up. Indeed the reverse. UKIP had 2 candidates locally in 2018, there are 9 for the May elections.
JR’s comments apply equally to those Conservative MPs who seek to delay Brexit beyond 29 March and/or seek a second referendum with the unspoken aim of frustrating Brexit altogether. I read his post as a coded comment on their behaviour.
I find it extraordinary that such MPs treat the electorate with such contempt. Sooner or later there will be an electoral reckoning, quite possibly linked with a realignment of political parties and interests.
Yes Rita, I fear what might replace this latest affront to democracy. Democracy is a fragile creature, it only requires a large section of our population to tire of it and chaos can ensue. The fire is being stoked by most members of the HoC and their duplicity.
Likewise.
I agree who in the Tory party can criticize the Labour party when the mess a few MPs like Rudd are causing . Both parties are listening and acting on the behest of a handful of MPs and ignoring the wishes of millions on Brexit supporters.
I have met many many Leave voters who want a second referendum. They see now we do not hold all the cards, they see that the trade deals are not going to be rolled over, they see there will not be frictionless trade with the EU27. They see the Leave campaign’s claims are exposed as false. And they want to remain.
Eh we do not hold all the cards? What about the trade surplus the EU enjoys with the UK? What about the about 3 million EU citizens over here engaged in low skill/low pay welfare dependent work, against the 1 million high skill/high wage or property owning UK citizens in the EU? What about Germany hiding under our nuclear umbrella and refusing to meet its NATO commitments on defence spending? We hold the cards except they are held by an inadequate.
Looking at Liam Fox last evening on BBC Newsnight..he looks very shook, I fear that things are not working out as he planned. It could be a case of to find some way to get back into the EU now – but to save face -it looks like reality has finally hit home -the realization that the world has moved on..and unless we move with it in some way we’ll be left behind- far behind.-there are no new special el Dorado trade deals out there waiting for us- we were badly lied to.
Spot on.
Tobias Ellwood, another political nonentity, was spouting Project Fear falsehoods on LBC last night, unfortunately Iain Dale did not challenge but let him rant on.
By Remaining, the WA is far worse, we loose economically by becoming even more mired in a protectionist,bloated, undemocratic, unstable bureaucracy, we loose internationally by just being one of 28 and in terms of being more secure the EU has become a troublemaker not the great post-war peace keeper in the dreams of Heath and his military generation.
Indeed a totally inadequate foolish quisling in a Vichy Party.
If a recent polling survey,”Trust during the crisis”(8/2/19), from Atlantik Brucke/Atlantic Bridge in Germany is correct and sustained,NATO will be toast:-
84.6% view German-American relations as negative or very negative;only 10.4% find it positive or very positive.57.6% want greater distance between USA and Germany.
42.3% consider China a better partner than the USA;only 23.1% believe the USA is more reliable than China.
Only 1.9% are concerned by an expansion of the Russian zone of influence.Only 2.2% are concerned by the growing influence of China.
Well said Rita. The facts always win the arguments and the truth will always hurt someone. Remainers in particular. Greece, Poland and Estonia along with the UK and of course the USA are the only ones who actually pay their way in NATO. The rest of them are but parasites on the poorer Nations of Europe. France and Germany in particular. These founders of the EU are the worst of the culprits and they are supposed to be allies?
Rita
“hiding under our nuclear umbrella”
What exactly does our nuclear umbrella consist of?
Likewise I’ve met many Remain voters who would vote to Leave. And the 18-25s are far more leave oriented than some people presume.
Said – You actually haven’t met a single Leave voter who has changed their mind have you ?
@Sajid; Whilst I have met many one time ‘Remain’ voter (including the ‘we had no voice in 2016’ youth vote) who, having witnessed the underhand & snide ways of the eurocrats during the A50 process, say that should there be a second referendum they would vote to leave and if given the option they would want nothing more to do with the EU via a WA either.
Why do you think some Remoaners not only want a second referendum but now want to nobble the question, such as only having Remain or the WA on the ballot -in other words; “Head you loose, Tails I win”…
Perhaps it’s about time a remainer, such as yourself, Sajid, could tell us why we should admire the dystopia that is the EU, and turn our eyes back inwards to its narrow borders.
We’re not all flat earthlings. There’s a big world out there, and we need to escape from this sinister ‘organisation’ to take advantage of it. But it would be instructive to understand why you people are so in thrall to your EU masters.
Sajid, I know of no Leave voter who now wants to Remain, or even have a second referendum. Not one. And I suspect I know a lot more Leave voters than you do. Why would anyone want to vote Remain to completely obliterate our nation (the EU would exact revenge), to join EMU, and impoverish ourselves like all of southern EU?
What a coincidence. I have also met many leavers but they have believe that we have a strong hand which was played badly and that we should still leave on WTO terms.
Not my experience at all Sajid.
I have met many Remain voters who accept the result and just want Brexit done.
Let us see ,after we have left the EU ?
