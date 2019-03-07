Carbon dioxide output in UK continues to fall

Some constituents have written to me asking about CO2 levels in the UK. The latest figures show that the UK since 1990 has cut carbon emissions more rapidly than any other major economy. They are now estimated to be 39% below 1990 levels. The biggest falls have come in power generation, through the ending of coal burning stations.
Reductions in homes has been slower so homes now account for about as much CO2 output as power stations. All those keen to see more progress can help by improving home insulation, improving boiler efficiency , being careful with power use or switching to non carbon generating methods of home heating. I am pressing for the government to remove VAT on green products to make this more affordable.
Dear Sir John. I’m surprised you give the alarmist CO2 scare houseroom. What we know about CO2 is that over the last 20 years the planet has greened up due to the increase of atmospheric CO2 but there is no scientific evidence to demonstrate CAGW. The effects of CO2 has been to increase availability of agricultural land and crop yields. Any gentle warning is actually beneficial to humanity. A trained graduate engineer like yourself only needs to spend an afternoon applying the laws of thermodynamics to Climate science to find the holes in the theory. The demonisation of a trace gas essential to life is part of the biggest scam ever played on mankind, and any thinking person should oppose it.
I agree with all your suggestions. I would also advise energy consumers to examine the mix of energy producing resources used by Provider. Some use higher proportions of coal burning that others while others use more renewable sources than others.