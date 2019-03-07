Euro area growth falls away

Today it was confirmed that Eurozone growth only managed 0.2% in the fourth quarter, and was just 0.1% in the third. Annualising that gives you a low 0.6% growth a year, compared to the UK’s annualised 1.6% over the same half year.
Yesterday the OECD cut its projections for growth in most countries of the world. It cut its forecast for Germany to just 0.7% for 2019, and Italy to -0.2%. It put the UK at 0.8%. The heading for its release was “Growth is weakening, particularly in Europe”.
Now would be a good time for the UK to cut tax rates and increase spending on schools and social care, as we could do with a boost and have the scope to do so as we leave the EU.
However, even that weak rate of expansion is premised on a smooth Brexit, with a transition period lasting to the end of 2020. The OECD believes a no-deal Brexit that led to the imposition of tariffs under World Trade Organization rules would reduce UK output by about 2 per cent, relative to a baseline of a smooth exit, over the next two years. (FT)
Whereas other think tanks believe it will be have a minimal negative effect.
EU27 manufacturers & farmers will be vociferously demanding Article 24 GATT if Brussels’ promise of a subservient UK colony doesn’t happen:
“Germany’s prestigious IFO Institut has crunched the numbers on the economic impact of no deal on 44 countries and predicted that Ireland would be hit three times harder than the UK by a no-deal Brexit. … The Institut also modelled the effect of a “hard but smart” Brexit, where the UK left with no deal but also put in place large unilateral tariff cuts, more or less exactly along the lines of what what the Government is planning [per Sky news]. In this scenario, the UK actually faces a smaller impact than the EU – they forecast a -0.5% impact on the UK compared to -0.4% for France and -0.48% for Germany, and -0.6% for the EU as a whole. Ireland is still by far the biggest loser, taking a -5.39% hit, ten times the size of the UK… In their sector-by-sector breakdown, they find that the UK would actually receive a major boost to certain sectors in a “hard but smart” Brexit, with electrical equipment up by 3.7%, machine manufacturing by 8.4% and pharmaceuticals by a whole 8.7%. EU sectors lose out across the board.” https://order-order.com/2019/03/06/german-economists-no-deal-will-hit-ireland-three-times-harder-uk/
The short term economic projections by:
– Andrew Lilico, http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/11/28/will-the-treasury-tell-us-the-cost-of-belonging-to-the-eu-that-is-fact-not-fiction/#comment-976935 (& scroll up for EFT, Open Europe forecasts)
– Sir john http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/12/10/the-economics-of-leaving-on-march-29-2019-with-no-withdrawal-agreement/
Ah, but that projection for the UK is assuming that MPs vote for Theresa May’s deal.
If the UK left the EU without any deal then there would be no known number high enough to represent the catastrophic collapse of UK GDP.
Well, according to page 2 here:
http://www.cityam.com/assets/uploads/content/2019/03/cityam-2019-03-07-5c80c495a3c23.pdf
“The economy could contract by two per cent and plunge the country into recession, if Britain quits the EU without a deal and crashes out on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, the OECD warned.”
I suppose it “could” do that, if the likes of Philip Hammond wanted it to do that in order to prove their eurofederalist point; but on the other hand it “might not” do that if the correct action was taken by a more patriotic government.
And I recall here various analyses suggesting that if the UK defaulted to the WTO treaties in an orderly manner then the long term outcome would almost certainly be sub-optimal but it would be far from catastrophic:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/01/18/the-german-establishment-wants-the-uk-to-stay-in-the-eu-of-course-they-do/#comment-989348
“… a study commissioned by the German government which estimated that over the long term a “no deal” scenario could erode UK economic growth by 1.7 per cent of GDP …”
“… authors at the London School of Economics who estimated an average 2.2 per cent loss, and analysts at Open Europe who came up with a similar number, plus those who carried out a study for Policy Exchange and whose estimate was also around that same level … ”
“All of which makes sense given that in 2012 Michel Barnier, now the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, issued a report estimating that the creation of the EU Single Market had added a paltry 2.1 per cent to the collective GDP of the member states … While the German Bertelsmann institute … said that the benefit for the UK was only half that average at about one per cent of GDP.”