Regarding your points Sajid, so you want us to roll over, give them all our money for evermore and give all border controls to Brussels with the inevitable flood of freeloaders. Something about your post says you’d be very happy with that.
This is a much-repeated untruth told by remainers.
Your ‘I-voted-Leave-but-now-want-to-Remain’ unicorn has not ever been seen by the naked eye. Those who publish such ‘avowals’ are invariably caught out as remain propagandists who in fact voted remain.
I think you made that up, Sajid. I’m quite active in Leave circles, and I’ve never met anyone who voted Leave and now wants a second referendum.
A few would tolerate a ref 2 where the alternative was WTO or May’s Withdrawal Agreement.
Good morning,
If I remember my Sunday school, there’s an appropriate parable to your post this morning, I believe it starts ‘.. first cast out the beam in thine own eye….’
The Tory Party needs a root and branch renewal, and I can think of no better way to force it that for a General Election. We now know who to de-select, and they will be removed, for if they are not, UKIP will take the seat.
To save the Conservative Party, you must force a failure of this pathetic, incompetent and deceitful May government, rebuild and accomplish a real Brexit.
* for UKIP read Mr. Farage’s new ‘leave the EU Party’.
But Peter, the 2017 GE made it very obvious (if people had doubted it before) that UKIP was not the naturally right-wing party some think it was. Much of UKIP’s support was from the eurosceptic left…
Also any root and branch renewal of the Tory party risks affecting not just those you think should be “removed” (I assume, hard line europhiles) but disaffecting the centre ground, that of the traditional Conservative. Your idea risks giving steam to the new Independent Group, not any replacement for UKIP!
Peter Wood, UKIP will do just fine. Nigel Farage is a great guy and just the politician that was needed to mobilise Leave. If there is no UKIP candidate then I would go for the new Brexit Party. But fragmentation is a problem which will weaken the Leave efforts.
Elections are won not just by money, but by boots on the ground. In the Referendum campaign we had about 30 leafleters locally of which one was a Tory – the rest were all UKIP activists or supporters.
They need to combine Peter. Despite lack of, or adverse publicity, UKIP has not gone away.
Peter Wood
“for UKIP read Mr. Farage’s new ‘leave the EU Party’. ”
And where is he ? No guts, waste of space.
Peter Wood
“The Tory Party needs a root and branch renewal”
Agree with much of what you say Peter, but I think the tories are finished anyway.
They can go one of two ways;
Refuse to take no deal off the table and get us out on 29th.
Or remove no deal, delay or stop brexit.
With the former they might just stand a slim chance of winning an election.
If they take the latter option, then it will go sectarian and they’ll be terrified to venture outside.
Good morning.
http://daystobrexit.co.uk/
Not that it matters. After all, why would the Tory party, the ones that took us into what is now the EU, let us Leave.
Labour maybe all but over but, I feel that the party of our kind host will not be far behind no matter who they choose after Teresa May MP resigns.
And resign she will, job done having filibustered and obstructed the will of the people for 3 years.
Mark B, Right in every respect. I will be doing something despite recently having an operation – I hope to be out leafleting today. UKIP now has excellent social media campaigners. Let us hope Facebook etc do not censor us too badly.
May will follow “Corbyn witb 2 remain options on the ballot paper.
She’s a traitor.
Remain and go back on worse terms or May/Robbins/EU WA and same but no votes. It was always their plot. They are all in it together. (except SJR)
Dame Rita Webb: “JR I was more looking forward to reading your comments about Mrs May’s latest betrayal rather than about Comrade Corbyn”
Peter Wood: ” If I remember my Sunday School … real Brexit.”
Hear, Hear! Loudly.
The immediate polling is dire for Labour as a result of all this. It looks as if they have plunged well below 30%,
U Gov 22/23 Feb had Labour on 30% and Conservative on 41% prior to the announcement that Labour would back a second referendum. This was published yesterday which is perhaps why Mr Redwood has made his “mistaken” assertion that Labour has lost support as a result of supporting the People`s vote.
A clear majority has for some time not wished to have Brexit and support for a second referendum continues to be vastly higher than was ever the case for the first one .
I repeat, just because you state something false and wish it to be so, it doesn’t make it the ‘truth’. Most people learn that at an early age. You clearly didn’t.
An overwhelming majority of constituencies wish to have Brexit. Gaining a few % support in London in existing Labour seats by promising a Loser’s Vote will not change that arithmetic. It is the make-up of the next Parliament that is important because the very holding of a Loser’s vote renders its outcome entirely irrelevant and able to be ignored by the Government.
Please explain why Leavers have to win two referendums but Remainers only one.
I never saw anyone wearing a blue and yellow beret until after the referendum. I wasn’t aware of such passion for the EU and – except for one protest stall in our town on a single day last year – I have not seen one in real life.
May hardening her attitude to the EU would see Labour as toast and you know it.
The Tories should have a thumping majority now but don’t.
The vast majority of Remainers I know accept that they lost and just want Brexit done.
