The endless pessimism of Remain MPs

I have never known so many MPs be so pessimistic and so lacking in enthusiasm for anything about our country, our people, our ambitions and our opportunities. It is as if they are in some kind of trance, trotting out EU propaganda and Project Fear scare stories as if no-one had heard them all before, and as if they were about to change Leave voters minds. We did not believe them the first time we heard them, and we still do not believe them.
It is also disappointing that Remain MPs elected to improve the living standards and lives of UK voters have so little confidence in the abilities of the UK to govern ourselves and to raise living standards by our own efforts and by good policies. Opposition MPs seem to think all good standards require an EU law to set them out, as if we cannot pass laws we are proud of for ourselves. They are desperate to give away as much of our money as possible to the EU and refuse to examine the outrageous vague overinflated and long lasting financial pledges in the draft Withdrawal Agreement.
They make endless repetitious speeches around a few tired soundbites.
They tell us leaving without a deal would be “catastrophic”. When you ask why and how, there is no solid response as it would not be a catastrophe. The best they can do is to say we will be starved of food and medicines, as if the UK was about to mount a blockade of our own imports to deny our shops and customers access to the products the rest of the world still wants to sell us. No main EU supplier has said they want to terminate their contract, and no-one has explained what blocks we will create at our ports to stop the goods coming in.
They tell us we will be leaping off a cliff if we leave without a deal. If you ask how and why again there is no factual or sensible response. They sometimes say Just in time supply chains would be disrupted. If you ask how and why there is no sensible response because they will not be disrupted. They seem to think EU trade is friction free, which it is not, and that non EU trade is impossible. In practice there are mixed supply chains for manufacturing in the UK, with materials and components coming in from EU and non EU. If they are all under rest of the world terms after Brexit it will work fine. They seem ignorant of Intrastat declarations, of food and animal inspections and the other features of current EU trade. They ignore the old fashioned and worrying paper and wet stamp system written into the Withdrawal Agreement which would slow things down badly and is worse than the WTO system we use for non EU trade today.
They tell us there is a genuine Irish/Northern Irish border issue. They seem unaware of the fact that it is today a complex international border. It requires changes of VAT, Excise, and currency. It has collaborative systems both sides of the border to combat terrorism and smuggling. If there have to be customs paid they will paid electronically away from the border as VAT is today. If there need to be other checks on goods they too can be done away from the border. Most will be done as today at factories and farms before shipping product, with electronic manifests providing the necessary detail, and or at arrival at the warehouse or store taking delivery.
They are traitors. The swamp must be drained.
@Ian Wragg, So all those who opposed our EEC/EU membership until June 2016 must also have been “traitors” too, after all there had been a democratic referendum in 1975, with several general election between then and 2016 when opponents of our EEC/EU membership could have cast their votes for parties that would have cancelled our membership, had enough voters agreed of course – how did you vote, as a confirmed Europhobe, in 1983 for example?
The only “traitors” I see are those who despise democracy, those who appear to believe holding differing political views from your own is or should be a crime…
The title is wrong. It should read ‘The endless pessimism of the Prime Minister, her cabinet and the Civil Service’.
In the coming days the ERG needs to blitz the media with this message. I fear your blog, though important, is too tiny a voice.
Plus the wrong on almost everything (EU funded) BBC, Channel 4 and their tame “experts” with absurdly unbalanced propaganda.
@Nigl; One might as well shout into a vacuum as expect the UK MSM to echo the calls of the ERG!
The tiger has turned on those who feed and nurtured him back in the 1980s and early ’90s…
The problem is, the word ‘deal’. It conjures up in some people’s minds that a business arrangement, and nothing more, has somehow been negotiated and, if said ‘deal’ is not signed we will be harmed in some way. This is a naked deceit, as anyone who has read, either in part or all of the Withdrawal Agreement, and I have read some of it along with summaries knows. So how is it, a non-parliamentarian like myself, and even the CBI, can see what a bad document this is and those that get to vote on our future do not. Cleary these MP’s do not know what they are voting for !
The Withdrawal Agreement is a trap. It is a trap to keep the UK as closely aligned to the EU as possible. It is an agreement that suits the Civil Service as it maintains their power without responsibility and accountability. It suits useless and feckless MP’s and PM’s who would be shown for what they are without the cover of the EU.
