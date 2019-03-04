Letter to Geoffrey Cox about the draft Withdrawal Agreement

By johnredwood | Published: March 4, 2019

Dear Geoffrey,

 

I am glad you are seeking to replace the unacceptable Irish backstop which is written into the Withdrawal Agreement which was vetoed in the recent Commons vote.

 

There are other features of the Withdrawal Agreement which I and other MPs cannot accept which also need attention in the national interest.

 

Under the draft Withdrawal Agreement the EU will enjoy of period of at least 21 months, and up to 45 months, when it can legislate for the UK under the wide ranging competencies it  has from the Treaty. This would permit the EU to enact laws and regulations banning or requiring changes to the way we do business, control the environment, treat people, offer business support and organise trade which could be against our national interest.  It could  require the transfer of business into the Eurozone at our expense. We will no longer have the power to veto or to create blocking minorities to prevent  measures that are damaging.

 

What action are you taking to prevent abuse of these wide ranging powers and  to ensure we are indeed taking back control of our laws?

 

The EU is moving to impose and alter more taxes by qualified majority with a view to increasing the range and incidence of EU taxes. As we will have lost our veto over tax anyway, what powers are you seeking to avoid the imposition of new taxes and additional taxation on us via the Withdrawal Agreement?

It is most important no additional tax can be imposed without UK consent.

 

The Withdrawal Agreement sets out under a  general heading where it reserves to the EU the right to send us big bills in the future. The £39 bn cost of the Withdrawal Agreement is a low estimate of what it might mean compiled by the UK Treasury. It is not an EU accepted cash limit. What safeguards are you seeking to ensure the bills do not escalate and to ensure the UK can refuse to pay unreasonable bills submitted under the  general powers of the EU? Spending our own money on our own priorities was a big part of the reason to leave.

 

I will make these questions public as they are of considerable national interest, and look forward to your reply. I assume  you are pursuing these matters as part of seeking  a fair deal, and in order to reassure the many MPs who cannot currently support the Withdrawal Agreement.

 

Yours ever

 

John Redwood

 

 

7 Comments

  1. Excalibur
    Posted March 4, 2019 at 5:16 am | Permalink

    …….”.that need attention in the national interest”.

    The points you make are vital for our sovereignty. Thank you, JR, for delineating them. A pity a few more in the House do not have your vision and patriotism.

    Reply
  2. Mark B
    Posted March 4, 2019 at 5:53 am | Permalink

    Good morning, and thank you Sir John.

    I, (Insert full name), do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.

    As a Queens Council (QC) and Attorney General, Sir Geoffrey Cox MP is obviously well versed in the law. So I wonder what he makes of the fact that, in the Withdrawal Agreement no EU official can be prosecuted in a UK Court for criminal behaviour. These are not Ambassadors of Consular officials. How is it that someone from the legal profession can effectively ignore the cornerstone of English Common Law, and that is, all persons are said to be equal under it ? In short, this WA makes a mockery of British Justice and, undermines our parliament. It was the desire of the British people to put our law and our parliament over and above that of a foreign power. This WA does not respect the referendum result or our legal system, therefore, I think Sir Geoffrey Cox MP and all the other MP’s who believe in this WA are at odds with their oaths of office, hence why I highlight it.

    Reply
  3. Butties
    Posted March 4, 2019 at 6:03 am | Permalink

    Thank you for publishing your letter. If only more MP’s did the same the charade woud be shown clearly for what it is.

    Reply
  4. Steve
    Posted March 4, 2019 at 6:18 am | Permalink

    It’s got to be voted out of existence, JR.

    Very well written and informative letter.

    Regards.

    Reply
  5. Peter
    Posted March 4, 2019 at 6:19 am | Permalink

    Fair questions but don’t expect a reply.

    Cox is May’s PR man and will have seen how she avoids giving an answer.

    Reply
  6. Mick
    Posted March 4, 2019 at 6:27 am | Permalink

    Its seems to me and others I talk to that yourself and the ERG are moving the goalposts, we were under the impression that the only thing Parliament were objecting to was the backstop , now your saying you want other changes, no wonder the Eu are confused with Westminster, i think it’s about time that yourself and your fellow leavers came clean that you truly want to leave because to myself it’s looking abit suspicious that you want to

    Reply See my previous posts. I have always said its more than the backstop

    Reply

