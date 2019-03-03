Why a second referendum would be a disaster

Labour has adopted its new policy with all the enthusiasm of a group of naughty children deciding how to tell their parents of their misconduct because they have been rumbled. They successfully kept opposing the government on Brexit without having a clear position of their own. They implied this was somehow compatible with fighting the 2017 election on a pro Leave ticket. Under pressure they opted for the idea that it needed a General election to resolve matters, which served their own interests and kept them united for a bit. Once they lost a vote of no confidence the internal arguments forced a change of line.
I am spending time on their views because their votes matter in the Commons in the next few weeks. They have said only the public can now decide because Parliament is unable to. This ignores the fact that Parliament despite their opposition has passed the EU Withdrawal Act which means we leave on 29 March without a deal unless Parliament changes its mind and repeals or amends the legislation. Labour’s proposed second referendum clearly cannot happen before we leave, so it implies they now want to delay our exit and wish to amend or repeal the legislation about our departure.
It also implies that they expect the EU to acquiesce in a delay to allow a referendum to take place. It would take most of the rest of this year to legislate for a referendum if Parliament was willing and then to hold the vote. It would require the consent of all 27 member states to the delay. If they wanted to change the terms of our membership or relationship that would need further UK legislation. If the EU were happy for us to continue our current membership then we would need to field candidates in the European elections, which no-one has proposed in any motion before the Commons.
If an opposition party wishes to show it is ready for government and wants to propose positive policies then it has to draft the relevant documents and propose the necessary motions. The absence of a Labour motion to fight the European elections brings their wish to delay into some doubt. The absence of draft legislation to handle the delay period with the EU also shows some sloppiness or hesitation. Even more surprising is their inability to tell us what question they would want the referendum to ask.
Mr Starmer seems to want a referendum for Remain voters. It would ask do you want to remain or to accept Mrs May’s Agreement. There would be no option for the 17.4 m who want to Leave, as most of us do not see the Withdrawal Agreement as being any kind of Leave. Some Leave voters willing to compromise might accept a vote on would you like to leave without a deal or accept Mrs May’s deal? This is unlikely to assuage Remain campaigners for a second referendum. Some now say they want a three way, asking between No deal, the Withdrawal Agreement and Remain.
This three way has two fundamental objections. The first is it is primarily a re run of the first referendum, so what is the point of it? People are likely to say the same again, with more probably voting to leave out of anger with the political classes for failing to do as promised the first time. The second objection is the winning answer might only get 34% of the vote, with almost two thirds of the country unhappy with the outcome. That would be more divisive than the first referendum.
Some in Labour want to put their different approach to Brexit negotiations on the ballot paper as an option. This is itself a bit vague but probably entails membership of the customs union with some kind of shadowing of the single market and acceptance of EU views on movement of people and citizens rights. There seem to be different versions of whether Labour accepts or wants to end freedom of movement, and whether they want us in effect under the ECJ for many of our laws to stay compliant with the single market. There would need to a written down detailed version of this to be able to ask people about it. More importantly it would need the EU to sign off in principle that they would agree to it, as otherwise we would be voting on a nonsense which was not negotiable.
I think it unlikely there will be a Commons majority for a second referendum. It is a spectacularly bad idea, guaranteed to split the country more, frustrate good government for longer and undermine the UK’s stature and reputation abroad. Leave voters do not want a second referendum and see no need for one. Were a second referendum to give a different answer why would that answer be better than the answer properly given to the first one?
How can anyone (as Starmer, Thornbury and other have) seriously suggest a second referendum with a choice between remain or May appalling (remain while pretending not to) deal. It would be hugely decisive and a massive affront to voters.
Sir Graham Brady may it seems now accept May’s appalling deal with a backstop fudge but he should not do so.
As Dan Hannan puts it today:- “No self-respecting country would accept this deal. MPs must vote it down”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/03/02/no-self-respecting-country-would-accept-deal-mps-must-vote/
The most pressing need is still to vote down May’s Withdrawal Agreement. There are worrying reports that some Leave MPs are softening their view about it.
Delays and a further referendum can be addressed after the Wihdrawal Agreement fails to get through Parliament.
Tony Abbot writes another good article in the Spectaror about the UK leaving the EU. Like Lords King and Lawson he too realised that the EU would never tie a good to leave it would be against the EU project and an incentive for others to leave.
Dullard May ought to have known that. Australia is not in a customs union or single market with the EU yet trades with it! Elwood ought to take note and read the article it might educate him to realise what an idiot he currently sounds like.
Those traitor MPs trying thwart Brexit are seen and will be seen formwhat they are. What is baffling me is where do themTory party think the 17.4 millions people will vote and why would anyone be stupid enough to campaign or raise funds for such liars?
We read May supports Gyimah and Lewis still says no one will be deselected. Therefore we assume this behaviour by Rudd and co is with the support of May.
I urge all Tory associations to withdraw support. Your Parliamentary party holds your views in contempt and have no regard for it whatsoever. You are only there to raise funds, deliver leaflets ad deliver a false message to get them elected. Otherwise you are not wanted nor are your views. As Cameron said you are the Turnip Taliban or swivel eyed loons.
Gyimah was one of a selected group of prospective candidates offered to his constituency – part of Cameron’s drive to ‘improve’ the party’s image. Gyimah’s business acumen is not all it was cracked up to be, apart from any current misgivings around Brexit etc.
I voted to leave. I did not vote for a deal. I voted in the knowledge that a future trading relationship would need to be agreed starting from the default WTO terms. The HoC voted to leave. It rejected the WA. The chances of altering it are low to non existent, not least because that would require the other party (EU Commission, EU Parliament and 27 member states) to agree. That other party would also have to agree any new initiative proposed by Labour, other Remainer advocates or the May government. The only practical way forward is to leave with no deal and to do what should have been done at the outset – negotiate a trading relationship.
Dan Hannan is right. Better a good deal in 2020 ( or even later if need be) than a bad one in 2019. Having us trapped for ever in the CU and thereby unable to run an independent trade policy negates most of the point of Brexit.
On the last two occasions this Capitulation Agreement was brought to the House of Commons, we were assured that the Brexiteer MPs would fall in with Mrs May’s treason. The dramatic, unprecedented results on both those occasions, which didn’t just ensue from Brexiteers reading the DWA, told us otherwise. No-one manufacturing the news apologised for misleading us. Let us hope and pray nothing has changed.
Dear Rose–What would be good is for the atrocious, hardly believable, Withdrawal (non) Deal to be thrown out by a majority even greater than last time…..and this ineffective, uninspiring apology of a prime minister with it. How long would it then be before the EU decided it would be a good idea to start on agreeing a win-win Trade Deal?
Mogg is softening his stance, which is a worry.
Nigel Farage claims that some Leave Conservative MPs are now caving in and putting Conservative party unity before country.
So do not assume the Withdrawal Agreement will automatically be rejected. There still needs to be massive pressure to ensure Leave MPs do the right thing.
May had long planned to use delay and fear tactics to get her capitulation deal through Parliament.
I don’t agree it would be an affront to voters. I just don’t think it would achieve anything.
I don’t think the first referendum was decisive. Indeed, it seems to have split the country down the middle.
Having another referendum, whoever wins, is probably going to be equally divisive and equally close.
We can keep having referendums with not a cigarette paper to separate either side, but it won’t solve the fundamental splits which are dividing this great country. It makes me very sad.
I think everybody lost in the referendum and you can’t put the genie back in the bottle now.
