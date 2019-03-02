Getting the economy growing faster

Too much navel gazing about Brexit is crowding out time and space to discuss how we should respond to the worldwide slowdown in growth, to the recession in parts of the European continent, and to the need for policy change here to stimulate more enterprise, jobs and higher living standards.
In the USA, UK, Euro area and China the Central Banks have been tightening. Money and credit growth slowed markedly in 2018 especially in the UK. The US had rate rises and reduced Quantitative easing, but there was a big offset with the large tax cuts the President put through the Congress. Money growth fell off late last year. This year the Fed has reduced its QE cancellation rate and signalled a softer approach, leading to some rebound in money growth and a big rally in share markets from relief.
In the UK we had two rate rises, the cancellation of special loan facilities for the commercial banks, no more QE and tough guidance on consumer credit, on top end mortgages and car loans. Money growth halved. UK tax policy has been hostile to property and to cars, with big hikes in Stamp Duties on numerous transactions, and in Vehicle Excise Duty deterring purchases of new vehicles. UK fiscal policy has also tightened considerably, and this year there was an additional substantial further tightening from an unplanned extra cut in the deficit.
In China a doubling of car purchase tax to 10% and a credit squeeze brought down their car market and added to the slowdown induced by tougher money policies. In the Eurozone they ended Quantitative easing , continued to battle under reserved banks and hit the car industry with new emissions regulations. The gilet jaune protests damaged French sales and growth. Italy moved into recession. Germany had a fall in GDP in Q3 with no growth in Q4.
In such conditions with slowdown in our major trading partners around the world the UK should be taking sensible measures to promote expansion. Inflation is below target and unlikely to become a problem any time soon. The government should cut Stamp Duties. The present rates are reducing the revenues and have caused quite a shortfall compared to Treasury and OBR forecasts. The government should take VED back to pre 2017 budget levels to reduce the tax on buying a new car. Business rates on the High Street should be cut to help retailers. VAT should be removed from green products and domestic fuel, helping keep inflation down. The Bank of England should announce new good value loan facilities for commercial banks wanting to on lend for new business and growth. It should remove its special strictures against car loans as there is no evidence of credit danger threatening the system. It should state, as the Fed has now done, that it will be patient before any rate rise, and will want to see evidence of faster economic growth and a decisive upturn in money growth before a rate rise. This should all happen whatever we do on Brexit.
Let us assume we leave on 29 March without signing the Withdrawal Agreement which is what will happen unless Parliament legislates to delay or stop Brexit or legislates some Withdrawal Treaty. The government should then hold a budget in early April to spend the money we will be saving from end March on our net budget contributions. It could spend an additional £12 bn next year on better public services and tax cuts without increasing the deficit. Given the substantial tightening and the low level of the planned deficit I would go further and spend £20bn or half the budgeted £39bn cost of the Withdrawal Agreement in the first year. That would provide a welcome 1% boost to the economy. Our schools, social care and public security budgets all need more, whilst selective tax cuts could boost home buying, cars, green products and the High Street if we cut VED, Stamp Duty, Business rates and VAT. Some of these tax cuts would yield more revenues as they are currently stifling business.
I do appreciate your relentless positive approach, but perhaps, as in your last para, you anticipate leaving without the WA capitulation, your wishful thinking needs help. May I offer a near term and urgent action plan.
Over the last few months we’ve seen some European nations, and occasionally the EU, enter into ‘specific facilitation’ agreements with us that will endure come what may, to address particular issues that these countries alone, or the EU also, WANT to maintain with us. Will you energise the ERG to list, explain, and publicise these facilitation agreements, particularly for those MP’s in the HoC to review and hopefully understand why leaving on WTO terms is no ‘cliff-edge’ and the WA is a May BRINO plan that should be binned forthwith.
Reply Will talk to ERG about thar
Weak assurances about the backstop does not make the rest of the worst than remain BRINO Withdrawal Agreement good. It must be voted down
Obviously not everybody follows these things closely and would not be aware how bad the Withdrawal Agreement is. If MPs dared to delay or reverse Brexit the public would have a clear view of the betrayal. Even in that scenario we could still leave the EU as voted for. We could not do that with the Withdrawal Agreement.
