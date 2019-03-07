If you do not like the Withdrawal Agreement you won’t like the Political declaration either

Two Treaties instead of one. That is Mrs May’s idea of leaving the EU! I have set out before the dangers of the Withdrawal Agreement, which would stop us taking back control of our laws, our money and our borders for at least another 21 months and quite possibly longer. The accompanying Political Declaration is the herald of an even worse Treaty to lock us into many features of the EU for all time, with no exit clause.
Some parts of the Political Declaration are vague or contradictory. Does it mean a free trade deal with us free to follow our own trade policy, or does it mean effective membership of their customs union with limited scope to do better deals elsewhere? Does it mean respecting our own UK law codes, or does it in practice mean accepting EU laws and rules over many parts of our lives in order to meet their strong words that we must not compete unfairly and must observe a level playing field with them? Doesn’t a level playing field to them mean keeping taxes up, having the same regulations, and submitting ourselves to their laws?
Some of the text is detailed and finished. We must assume this would pass straight into any draft Treaty. Above all the EU has insisted on the same architecture for enforcing the Partnership Treaty as for the Withdrawal Agreement. They require a joint committee, where any matter raising EU law will be determined by the European Court of Justice!
That’s no Brexit. That is continued subservience to the EU and its powerful court. I did not vote leave to end up in 2 EU Treaties that recreate many of the features of our membership. The EU sees the Partnership treaty as a kind of EU Association Treaty. These are the devices they sign with countries like Turkey to gradually to bring them in line with the EU as a prelude to possible membership. That is not what Leave means.
Sir John,
You sound totally frustrated and rather angry. Absolutely understandable and I join you in worrying about where we are heading.
All the pro remain MPs in the HOC seem determined to thwart the Brexit referendum and keep us tied (either fully in or remotely attached) to the EU. The effect of this is to deny reclamation of our sovereignty and to continue to surrender further control of the UK to the unelected in Brussels.
The gradual ratcheting-up of levels of control by the EU has been evident since its inception and we can therefore very reasonably assume it will continue. On that basis, what is there to prevent the EU, with its primacy of rules, laws and the ECJ, to decide at some stage that the absolute supremacy of those controlling the United States of Europe project might be hindered by the continued existence of the various Monarchies of some of the former nation states?
It does not then take a leap of imagination to see moves to abolish Monarchies, particularly that of the UK – as we must clearly be seen to be punished. The US of E could then create King Jean-Claude the 1st (or whoever!) as Head of State!
How would that scenario sit with those anti-Brexit MPs and how do they think the UK population at large would react?
Remainer MPs, by their actions during the time since the referendum, have caused a breach of sovereignty, about which they are now aware, and failure to remedy that breach would be treasonous.
Let us please have a proper Brexit on 29th March under WTO rules, save £39 billion, and re-establish full sovereignty. We could then decide for ourselves whether to extend the Tower of London to accommodate all MPs and journalists who continue to talk treason.
I agree. It as if they cannot see the dangers which await. I love visiting European Countries but what we have here is ours . It does not belong to Brussels.
Exactly. The deal and the declaration are both appalling. How could anyone but a traitor to the UK advocate signing them? They do none of the things that May claims they do. They are not Brexit, they are even worse than remain.
Alister Heath today:- It’s a complete myth that a no-deal Brexit would cripple the British economy.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/03/06/complete-myth-no-deal-brexit-would-cripple-british-economy/
I agree it’s a terrible deal, but we have to respect the will of the British people and leave.
That means a deal that parliament can swallow, which seems to be May’s deal or the Norway option. Of the two, I think May’s deal better represents the people’s wishes.
I say hold your nose and go for it!
Actually, I say remain, but that’s off the table.
Though they could just have one decedent of Rollo as King or Queen of Europe, personally I would give the EU my last Rollo, in fact I would let them have every member of the Sax Coburg Gothas because the one at the Helm has not stepped in when She should have done. The 1688 Bill of Rights was put on statute to protect the English from the likes of Grieve and many of His new found chums, he said recently that He wanted to remove old laws from statute just like Blair did, makes you wonder which ones and why?
Why would they abolish monarchies?-they would probably retain them as Germany did post unification?.Ruritanian princelings occupying theme park castles-which is more or less what they are at the moment.
If Herr Juncker wanted a regal title he could always go for Emperor/Kaiser!
Good Morning Sir John,
The question is, are there enough MP’s to vote it down for a second time, and what happens then?