There is a Cliff-edge, but it is not economic, it’s political and administrative and quite a few of the aforementioned know they will be made to stand on its edge.
Apart from saying that it would be a disaster to leave they never have a positive reason for staying in the EU.
Exactly. We constantly hear “people didn’t know what they were voting Leave for” – -but Remainers have never told us what they were voting Remain for either – Higher daily contributions? Absolutely NO control over ANY immigration ( all invited by Brussels to come to the UK ).
They are frightened because they know the referendum result was the death rattle of their failing neo-liberal economic experiment. They were so confident that the proles were too thick to realise what was causing them to compete against foreigners for their jobs, assuming that their factory had not been closed down and relocated to Eastern Europe in the first place. When the next great financial crisis comes along, I look forward to seeing a lot of poncey middle class remoaners immiserated down to the level of the people they currently hold in contempt.
Sir John brilliant entry but nobody in powers reading let alone listening..
By your numbers about 110 are on side and can understand the real situation. The rest are just dead wood neither use or ornament. All career politicians with little or no experience of life all keeping their heads down hoping they can survive until the next GE and then surface and be seen to wslk the talk in the hope they can keep yheir pension pot accumalatimg for another five years.
The behaviour of the the rogue five hundred highlights just how poor the standard is of our elected MPs. This is a big wake up call to the main parties to change your selection criteria drastically or die. If you asked them what was in the last manifesto they stood on they would struggle.
I was bought up to believe you have to vote partly to honour those who gave everything to enable us to be given that privalidge to determine our future and destiny. I can now see 520 very good reasons to break yje habit of a lifetime. It is not just brexit it is everything else that your visitors highlight on a daily basis. Westminster as we know it is finished unless it drags itself lout of thee time warp it is in and changes to be fit to serve the people in the 21st century.
No one has said we will block imports. The point is our exports. If we leave with no deal, the UK becomes a third country to the EU. All our goods need to be checked to ensure they comply with EU rules. Kent will be a lorry park. It will be catastrophe. Why do you find this so hard to understand? You have been told often enough, by sensible MPs and by trade experts and by business people
You are wrong. There have been frequent assertions by Continuity Remain that there will for some unexplained reason be a shortage of food and medicines, also that supply chains will be disrupted. All these fears imply some kind of blockade on imports.
99% of goods arriving in the UK & other EU countries are not inspected at the border, why would all UK goods suddenly be subject to such inspections? You make Sir John’s case – just repeating these groundless fears without evidence.
There are plenty of other third countries to the EU. Japan, Canada, for example don’t seem to have the problem you mention. No doubt you;d say “yes but Japan and Canada aren’t in line for a punishment beating”.
I don’t want to be part of an organisation which gives discriminatory punishment beatings to those who wish to leave it. That’s the difference.
All products are checked to meet customer requirements or they do not meet demand & don’t sell.
The EU currently hampers the majority of UK businesses that do not export, by applying EU rules to products that sell only within the UK.
Please explain why Kent wasn’t a “Lorry Park” before 1st January 1973.
Drivel, do you think all the container goods arriving in Rotterdam (or Harwich) from say China are individually checked at the port?
There are no queues of goods coming into UK or into Europe currently from non EU nations.
Why should that suddenly change?
Goods are not checked at borders, that is done before the goods travel.
Only a tiny percentage get pulled aside for checks by customs.
Felixstowe is one of the biggest container ports in the UK and goods arrive and are unloaded and checked in seconds.
Do you seriously imagine, TiC, that every individual piece of meat or machinery exported to the EU is going to be physically unwrapped by inspectors in Calais, Rotterdam or Bremerhaven?
TiC please can you go off and join the TIG so the Conservative party can be reclaimed and take former members of the SDP like Greg Clarke with you.
What utter rubbish. “Our goods will need to be checked to see if they comply with eu rules” .. where did you get that stone age approach to trade. Of course goods are to comply with the buyers standards .. that currently applies with eu trade and with world trade .. and it is not done at the border and never will be.
Checking imported goods which were previously acceptable just because of a change of political relationship is illegal under international law (WTO Rules).