A clean break, enabling our regainment of freedom to act in our best interests, is superior to recurring entanglement.
JR, your last paragraph needs clarification. We read your govt has already written a statutory instrument to pay the EU vast amounts even if we left without a deal. Therefore what you say is in doubt to say the least. Similarly, we in May’s servitude plan the UK will pay/ give away to the EU tens of billions under different headings her thoroughly dishonest Kitkat policy. Also what has May agreed to be on the hook for under EIB liabilities?
George Eustice is of course right in his article today. The traitors last week put the EU in a formidable position to take the UK to the cleaners. How much do,these politico,traitors think it will cost. For a delay or extension? Moreover this will impact for any future trade relationship. May has caved in on every single issue. She has got absolutely nothing of value for,our country over the past three years. This is collusion not negotiation. No right minded person could,accept the sefitude plan let alone put it before parliament three times with a record defeat each time claiming to change it and in fact did nothing of substance. There is no trust in May.
Tory associations need to withdraw all support for those traitor MPs who have acted against them, their party and their country. These MPs want them to work to get them elected but had and have no intention to support the campaigns they were elected on or raise funds to get them elected on false grounds. In any other walk of life it would be fraud! They must surely realise not to do so means there will not be. A party or a small rump of a party that is unelectable.
We read Gyimah’s association have woke up to the different stories he has been saying and writing. Good for them.
@Stephen Priest; “Even in that scenario we could still leave the EU as voted for.”
Prey do tell us what that was? With 28 different Leave manifestos and groups, ranging from the political hard left to the political hard right, from wanting a WTO exit to converting our membership to that of a EEA member, no one really knows why 17.4m odd people cast their vote as they did, sure they all wanted to Leave the “European Union” but then Norway is not a member of the EU….
“We could not do that with the Withdrawal Agreement.”
Unfortunately, both legally and democratically, yes we can. 🙁
Not having the guts to hold a second, clarifying, referendum that asked the How and When questions is coming back to bite some Brexiteers…
It’s far too late for that now, and if we said that we were just up and leaving without any agreement at all about anything at all, and without paying in any more, then the EU could quite reasonably refuse to talk about trade facilitation or anything else and lay the blame for the ensuing legal and practical chaos on us. And of course our own Prime Minister would take the side of the EU on that, just as she has almost always taken the side of the EU on everything else up to now.
I note Elwood advocating against govt policy to stop no deal ad what he voted for in the Withdrawal Act. Where is his credibility? What position does he think this would put the UK in for any discussion? Why has he not been sacked and dumped by his association? He has betrayed manifesto, supporters and country. Elected on false grounds like all the others trying to get no deal off the table.
Good to Spelman having a vote of no confidence vote. She was not straight with her electors or,assocaition. If she had any honour she would have resigned during the expense scandal when charging for her nanny on expenses. etc ed
Good points. Regrettably we have in place a government that is low on coherent thought or a clear sense of purpose. Nothing much will change unless and until there is a change at the top. Whether that change will be for the better or the worse will depend on who succeeds May.
Well said, Peter. And thank you Sir John.
Indeed and a simple list where the current agreement means we are open endedly tied to EU rules and policy and financial contributions. The analysis I have seen is far too wordy.
Publish it and if someone will fund it, also take out page ‘advertorials’ in the newspapers under ‘leave doesn’t mean leave’
More than any time in recent history we need a strong leader and government alas we don’t have one. Latest snub the Irish impounding one of our fishing vessels when we leave I hope we change Irish lorries heavily for traveling on our roads on their way to Europe.
But the problem is not that our leader lacks strength, the problem is that she is on the other side using her personal strength and our public resources against us.
Too late about the £39bn, and possibly more, the government and your leader have agreed to give the EU that money regardless.
Let us not spend the money. Let us have tax cuts instead ?
I am more concerned about the robbing bar stewards in government (it does not make a difference which party) turfing carers out of fairly modest homes in order to pay their scandalous, menacing tax demands (inheritance tax scam).
We don’t need higher government spending. Government spending is already far too high. What is needed is radically lower government spending, and for the money saved to be handed back to the taxpayers. Taxpayers are able to spend their money in ways that suit them in infinitely better ways than can politicians. Our trust should reside more in the common sense of the people and less in the altruism of politicians.