I don’t think it’s split the country down the middle. I do think it’s split The People from the Remain establishment though, a very different thing.
I’m not quite clear how that is different.
I believe the vote was darn close to 50:50.
Seems down the middle to me.
Also I am a househusband. I voted Remain. Would that make one of the Remain establishment then?
Nigel Lawson, ex-chancellor, voted leave. So he isn’t a member of the establishment then.
Moreover, as leave won, I believe the Brexiteers are now the establishment anyway.
Tell us, Merlin – how would you be feeling if the vote had been ”darn close” but in favour of remain? I’d like to bet your view would be very different now.
You would have won! Why should anyone ask you to vote again?
It strikes me again and again that remain voters are blinkered hypocrites.
Pots and kettles. It is your government trying to impose a shoddy agreement or now we read, force a delay. It is only the ERG plus a few like Kate Hoey who are acting honourably
Exactly. I just hope the ERG don’t cave in and vote for Mays atrocious surrender documents as the media seem to think.
Reply I have not changed my view on the Agreement
You may not have but the other spineless bunch may have.
Destruction of the parties is the only solution starting with the council elections.
The ERG will nearly all vote for Mrs May’s humiliating deal.
It is Brexit. Reality Brexit.
The ERG will own the blame.
Reply to reply
I do not claim to speak for all, but I think it is fair to say that we all know that. I am also not given over to sycophancy, as you well know, but I would much rather you be our PM that the current incumbent. Someone we can trust is sorely need right now.
Pleased to hear it John. Just hope the rest of the Brexiteers stick to their guns also. They are our only hope of seeing May’s humiliating Brino consigned to the dustbin and demanding a true Brexit.
Sir John I hope you are not the only one to stand firm! Others I am lobbying are on the brink of surrender!
Good for you, it is just appalling even without the backstop. It preventd negotiation from a positiion of strenght. It is a sraight jacket.
The Government & Parliament have run out of time for any meaning full agreements with Brussels. Fortunately The European Withdrawl Act was voted through along with Article 50.MP’s should have worked out what they wanted before they voted.
The sensible action should now be directed at leaving on the 29th with our heads held high.We will be cashing in and grabbing every opportunity to prosper. We are leaving a rotting corpse. We are putting back The Great in Great Britain.
The first thing to do is vote down the Withdrawal Agreement. Please make sure your Leave and Remain colleagues in Parliament know how bad this agreement is and don’t cave into some feeble assurances from Barnier.
The Withdrawal Agreement is far worse than both the choices in the 2016 Referendum: Leave and Remain.
Very true. This may of course be deliberate, as part of the process of forcing us to change our minds. So badly and dishonestly has the leaving process been handled that no trick, however low, seems beneath HMG.
Calling another referendum is a lengthy process in which the Electoral Commission has the task of ruling on the question.This is the body of high and austere impartiality which is our final guarantor of fair votes. Yes, the very body whose impartiality over Brexit is already in tatters.
However, the last time a referendum was called government received the most terrible shock, from which it is still reeling. Is it seriously imaginable that another will be held unless the result is certain in advance? Wouldn’t that be just crazy?
The Withdrawal Agreement is Brexit. Most of the ERG members will vote for it. They have figured out it is the best Brexit they can get.
You need to figure out that the people that sold you this dung are the ones responsible – and not the people who have tried to polish it to make it more palatable for you to swallow. Which you will have to.
Congratulations, by the way, on voting to make our country worse.
Governing ourselves is worse?
Not to the USA, Ireland, India, the African countries, the East European countries, the countries of the former USSR, all of which sought and achieved self government and independence from what was seen as an oppressive ruling foreign nation.
We do govern ourselves.
MPs make decisions on schools. Hospitals. Housing. Transport. Policing. Defence. You will notice all of these things are not going well right now because MPs are collectively not very good at their jobs at running our country.
In contrast shared EU rules facilitate frictionless trade. Regulations on things like televisions make trade easier and make the goods you buy cheaper. They ensure the highest possible standards for foods and agriculture products – and put responsibility on manufacturers and producers for improving the standards and efficiency of their products.
If you think flooding our country with Frankenstein foods and cheap tat will make your life better then go for it. I can guarantee it will not make your life better. But Brexit will make your schools and hospitals worse.
Andy, you still don’t get it. It’s not all just about trade, it’s about sovereignty. We simply want to run our own country again, what is so difficult to grasp about that. We did it for hundreds of years. We want to be able to vote for and remove the people who pass our laws, and for the laws to be interpreted and enforced by our own courts. Only a small percentage of our companies export to the EU. EU companies export much more to us. Free of the EU protectionist racket we can take immediate advantage of world prices, resulting in huge savings and massive additional benefits.
Brexit is No Deal.
That was exactly what was on the ballot slip. That was exactly what David Cameron and many on the Remain side told us it was.
“Leave the EU”
You lot have stopped it, Andy. You lot have delivered the dung heap.
And May’s Surrender will wipe us all out. Direct Rule from Brussels, we will get all the ‘migrants’ Germany refuses to keep, will will get a few ‘Bale-in’ demands from Brussels – they need the money!
Neither of these Parties will ever be forgiven. Everyone who votes for this deal will be sacked, but it will not save Britain. This really is the end-game. A great country extinguished with a whimper.
Awww diddums. Blaming the people who told you Brexit would be naff for Brexit being naff.
Whine to someone who cares.
The draft WA is NOT Brexit. The ERG and a relatively few others in the HoC are the ones acting honourably. This truth may be somewhat obfuscated in the Westminster and Blatantly Biased Corporation bubble, but it is crystal clear elsewhere. I believe that many of the 17.4 million are incensed that their wishes have been and are being subjected to political shenanigans. Such dishonourable treatment will not be forgiven. It goes without saying that the correct course of action is the honourable one, namely to reject Mrs May’s absurd draft in its ambiguous totality, and replace it with an infinitely shorter note in plain English wishing the 27 the best of luck.
Repeating bulls**t does not make it any more valid. Brexit is enshrined in UK law and is currently mandated to happen at 11pm on March 29th. It is not May’s WA. That is a draft memorandum of understanding between the UK and EU, for the basis of future talks, AFTER WE HAVE LEFT THE EU. I hope that this clears up your perpetual misunderstanding.
No-one has tried to polish the DWA. It is an even more stinking capitulation than it was when it was first hinted at in the December Joint Report. It has been dropped on us by Remainiacs.
Quite right. The Backstop has been used to distract from the other clauses which would continue to tie us to the EU – and most of the MPs don’t see it.
Exactly, it’s a red herring. The proposition is remove the silly Backstop piffle, everything in the garden will be lovely, and we’ll be leaving the EU. Sorry, no, you’ve been had if you’re stupid enough to believe that for an instant. Any MP’s who are fooled by this particular bit of transparent chicanery have to be so dim they shouldn’t ever have been allowed to stand for Parliament in the first place. Unfortunately they were.
IMHO another referendum wouldn’t help your country.
Maybe democracy is not really about winning debates or referendums and then expect everybody to fall in line. Maybe democracy could be about bridging divides, seeking solutions with very broad based support.
It would require a wholesale change of political culture from adversarial to seeking consent. 51-48 or 48-51 simply means “very divided”. Bridging that divide is what is being called for. Bridging the economic divide also needs to be addressed, Britain has some of the poorest areas of Northern Europe.
Macron got 24% in the first round in France. He is French President.
Merkel’s own party the CDU got 26% if the vote in Germany ( the Bavarian CSU is a different party) . She is German Chancellor.
