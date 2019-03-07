Carbon dioxide output in UK continues to fall

By johnredwood | Published: March 7, 2019

Some constituents have written to me asking about CO2 levels in the UK. The latest figures show that the UK since 1990 has cut carbon emissions more rapidly than any other major economy. They are now estimated to be 39% below 1990 levels. The biggest falls have come in power generation, through the ending of coal burning stations.

Reductions in homes has been slower so homes now account for about as much CO2 output as power stations. All those keen to see more progress can help by improving home insulation, improving boiler efficiency , being careful with power use or switching to non carbon generating methods of home heating. I am pressing for the government to remove VAT on green products to make this more affordable.

 

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Kevin Lohse
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 2:18 pm | Permalink

    Dear Sir John. I’m surprised you give the alarmist CO2 scare houseroom. What we know about CO2 is that over the last 20 years the planet has greened up due to the increase of atmospheric CO2 but there is no scientific evidence to demonstrate CAGW. The effects of CO2 has been to increase availability of agricultural land and crop yields. Any gentle warning is actually beneficial to humanity. A trained graduate engineer like yourself only needs to spend an afternoon applying the laws of thermodynamics to Climate science to find the holes in the theory. The demonisation of a trace gas essential to life is part of the biggest scam ever played on mankind, and any thinking person should oppose it.

    Reply
  2. 'None of the above'.
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

    I agree with all your suggestions. I would also advise energy consumers to examine the mix of energy producing resources used by Provider. Some use higher proportions of coal burning that others while others use more renewable sources than others.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page