Indeed let people spend their own money on things they actually want. It is far more efficient that way.
Half the money the government spends (at least) is wasted, spent on things the public did not want anyway or worse still spend doing positive harm. Much is spend on government propaganda, greencrap subsidies, augmenting the feckless, blatant corruption, HS2, importing absurd Biofuels or trying to buy votes. (Gordon Brown’s idiotic baby bonds as a totally outrageous example).
Though I am looking forward to my daughters’s 18th birthday parties that the tax payer will have kindly funded.
Indeed tax rates are so absurdly high in some areas (stamps duty and capital gains in particular) that they would raise more if cut and encourage more useful activity. Lots of other win, win areas to cut red tape and simplify taxation (effectively secondry taxes on top of tax that does not even raise money.
The ‘making tax digital’ regulations alone has forced me to buy new accounting software, use staff time and have additional training for three companies. This will cost me about £1000 PA thus reducing my profits and corporation tax with no benefit to anyone (other than accounting software companies). Then there is the absurdly misdirected gross over regulation of bank lending which is killing some perfectly sound business activity for no reason. The taxation of profits (that have not even been made) on landlords and thus passes on to tenants in higher rents and lack of supply is particularly idiotic.
A massive bonfire of red tape, abolishion of the greencrap expensive agenda, relaxation of planning, employment and other laws would be another massive boost. Replacement of the visionless, disingenuous, remainer socialist May and her tax to death Chancellor with competent who will not give us Communist Corbyn would be yet another huge boost to confidence.
Replacement with a PM who did not endlessly go on about “building on EU workers rights”. These ‘rights’ cut productivity, mean you cannot easily fire incompetent or inefficient staff (your children’s teachers or your surgeon perhaps) or perhaps the person you have to work with and cover for.
In most cases workers rights destroy the availability of job, damage productivity, lowers overall wages and damages the economy. They are effectively another tax and impediment in the way of business efficiency and job creation. They create loads of unproductive legal, management time and other such pointless activity killing productivity. The best workers right by far is the right to leave for a better job if you do not like where you are lots of good available alternative jobs.
Much talk on the BBC about food standards US or UK or EU and chlorinated chicken. Yet few british people seem to have any problem going to the US and eating their foods. The solution is simple label food as USA, UK, EU or other satifactory standards and let the customers choose. “Simples” as Theresa May might say, were she were not such a government knows best dope.
That is real democracy freedom and choice. We need the same in education, health care, housing ……. get the state and government out of the way as far as possible.
The biggest danger of food in the USA last time I was there a couple of years back was surely the absurdly huge portion sizes.
We know that we will not leave on March 29 without a deal because MPs will not allow it.
We also know that most of the ERG and DUP will end up backing Mrs May’s deal.
So, however much you all whine on here, Mrs May’s deal is Brexit.
That is what Brexit means. Not the fantasy side of a bus Brexit. Reality Brexit. Rubbish isn’t it?
Anyway the Tory party’s only policy is to knowingly harm the economy to a greater extent than any governing party in history – I wouldn’t worry too much about figuring out the problems of economic growth. The main one is Brexit – which you all staggeringly still think is a good idea.
It’s like you are advocating blowing out a candle to help when you have doused you house in petrol and deliberately set it alight.
@Andy; You are either trolling again or you really do not have a first clue.
Many Brexiteers, perhaps even the ERG, would prefer to cancel Brexit (our A50 letter), remain in on our current terms (as the ECJ has confirmed we can), than accept the WA -with or without the backstop- if it was a straight choice between not leaving or accepting the WA (that leaves the UK a vessel state, having to obey laws that it has no voice or vote on).
Without a second referendum.
Let it be recorded that there is significant (and on at least one day, majority) dissent in the EU. Not just here but in all EU countries.
In a healthy democracy that sort of thing is acknowledged and treated with some respect. Especially when it takes place in one of the (now officially) least racist countries in the EU.
Why are federalists so determined that it must be The People’s idea to remain.
Just defy us.
I can tell you. A second referendum with a 52:48% for Remain (highly likely) would make things ten times worse than straight forward defiance.