What is causing our troubles is the uncertainty.
Newmania, The EU was always keen on democracy – “Keep voting until you get the right answer!” is the EU’s watchword. But there is no legitimacy for a second referendum if there’s no legitimacy for the first. The sheer dishonesty of your position beggars belief.
His point is that it is only those who wish to remain who support a 2nd referendum not those who support leave. Since c 5m labour voters voted to leave it is logical that labour will lose support having allied itself to the campaign to stop Brexit. Labour’s plan for the CU + ‘close alignment’ is shadow EU membership anyway.
Sir John Redwood out side of London you will be hard pushed to find any labour voter that’s wants a second referendum, because we all know it would have the full backing of big business, the rich ,Eu loving mps and of course the Eu to keep us in the dreaded Eu for good and you can bet your bottom dollar we would never have the chance again to vote to leave ever again,eventually when there is a GE labour are toast , the way they conned the gullible people to vote for them in 2017 with no tuition fees and to abide by the referendum result, if they had been straight with us in 2017 the Tory’s wouldn’t have lost the sitting mps and gained extra to boot , you only have to listen to the promises there coming out with now , that saying springs to mine Once bitten
Off this topic, but on the main one, I just read this question on the Times “Comments” – I wonder if there is an answer from the more knowledgeable members of this forum?:
“I wonder if I can ask a genuine question, without being subjected tot he relentless bickering from Remainers who fail to accept that they lost a vote in 9 of 12 UK Regions, accounting for 36m of the electorate (and won in only 3, accounting for 10m or so), a result which would have seen a parliament with an overwhelming majority for a “proper” Brexit, and indeed would have beeneasily sufficient, under EU QMV, to impose the result on the losers as would happen to us in the EU technocracy they claim to love so much?
The question is – if it is an accepted principle that “parliament cannot bind it’s successors” – [a] how can Maastricht, and all that followed, be legal, as they clearly appear to be substantially irreversible, and [b] how can the withdrawal agreement be legal if it commits us [again] to something from which we cannot unilaterally withdraw, with some sort of appropriate notice period?
(presumably something to do with the supremacy of Treaties?, but IANAL).”
Any views, learned friends, esp. Sir JR?
Reply That was why I and others opposed various EU Treaties, because a Treaty can bind a future Parliament.
What we witnessed in Parliament yesterday was an event so staining on the character of our nation that I find it almost impossible to find the correct words to describe it without incurring the wrath of the law
John. You do yourself no favours by trying to divert attention away from the seditious, authoritarian reaction of your chosen leader. We know full well that Corbyn and his Marxist, Islamist cult represents an existential threat to the UK but you fail us all by refusing to focus on May’s lies, abuse and exploitation of the people’s lack of political leverage
In effect, ‘the people’ are unable to impose themselves upon the political decision making process. This power is held by the PM and certain members of the political and administrative class and this power is being openly and flagrantly abused
The ERG’s decision not to force a GE is enough evidence I need to confirm by suspicions that all Brexit Tory MPs are in the back-pocket of May and the EU
You have all betrayed the nation’s trust and its heritage
Forget Labour’s troubles, they’re not the party in govt!
More worrying is the collapse of the Conservatives, and what the Prime Minister has been forced to promise her own rabble of disaffected MPs, all but assuring that a WTO exit is now impossible.
We had 30 years of Tory infighting that resulted in the UK standing in the doorway marked “The EU”, facing in, now it seems we will have likely have years of standing in a doorway marked “The EU”, facing out, Great Britain reduced to shouting into a vacuum…
Looking at the programme for parliament, requesting an extension to Article 50 now seems most likely.
However, as I understand it, this requires the unanimous agreement of the 27 EU leaders. Can any of the commentators here shed light on whether this would be a given?
The rEU27 would have been sounded out on this long ago. They got all they want from the UK and will not let it slip through their fingers now.
Pots and kettles Sir J R. ‘Any party which ignores the wishes of million plus voters will struggle for support’ so that’s the Tories kippered as well.
From where I am sitting the only difference is the Tories are in power so that’s 100 plus MPs ‘on the books’ so looking after themselves with the rest more interested in the facade of party unity than their party members or the referendum result.
Corbyn can huff and puff all he likes but it is your government that is selling us out. Unwise to crow sir.
Indeed. Thornbury, Starmer and Grieve clearly want a totally anti democratic referendum choice of remain or a limbo land Brexit in name only. But we already know the total contempt Thornbury has of white van man. It seems they have total contempt for voters and democracy and should just be ruled by EU bureaucrats. All lawyers I think rather typical of the profession. At least white van man does something rather more productive.
The country and the Tory party members are crying out for a real Brexit on 29th March. Also for a party led by a real Conservatives who believes in smaller government, lower taxes, far less regulation, easy hire and fire and cheap reliable (non green crap) energy.
The totally unscientific idiots who now even want to ban gas hobs need to be expunged.