If, as we hope the WA is rejected, then Parliament simply cannot leave the PM in office any longer; there must be a change at the top. Tory MP’s must vote against the government in a confidence call, or we’ll be living with this mess for who knows how much longer!
Let us hope that MPs again vote down May’s WA and PD. It is not Brexit but Brino. The behaviour of those running
government policy on this from No 10 provides, at times, a squalid spectacle of deception and misdirection. Not only do they not deserve to succeed, they deserve electoral oblivion – as do those who support their base endeavours.
Looks like as well the EU has given nothing so let us hope we can leave with no deal. The EU still might offer something at the last minute if that really looks like it is going to happen of course.
We should welcome the intransigence of the EU. It is our best possibility of a clean break.
No doubt May will present the same WA and Cox will say everything is ok for us to sign up to. These are not Treaties as defined by the Geneva Conventions but indentures to slavery overseen entirely by the ECJ.
It isn’t 1% leaving.
You know what, I doubt it. Nathalie Loiseau (French European Affairs minister) was not too optimistic this morning on R4 Today. The more realistic, I would hope, is for the UK to live with no deal on 29/03/2019, replace the PM by a top Brexiter, and see what they will be able to do. Can it be worse than the present situation?
I guess that would also be the best for the EU27.
to live/to leave, interesting mistake, isn’t it?
‘No deal’ is about to be taken off the table, Brexit will be delayed, and the promise to pay 39 billion for nothing will be endorsed. We have nothing to barter with, thanks to these Remoaners so the EU will offer nothing. Stupidty, duplicity and acting against the voters is an art form in Parliament.
Those MP’s complicit in the sell out must be punished at the next election.
Good morning.
A very strongly worded piece from our kind host today.
Slightly off topic.
I have read elsewhere that the Bruge Group published, then took down, an information relating to a meeting between the PM and the German Chancellor. Apparently it has been agreed that, as some point, possibly 2020, the UK will rejoin the EU. If this is true then the word betrayal goes to a whole new level.
Just who is Teresa May MP working for ? Because it sure is not the UK !
Reply Maybe they could not stand up the story
Mark B
There is ref to it in Breitbart London ( Delingpole) with a link in the article to another website which has republished details.
If there is any truth in it…….well…!!!
Was going to mention it but thought it would consign me to eternal “ moderation” comme toujours. But seeing as you mentioned it….it must be OK.
Reply The article has been withdrawn. There would need to be proof of such allegations.
This article, which as Mark B says was pulled “to be reworked and updated”, claimed as few differences as possible have been made between UK and EU arrangements, with a view to rejoining after the next election.
The implication was that Brexit is being deliberately wrecked by HMG, which will continue wrecking after the leaving date by agreement. Si non e vero e ben trovato.
” Just who is Teresa May MP working for? ” Herself. She wants a seat in Brussels to rub Cameron’s nose in it. She is willing to show how powerful she is by destroying a whole nation.
Of course its worse than membership , there was no real life outcome that wasn’t. The fact that things are not as you imagined them privately in your head is..beyond my ability to comment on politely.
Just leave that is far better. Negotiate after leaving where is in our mutual interests, without putting May’s appalling straight jacket on.
It clearly is worse than membership I agree. Indeed it would be better simply to remain in the EU for the 21 month period until Dec 21 instead of the period of vassalage now proposed by mrs may.
But the clear alternative has always been a comprehensive FTA covering goods and services, perhaps like the Australia-NZ deal. what possible objection could the EU have to that? But of course to get it, given the EUs negotiation tactics, weaponising the (non-issue) of the Irish border etc, it is necessary to be prepared to go to WTO Brexit in the event of no agreement.
The EU have negotiated skilfully against our own hapless nincompoops it is true. But they might have over-played their hand & we might indeed now end up with WTO Brexit, albeit after an extended membership.
Remainer – never a comment without an insult to anyone who believes in our country. A shallow and insubstantial comment too. Pity you bothered.
It wouldn’t have been, had it been done properly. With Remainers in charge it was always going to be a sell out and most of us said so as soon as May was appointed (not properly elected) Tory leader. It’s what the Tory Party, being the party of the EU wanted and was so engineered. It should have been cross party too. The fact that a few people at the top of a party with only 100,00 members could over rule the electorate is a fault line in our non-democratic system. How Remainers cannot see what is plain is only because of their blind bigotry.
Is the PD within the scope of meaningful votes or should it be?
