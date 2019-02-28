Delay and the European Parliamentary elections.

I see no point in delaying our exit from the EU. I have never understood why we would be able to strike a good deal after March 29 if we were unable to strike a good deal in the 2 years 9 months of delay so far in implementing the decision of UK voters. Leave voters expect Parliament to implement the decision, not to seek out ways to undermine , delay or cancel it.
Yesterday the President of France and the Prime Minister of Spain both seemed opposed to the idea of delay in Brexit. France might consider it if the UK had changed her mind about leaving and now wanted a second referendum. Mrs May rightly continues to rule that out. Neither favoured a delay or further negotiations about the draft Withdrawal Agreement. Spain like Ireland strongly believes the Irish backstop has to stay in place unless and until both the EU and the UK agree it can be removed.
There is a general briefing line coming out of Brussels that any delay could not be longer than two to three months anyway. They argue that the UK will cease to be represented in the European Parliament from 2 July when the newly elected Parliament takes over. The UK is not planning to field candidates, and the EU has decided to redistribute some of the UK seats to other countries and to abolish the remainder. If the UK is not in the Parliament it cannot legally be a member of the EU as it is no longer represented in the body that is an important co legislator with the Council, responding to the agenda and draft laws of the Commission.
Mrs May has always made clear the UK will not be contesting the next European election. It is a good fortune that the old Parliament expires shortly after the official date for Brexit. There have been no moves from rebel MPs in Parliament to seek to reinstate UK candidates or UK seats, which would of course require the consent of the EU. Whilst nomination papers do not have to be in before April, some party campaigns have already begun on the continent and parties are preparing for the new distribution of seats resulting from the UK’s departure. The longer the UK leaves wanting to fight the election the more unreasonable it would be to other EU members to seek to join in when others have planned their election campaigns around the configuration of the Parliament without the UK.
I assume neither the Labour nor the Conservative parties will be wanting us to contest the EU elections. Were they to do so it would create great anger amongst the Brexit supporters in the country who would see it as breaking promises to leave. It would create ideal conditions for pro Brexit parties to do very well at the expense of traditional parties.
Delay would make the UK look weak. It would increase and prolong uncertainties. It would invite the EU to demand even more concessions. The UK government always said No deal is better than a bad deal. If you issue such a statement you have to be prepared to carry it out.
“Delay would make the UK look weak.”
I agree.
However the vast majority of MPs and media seem to have no problem seeing the United Kindon humiliated.
Sir John,
I agree with your article in its entirety, but remain concerned that a true Brexit will, one way or another, just not be delivered – neither on 29th March nor at some future date . I am normally an optimist and hope that I am wrong, so I am hanging my hat on the following extract from an article which appeared in the Daily Express on 27th February entitled:
‘Laura Kuenssberg MOCKS Theresa May on her ‘EXTRAORDINARY’ Brexit U-turn’
Most of the article is what you might expect from the title. However, the voting options from March 12th are summarised as follows:
1. Theresa May announced that on the 12th of March Parliament would be having a meaningful vote on her deal. If this passes the UK will leave the EU with the Prime Ministers deal.
2. If it is voted down, the following day, MPs will vote on whether to leave on a no deal Brexit.
3. If this fails, the UK will have a vote on delaying Brexit by extending Article 50 on March 14th.
4. If this is voted down by MPs, the UK will be leaving on a no deal Brexit, if it passes the UK will need to request an extension to Article 50.
I am not too sure of the likely numbers but perhaps the following outcomes are possible:
1. Voted down (Hopefully!!!)
2. Probably voted down (Unfortunately)
3. Possibly voted down
If this is the actual scenario, then “No Deal’ becomes the fallback option – which would be absolutely great.
Do you agree with the Daily Express’s summary of the situation and dare we hope that there is so much disparity of view in the HoC, (and the option of a Brexit delay is unappealing to a sufficient number of MPs) that we might actually end up with departure on WTO terms and all the benefits that will bring?
Reply Parliament could vote against WTO exit but we would still have a WTO exit unless it went on to change the law. To do that the government itself would have to make the change or allow it to happen. WTO exit is still the default position,
Theresa May and Jeremy Corybn have agree a joint campaign slogan for the next election:
“Your vote is not important to us”
I can well understand your terror at the thought of Euro Parliament elections. It will be a chance, at last, for the voters to make clear that the mood of 2016 has completely changed, now we realise just how many false promises were made by the Leavers. Both Labour and the Conservatives would be slaughtered at the polls unless they committed to ending Brexit
Reply On tge contrary they would be danaged if they back off Brexit
Good morning
Both, but not either. If the EU will not agree, and they will never agree, then we are stuck forever under their thumb. We will be forced to make humiliating and long lasting concessions or be made to suffer for it.