Don’t you understand Denis, experts know best !!!
Just like the economics professor on BBC Breakfast yesterday, pointed out that under WTO that roast coffee beans would attract a 7.5% tariff that equated to 7.5 pence increase on the price of coffee shop coffee…
She failed to point out that green coffee beans attract 0% tariff and could be roast in the UK, thus creating jobs here…and that currently 80% of CET gets paid to the EU.
There must be plenty of other foodstuff that could be produced or processed in the UK, just like the huge tomato green house in Sussex? that has just gone online.
As always the Brits only ever look at the EU in economic benefit terms. Brits have no understanding of the prime directive of the EU 27, which is to stop the likes of WW2 ever happening again on the west side of the Ural mountains.
The UK has been sucking on the EU teat for three decades now; the goods trade deficit with the EU tells it so. From 30-40% of its food to the machines that generate its light and power.
You could say that for an average net membership fee of about £7 to 8 billion a year (circa 0.5% of GDP), sixty five million UK citizens have been able to sit back and enjoy the socio-economic fruits of the EU; in exchange for some bits of paper called Pounds Sterling.
Let’s hope that the world, post Brexit, still wants to exchange their products for Pounds Sterling and hold them as their “foreign reserves”.
The Open Europe MITIGATED model was -0.5% (-o.04% pa over 13 years) for a World Trade deal but seemed to include very pessimistic assumptions:
a) No new RoW FTAs; b) Keeping EU over-regulation;
c) Ignored the saving from ending UK’s net payment of £12Bn+ pa http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/11/28/will-the-treasury-tell-us-the-cost-of-belonging-to-the-eu-that-is-fact-not-fiction/#comment-976930
Unfortunately JR you do not have the ear of the chancellor – he’s too busy working out how to tax us more …
Yet more evidence that we need to get away from this soul destroying entity called the EU.
That’s not going to happen until we get a Tory Chancellor. Tax, Spend,Waste and generally pee our money up the wall is the continued order of the day.
Is there any truth that the government has already put preparations in place to pay the first tranche of the divorce bill, I know May and Hammond are desperate to pay it in full.
Was reading yesterday about the current work-to-rule being carried out by French customs staff and the chaos that this is causing.
But I am surprised that I haven’t read any stories about the impact on Just-In-Time manufacturing having been told regularly by Remainers that it is vital that components arrive promptly.
Nor any stories about the lack of medical supplies – apparently some items come from Europe and “cannot be stockpiled”
Have the Remainers been telling porkies again?
TomTomTom..ah yes but the brexit business won’t really kick in until 30th March. After that time if the French Customs are still on work to rule or go-slow and goods have to be checked according to WTO rules well then am afraid the first thing to go will be JIT.. and nothing to do with porkies just the reality..but no lasting harm..we had no JIT back in the 60’s and we got on just the same.
I think that for a couple of years, growth was overestimated. We thought the global economy was doing better than it actually was. So a correction is probably due?
No doubt Trump ( trade is a zero sum game) and Brexit will be blamed!
If you ever catch Sally Bundock on the BBC News Channel between 5.30am and 6am every guest she has on reviewing the papers is 100% anti Trump and 100% anti Brexit
I’ll tell you what would be a good idea – stop endlessly increasing COUNCIL TAX. Politicians act as if increasing Council Tax is not a tax rise! It is. And for elderly people on low fixed incomes it is becoming like having a mortgage all over again.
Gosh! Andy will be pleased to hear they are suffering. There’s nothing he/she likes better than to fantasise about ”pensioners” having problems making ends meet.
He/she hasn’t quite got to grips with the principle of people having paid for their own pension pot, and the unfairness of much of it being taken away to help pay for Andy’s bins to be collected.
Andy is no doubt waiting for the family’s despised baby boomer to die off so that he/she won’t have to worry about anything as sordid as council tax so long as he/she knows where the next bottle of (EU) bubbles is coming from.