Reply Yes PD goes with the Withdrawal Agreement as a package
You say you did not vote leave to end up in 2 EU Treaties that recreate many of the features of our membership, but you are mistaken. You voted leave, full stop. What happens next was never on the ballot paper. You have no mandate at all for your kamikaze Brexit. Back Mrs May, back the government.
Reply I am sticking to the Conservative Manifesto which said No deal is better than a bad deal
What extraordinary reasoning/justification/claims, KD.
KD – I’m getting so utterly sick and tired of that whinge “it wasn’t on the ballot paper”. It was made quite clear by Cameron and his government that Leave meant departing the Customs Union and the Single Market.
When you place your tick on a ballot paper for a Member of Parliament or a councillor, that piece of paper just contains a list of names, not a detailed explanation of exactly how implementation of major policies will be carried out by every candidate and his/her Party.
Mrs May obviously intends to offer you a straight choice in the last week of March – her deal, or an extension of membership probably to the end of 2020. Which will you choose?
Reply I choose a WTO exit
Like to reply: I also choose a sovereign Brexit.
A WTO exit will not be on offer. It will be Mrs May’s deal or stay in the EU. She has run rings round you.
Reply We have enacted WTO exit
May has no intention of leaving the EU. I thought everyone knew that.
I said this on this very blog back when she took over. It’s pretty obvious what her intention was given that she appointed a Cabinet overwhelmingly consisting of Remainers. It’s not rocket surgery.
So what you want is free trade with the EU like now, but a right to ignore all their rules. Would you like some unicorns and fairies to go with that, sir? As usual, you seem to imagine the UK can scream like a toddler and get everything it wants, well the real world does not work like that, Mr Redwood
Reply I am not seeking unicorns. We can just become independent without needing EU permission
We don’t trade with the EU, we trade with companies operating in the EU. The two are very different. You’re confusing politics with commerce
There is no commerce without politics. No international commerce without international politics. Philosopher Karl Polanyi said there is no such thing as a free market. There never has been, and there never can be. Have a read of an abstract of his book: The Great Transformation (book) – Wikipedia
Larsen
Actually the real world does work like that. Those who scream loudest get most because liberals are terrified of being accused of “ unfairness” ( yuk how I hate that word).
Eurosceptics took what they were OFFERED. A Referendum. And they won!!
Those who lost just can’t come to terms with not getting their own way. Not grown up.
See how Tony Benn coped in 1975…Remainers could learn a lot.
No-one has ever proposed free trade but ignoring rules. Of course the EUs rules will apply for trade with the EU. But the EU requires power far beyond that – it wants to control all trade done by its member states anywhere (inc potential vassal states such as the UK). EU membership, or shadow membership as mrs may proposes, is quite unlike any other trade arrangement around the world. If you like the idea of supra-national govt it’s a great idea. Continuity Remain should be honest with people on this. The big Remain lie is the EU is all about trade. It isn’t, its political.
Trading with anyone is a matter of providing what is required in quality at the right price and on time. If the customer wishes to impose conditions that are the concern of our Parliament outside international norms then it is an unacceptable intrusion on our sovereignty.
Typical tiresome remainer – comment/insult, comment/insult. So pointless. (See Andy below.)
It’s not these people disagreeing with our host that is objectionable – it is their infantile attempt to give offence that is deeply distasteful.
Sir JR
Full independence in an interdependent world of today is and remains a historic illusion
Try telling the 160plus countries that aren’t in the EU that.
Everyone who is not a complete fool – and I accept that excludes many contributors here – understands that the EU effectively are the people who live next door. We still need to cooperate with them and work with them on multiple issues and in multiple ways.
The question therefore is, after we leave, how do we do this – when you have all put down these multiple inane red lines everywhere which exclude every option.
And before you say we just want to be an independent state (we are) and work with them like all independent states do, that misses the key point. The EU has a very different relationship with Norway (which is not in the EU), than it does with Switzerland (which is also not in the EU), and that is different to its relationship with Canada (which is also not in the EU) and all are very different to the EU’s relationship with North Korea (which is also not in the EU).
The UK has a different relationship with Peru than it does with New Zealand and both are different to our relationship with Barbados. All of these have required choices over many years.
So stop your epic 30+ year whine about what you don’t want – and start specifying what you do want. And then we will explain to you why you can’t have it and why whatever Brexit you choose you still face a series of highly unpalatable choices.