This is not The People’s Vote they are asking for – it is Operation Make The People Think Cancelling Brexit Was Their Idea.
It stinks.
It has Blair’s fingerprints all over it.
I don’t want any more money to go into the public services until there is a root and branch review of potential efficiency savings from using the I.O.T etc and then a business case and plan to show specific and time bound pay back, plus again time bound equalisation of public sector pensions with the private sector.
You are absolutely right Sir John but unfortunately for the UK we have staunch remainer Hammond in charge of our finances and he is total focused on hoarding as much as he can to pay the EU while we try to free ourselves from that bankrupt organisation. We don’t need the May Brino and should get out on the 29th if we are to get through this world downturn with the least amount of damage to our economy
You can waffle all you like but trade, fiscal, social and energy policy not to mention defence,procurement and security will be controlled from Brussels.
May and the MPs will see to that.
JR’s piece made constructive suggestions.
In contrast, ‘not to mention defence,procurement and security’ might seem like waffle when mentioned.
Improving productivity is the key that opens the door to sustainable economic growth. Extracting the maximum value from our limited resources is the only method to achieve sustainable improvements.
The idea that spending even more capital on public sector projects feeds into economic growth is a misnomer. It’s a classic political deception and constitutes political spending ie spending by the political class to achieve a political outcome. That’s inflationary not wealth creation and politicians know it. It’s also double-counting
Less government, less political interference always leads to better productivity in a developed economy
If Marxist Labour achieve power British productivity will be utterly crushed as all areas of the economy come under intense political and union control. Investment flows will fall off a cliff. The UK will sink
If we dispense with the current socialist PM backed by her party in the Commons and install a small state, free-market leader and hopefully PM then the Tories will be able to take full advantage of Brexit and all that this affords. Flexibility of the private capital space is essential to this.
Why do I feel like I and my family are living in a social experiment? It is me or is it others?
We have an Uber New Labour government in power. The State’s become all directing. I can see it on my television. TV companies and advertisers being directed to use people that tick all the boxes of identity politics
The UK is lost, directionless and rudderless. We have a zealous liberal left acolyte as PM and her social policy is driven entirely by crazy PC and identity politics agenda.
I’m afraid unless we have a true Brexit we are hamstrung in every quarter. We can do nothing whatsoever – ‘Britain’s will always be slaves’ – do whatever is necessary to stop May in her tracks. Bring down PARLIAMENT. All Leave MPs to resign en mass. That will encourage th fence sitters too.
You can’t leave the ‘Leave’ goal to Farage exclusively again! He cannot provide a viable alternative, and we need one!
I thought the plan was just to swamp us with immigration and grow the economy by having a compliant low cost workforce.
If May and her dummies pass the WA this country is finished as an independent entity. The EU is a Teutonic, Napoleonic enterprise where we do not fit and have spent centuries fighting against. The common sense of the British have given the UK one last chance to regain our heritage, very sadly the majority in Parliament probably have lost their marbles, the end game is nigh.
I would put employer’s NI up there as a priority for tax cuts, rather than VAT and stamp duty.
Businesses should be encouraged to employ, rather than having their efforts taxed as if employment was some kind of social evil that needs to be discouraged.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Scrap the £100 billion+ white elephant that is HS2 and divert the money to improvements to local road and rail networks in order to get Britain moving – particularly where there are known problems.
Scrap the BBC. That is a circa £4 billion boost to the economy by way of £150 for every TV licence taxpayer in the UK to spend how they choose. As the BBC is confident that it provides first-class programming it will become a subscription service for those who wish it to continue. The courts will no longer be full of licence fee dodgers and will be able to concentrate on real offenders.
Scrap the relentless pessimist who inhabits N0.11 Downing Street. That should provide a probably huge but possibly unquantifiable boost to the UK economy.
Excellent proposals. Much too sensible for the present government I fear…
This morning on the Sky press review one of the guests, a normally intelligent and in fact scientifically trained woman, referred to US-style chlorine-washed chicken as “bleached” and described it as “poisonous”.