24% + 26% is less than Leaves 52%
Leave got 52% of the vote despite an overwhelmingly hostile campaign against Leave by the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, SKY and ITV.
What part of democracy do you not understand?
Stephen Priest
“What part of democracy do you not understand?”
Both Scotland and NIreland voted overwhelmingly to remain.
Is that what YOU understand by democracy?
As for your comparisons with Macron and Merkel both their countries have PR systems with many parties getting votes rather than our own first past the post 2 party state.
PVL, this is an old and never resolved debate; find the consensus that makes everybody happy or accept the lowest common denominator – take your choice.
The EU have said, you’re either in the EU, CU, ECJ, EU army and foreign policy and all the rest, or you’re outside. We agree, and we voted out. No halfway-house as the May government is seeking, and that is our mistake.
“Bridging divides” doesn’t mean abandoning the principle of democracy, and the liberty it enables.
The divide in the UK today is between those of us who wish our nation to be governed democratically, and those who wish is to be governed undemocratically by the EU Commission.
That’s a “divide” that cannot and should not be “bridged”. Those attempting to force us to stay in the EU, even though we have never consented to be members, simply need to desist.
Your prescription is to dispense with elections. What is the point of having them if the result is dishonoured in the name of bridging the natural divide that occurs each time we vote?
I don’t know what they are or were called in the Dutch Parliament but in ours they are called “Division Lobbies”, into which MPs go when they “divide”.
Yes, no elections then. Just take “soundings” from the great and good like Blair and Major and act on those. That’ll work.
PVL,
The simplistic view that 52-48 means very divided has been perpetuated by media and politicians alike. 52-48 indicates that individuals (regions, sectors) are affected by the EU in different ways, and value attributes/dimensions of the relationship differently. I suspect that there are many individuals who themselves were (are) internally divided (even EU officials admit that there are cons as well as pros to being a member, the no cherry picking argument confirms this). Consent to leave was given 2.5 years ago, many Remain voters are not 100% for the EU themselves, some very close to 50-50, it does seem that it is only ardent Remain MPs that are extremely divided from reality.
I do agree with your economic divide point though. Once the UK leaves Govt needs to focus differently, and away from the London/ South East. Accelerating the delivery of HS2 (Old Oak.Common to Cuts in Street) + more dwelling construction in Bham, together with linking Leeds and Manchester are needed to achieve 3 rather than 1 “city” at scale to drive growth. An east-west rail link across from Cambridge would also help. The existing plan on reducing corporation tax could be brought forward and Sir John’s suggestion on reducing business rates (at least in some areas) is sensible. Encouraging and supporting private investment is needed, UK capital formation is too low; if we are truly destroying the combustion engine then we need to sort out energy policy and chemical/battery (/hydrogen?) industries. Liberalising food imports could bring prices down that have been held high by CU protectionism (whether tariffs or unscientific regulations) and this would certainly help the poor (with an aside that many intensive farming practices produce with lower greenhouse emissions). With control of borders and benefits a future debate on UBI rather than inefficiently administered transfer payments is possible.
A more discursive democracy, whilst avoiding the Chinese approach of maintaining one party through many local conversations, needs an English parliament out of London, with the four UK members having similar powers to each other.
In other words it is impossible to leave the EU.
OK
Well what ever democracy is it isn’t within the British government. I heard someone say recently “I have voted for the last time and filled out my last honest tax return.”
It is perfectly possible to leave the EU. But it is not possible to leave its influence, given that it is the pre-eminnet global rule-maker. We can stay in the EU and help shape the rules. Or we can leave the EU and choke down its rules. But what we have learned since 2016 is that we cannot leave the EU and claim freedom from it or control over it. Truth is, Brexit is about surrendering freedom and control.
@Anonymous: I do expect/want you to leave, that wasn’t my point.
My point was that there is a far deeper problem in British society.
Extremely adverserial instead of consent seeking – which then by the contributors above is interprated as doing away with elections (why????) – which just confirms to me how deeply ingrained this political culture is.
I’ll try and not be offensive and stop here, but there are really more consensual ways to work in a multiparty system, in which politicians listen better to one another.
Peter, what wholesale change in culture could ever heal the division between the people and its parliament? Between the people and the establishment?
Leave won 64:36 by constituency and hence there should have been no problem in Parliament delivering Brexit.
But a remain PM and Parliament is trying to undemocratically thwart the very clear decision made by the people when asked by Parliament to decide.
Their current idea is to make a terrible “leaving” deal and then suggest a second referendum between this unacceptable deal and remain.
The problem for remain supporters is to convince the UK public to give away their country.
To remain in the EU is to lose our ability to control our laws, taxes and our military and our trade, immigration, environmental, economic and foreign policies.
Reply MPs should be bound by their promises at the 2017 Election when most promised to get the UK out of the EU
The only options in a second referendum would be:
Would you like to:
a) Remain in the European Union
b) Remain in the European Union
Exactly. Remain or Remain (but pretend not to). The later is even worse than the former.
This comment doesn’t normally get past moderation,but here goes.
Two stage referendum of MP constituencies, NOT District Councils. Gives MPs less wriggle room in HoC.
First vote May’s deal versus no-deal.
Second vote, result of first vote versus Remain.
That is an acute point, acorn, which I have never seen discussed before: why was the Referendum outcome assessed by District Council, rather than by Parliamentary Constituency, which might have been acutely painful for many MPs on either side……
Perhaps Sir John or Denis Cooper can tell us?
They were only convenient areas for counting votes, the result was decided by the total number of votes cast across all of them.
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2015/36/notes/division/6/index.htm
“107. Paragraph 3 designates returning officers as counting officers for voting areas for the purposes of the referendum. In practice this means that in England, Scotland and Wales counting officers will be the same individuals who are returning officers for the local government elections. The counting officer for the Northern Ireland voting area is the Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland. The paragraph also makes special provision for the City of London and Isles of Scilly. The counting officer for the Gibraltar voting area is the person who is the Clerk to the Gibraltar Parliament who by virtue of holding this post is the European electoral registration officer and local returning officer at European Parliamentary elections for Gibraltar.”
But:
“108. Paragraph 4 … sets out that the referendum area means the United Kingdom and Gibraltar.”
It is traditional that referenda (voting for things) is separated from elections (voting for people). Voting areas were specified in the 2015 EU Referendum Act and, probably the three previous connected Acts as well.
The problem with constituency voting for a referendum is it becomes party political and you turn the MP into a delegate, rather than a representative of the people.
Remain lost in the first round, coupled with May’s WA being heavily defeated in a Parliamentary vote, so negating the need for any further referenda. Just admit that you’re a sore loser and for once in your life, respect democracy when it doesn’t go your way.
Good morning.
In an interview on line that I saw between Lord Adonis and Nigel Farage, Lord Adonis was asked if he supported a second referendum. The answer he gave was yes. Then when asked what question he would like on the ballot paper, he refused to answer and, instead, deferred to the question to Nigel Farage. Clearly Lord Adonis did not want to give the game away but I immediately suspected that there would be a just two options available. Remain or accept the Withdrawal Agreement ie BRINO. I cannot express myself on here about this without being banned by our kind host. Truly, polite words fail me.
I have, and I am glad more and more people are coming to the same conclusion, that we do not so much need a, People’s Referendum, but a People’s General Election. But rather than party political, let us have Remain vs Leave. Let MP’s say to their constituents what they truly believe. Of course, it will never happen but we did vote in 2017 on party manifestos that promised, at the very least, to respect the referendum result. How is it therefore that a second referendum can be said to achieve that ? It cannot !