@Tory in Cumbria; So how does China cope, how does the USA, both export into the EU. Yes a sample of the goods might be inspected (most likely in advance) to confirm that the product meets the CE regulations and carries such a mark legitimately.
The idea that a 70ft long container will be emptied of 1cm square widgets, all of which will be individually inspected, on their arrival in Rotterdam is laughable.
Well said, although it is a disgrace that your words ring true.
Those M.P.s have surely sat in Parliament too long for any good they may do.
Pessimistic but powerful. The best answer to their pessimism is reminders from their constituents that if they vote to delay or defy Brexit, come the election they’ll have something to be really pessimistic about. Get those emails in.
In passing, may I pay tribute to the courage of our host and other Brexit MPs. Their confidence in the face of the hysterical chorus of despair is inspirational. Their necks are on the block, and they know it.
It is pro-EU MPs that are pessimistic but Leave voters.
While Leave won a democratic vote, Remain political forces have conspired to destroy that mandate while Leave politicians have quietly capitulated thinking we hadn’t noticed their sly, surreptitious body-swerves
It’s very simple. Leave voters in the real world outside the world of grubby, seditious British politics know that both sets of politicians (Remain and Leave) will betray the vote of 2016. We know this to be true
The DUP were known as the king-makers. Well, the ERG could’ve been the king-makers and threatened to crush this government but they chose to place their career and party over democracy and country
Leave voters are tired of your talk. We wanted action, we’ve got verbosity.
May remains as PM which tells me all I need to know about the commitment of Tory Leave MPs to our democracy and our sovereignty
This PM will betray democracy and she will betray the UK and you Sir and your so called Leave colleagues are complicit in that process
Reply Mr Rees Mogg led an attempt to replace the PM but 110 Conservative Pro Leave MPs do not have a majority to displace her
It isn’t pro-EU MPs that are pessimistic but Leave voters.
There is a truth in there somewhere .. we are pessimistic that the establishment will even try to implement the democratic decision of the people made in 2016 to leave.
Leave voters were told they’d get a quick and easy deal with the EU, lots of lovely trade deals with the rest of the world, to pick and choose immigration policy and cash for the NHS. In the real world, where countries have to cut deals and make compromsies, this was never ever possible. Don’t get angry with “Remainers”. Get angry with the Leavers who told you fairy stories about life after Brexit
Reply Leavers have not been handling the negotiations
What a silly and rude post. We live in a Parliamentary democracy. Laws therefore require Acts of Parliament. Sir John and others who want a sensible result have to focus on bringing this about.
The saddest thing to me, is that although we ran the British Empire, and apparently with fewer civil servants than we need to run the UK now (feel free to correct me) we are not deemed to be able to run our own country.
We seem to have lost our confidence. Probably because, for many years, we have been told that we are not competent to manage our affairs without the help of the EU.
I know times have changed, but it seems that this country has changed beyond recognition, and not always for the better,
The British ran India with a smaller workforce than the New York City Dept of Sanitation currently employs. Let that sink in
But The RH Grieve Legion d’Honour is worried that the Irish may buy a full powered Henry in Northern Ireland and hoover their carpets too quickly.
Aspiration trumps fear.
The Remainers will not be persuaded from Project Fear. The Leavers don’t believe a word of it.
Rather than wasting thecmedia’s attention on arguing against Project Fear, we need to proclaim the benefits and opportunities of leaving even more loudly.
All very true. All they offer is a litany of despair. To counter this I will make my own small but tangible contribution to the March to Leave that is being organised towards the end of this month leading up to 29 March. I thought it a nice touch that the penultimate stage will finish in Beaconsfield, the Leave voting constituency of Mr Grieve MP. I will make sure I will be there to support the marchers.
On a similar theme, we had Layla Moran on Question Time last night, who quite rightly supports a Palestinian self-governing state (which I think is a righteous cause) but on the other hand wants the UK to be a non-self governing region of Europe where our laws are made by a foreign organisation. Sorry, but I don’t understand these two positions. The Palestinians are being horribly oppressed, but once Europe have their army, it’s only a matter of time before we are too!!