Of course the media unit in Michael Gove’s DEFRA department will be straight on to this blatant falsehood with a correction, NOT, or perhaps it will be the rapid rebuttal team in Stephen Barclay’s Brexit department which reacts, NOT, or maybe even Liam Fox will be concerned that trade relations with the US will not be helped by such misconceptions and insist on the government putting it right, NOT; just as the convinced Tory Brexiteer David Davis always had a section of his people constantly watching out for anti-Brexit lies being spread around and ready to instantly quash them, NOT.
This is from August 2017:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/08/05/the-importance-of-property-to-a-democracy/#comment-882760
“Off-topic, JR, I’ve finally come to the end of my patience with David Davis and his now massive department and so I’ve have just send this email to the so-called “media unit”, copied to him and to the “correspondence unit” in the Cabinet Office:
“Day after day, week after week, I see pro-EU, anti-Brexit propaganda flooding into the mass media, but I never see any response from you lot … ”
This is one reason why having won the referendum we have so comprehensively lost the subsequent propaganda war, because Theresa May and her pro-EU friends and allies have made sure that anti-Brexit lies are never effectively rebutted, if there is any response at all, and in fact have been responsible for originating and spreading many of them.
We surely are going to see little or no change to our financial planning while the current Chancellor is in number 11. He follows the EU line on all things, no matter what the consequiences…
There are many things he should have done by now, least of which is to give us a tax system fit for purpose. Time we had a vote of no-confidence in his handling of our economy, but that may have to wait until the next GE.
Our problems remain until he is gone – with a risk of ever more oppressive taxation, a lack of real growth, and limited confidence in the UK – Oh for a real Tory government
A young man has been suspended from the University of Central Lancashire for expressing unfashionable opinions. He is now trying to Crowdfund a Judicial Review to salvage his career
This increasingly Orwellian society seems to be benefiting the legal profession which is well represented in Parliament, and it’s happening on your watch.
Bailouts are on the way, money printing and QE forever, no worries.
More headbanger stuff- already spending 39B which we don’t currently have unless we borrow. Why not borrow it and divide it out amongst 65 million as a brexit bonun to one and all.
Loosen the purse strings to all irrespective of the damaging consequences of a society already consumed with credit, debt, mental illnesses and sleepless nights, mind boggling stuff that could only come from a backbencher with little to lose and looking for notice- great stuff
How I agree with your contribution today. Unfortunately getting any positive message past Hammond and May is highly unlikely. No positive plans will be forthcoming in order to get May’s rotten ‘deal’ approved, with or without Cox’s codpiece!
Until that duo are replaced, nothing positive can happen, and then it may be too late, with the EU firmly back in control of our country.
Politician speaking. Sir John may think it will help the Tory party by splurgjng £20 BILLION in one year but it is madness. It will disappear into the public expenditure black hole and no-one will notice. Complaints will continue, service will not improve as the mindset of those spending it will not change, even more money will be available to waste.Shows how much our host’s politics have moved to the Left to follow his disastrous leader.
Reply Its tax cuts as well as spending increases.
To save the UK from the duopolistic arrogance of the Tory-Labour agreement, voters must withdraw their support from both parties
We can only hope that in the not too distant future a new party emerges that embraces truth, morality, principle and the depoliticisation of our nation and crush the liberal left authoritarianism of both vile parties
John and his fellow Conservatives must take great pride in belonging to a party that is openly liberal left and socialist. How do these Tory MPs sleep at night knowing they belong that doesn’t represent their true beliefs? Or are we being deceived?
SIR JR
Are you sure that the saving of £ 39 billion if we do not sign the WA, is actually going to turn into a real saving that we can walk away from?
Otherwise a good summary
What I cannot fathom is how Remainers such as Andy reconcile their greenism with their determination to have continual EU economic growth (?)
Stuff the country with several hundred thousand people every year – ambitious to consume more than they could before they arrived.
Threaten us that leaving the EU might mean we can’t get a new car or fridge every three years.
Brexit could be very environmentally friendly if what Andy says is true – so what’s not to like ?
A concern is that the UK will have been shackled by understandings or worse with the Evil Empire that prevents it from taking all manner of prospectively helpful economic measures, like cutting corporation tax rates (as hinted at by W. Schäuble when he was German finance minister).