Council Tax up 4% – zero outrage from the BBC.
The eurozone figures sound dodgy to me. I am under the impression that all is well in the happy eurozone. Unemployment is virtually unheard of. Workers have 10 weeks holiday a year and only work a 25 hour week. Wages are so high people don’t know what to spend the money on next. And no young person is out of work.
In fact many of the young people (Italy in particular) in the eurozone are getting 52 weeks holiday per year. Only the poor bureaucrats have to work for 42 weeks a year though those in Brussels get special concessions (that we’re not told about) to compensate.
There seems very little chance of any imaginative policies whilst Mrs May is PM. Mr Hammond – who always sounded quite sensible pre-Brexit – is also a disappointment. We need lower taxes in many areas where we clearly have dysfunctional high rates. Stamp duty is the most obvious. We need much simpler taxes – Osborne was supposed to be committed to this but did the opposite. We need to cut obvious wasteful spending. HS2 is the single most startling example, although by no means the only one. I suggest that whatever happens on March 29th – an extension of EU membership seems most likely – the Govt announce some high profile direction-giving free market policies for the UK post Brexit (if we ever get there).
Indeed and the UK’s growth is despite Hammond’s absurdly high and complex tax rates, the dire visionless robot T May, the endless insane red tape, huge government waste everywhere, the idiotic making tax Digital agenda, the second rate Nhs, poor schools and education system, restrictive planning and many wealthy people leaving.
Imagine if we had a real Conservative government, a real Brexit, half sensible policies and little chance of Communist Corbyn.
We would also do far better if we reduced the number (by perhaps about 90%) of people going to “Universities” to get into £50K of subsidised debt (that most will never repay) plus three years loss of earnings for essentially worthless degrees in women’s studies, media studies, psychology, divinity, liberal arts, Oxford PPE/Geography and similar.
Taxpayer funded soft student loans only for people with AAB or better at A level and then only for Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Engineering, Veterinary, Business, Marketing, Dentistry, Architecture or other real sciences. Perhaps law, but we have far too many Lawyers already – by a factor of about 10.
Sometimes I sense JR wants the E.U to do badly economically.
It’s the same as when I hear people who voted remain wishing misery on the British economy, which I have no time for either.
The E.U and British economy are very closely connected. If E.U growth is slow, that is a drag on British growth, and nothing to celebrate.
Reply No, I would rather they did well
We would all rather they did well.
We just want to be rid of the EU’s tentacles. We want to be friends with European countries, not vassals within the State of Europe.
What’s wrong with that?
From a recent Pew Research Center survey across 25 countries:”Which countries play a more/less important role in the world than 10 years ago”:
+ = –
China 70 16 8
Russia 41 28 19
Germany 35 34 18
US 31 35 25
India 27 34 22
France 22 40 27
UK 21 36 30
France and the UK(Brexit or no Brexit) are becoming irrelevant.The EU does not make any sense in the face of Putin-Xi led Eurasian integration-the EU may have a fanciful notion that it can co-opt this process-good luck with that!;Italy having made itself a Russian client state is now about to formally endorse China’s BRI.
Instead of threatening China with imaginary gunboats and spending fortunes on generating Russophobic propaganda,the government should swallow it’s pride and look for ways of engaging with these powers which are shaping the future world before we are swept away by what they are doing.As Sergei Lavrov asserted last year,we are now living in the “post-west world”.
(And that survey was conducted mid 2018 before the UK made a total laughing stock of itself).
The Pew data not only shows the change in importance that respondents around the world see if each country, it also gives (not shown above) the percentage in the +-= categories for respondents about own countries. If you go back and look at data you will see when people are more negative about their own country, their importance is ranked lower by the RoW and vice versa i.e. self negativity is reflected in world opinion. Interesting data but different stories can be told based on what you in/exclude.
Sir JR,
Your figures are a distortion of the facts both looking over 12-24 and 36 months.
2018 : EU growth 1.2% UK: 1.3%
In the past 24 months growth in the Euro zone has also been higher in the EURO area and significantly higher in eastern and central Europe and in Spain and Portugal
Rather irrelevant hans as we are talking about the current situation.
