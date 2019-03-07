Carbon dioxide output in UK continues to fall

Some constituents have written to me asking about CO2 levels in the UK. The latest figures show that the UK since 1990 has cut carbon emissions more rapidly than any other major economy. They are now estimated to be 39% below 1990 levels. The biggest falls have come in power generation, through the ending of coal burning stations.

Reductions in homes has been slower so homes now account for about as much CO2 output as power stations. All those keen to see more progress can help by improving home insulation, improving boiler efficiency , being careful with power use or switching to non carbon generating methods of home heating. I am pressing for the government to remove VAT on green products to make this more affordable.