I have also said that this is about substandard MP’s not wanting to do the job we pay them because they will be very quickly found out and removed. Few now are doubting this. The UK is not so much facing a economic Cliff Edge but an administrative one and mascinations of the majority of MP’s clearly demonstrates this.
The solution to parliament’s problem that it seems to have got itself and the nation in is simple. Just keep the promises that you made, both in the referendum and the subsequent general elections of 2017. It was OUR DECISION and YOU MUST IMPLEMENT IT !
But Mark, what was OUR DECISION? I voted to Leave and I wanted – and want – us to join the EEA: this is perfectly compatible with the ballot paper, which said nothing about how to leave. Mr Redwood wants no deal at all – this is perfectly compatible with the ballot paper, which said nothing about how to leave. Mr Farage has said he wants a deal like Swizerland’s – this is perfectly compatible with the ballot paper, which said nothing about how to leave. Mr Paterson and Mr Hannan insisted we most never leave the single market – this is perfectly compatible with the ballot paper, which said nothing about how to leave. So Mark, here’s the problem. There is no decision for Parliament to implement. Leave was not a Decision, it was lots of different clashing Decisions. We have to choose which model of leave to prefer, if any. We have to go back to the people with a clearer question
It was for the government to negotiate and come up with the best solution. It was in May’s gift on day 1 to choose between the options you cite and rally Parliament behind her. She didn’t do that. She is to blame and should never have been allowed to proceed thus far without having a clue as to a definite path.
I too wanted to stay in the EEA but, only saw it as part of a transitory phase until we agreed something better with the EU. Teresa May MP ruled that out right from day one of taking office.
We were told that Leaving the EU meant Leaving the SM, the CU and the ECJ. So no one can say that they did not know this.
The Withdrawal Agreement does not in any shape or form respect the referendum result – PERIOD !!
You are either in the EU or out, there is no halfway house. Or have you not been paying attention to what the EU keep telling us, including our PM and other MP’s ?
Of course you are in or you are out. But out covers a lot of differnt possibilities (Norway? Switz? Ukraine? Canada?), and the ballot paper in 2016 never reflected that. We need a real referendum, not a fantasy one
Leave meant leaving the EU so that we could make our own decisions on trade, immigration, laws, taxes, etc..
If we remain in the EU all these decisions are made for us.
I would welcome a General Election but that will also be delayed as long as possible. New parties might get large numbers of votes but I am not sure that will translate into large numbers of MPs.
If The Brexit Party were to field candidates in a GE and were to target Lave-voting constituencies with Remain MPs (Rudd etc) they may win crucial seats and also alter the chemistry within the Conservative party. A GE called soon would also rid us of may so-called Independent Group MPs.
Implement what?
There are quite a few opinions on what Brexit is.
Some see a global Britain, striking trade deals around the world and being international and receiving immigration from around the world.
Others see it as an immigration issue and getting immigrants down to the tens of thousands.
Others see it as a green revolution and an opportunity to rebuild this country from square one.
Others just want us to be independent of the E.U and nothing else to change.
All of them seem to be saying ‘just do what the British people voted for’, which in fact appears to mean ‘do what I voted for.’
The difference is that the future policy options you have listed Merlin, and any others that may be preferred, can be decided by us as an independent nation voting in elections and pressurising our local MPs after we leave.
At the moment the EU commission controls much of our future.
Leave means Leaving the EU and no longer having to follow all the treaties we have signed with the EU. This is clearly stated in Art.50 when it says;
This includes membership of the CU, the SM and the ECJ amongst other things.
Before voting I made damned well sure I knew what I was voting for. If others did not, Leave or Remain, then that is unfortunate but, it changes nothing. As far as I, our kind host, the government, the civil service and the EU are concerned, we are Leaving on the 29th March 2019.
‘Our laws made here’ without foreign interference encompasses all those things.
I happened to catch a bit of the climate change debate the other day. Various people mainly women as it happens (with not the slightest grasp of energy reality or climate science) talking complete and utter drivel on the topic. Layla Moran wanted zero carbon emmisions so no breathing for any person or animal then. Clair Perry talked complete and utter drivel as usual, that pleasant but daft Brighton Green MP (an English graduate) similarly and then we had Zac Goldsmith telling us that last year over 30% of power came from renewables. I wonder how he came to that dodgy figure? He is, one assume, talking only of electric power and not all power and is probably including nuclear power and the absurdly moronic use of biofuels at places like Drax. Wind and solar produce more like 15% and require expensive and very inefficient back up from gas/coal plants too. They also need loads of non renewable energy to manufacture and maintain them and run the back up standby.
In fact the amount of energy (used by mankind worldwide) that comes from renewables is less than half a percent. Perhaps he should do a little more homework. Rather than just regurgitating absurd propaganda like a BBC reporter.
It seems he is misleadingly taking figures only for a summer quarter of the year and just for electric power. When of course far less electricity is used and most power used is not electrical power anyway.
As Matt Ridley sensibly points out:-
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2017/05/wind-turbines-are-neither-clean-nor-green-and-they-provide-zero-global-energy/
Should really use current data.
New turbines are now upto >=8mw (in production)
Capacity factors can be upto or more than 60%.
Onshore wind is cheaper than coal and gas depending on geography.
Windfarms are now being built with little or no subsidies in latest auctions in Europe.
Wind is quick and easy to deploy, compared to nuclear. Its fuel has certain advantages.
http://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/electricity-chapter-5-digest-of-united-kingdom-energy-statistics-dukes
A pity to see Zac in with that lot. He should concentrate on asking about the energy gap, especially now the last 4 PMs have presided over reckless neglect of this, while at the same time importing millions of extra people. Not enough extra people for Mrs Lucas, though.
Also, since Sir Oliver has been panicking about the pipes being cut by the EU, panicking to the extent of destroying our democracy and our constitution, Zac should be asking about our energy security.
I know Sir Oliver is Ukrainian by descent, and therefore maybe more sensitive about such Russian-style behaviour, but this isn’t really a good enough excuse for his moral collapse. Our Polish MP is not capitulating.
Renewables might just about work on a windy (but not too windy) 21st June with no clouds in the sky from dawn till dusk.
If renewables were actually renewable they would not need any subsidy. What evil, greedy capitalist wouldn’t want to jump on the chance of putting up a wind turbine to then charge people for energy that’s complete free for you, the evil, greedy capitalist to produce.
So the government are considering restricting student loans to students with 3Ds or better at A level. About time, but that is nearly half of them cut off. So will they close half the “universities” down or half of each university. Or will they be converted (back in many cases) to teaching brick laying, plumbing, hospitality and other more practical vocational skills?
What was wrong with holding a job down and doing some night studying or day release studies?
Labour have such great ideas!
Let’s pick this one up and run with it.
How about a rerun of the 1997 GE?
And then we will reverse all Blair’s policies?
Lovely!
There could be no end to this crazy game.
The three way is an excellent way forward to rescue the country from its current blockages. First, it would NOT be a re run of the first referendum. We know now that a lot of issues – such as the Irish border, the ease of doing trade deals with the EU and the rest of the world – were falsely presnted by Leave in 2016 (not to mention the illegalities recorded by the Electoral Commission), so it is time now for a more fully informed debate. Your objection that the winning answer might only get 34% of the vote suggests you have not been paying attention: the idea of the three way is that people vote by preferences, not for one option, so the least favoured of the three options drops out after round 1 and the votes for it are re-allocated to voters’ second preferences. As a result, the winning option is guaranteed to command a majority in the country. Simples!