The only good news is a Corbyn/SNP Government now looks very unlikely, despite May’s gross incompetence, broken compass and dishonesty.
I am currently listening to the Dangerous Hero book on Corbyn. Who on earth would want him in power especially with the SNP? The only things he ever got right over his long life was his dislike of some idiotic and damaging wars and his distrust of the EU and he has now even been forced to move on that one.
The only Leave voters who want a second referendum are the ones who assume we will have a ‘real Leave’ option and who don’t trust Parliament to deliver ‘Real Leave’.
We need to deselect and sack the MPs who have caused this massive distrust between the British people and th0se who resent them in Parliament. It destroys democracy!
You are correct to highlight how those wishing to remain and overturn the result of the 2016 referendum are winning the argument (through sheer numbers as much as anything else) in the parliamentary Labour party even if not with their voters.
However a little introspection would be helpful now, your party, including your party leader, are too keen on remaining under the yoke of EU law and influence. They are using trade as the stick to beat withdrawing from this legislative block. But it is really just a means to maintain the status quo.
Fear, subservience, lack of imagination, laziness?
Surely the collapse of the Conservatives is what you should be worried about.
It’s going to be impossible to win an election with almost no boots on the ground and the entire social and media comments section calling not to vote for a party that breaks their major electoral promise.
The Conservatives are head straight into the abyss.
I would worry about the conservatives if i were you. As a life time tory voter i have called it a day and joinned The Brexit Party,
Diversionary tactics today after yesterday’s perversity from traitor May, not unexpected. And should we read the final sentence as a criticism of our host’s party and leadership? If he were to do that, he should come out more clearly, but then that is not the style we have become accustomed to, so I think Sir John has lost his sense of awareness. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
The leave voters that may dessert the Labour party have no incentive whatever to vote Conservative after yesterday transposed from”We are leaving the EU on 29th March” repeated as a mantra for the past six months, to a woolly set of might be’s. All of which stems from the mind boggling duplicjty and dishonesty of all but about 100 of our MPs. 550 shysters by any other name remain.
Do not for one moment believe that any of the current political parties in the UK will benefit from this string of betrayals. I hope that Nigel Farage will emerge from this cesspit of dishonesty and lead the country to what it voted for. It is the only vote left to me as I do not belong to the island of Wokingham.
Any party which ignores the wishes and views of 17.4 million voters will struggle for support.
Enough said.
”.. why wouldn’t Leave win?” Why? Because we all suspect that the result would be fixed. That is how much faith we have in the system now that it has been all but destroyed by self-serving civil servants and mendacious MPs.
Of course Leave wouldn’t win. The EU wouldn’t allow them to.
The Starmer referendum will be Remain or May’s Deal.
“Things have reached the stage, I am truly sorry to say, that I now find I hate the very sight of Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster.”
Quentin Letts says this today over the Remain connivers. I think it pretty much sums up what I and many others feel too.
JR, A valiant effort at deflection! However almost everything you say about Labour’s policy to trash the Referendum can be said about the Conservative party too. And will be.
You should be more concerned by the effect of Theresa May’s weak leadership and incompetent negotiating. Labour were 10 points behind the Tories two months before the last general election but when voters took a close look at May in 2017 we concluded she was not serious about delivering Brexit and her lead melted away. Everything since has confirmed that we were correct to deny her the majority she wanted to push through her terrible deal. Now that she has caved in and agreed to one delay she will cave in again and again and has taken the pressure off the EU to agree changes to the backstop.
17.4 million didn’t vote for a no deal. The leave campaign was explicit about this. We will get a great deal they said. You are twisting the truth. Trade talks were supposed to take place in parallel with divorce talks. Leave voters were sold the unacheivable with lies and broken promises.
It is increasingly looking like what we need and deserve is a second Pride’s Purge.
“The Remain MPs spend their time slanging off Leave voters by saying we were too stupid to vote properly”
Then it should be possible for a Conservative MP to use a similar argument in tabling a motion for Labour to be removed as an option from the general election ballot paper.
So we have a majority of kamikaze MPs who think that by betraying Britain they are fit for ‘re election.
All 3 major parties are doomed.
I have been a Tory voter all my life except when Cameron took over. I voted tory again last time as May said she would honour the referendum but never ever again.
Such a lying treacherous person with absolutely no integrity.
This parliament has now surely lost its last shred of legitimacy. Both main parties now stand diametrically opposed to their manifesto committments, and it looks as if brexit will be abandoned in the next few weeks.
At risk of appearing swivel-eyed, I’d march the entire lot (with a few honourable exceptions) to the Tower of London and incarcerate them there while elections were held for a new tranche of MP’s who do have the first clue as to their roles and responsibilities in a sovereign democracy.
A vote to Remain in a second referendum would not mean the continuation of pre-2016 membership terms. The Commission would ensure that we had to crawl back with reduced rebates, etc.