She has the same logic as Nicola Sturgeon who wants Scotland to be an Independent Country but yet wants to be a full member of the European Union. Sorry, again I don’t understand how you can have these two positions. Sir John, I share your frustration and confusions. May be for some the EU is a cult of some kind and the unthinking believers of the cult are blind to its dark intensions.
Pity you can’t do a proper TV debate to show the public what nonsense the remain argument is. Unfortunately the majority of the media is totally biased against Brexit and they control the narrative.
The trouble is that they do believe this stuff. And they’re not going to change their minds, just as we Leavers won’t. But those MPs have voted and they’re in the majority. That’s the hard fact of the matter. May has shown she will cave in to these MPs around no deal, so whatever the legal default, the politics has no taken over.
The sad fact is it’s this deal or softer. It should never have turned out this way. But it has and we have to grab the best brexit we can from where we are.
John, rather than implacably opposing this deal, if you promised to abstain in return for May’s resignation, there would at least be some hope of the next PM fixing this mess. As it stands, MPs simply won’t allow this brexit or no deal. So where does that leave us?
I don`t know how much visible chaos there will be, with the length of time we have all had there is no excuse for being unprepared but that is only a politicians point , ie a lie .
You can run with weight on your back; you can get pretty good at it, you are highly unlikely to come first however and, over time, Brexit will make us all lose.
We have competitors in countries who are not governed by the stupidest people in them and they will beat us again and again and again.
The evidence suggest otherwise. None of the fastest growing countries, nor even these days the most prosperous, are in the EU. Many non-EU countries have dynamic fast growing economies. If we follow the right policies – admittedly an important caveat – there is no reason the UK cannot be like them.
I think if you look around the world, you will find the stupidest people are running countries everywhere. If they are not stupid, they are corrupt. More likely both.
What you call ‘pessimism’ most observers – including those outside the UK, not just Remainers – call ‘realism’.
Leave told us (you told us) the German car industry would lobby hard to sell their vehicles to the UK, even at the expense of Single Market rules. I’m still waiting.
Leave told us the UK car manufacturing industry would not be damaged. It already is.
And we haven’t even left yet.
The car industry is in trouble everywhere.
Matthew,
I do not think it is realism, it is pessimism. In the recent appraisal of whether the UK was prepared for no deal two things stood out (1) the majority of companies had not prepared (2) the 15 year forecast.
(1) has occurred because the government did not set out to prepare for no deal, did not show optimistic leadership but has put almost all effort into a WA by a run down clock or thereafter. Realistic focus and less pessimistic waffle would get this done. (2) economy being 6 to 9% smaller than it otherwise would be in 15 years – this has been presented as a catastrophe but it represents slowing growth by 0.5% per year, some of which is due to lower population growth. To be clear this is noise compared with policy, e.g. increasing house build by 50000 a year produces this, on the supply side speeding up the rollout of HS2, earlier connection of Manchester and Leeds, the effect of the Corporate tax decrease – all of these would have sizeable effects. Even if one ignores the opportunities identified by Dr Redwood, the catastrophic economic effect isn’t one, and fiscal policy with supply side focus can readily cope. It is extreme pessimism to present a catastrophic picture, it is not realism. The catastrophe can only occur through not having prepared (why would firms prepare for no deal if the PM isn’t positive about it / rules it out – this is govt failure) and/or through economic narratives changing expectations (BoE, Treasury).
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1093996/brexit-news-latest-jeremy-corbyn-labour-2nd-referendum-theresa-may-eu-negotiation
These champagne socialist will be toast at the next GE especially up north, all these bloody nose in troughs care about is themselves, they might think they’ve got the support of the country but they are seriously delusional the only following they have is the gullible snowflake society of the London bubble, so come on Mrs May call a GE after we leave the Eu hopefully in March 29th so that the public can consign these and other Eu loving muppets to the dustbin and fill Westminster with true British patriots
The whole EEC/EU concept is, I believe, a comfort blanket to ardent Remainers. Gradually handing over responsibility for our lives, first to national government, then to a higher authority, is a kind of regression to childhood.
When one works in the political world, whether as an elected representative or an active supporter, how often does one hear the phrase from members of the public: “someone should do something about it…”
Perhaps Leavers tend to be the kind of people who believe in their own ability to “do something about it”, as far as possible?