The three way option splits the ‘Leave’ vote, which is obviously your intention.
Another referendum means that ‘Leave’ has to win twice whereas ‘Remain’ only has to win once.
Had the referendum produced a ‘Remain’ vote of 50 percent plus one vote, none of this would have been raised by the Remainers who would have declared that they won.
Remainers really do not care much about democracy which sits perfectly with the EU, a totally undemocratic entity dressed to look like democracy.
“Simples! ?” – not the Russian Meerkat interfered with referendum story again?
I’m not surprised you favour that option helena.
Spilt the remain vote in round one then have the second vote on soft remain or hard remain.
These tactics of continuing to vote until you get your way to remain in the EU have been used before by EU member nations.
Remain campaign was one of false Project Fear predictions backed up by huge media and establishment propaganda and still remain lost.
The three way option would be as unfair as the two way option of May’s Brino or remain because it would split the leave vote. If it were a three way option then the number of votes cast for leave with no deal and May’s deal should be added together with the winner being whichever got the most votes in it’s own right.
Like Acorn, ‘Andy’, Newmania, etc, you only like democracy when it produces a result that you approve of. You’d be better off accepting the result and argue for the sort of UK that you want after we leave the EU. If the majority is for Corbyn’s Venezuela-style of government, so be it. I wouldn’t be too happy about it but that’s democracy in action.
Remain shouldn’t be on the ballot paper as this option has already been defeated.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1094722/nigel-farage-brexit-news-latest-cpac-speech-deal-vote-referendum-date-independent-group-uk
Here is one reason the remoaners should be afraid of a second referendum, not only will the leavers win with a bigger majority but also all the Eu loving mps will have to come clean to there constituents , and also it should only have on the ballot paper if it happens is the same wording as the 2016 vote IN or OUT otherwise it would be a stitch up to confuse some people to the remoaners advantage, and also raise the age limit to 21 for it to be fair to the 2016 vote
It will be a stitch up Mick. They insult us with a choice between May’s rotten deal or remain, in other words no option for a true Brexit. The worry is many leavers have already said, mistakingly in my view, they would not bother to vote in a second referendum, Nigel Farage being one of them if those were the choices.
Parliament is acting the tyrant and trying to deny the people what they voted for in the EU Referendum (really Leaving the EU). A deal-only referendum (Accept Deal and Leave [_] Reject Deal and Leave [_]) would: (1) be consistent with the referendum result, (2) make no-deal catastrophists argue their case, (3) put much needed democratic pressure on Parliament and the EU to offer us a good deal.
Everything you draw attention to is worrying. There is a dirth of clear thinking for an acceptable path to leaving the EU. Despite all the spoken and published support for the referendum result too many wish to finesse this to something that does not mean leaving in any meaningful sense. If such MP s lack conviction that the UK can stand alone in the World they should not be where they are.
It is also acting as a smoke screen that hides other unacceptable decisions. It is reported in yesterdays DT that the forces of legal hypochracy are to be turned on soldiers from “Bloody Sunday ,” No support to incarcerate the well known terrorist murderers and their leaders of course. That would be seen to overturn a one sided form of fudged justice.
Keep your eye on the happenings in the legal offices of prosecution in both NI and the UK. They are taking advantage of all the attention expended on Brexit.
What does this say about how far many politicians have fallen that they openly and shamelessly confront democracy and freedom?
The UK electorate is literally yearning for a truthful, moral and sincere politician to lead the nation as our PM. Since the EU-Clarke-Major assassination of Margaret Thatcher the British people have had to suffer the indignity of leaders that represent all that is bad in the human character.
Voters of all kinds are witnessing the hollowing out of our democracy by a type of politician that’s dispensed with the standards we expect from our politicians and have now embraced outright mendacity, propaganda, oppression and state control to get their way. That cannot be allowed to continue. This is country is heading in the wrong direction and that direction of travel is being governed by a leader and a leader of the opposition that both embrace the idea that freedom, liberty and morality are wrong. They have elevated political expediency and destroyed the nation’s moral framework
The Tories, if they are able to depose this threat to our nation’s sovereignty and our freedoms, and replace her (May) with an ardent Eurosceptic(Mogg, Patel, Johnson and many others as well), that they can destroy Labour in the north and secure a massive majority in the Commons
Here’s a simple flowchart to be used in the event of a second or subsequent referendum:
1. Ask voters if they wish to leave the EU or remain in the EU
2. If majority answer leave go to 1 else go to 3.
3. Accept the democratic will of the electorate.
It is an undeniable fact that those who now support a second referendum were the most vociferous against the first.
The duplicity and mendacity of MPs (including cabinet ministers) abounds. They claim to speak for business which they pompously declare needs certainty and then proceed to create the very opposite circumstances. Most do not want the UK to leave the EU and, like true EUphiles, don’t care a jot for what the electorate wants. They are determined to overturn the 2016 referendum result and keep us under EU control. Most MPs it would seem are incapable of carrying out their functions as legislators without being given instructions from Brussels.
In 1975 and 2016, holding a referendum had been included in a winning manifesto at a general election.
Without such a mandate, it’s hard to see how a further referendum could have any democratic legitimacy.
If Labour mean to force us to vote again, they should put the idea into their next election manifesto and gain the approval of the British people, if they can.
Labour MPs should understand that the arguments of the Davos Party for overthrowing the referendum would apply much more convincingly to a Labour victory in a general election, once the precedent has been set. No good saying a Labour victory would only do five years’ worth of damage. We know from recent history it can go on a lot longer.
I suppose you could have a three way referendum with a single transferable vote?
Remain shouldn’t be on the ballot paper as this option has already been defeated.
I do not think that a second referendum would solve the Brexit problem either, it would make things worse – particularly in Ireland
Much more concerning is that the Irish government has decided, in the past few days, to unilaterally impose a hard border between themselves and Ulster. Two NI registered fishing vessels have been seized – after they were observed by the Irish Navy fishing for shellfish in the exclusive 9.6km (6 mile) Irish territorial limit, the crews were detained.
This has now caused an international incident. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the impounding of two Northern Ireland-registered fishing boats seized in Dundalk Bay this week as a “really regrettable incident”.
Speaking in Belfast on Friday evening, Mr Varadkar said the arrests on Tuesday of two fishermen, Jack Brown and Kevin Trainor, appeared to be “an accident waiting to happen” and has promised to introduce legislation ASAP to prevent a re-occurence.
Perhaps he would also look into the statement by Simon Coveney, the Tánaiste, who has urged Irish people who hold a UK driving licence but who live in Ireland to quickly apply for an Irish licence.
Speaking at the conclusion of the Dáil Second Stage debate on the Brexit Omnibus Bill, he said this is necessary “in case the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal on March 29”
Clearly, the Irish are torn between subservience to the European Union and their desire for a close relationship with the United Kingdom. As I have blogged on here many times, the PM should build a better relationship with Eire, after all they supply about a quarter of our food.
Actually the figure is 11%, not about a quarter, but not insignificant.
And no doubt a much higher percentage of their total exports. They seem intent on biting the hand that feeds them.
SG –
Yes of course we should have better relations with Ireland .
Unfortunately the problems that exist have been concocted by the EU and Ireland to preserve the ‘ supply of about a quarter of our food ‘ in perpetuity .
This market is crucial for their economy
But just imagine the change in tone on March 29 when we leave under WTO rules .