This would be in addition to the plain fact that ‘remain’ would not mean ‘keep the status quo’ in a second referendum, any more than it did in the first. ‘Remain’ means signing up to the Presidents’ vision of ‘ever closer union’ – essentially a United States of Europe (but nearer to an EUSSR) with an ever-increasing democratic deficit at its heart.
Wellington was said to have observed during the Battle of Waterloo (18th June 1815) “A hard pounding this, gentlemen, lets see who can pound the longest”
This quote, taken from Sir Walter Scott’s book “Paul’s Letters to His Kinfolk” reminds me of the current state of play, where even the PM is wavering, proposing to kick the can down the road and delay the Brexit promised to the country. Can she stand the pounding?
I wonder what the Iron Duke would have made of Brexit, having fought the French for years during the Peninsular War…..possibly he would be rolling in his grave in St Pauls
Let’s face it, it is only because labour look so bad that the Tories have a good place in the polls, which is not a good way to determine who should govern…. Oh for a real right of centre governing party
As for the next referendum – the remoaners want the questions limited to either May’s deal, or to stay in the EU… If we are forced into a second referendum then we must be certain that a third option is available: LEAVE ON WTO TERMS Otherwise it will be pointless, and the death bell for the UK.
Well, it looks like there will be a second referendum, of sorts. An extension of Article 50 might well lead to us having to participate in the next EP elections. And if that happens I would expect Nigel Farage getting north of 17 million votes. The Tiggers, Momentumites, Lib Dems and Conservatives can share the rest. PR: gotta love it.
Sir John,I must say that I am someone to surprised that you have chosen to write today about the Labour Party.
I would have thought the main issue at present would be the chaos within the Conservative party. It appears that having told us many times that we will leave the EU on 29 March that this will not in fact be the case.
I do despair at the quality of our politicians, not including your good self, and quite frankly wonder whether it is worth voting at all again in the future.
You Sir have the ability to see what Mr Corbyn’s duplicity is doing to the Labour Party. It is a shame that Mrs May and her fifth column cabinet members cannot see what theirs is doing to your party.
Labour are certainly in a mess but this is just displacement. I can’t bring myself to support a party of government that reneges on a central manifesto commitment. That would be May’s government. Given that I live in Derby and probably embody “middle” England, as a professional and a family man, that should send shivers down the spine of conservative central office. If a Party properly committed to brexit fields a candidate in Derby I will vote for it.
There is no doubt that Labour will be losing a lot of voters in the Midlands and the North because of its remain stance.
A position which is strange given that it is now seen to be supporting the views of the banks, the corporates, the hedge funds, the elites and not those of the workers they say they represent.
But Labour’s main problem is its support for organisations such as Hezbollah and as a result many people do not want Mr. Corbyn to be the PM.
It needs to be remembered that Labour is the only major political party whose senior members are happy to attend gender segregated political meetings.
The collapse of Labour
By johnredwood | Published: February 27, 2019
Should read
The Collapse of British democracy
By johnredwood | Published: February 27, 2019
–
This country is on the verge of quasi authoritarianism. We have the Tories that have embraced State control in all its forms. Dissent is slowly being crushed. And Labour’s now beholden to a religious creed.
Very sinister and very disturbing. The people yearn for a true democrat to lead us into a new world in which individualism, democracy, freedom and decency take precedence over politicisation and state domination
Really.
The only problem with a second Referendum is that ….
That is not how democracy works!!
How could it?
Take a reality check.
It is the well used trick of the EU.
We have seen it done to other countries so we are wiser.
It just won’t wash!
Douglas Carswell
Labour is finished, and in my opinion all the MP’s who voted remain in the tory party are also finished. Nigel for the next PM?
Jacob R-M is reported in D Tel online this morning as saying he could vote for May’s deal, even if no changes to the WA. You could not make this stuff up.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/02/27/brexit-latest-newstheresa-may-tells-parliament-do-duty-support/
“In a significant boost for the Prime Minister, Mr Rees-Mogg said he “could live” with a “de facto” removal of the backstop in the form of an “appendix”, which would clarify that the UK cannot be trapped in the arrangement indefinitely….”
As previously stated the shyster politicians of the HoC still clutter our airwaves abetted by media outlets discussing the elephant in the room to no moral end. The second referendum peddlers continue to spout their rubbish. 2nd referendums are a standard EU tactic aimed at talking out democracy. When will MPs realise their responsibilities. Do we have to wait a few more years before nailing them at the ballot box.
You couldn’t make this up, both main party’s are destroying their selves due to their desire to destroy democracy.
And to think it’s our fault for voting in such a pathetic shower, hopefully the next GE will see many of them gone.
I agree with your comments about Labour, but sadly the Conservative Party seems in an equal mess, except that it is not tarred with the anti-semitic brush. Mrs May has now given up the struggle and has placed the process firmly in the Remain hands of Rudd, Gauke, Clark and Oliver Leftwing. Surely if May meant any of the things she has said in the oast she should now resign.