“ask not what your country can do for you–ask what you can do for your country” – JFK
Brainwashing probably.
How long have schools been teaching distorted left-wing “history” in schools? “Teachers” pushing the mythology of European unity being inevitable.
I meet people like the Remain MPs. For them politics has taken on a sort of religious morality. They repeat the mantra of “ Brexit uncertainty” and “ Falling off a cliff” like a well-learned prayer and their beliefs brook no argument.
This is why it is so dangerous for govts to undermine religion and then to destroy freedom of speech.
New intolerant “religions” take the place of the old and “dissenters” are villified. We know from real history where that can lead.
And none of it is about morality or fairness or fluffy pink bunnies.
It is all about power and money.
* how long have they been teaching distorted left-wing “history” in schools?
Its got nothing to do with pessimism. Remainers listen to the evidence, and do not believe those who have previously lied to us by saying how easy brexit would be because we hold most of the cards.
The problem is no leaver can prove with fact based evidence that it wont be catastrophic.
You just say it wont, but are unable to present a clear solution as to how it wont. Which it wont be of course for the super rich who have paid for it and will profit from the turmoil.
The rest of us are expected to just believe and ignore the evidence.
It’s the same with climate change. There is a definite correlation with those who deny the impact of leaving with no deal and those who deny climate change is nothing to do with mankind doubling the level of CO2 in the atmosphere since the industrial revolution.
What kind of ‘remain’ did the ‘remainers’ vote for? Ever closer union? Loss of our armed forces? Loss of our seat on the UN security council? Replacement of the pound and locked into EU fiscal policy? Driving on the right?
Perhaps remainers didn’t know all the ‘facts’ or were ‘too stupid’ to make the decision?
All products are checked to meet customer requirements or they do not meet demand & don’t sell.
The EU currently hampers the majority of UK businesses that do not export, by applying EU rules to products that sell only within the UK.
Good summary. It is quite extraordinary how assertions that WTO Brexit will be “a catastrophe” are never followed with so much as a single follow up question as to why.
I trust very few MPs wouldn’t it be great it they could only serve 2 terms after that get a job in the real world. Corbyn 45 years in politics hasn’t a clue of life in the real world.
So just as blair infiltrated our schools and places of learning to indoctrinate everyone as snowflakes, so that has also happened to those that sit in the one place we expect better values of – Those we imagined could think for themselves.
We have Propaganda to blame, and unless we find a way to counteract the poison from the establishment controlled media, then we will not get through to the MP’s who are just too brainwashed to understand the truth. How do you wake up the affected?
How about a billboard campaign to tell MP’s that their jobs and cushy lifestyle hang in the balance…..!
None of this is good enough, JR. I must now seriously consider whether there is anything more I could possibly ever do to make even the slightest contribution to freeing us from our present domination by the EU. In fact looking at this vote on Wednesday:
http://bit.ly/2EnDRWy
when 288 MPs in effect expressed their willingness for the UK to be held prisoner by the EU at its pleasure, forever, contrary to the safeguard deliberately inserted into Article 50 TEU*, and only 36 more, 324, voted against that, then I can’t help feeling that we are now very close to the end game when a majority of MPs will finally come out and openly vote to ignore the referendum result.
“Amendment proposed: (k), in line 1, leave out from “House” to end and add—
“is determined not to leave the European Union without a withdrawal agreement and future framework under any circumstances, and regardless of any exit date.”—(Ian Blackford.)
Question put, That the amendment be made.”
“Ayes: 288 Noes: 324”
* https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX%3A12012M050
“3. The Treaties shall cease to apply to the State in question from the date of entry into force of the withdrawal agreement or, failing that, two years after the notification referred to in paragraph 2 … ”
These 288 MPs would prefer the first paragraph of Article 50 to be changed from:
“Any Member State may decide to withdraw from the Union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements.”
to:
“No Member State may withdraw from the Union without the agreement of the Union.”
That is the position we have now reached, thanks to the treachery of Theresa May and her ilk in government and the folly of Tory Brexiteers who keep proposing patently unrealistic solutions to the legal and practical problems of withdrawal.