We will be free to import eg Brazilian Argie beef or excellent American chicken as well as First class Irish products in proportions and prices that suit us .
The faux outrage would diminish and a sensible solution would be found .
I am drafting this in the Redwood Ward of St Vincent’s Dublin .
Quite appropriate!?
Helena, excellent summary. The preferential vote is the way to go. There could even be multiple options, Canada++, Norway++ or whatever other rubbish plan leavers can come up with. Congratulations on getting the illegalities bit through the moderator ! Ive tried and failed more than once !
Brexiters like Edward2 still in denial of documented facts. Broadcasting is regulated and independent. The predominantly British right wing press has been spitting out anti EU propaganda for the last 20 years or more. It’s amazing Remain got so close to winning first time round.
Driving licences in the EU and for that matter the registration of vehicles only emphasises that the EU as a common market in it’s widest sense is an abject failure. My personal experience of living in Spain, which I dearly love, is that the UK registered LH drive vehicle you arrive in has to be re-registered as Spanish after six months. Nice little earner for Spain. My UK driving licence had to change to a Spanish one. YBoth are EU licences, they look the same, but again is another earner for Spain. When I asked my lawyer, who dealt with the change of driving licence, why it all took 11 months but at the same time changing my flying licence from a UK one to an EASA one took 14 days, her answer was illuminating. She said that here in Spain drivers are insignificant but pilots are gods.
Amusing thought, I have never aspired to a deity, a dangerous concept if you fly aircraft.
Their produce will rot before we starve!
The driving licence is one thing but what about the EHIC, EU health cover card? how are we to manage post 29 this month if we have to travel? will we need to take out private health insurance?
“Clearly, the Irish are torn between subservience to the European Union and their desire for a close relationship with the United Kingdom”.
I can’t say I’ve noticed their desire for a close relationship with the UK.
If they reran the same People’s Vote, and we confirmed our decision to Leave, what have they done in the last two years and eight months to prepare to “implement what you decide”?
Indeed … and if the result were again to Leave, then why would Government and Parliament implement it then when they wouldn’t first time?
This is an epic failure of the political class.
How did we end up with Parliament legislating to Leave at the end of March, with the 2 main parties also elected on that basis, only to find that many MPs have apparently changed their mind?
Nothing material has changed. All we have had is propaganda and over-pessimistic forecasts.
What made them change their minds, and why?
If some never intended for us to leave at the end of March, why did they dupe us into electing them?
Our MP stated he was for ‘remain’ at the referendum. Since then he has been given a position relating to Brexit. I voted for him in 2017 because he appeared to be honouring the wishes of his constituency (overwhelmingly pro Brexit) despite his previous stance. I admired that.
It seems he is now cutting his coat according to his cloth. He obviously doesn’t want to jeopardise his lucrative and comfortable career and is quite happy to let down his erstwhile supporters.
The word ‘dupe’ is appropriate.
The answer is obvious. May strung us and her Party along whilst conniving with the EU, foreign leaders and civil serpents to ambush her, not leaving, Cheers WA.
She has lost the mandate to Govern and should call an election so we can clear the Westminster swamp of many remained!
I always said that whilst I disagreed with everything Corbyn believed in and stood for I at least admired him for standing up for those things. I now believe that if he had written the withdrawal agreement himself he would still vote it down in an effort to topple the government. We need a Trump here and just maybe there is one standing in the wings.
The problem is, Mick, that even if one WERE standing in the wings, I don’t think he/she would be ”allowed” to step up to the plate. ”They” would find ways of preventing it.
I never used to be a conspiracy theorist, but just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you.
They’re out to get us.
I agree, it is very unlikely there will be a second referendum, or peoples vote, the whole thing would be too bizarre, too divisive for British society and could even bring about civil unrest. So instead the can will be kicked down the road with the acquiescence of the EU chiefs for a year or two or three or four with UK in a kind of limbo, trading with the same EU rules and with the UK having a seat at the Council but with no voting rights for the moment, or until the matter is decided. Similarly we will have no MEPs in the EU parliament during this time..in effect we will have left but trade in goods and services will continue as we shadow the EU. We will have left, but not left, for this read hotel California. Could be we will take a whole EU parliamentary term out to be allowed reconsider.
We have to recogonize there are some very great differences between now and June 2016 when the vote was taken, 1/ after nearly three years of constant debate the electorate is now much more aware of the consequences lus and minus for our economy and wellbeing of leaving without a deal..and 2/ a great number of the older people who would normally have been expected to vote leave will have already left the stage bringing onboard more and more younger people. So given time the EU Chiefs and the UK establishment will calculate there will very probably be no need for a second vote..time will deal with it..it will all go down in the history books..as ‘the blip’
”A seat at the Council but with no voting rights…”. But they’ll still take our money, gleaned from our population through taxes.
Therefore ”taxation without representation” then?
Now, where have we heard THAT before?
LJones..Yes.. well lots of people pay taxes without representation from time to time, seafarers fishermen, business people abroad, people recently in institutions, I’m sure that during this interim period we will still have to pay something into the pot until things get sorted out-
Was listening to Tony Blair on Andrew Marr this morning..must say he made a lot of sense to me in his analysis and in his grasp of the situation. You would hope that more politicians could talk straight the way he does- of course he’s not really a UK player anymore and that makes all the difference.
This idea that there is a natural progression towards a remain vote as the older generation die-off is a complete fallacy and anyone with 1/2 oz of intelligence knows it. There is a lot of truth in the saying:
“If you’re not a socialist before you’re twenty-five, you have no heart; if you are a socialist after twenty-five, you have no head.”
People’s responsibilities and priorities change as they grow older, not least the task of bringing up a family, so it is to be expected that a more pragmatic and wiser view of the world is adopted by the older generation.
I disagree.
You may be right that our establishment in connivance with the EU may try to keep us in some form of EU exit limbo where we obey all the rules, follow all the policies and pay all our taxes but without any representation or veto or means of exit (the WA ).
But as time goes on and as the country finds itself swallowing unpopular laws, taxes, immigration, trade, environmental, energy and foreign/military policies all decided people they do not know, did not elect and cannot remove the more strong will become the desire to leave the EU.
A second referendum would be a display of total incompetence by the government to do their job….
The only good thing about the 3 questions is that the remainer vote would be split, giving a big win to no-deal – but those conniving for this referendum would surely ensure that the questions were limited to either stay in the EU, which we’ve already voted down, or approve May’s deal… which nobody in their right mind would vote for (Excluding some career politicians). If we had to have a new referendum, then the questions would have to be: 1 May’s deal or 2 No-Deal.
Labour should be seen as irrelevant in all of this, and would be were it not for the left leaning MP’s in the Tory party.
No it wouldn’t. With a three way referendum, there would in effect be two ‘Remain’ Questions’ and one ‘Leave’ question. There must be no second referendum until the first one is implemented: anything else is an affront to democracy and is playing the usual EU game of voting until the ‘right’ answer is given.
Hope you’re right Bryan but to a lot of people May’s deal as leaving, even to over 200 dopey Tory MPs so it could also be seen as splitting the leave vote.
The only way of having a second referendum that would make sense to me is if there were no option of Remain on the ballot paper. U.K. voted to leave and MPs said they’d respect that. It seems ridiculous that they need to come back to ask us how they should leave, considering MPs are highly paid intelligent people that are elected to make these kind of decisions for us, but if needs be they could see what the country’s view is on what form of Brexit we take.