Spot on JR, and take heart! This latest turn of events in the Opposition ranks is most helpful to our cause, and we out here in the country should be grateful for it, rather than trying to trash the government. The PM surely now can breathe a little more easily if a ‘No Deal’ outcome should come into view. She has, after all, always refused to rule it out, and has rightly always been against a second referendum or a delay beyond the 29 March 2019. Good for her! Let us now hope that the best efforts of the ERG, and the general turn of events, will see off the fatally flawed WA, Only outwith the thraldom of the EU, may UK-healthy negotiations at last commence.
How do the Mystic Megs account for the rise in Sterling during the last few days. How long before the CBI starts whinging.
The full text of a letter from Gavin Barwell, Chief of Staff, to Theresa May (posted on ConsHome website) reveals the thinking/tactics related to getting the WA through Parliament. It refers to the split in the ERG and how they can be dealt with and how the victory over J R-M can apparently be used to annul the commitment to step down. Apparently the DUP are being regarded as key and deserving of greatest attention.
https://www.conservativehome.com/thetorydiary/2019/02/the-key-is-the-dup-a-letter-to-the-prime-minister-from-her-chief-of-staff.html
This comment by Alan Coby on the article about Gavin Barwell letter to PM (see my above comment and link) is interesting:
https://www.conservativehome.com/thetorydiary/2019/02/the-key-is-the-dup-a-letter-to-the-prime-minister-from-her-chief-of-staff.html
Alan Coby comment:
“The ERG are already folding as Rees Mogg confirms to day and will vote for May’s
appalling Deal with some fudged non legally binding verbiage.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-2…
“This will be positioned by No. 10 as a tremendous victory for the unchallengeable
Mrs May and will allow her to renege on her commitment to stand down before the
next GE and position her to lead the Tory Party into the 2022 GE.
As Barwell writes above in the spirit of true sycophancy :”In these circumstances
your commitment not to lead the Party into a 2022 election would become
otiose.” Brilliant.”……….
” Any party which ignores the wishes and views of 17.4 million voters will struggle for support.”
If only that were true.
I have just glanced at Theresa May’s twitter account, and the responses to her latest tweet. Sir John, do you and your fellow MPs actually understand the depth and extent of anger and contempt that is out there?
JR, I saw you on TV this morning and I regret having to say that the extreme “no deal would not be a problem, we could still have sensible arrangements for the planes to fly … ” view you once again expressed is one powerful reason why Theresa May has been able to get away with betraying us. I said early on that I was not bothered about paying a little over the odds when we left; and I was not bothered if we had lengthy transition periods for various changes to be gradually made after we had left; and I said in November 2017 that as the Irish government had adopted an absurd extreme and intransigent position over the land border then we should just say that for our part we would make no changes at all at that border, so goods could still flow in from the Republic across that border just as freely as now, and if any customs duties were payable we would collect them away from the border; and we should offer to pass and enforce a new UK law to prevent carriage across the border of any goods which the EU had declared to be unacceptable within its Single Market, so that there would be no need or indeed point in the Irish intercepting and inspecting incoming goods at the border; and we should say that for the present we would not be seeking any new special trade treaty, which would have only marginal net benefits for us, but rather just default to the already existing WTO treaties and propose negotiations on the technical and practical aspects of implementing trade on that new basis. That was fifteen months ago, and the proposal was not that we would have no deal at all with the EU on anything, even on keeping planes flying, just that for the time being we would not seek any special or preferential trade deal with the EU. By taking that to the extreme of no deal on anything at all Tory Brexiteers opened the door for the government to (quite correctly) represent this as a recipe for legal and practical chaos.
The Remainers in Labour have never explained what is so marvellous about being run by the EU (which in practice means Germany and, to a lesser extent these days, France). Neither, for that matter, have the Remainers in the Conservative Party either.
The collapse of Labour. Good.
This the handiwork of Starmer – quite why they are in thrall to him I don’t know – he was useless at the CPS. Also, the only true EU party, the Lib Dems were slaughtered when they put up their Remain manifesto so quite why Starmer reckons he can do what they couldn’t is anyone’s guess. Probably a cockeyed idea that he could be leader. Perhaps he aspires to be like Sir Vince, a big fish in a very small pool.
“Any party which ignores the wishes and views of 17.4 million voters will struggle for support.”
Including the current Conservative party.
If and when the snap election is called, I presume Mrs May will not be using the “strong & stable” message, bearing in mind she couldn’t even deal with the Cabinet members who breached the collective responsibility convention.
I voted leave, and my personal view is that a no deal kind of Brexit, such as that advocated here, is the best way forward for a successful independent UK. I also think a second referendum is essential.
It is true leave won the referendum, and it is also true that parties pledging to honour the referendum result overwhelmingly dominate the current parliament.
However, it is also clear that the two main parties have very different concepts of what leaving the EU should mean, with much of Labour apparently supporting a permanent customs union and the Conservatives something along the lines of May’s deal or no deal.