Edward2
“hans as we are talking about the current situation”
hans:
“2018 : EU growth 1.2% UK: 1.3%”
===
How much more current do you expect? 2019 has only just started.
Spain and Portugal which still haven’t reach pre crash levels and both with youth unemployment at around 25%.
Italy and Greece already back in recession and we’ve only just started.
That also not forget about technical colleges for young people and kids that are excluded from the schools can train for something as well.
The acceptance of the abominable ‘deal’ aka “surrender and be taken captive” can only be acquiesced in by MPs (‘leaders’ ha ha!) who have no idea of right and wrong. Yet it seems that this is the rule in politics: “Let us do evil things that good things may come?” Romans 3:8; And yet folk think that civilisation is growing, evolving – more ha’s!
This leads on to an expectancy of voting against ‘no deal’ – again: “Let us do evil things that good things may come?” Keep our former lords and masters in the driving seat (on the throne!)
ditto an extension – even the pagans* knew better “Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad”
*Or, so attributed.
Chancellor Hammond just managed, just, to keep back a smile when interviewed on TV today as he said Brexiteer MPs should think very carefully as Mrs May will actually come back to the House next week with a “watered down” version of her original plan and “compromise” must be made. They should “Vote for the Deal”
I agree Sir John but some Ministers seem to be suffering from wilful blindness and selective hearing. Anyone would think that they had become delusional over the EU economy.
‘None of the above’ – See Mr Ivers’ comment just before yours.
will just encourage more immigration to the UK, and hence depressing of wages for locals here
As if we needed another reason to leave the EU, Ken Livingstone says he might be leaving the UK due to Brexit. Fantastic news!
This is also interesting:
https://order-order.com/2019/03/06/german-economists-no-deal-will-hit-ireland-three-times-harder-uk/
“Germany’s prestigious IFO Institut has crunched the numbers on the economic impact of no deal on 44 countries and predicted that Ireland would be hit three times harder than the UK by a no-deal Brexit, taking a massive 8.16% hit to their economy.”
That’s in Table 1 here:
http://www.cesifo-group.de/DocDL/sd-2019-04-felbermayr-hard-but-smart-brexit-2019-02-21.pdf
with the number for Ireland under their worst scenario being 8.16%, while that for GB is only 2.76%; however with appropriate mitigation the damage for GB could be limited to just 0.5%, while that for Ireland would still be 5.39%.
For the UK, those numbers can be compared to a previous ifo estimate of 1.7%:
https://www.politico.eu/article/germany-even-worst-case-brexit-will-be-bearable-for-eu/
“In the scenario where the U.K. and the EU fail to strike a trade deal and fall back on World Trade Organization rules, the study predicts the U.K. economy would lose 1.7 percent of economic output over the long-term”
Reply Given sensible policies and no more payments to the EU the UK will be better off.
And European army is out, but why can’t European armies train together more? Not all the time, but symbolically at least. And share the cost of building some military equipment in some way. We would still be completely sovereign countries.
This would put European armies on a good footing together. And send a strong message to rogue states outside Europe, that Europe is united against any kind of military threat, terrorism and drug criminal gangs etc ..
What I like more is the proposal to cut most import tariffs after 29th March. That will help the poorest in our country. We will have to protect our agriculture so that domestic production will be adequate in time of war. Otherwise, we will become a tiger economy.
And if the EU doesn’t reciprocate, they will forfeit their £39 billion bung.
Do you want the chancellors case John?
In BBC speak…
Was that “Because of Brexit” or “Despite of Brexit” ? 🙂
It is actually worse than this. You have to take into account that many of the other EU countries are recipient of EU (UK, German, French and Dutch) cash which is artificially keeping their zombie economies going. Plus the fact that, and this mostly applies to Poland and the RoI, that we take a proportion of their population and give them work here. They get free healthcare which their countries never are asked to pay back and benefits galore. Sadly, this will soon come to an end and then we will see how well the EU does.