Both Leave & Remain were in the balance.
Pans on the Scales of Justice weighed & settled gently in favour of Brexit.
The Losers were shaken up & stuck. Now they suspend time, lost in a cloud, afraid of crashing down. They remain hopeless in their pan, sloshing around in their own waste, up to their bottom lip.
Our soft landing enables us to lighten our load on firm ground, & span the world, distributing our immense weight & capability.
Taking back Control means we can help all our citizens.
Those remaining MPs voting with symptoms of Post Traumatic Brexit Disorder can be helped with de-selection.
A prediction.
The motion to delay is only the first step of many. In these situations, I am confident of politicians’ capacity to kick the can down the road. Devices will continually be contrived to effect this. This will go on until the next general election. At that point, perhaps the electorate will finally realise that in order to leave the EU, they need to get the EU out of parliament.
Driving licences in the EU and for that matter the registration of vehicles only emphasises that the EU as a common market in it’s widest sense is an abject failure. My personal experience of living in Spain, which I dearly love, is that the UK registered LH drive vehicle you arrive in has to be re-registered as Spanish after six months. Nice little earner for Spain. My UK driving licence had to change to a Spanish one. YBoth are EU licences, they look the same, but again is another earner for Spain. When I asked my lawyer, who dealt with the change of driving licence, why it all took 11 months but at the same time changing my flying licence from a UK one to an EASA one took 14 days, her answer was illuminating. She said that here in Spain drivers are insignificant but pilots are gods.
Amusing thought, I have never aspired to a deity, a dangerous concept if you fly aircraft.
You are correct if it happens by saying the EU must be removed from parliament. Who better to replace them than a party led by Nigel Farage, an ace swamp drainer.
Sadly Nigel, is not an ace swamp drainer which is why in spite of having an open goal for decades, he is yet to Score. He can’t provide a viable alternative government!
We need the Leave MPs on the green benches yo resign n mass and bring don the Govt and provide Party for which the 17.5 million can vote!
See my post above.
If the EU allows us to have a GE on our own terms. I wouldn’t put anything past the machinations of this ‘organisation’. It seems unthinkable – but is it? They’ve managed to get their tentacles into every other part of our systems – why not that one? It wouldn’t be considered sacrosanct to the EU.
A nice line there and a true statement -“Get the EU out of Parliament”.
The following headline appears in the Mail on Sunday today.
‘Three tests’: Hardline Brexiteers present Theresa May with terms for backing her Brexit deal as ‘death cult’ is warned: Vote it down again and you’ll get customs union or second referendum
I was still coming to terms with you being described as a lemming a few weeks back. Now it seems you are part of a death cult !!!
What an absolute disgrace that rag has become.
I am petrified that Parliament will approve Mrs May’s Surrender. Having worked for Brexit almost full time for 35 years, free of charge, I want a referendum between her ‘deal’ and WTO – WTO was specified s the Leave option in that last referendum, and we will win again with a much increased majority.
If Parliament approve Mrs May’s Humiliation – I will be Leaving the country, one for which I would lay down my life in a heartbeat like hundreds of generations before me.
So if the UK parliament , our elected lawmakers, decides something, you will flee the country.
Bye. Dont come back
52% to 48% in favour of Remain would be a disaster.
Remainers would proclaim it a decisive win and it would be respected, unlike the Leave vote.
Remain’s case is largely based on accusations that Leave voters are nasty and racist and so the whole left leaning Remain establishment would see its bias and dehumanisation of the 52% who voted in 2016 as virtuous.
There’s is not through love of the EU but hatred of fellow countrymen.
I saw not a single blue and yellow beret or blue and yellow lapel badge until after ‘the mob’ had the audacity to win the referendum.
It has brought the real issues in this country to the fore. This is what the establishment have said to us in effect:
“You’re getting mass immigration because we hate you and we want you bred out of existence.”
There had to be consequences for that and here they are.
A second referendum no deal or WA reminds me of the old eggs advert, how do you like your eggs fried or boiled? The man is the advert is shown to think or poached, scrambled, egg mayonnaise. He answers egg mayonnaise please. The landlady -I think it was – says what’s that fried or boiled ? But of course conveniently the advert also does not show other alternatives like he would prefer cereal to eggs and he is only given the option of fried or boiled. No deal or The WA as options is the same as asking how do you like your eggs fried or boiled? You are still going to eat eggs in one of two ways.
Brexit?
The British electorate have had to endure a lot during the talks with the EU – from observing the sheer incompetence of our negotiators, rogue civil servants, a PM who firstly offers the prize of £39 billion and then asks (please) what will you offer in return? and MP’s whose aim seems to be to bring chaos to proceedings despite a clear mandate.
We could all do with some respite from the above, so the message is “Get on with it”
Mrs May has wasted much time, deferred decisions on a regular basis and will have a lot of questions to answer when the dust settles. We desperately need a leader who actually leads and more grown ups in the room if we expect an acceptable result.
This govt is evil
https://hitchensblog.mailonsunday.co.uk/2019/03/the-state-seizes-yet-more-power-from-parents-and-it-is-the-tories-who-are-responsible.html
“I quite understand why people don’t fancy having Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister. But if this sort of Trotskyist cultural revolution carries on while the Tories are in office, I am not sure it will make all that much difference.”
Peter Hitchens today.
Bit thick from Hitchens who promotes remaining the the ‘Single Market and Customs union’ And who refused to vote for Leave in the Referendum!
The ERG by backing this Europhile government is not only betraying the nation, its people and popular democracy but their own
The ERG sit and watch while a Tory PM conspires with Marxist Labour MPs to construct a Commons barrier to Brexit
No more should we have to listen to the hogwash about Tory Brexiteers being elected as Tory MPs and therefore unable to vote down this Europhile government
May was elected on a manifesto promise to deliver Brexit and yet she openly betrays the UK and our democracy. May’s no Tory and neither are many Tory MPs who in effect use the party as a mere conduit to a political career
Only the ERG can destroy May’s betrayal and yet they refuse to do so
A second referendum would be fiddled by the political class. We could expect votes for those who haven’t reached 18, votes for EU nationals and (even if not that) votes for the Irish, the Maltese and the Cypriots. So we must get out of the EU in March, or very soon afterwards. Any short extension must be a once-only arrangement, and the duration must be determined by precise project management – not determined by some malevolent Remainer, scribbling on the back of a fag packet. (Sir John : please ask to see the project plan.) And beyond that, the ERG must have a campaign plan ready for holding the government’s feet to the fire during the transition. I want to see a change of PM, a new Cabinet and a change of our Brussels team. They have all proved themselves to be useless,
Nicholas..sorry to disappoint but TM has already been around giving out the lollipops
Sorry finger trouble, the last para is irrelevant.
Ironic that we have a referendum to leave the EU and Mays idea is to bind us closer and remove the means of ever leaving.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Mr. Richard Drax says he left the House of Commons last Wednesday night more disillusioned with politics and politicians than ever before. He goes on to say “the word ‘betrayal’ is a strong one, but that is what is being levelled at us by constituents. The Conservative Party, if it ever hopes to win the next election, must deliver Brexit in full, or face annihilation’.
Sir Graham Brady denounces the government’s handling of the Brexit negotiations as “lions led by donkeys”.
I wonder what the cabinet donkeys think about being labelled as such by one of their own MP’s? And not just any old MP either. I will excuse the Chancellor as he has been compared to an ass on occasions before.
I wonder if the leader of the herd is aware of how strongly words such as ‘betrayal’ resonate with voters?