These two concepts are very different and I think it is these two kinds of Brexit that should be put to us in a second referendum. The alternative, of letting the two parties fight this out every five years, is potentially that we yo yo in and out of the customs union as governments change, an outcome that would surely be too unstable to contemplate?
Demand that a bill is laid before parliament to fund May’s extension.
It needs special tax called an EU tax that is separate from income tax. It needs to be clear and transparent on people’s pay slips.
It needs to be capped and that includes borrowing to pay for it.
The cap means that as soon as that money is collected, no more money goes to the EU and in subsidies to EU migrants in the UK
How can remain object when its then absolutely clear what their behaviour has caused?
My bet is they won’t like it. They want to be opaque.
I watched most of the two hours that MPs spent yesterday listening to and interrogating Theresa May on the subject of leaving the EU:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2019-02-26/debates/B5B3B17F-E96D-4093-ADE4-E5A8F4F3C58B/LeavingTheEuropeanUnion
and a number of points came up.
She kept saying “Northern Ireland” instead of “Irish” or “on the island of Ireland”; so the backstop was “the Northern Ireland backstop”, and any “hard border” would be “a hard border in Northern Ireland.” Again, as in previous speeches, trying to convey the false impression that this largely fabricated problem with the border is attributable to the UK and in particular Northern ireland, and not to the EU and the Irish government.
And it was “to develop alternative arrangements to ensure the absence of a hard border in Northern Ireland” that the EU had kindly agreed “to consider”, note only “consider”, “a joint work stream” for that purpose, along with “setting up domestic structures to support this work”, and it “will all be supported by civil service resource”.
One might ask why this was not done well over a year ago, when it must have became clear to the UK government that the new Irish government under Leo Varadkar was determined to be uncooperative and would push to keep us under the rules of the EU Customs Union and the EU Single Market even after we had left the EU. Well, of course we know that in May 2018 UK civil servants were looking very closely at how the land border between Liechtenstein and Switzerland could be kept completely open despite differing product standards on each side, but somehow we never heard any more about that.
Consistent with Theresa May’s desire to wreck the Brexit process from the start was her persistently submissive attitude to the EU as a superior authority, despite the electorate having voted against treating the EU as a superior authority. So at least twice yesterday she not just accepted but asserted the EU’s position that it could not negotiate any future relationship with the UK while the UK was still a member state, and at least twice she said that an obstacle to progress, especially on the Irish land border, was the large number of changes to EU law which could be required:
“One of the key issues raised by the European Union around the alternative arrangements actually relates to the significant number of derogations from European Union law that will be necessary to put the alternative arrangements in place.”
Then, replying to a lengthy but excellent contribution from Marcus Fysh:
“… he gives a long list of various issues in relation to the alternative arrangements at the border, some of which are precisely the issues that the European Union has raised a question over in relation to the derogations from EU law that would be required.”
So we have the EU which belatedly insisted that there should be express provision in its treaties for a member state to make an orderly withdrawal, rather than have people claim that it was like a prison, but yet is not willing to amend its laws as a part of the process of securing an orderly withdrawal, and we have a Prime Minister whose instinct is to accept whatever the EU says without protest, and we have a majority of MPs who actually want to give the EU the power to hold us prisoner at its pleasure, until such time as it generously decided to offer a withdrawal deal which we could accept.
I demand we have a referendum on whether to have a referendum.
So much nonsense, people equating an opinion poll, or even a poll of polls, with a democratic exercise involving 35 million voters, which delivered a clear and decisive result, are both deluding themselves and attempting to delude others.
Leave or remain, stay or go, it was a simple, binary question with no equivocation.
JR
Re your last paragraph.
True enough – Labour have a bleak future, but then again the conservatives are also finished especially if there is any delay to brexit or removing ‘no deal’.
It seems bizarre that some MP’s actually still think they’ll get votes in a general election. they’re in for a shock.
The same is true of the Conservative party, who are now reneging on their promises with May’s latest series of votes.
These had better be non-binding, such that we can leave with WTO anyway and simply head off the remainer shenanigans in trying to take control of the executive.
Isn’t it time the ERG marched in to her office to say ‘No more support for your tenure – we will vote against you / abstain on all non-Brexit business until you leave office’?
The Conservative Party will be forever known as the party of Brussels, the party that couldn’t deliver Brexit.
There are now 17.4 million floating voters, many of whom wish ill on both Labour and Conservative MPs.
It will be a bloodbath if as I suspect May calls an early election.
It was her plan all along she was prepared to destroy her own party to keep us slaves of the EU. She will then resign and move on to the ‘speaking circuit’ where her rewards will be collected.
Mayday Mayday the International Distress call.
The Public are just about ready to make to it. With the H o C in chaos, our MP puppets have lost their Puppet-Masters. The would be leaders have their heads down in the bunker.
Try reading: May is marching on but doesn’t have a map. The times February 25 2019
Well there you have it,
Probably the best way to get the Remainers in Parliament,Out is a General Election.