Mrs. May says a lot of things, it’s what she does that needs to be noted. So on that score I think we will be looking to vote at the Euro Elections.
Correction ! Your leader, Teresa May MP said that, not the UK or anyone else. It goes with all the other rubbish she has said. Strong and stable. Leave means Leave. There will be no second referendum. We will not be seeking an extension to Article 50. and so on. She says one thing, and then goes and does another. She did the same as Home Secretary. Said we will not be part of the European Arrest Warrant, then when and signed us up on the sligh. You just cannot believe a word this woman has ever said. Oh, and if you think she will not stand at the next election, think again !
The only thing that will happen if there is a delay is for the remoaners to get what they want and that is another referendum , I cannot be the only one as a normal guy or girl on the street that is totally confused, you have intelligent mps saying this is a very good deal then you have other intelligent mps saying it’s a bad deal, talk about being bloody confused the only thing that will happen is for another referendum and the totally confused voter to be hood winked into voting for us to stay in the Eu, so for goodness sake just vote for the bloody deal so we are out on March 29th and we can sort out the rest later but just get us out
A delay is in preperation for a second referendum. 2 remain options on the ballot paper.
If we delay but have to keep paying in we are then in a situation ofTAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION.
Which caused the American War of Independence.
If we knew what the EU had ‘given away’ in these negotiations, we would be better informed about whether our negotiators had played a strong hand successfully or not. The failure of May’s spin to highlight this, merely parroting she has good deal until we are fed up to the back teeth of it and don’t believe her, indicates that she and her negotiators have been weak from the start of the negotiations.
It is the ERG and the British public who have been strong, the latter in the face of a barrage of lies from HMG and the BBC.
Just admit you’ve capitulated on our exit from the EU. Along with most other Tory MPs in the ERG you’ve decided that it’s much easier to support May in her plan to keep the UK in the EU and that is that
The Tory party is now a meaningless, unprincipled Parliamentary entity existing for little else than to offer Oxbridge graduates a career in politics.
In the real world, where people are looking for solidity, morality and truth we are left with rancid, putrid Labour and a Tory party that is morally bankrupt and cowardly
There is now no one turn to for direction
Labour’s now infected and operates outside of the law like a fugitive indulging in all forms of baiting. Corbyn and his rancid party act above the law and indulge in activity that would get normal people prosecuted under the criminal law. The Tories remain silent on Labour’s extremism. So does the BBC and all the other pro-Labour rags.
While the Parliamentary Tory party. well, what can we say. It embraced liberal left authoritarianism years ago and forgot to tell its supporters. It’s embraced the idea of social control using political intervention using the media, television and the law.
You have betrayed your supporters, democracy and your country
The litmus test for the ERG was bringing down the one barrier to Brexit, May. You haven’t done that and that tells me all I need to know
You’ve all become empty vessels
Reply Just not true. The ERG and related pro Brexit Conservative MPs have battled for Brexit every inch of the way. I do not support delay or the Withdrawal Agreement. There are however only 110 of us as measured by the Withdrawal Agreement vote so tactics are difficult to deliver the will of the people in a 650 seat Parliament with only a handful of Leave MPs in any other party.
Thank you John for reiterating the PM’s stated principles, namely:
1. Having an extension beyond 29 March is counterproductive, and politically incoherent;
2. ‘No deal’ has not been revoked, and is STILL better than a bad deal.
In the event of the latter, we do have staunch friends in the Anglo-sphere who would help our transition if the EU plays hard ball, which it undoubtedly must.
In terms of British sovereignty and freedom, support for the WA is a short-term ‘palliative’. But the implications of doing so are likely to be terminal.
The point of delay is to prevent Brexit. This was always going to be the Remainer ploy and May is assisting them in this course of action. Everything we have seen since the referendum has been designed to subvert the will of the people by our alleged “representatives”. Everything this pathetic government has done has made Britain look weak. No proper planning. no attempt to negotiate from strength, no belief in Brexit at all, a complete and total failure of leadership at every level. The only good thing that government, parliament and the establishment in general has achieved is to make it abundantly clear to the majority of people that democracy is a sham.
Isn’t “ No Deal” now off the proverbial “ table” after the Cooper amendment? I don’t really understand the importance/ power of the different amendments so it is good to hear that no EU election participation means no membership. A definite rule.
But I remember a fuss some while ago because money had been put aside for the EU elections. So was there a plan for a long delay?