There is a strong odour that now pervades the cabinet donkey pen but it is not what you think!
It is the smell of duplicity and of decay. It is that of an administration way past its sell-by date.
May doesn’t understand the meaning of the word betrayal in relation to the democratic will of the people of this country. However she will scheme against us lest she be accused by Rudd, Hammond and others in her government, and the EU of betraying it and her sellout plan to it. That’s the only betrayal she understands.
Sir John ;
Since when was it the task of the opposition to bring forward draft legislation with no civil service support and no legislation drafting legal capability ?
Reply We did in opposition to show we were ready for government
In any repeat referendum, we must insist that the same words are used as before, being: –
“This is your decision. The Government will implement what you decide. ”
Then we could congratulate ourselves on our British sense of humour.
A series of ‘mood box’ polls in West Suffolk since Christmas showed no swing away from Leave, in fact the reverse.
Bury St Edmunds had young people voting the same way as old codgers – about 2 to 1 Leave as opposed May’s deal.
A second referendum is undesirable but if there is one, No Deal must be on the ballot paper. It is more popular than Mrs May’s deal (by 60% to 40% – a recent Ipsos Mori poll). It is the most popular of all the Leave options.
The ballot paper must be designed hierarchically. At the top level must be Leave vs Remain, a rerun of the 2016 referendum. At the secondary level, there must be a choice between Leave options:
– No Deal
– Mrs May’s deal
– The Norway option
– Mr Corbyn’s Customs Union BRINO option
In the analysis, responses to the secondary question will only be valid for people who vote Leave. We can’t have Remainers poisoning the well.
It should go without saying that if the Leave vs Remain vote goes the other way to 2016, there will have to be a third referendum in order to determine best of three.
As a British patriot my worry is that the HoC will vote for an extension to Article 50 and prohibit a “No deal” exit.
I calculate that there are just 20 Parliamentary working days remaining to the actual day Parliament voted to leave the EU within the terms of the Withdrawal Act 2018.
JR, please correct me if I am wrong, but I believe in order for Parliament to modify the terms of that 2018 Act, there would have to be further Parliamentary debate after which a vote would be held to accept the new terms . They would then have to pass through the HoL for their approval before passing over to HM The Queen who signs it off into the Law book.
Until the Queen signs it it could not be considered Statute and therefore would not affect the original Act.
I am hoping that there will not be enough time remaining to alter the original terms of the Withdrawal Act 2018 and that with no agreement with Brussels by that date will ensure we do actually leave with no deal with the EU but adopt the WTO Deal already utilised by the Rest of the World. The “No Deal” option is the best option for Britain but not so good for the EU.
Therefore it is they who should make the compromises not us Brits. I cannot understand why Number 10 has not grasped this.
Its EU policy not to respect any votes that they don’t like, they want people to vote again and again till they get the result they want. The Irish ‘second referendum’ was a good example where that vote was rigged. The EU spent millions on a campaign of lies, all the media was in support of the new vote on the MassTrick Treaty. The churches the Bingo halls all the MPs big business all campaigned for a yes vote. Lets never forget that here in the UK the BBC get money from the EU which they try to hide.
BBC has secretly obtained millions of pounds in grants from the European Union. Licence fee payers might assume that the Corporation would have been compelled to disclose the source of this money in its annual reports, but they bear no trace of it specifically. In the latest set of accounts, for example, these funds are simply referred to as ‘other grant income’.
Mrs Rudd the leader of the Tory Remainers going to mid-Sussex safe Tory seat with a 20,000 majority, as incumbent said he will stand down and retire from the Commons to make way for Mrs Rudd bid for the Tory leadership.
Good luck with that, Tory leave voters, she real taskmaster and the bankers peddle and also for the EU through and through.
Someone said last week that she had no chance of being the Tory leader with only a wafer-thin majority in her seat in Hastings. How things can change in politic in one week.
As leaving without a deal seems a dead duck, there will most likely be a choice between remaining and May’s deal. Both are unpalatable and a gross betrayal of the British people. Of the two options, I believe remaining is the least terrible.
I agree!
And longer. There will be court cases over it.
Now, May elections for the EU. Do you think you can get through no UK MEPs? Massive court cases there. The EU would have to change its rules and that would include treaty changes.
So any extension passed the May Election date means that the UK has to hold European elections. That means toast for Labour, Lib Dems and Tories. You won’t be electable if you are an anti democratic fascist.
Does the EU want even more anti EU MEPs?
“This ignores the fact that Parliament despite their opposition has passed the EU Withdrawal Act which means we leave on 29 March without a deal unless Parliament changes its mind and repeals or amends the legislation.”
We voted to leave – if parliament believes it can change our mind and we do nothing it should think again.
George Eustice does so well in his interviews – for example: “The Government has been taken hostage by Parliament so there is no point staying in it” and “We’re good to go if Parliament has the courage to go” etc – that it is doubly mystifying he keeps saying he is going to vote for the DWA.
He clearly thinks we are all ready to go and to manage whatever needs to be managed. Therefore there is no need to sign the DWA.
The current Parliament has no mandate to propose a second referendum.
There would need to be a GE first.
Brexit started to go wrong when the Tory MPs chose a Remainer as their new leader.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Conservative_Party_(UK)_leadership_election
However much Theresa May may pretend to have converted from Remain to Leave to respect the will of the people as expressed in the referendum the truth is that in her heart her primary loyalty still lies with the EU, and ever since she became Prime Minister she has in effect been covertly acting as the Remoaner-in-Chief.
So she has made sure that there has never been any shortage of anti-Brexit propaganda material for others to use – she only has to ensure ample ammunition supplies, she need not fire the bullets herself – and having said early on that she would not be providing a running commentary she has clearly inhibited her ministers from quashing the rubbish which has been put into circulation even if they wished to do so.
That showed up this morning when Sophy Ridge interviewed George Eustice and he said things that he should have been saying very loudly while he was still the DEFRA minister, instead of allowing anti-Brexit fabrications to go unchallenged:
https://www.facebook.com/RidgeOnSunday/posts/620563525070385
“”No, they’re wrong” – former DEFRA minister, George Eustice, dismisses concerns that no deal would be disastrous for farmers.”
Nobody should be duped into thinking that Theresa May would be opposed to holding a second referendum, if only she can find a way to wangle it while blaming others.
I see that Iain Duncan Smith has a new article headlined:
“British governments have lied about the EU for decades. This deal is the final deceit.”
and that is true; but if the alternative to Theresa May’s ‘deal’ was a second referendum then that would just provide her with another opportunity for more lies.
It is magnificent is that although a weak and cowardly British government and EU voices have – wheedling and threatening by turn – have done their best to subvert the majority will to leave, the UK has not – at least not yet – buckled to Brussels, as did other countries (France, Holland, RoI) where an anti-EU referendum was either ignored, with no consequences for the political class, or (in RoI for example) re-run with a fearmongering second referendum.
I am greatly looking forward to our Independence Recovery Day, 30th March: “No Deal Day” – as it will doubtless be known to future generations. They will admire our courage – but only if we hold firm.
The most valuable contribution to all the twaddle about a “people’s vote” came from that German comedian on Question Time – he asked how many people would vote differently in a second referendum – five hands went up… and there will be quite a few people who voted Remain simply because [a] they didn’t think it was worth the fuss, and/or [b] wouldn’t trust the current minnows to negotiate anything – but now we’ve started, we might as well finish.
Well worth watching on QT – about 15 minutes in.