So how can that be started?
Sir John, if you could answer that for us please, this would give the people of this Country, a Referendum, and at the same time be rid of a lot of the Remainers in The House ?
For those Tory MP”s who would like to see an end to May’s leadership and Premiership but are frustrated by the constitution and claim thus that nothing can be done, I have a suggestion.
Instead of turning up like lapdogs at PM’s questions cheering her on hypocritically and on other occasions when she is in the House, stay away. Do it as a group, make a point of it. Show some solidarity with us, the people and what we voted for.
Well said. At the end of the day though even the MPs we admire don’t really care that much. They are not going to risk anything for the people. The two main parties have to be destroyed one way or the other.
Look at this rubbish, being actively spread around by a Tory government led by a lair, cheat, hypocrite and traitor who has planned to wreck Brexit from the very start:
https://www.politicshome.com/news/uk/foreign-affairs/brexit/news/102130/no-deal-brexit-would-lead-food-shortages-and-cost
“No-deal Brexit would lead to food shortages and cost business billions, government reveals”
Right from the very start, when she took up the vile suggestion from Sir Ivan Rogers that well-behaved EU citizens who were already legally settled in this country should be used as bargaining chips, an issue which is still taking up a hundred times more time and effort than it should have done:
https://order-order.com/2019/02/27/sajids-amendment-confusion/
“The Home Secretary appeared quite surprised when taking questions from the Home Affairs Select Committee, when he learned that the Prime Minister had signalled opposition to the Costa amendment, which would guarantee EU citizens rights under no-deal. Especially as the Prime Minister had already guaranteed them …
Government sources tell Guido that Sajid is right on this one, and that they support the ambition of the amendment, although they haven’t yet revealed whether or not they will be backing Alberto Costa’s specific amendment. Backing it would be obvious decision. It is overwhelmingly likely to pass with or without Government support. Equivocating on this in the first place was a terrible call from the PM…”
Or, just the first of many excellent calls from the point of view of somebody who was always determined to stab us in the back.
They remained quite when the EU were giving grants for UK companies to move production to other EU countries.
Just a small example Cadbury , Ford Transit , Jaguar Land Rover , Peugeot , Gillette even Dyson got an EU loan to move to Malaysia.
Then look at billions spent by the UK train companies forced to buy rolling stock from Europe, Siemens alone got £14 billion not one British job created.
The sooner we are rid of the EU shackles the better.
If Mr Corbyn had promised a clean exit from the EU I would probably have supported him on the basis that 5 years of Mr Corbyn is better than an eternity of the EU. However, it now looks as though Mr Farage beckons.
Dame Rita Webb,
UK. EEA. RoW
City of London 59%. 18%. 23%. of the workers there.
London. 59%. 14%. 26%. of the London population.
UK. 83%. 7%. 10%. of the total UK population.
And you know what, the 18% EEA and 23% RoW workers in the City are all cleaners … not …
JR
” Any party which ignores the wishes and views of 17.4 million voters will struggle for support.”
And so will any party which ignores the wishes of 16.1 million Remain voters and especially those of Scotland with 62% remain, NIreland with 56% and not forgetting London, the powerhouse of the British economy with the world’s biggest financial centre which voted 60% Remain. You will see the destruction of Britain with just a rump England remaining. Is that what you want?
I’ve seen it all now, Theresa May being shown up to be incompetent by Jeremy Corbyn I’d laugh if it wasn’t so serious. That she is allowing the EU and JC to decide behind her back what they will [stitch up] agree to in order to soft Brexit (exit whilst tying up in without a say) is just amazing. See the letter he is sending out to all MPs on Guido. The EU have said “Labour proposals are credible, workable and could be negotiable” – as always with JC he doesn’t say at what cost!! No Deal Is BETTER than a bad deal –
One other point he says “Our manufacturing sector is in deep recession” this is whilst we are in the EU JC!
Just pull the A50 plug. Our MPs are about to sink us with their deceit. Then immediately pull the plug on this rotten parliament and give us another election.
Yes John but they are not in Government. Your Party is and they have completely betrayed us. I have never been so angry in my life.
Do you not realise that us conservative members/activists / voters will now destroy this quisling excuse for a political party. My money / time is already with the Brexit Party!
Your views on Brexit are completely at odds with the Wokingham constituents. The Wokingham paper has reported the snap Brexitometer poll was out again in thw town centre a couple of weeks ago. Out of hundreds of respondents, only 1 voted for Mays deal, and a handful for your No Deal!
All polls show the desire is now to remain. You are at odds with your constituency, the country, and your own party.
Reply Not so. As you concede there is little support for Mrs May’s deal, and I reflected that by voting against it. I gained 57% support in the General Election on a Manifesto of taking the UK out of the EU, with or without a deal. The Lib Dem opposing Brexit and offering a second referendum came a poor thirds. There are no polls on Brexit within the Wokingham constituency, which includes parts of West Berkshire.