Ha, ha Andy. Your last paragraph sums you up and your inability to understand what you read. John has consistently said what he wants with explanations as to how we can achieve it. You, on the other hand never give any good reasons as to why John’s wishes can’t be achieved. I find it horrifying that as a country we can’t choose independence and find ourselves shackled by both feet to a failing entity.
The differences are just two.
We have to accept EU has supremacy of law making over us and pay many billions each year, whereas our relationships with non EU nations are based on mutually beneficial agreements underpinned by WTO rules and cost nothing.
Do non EU nations like Canada or Japan pay billions each year or accept the EU can have legal supremacy over them?
More abuse in place of argument from Andy – it is quite remarkable how angry and entitled the Remainiac middle-classes are when they don’t get their own way.
Migration policy
===========
1. No criminals. Deported and barred unlike now. ……….
2. No discrimination. No special rules for Irish, EU, etc.
3. Net contributors only – unlike now. It is after all an EU rule about no recourse to public funds.
Trade Policy
=========
Free trade. Exporters to the EU accept EU rules. EU exporters to the UK accept UK rules.
Payments
=======
No payments to the EU. We expect no payments from them.
In general, there is a set of principles to this.
Where a deal is win-win, or for the avoidance of lose-lose, both sides agree to it because its in their interests. If that changes, either side can cancel the deal.
Where its lose-win or win-lose, no deal is agreed.
The problem currently is that the EU in particular wants to cherry pick and impose win-lose
But we can always add consent in. If you are a remainer, you can consent to pay the EU. Leavers can’t be forced to pay for you wants.
Andy, we are fined and taxed all the time for everything from untaxed prostitution and drug taking (how if we made an independent decision not to tax these activities?) to them fining Britain £642 million for poor accounting in 2015 – the irony the EU not exactly the bastion of good accounting can we fine them for their poor accounting? Why not if we’re independent? Brussels bean counters claimed the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs had failed to properly administer EU farm payments, they give us back some of our money we’re not the Country who take out more than we pay in. Why should taxpayers pay for cap errors and claims that we didn’t benefit from are the farms that were overpaid asked to repay these fines? 9 Mar 2018 – The European Commission fined Britain £2.4 billion yesterday on emissions, £2.4bn would go a long way to clearing up emissions in the UK if that money was ringfenced for that purpose and if the EU were serious about cutting emissions they would have forced that instead of filling their pockets.
A rather odd comment. All of those countries you mention are not in a political union with the EU.
We are not an independent state. If we were, we could do our own free trade deals. We would have control over CAP and CFP.
There’s no need for supranational government. The EU is a government looking for a country.
Sir John has already said above that, like many Brexit supporters, he and we others are quite happy for our relationship to be like the EU has with many other countries that don’t yet have an FTA, using WTO rules in the meantime. This will be in UK’s interest as a net importer and with a huge trade deficit with the EU. Were the EU to prefer an FTA to avoid the downsides they face of a WTO arrangement we’d probably opt for something along the lines of Canada’s or Japan’s but it must include Services. Our door will always be open to their suggestions once we’ve left.
Andy, I like your analogy to ‘the people next door’, as I live in a tiny community.
We are close friends with many of the people ‘next door’ in our road – we baby-sit each others’ pets, help each other out with shopping or when someone is ill, we hold housekeys and set alarms when someone is on holiday, and we socialise frequently; we also provide a comfy shoulder to cry on and sometimes practical assistance, when something bad happens.
But we don’t demand in return the right to judge others’ private behaviour, to tell them what services to use nor what should be paid for them, how many cars they should own, and nor do we expect anyone, plus their relatives, to be able to wander in and out of our properties without our explicit permission.
So let’s try another analogy – let’s be friends with Europe, let’s even sometimes be lovers, but marriage is a really bad idea!
I would like to see the unique privilege of Irish citizens to work in Great Britain come to an end. This 100 year old privilege is now well past it’s sell by date. Irish workers are EU workers and should be treated identically after Brexit. Even the EU should want to harmonise the rights of their citizens in this respect.
Freeform John, I agree, this is worthy of consideration.
As a start the right of Irish citizens to vote in UK General Elections should be removed (along with reciprocal rights for UK citizens in some Irish elections). Surprised the Irish government want to perpetuate this hang-over from the colonial era. Voting rights should be maintained for Commonwealth citizens only.
That was another bit of leverage May gave up with out getting anything for it. Ireland has played an obstructionist role in these negotiations, yet we have gifted them everything they want. If we ever get past the Withdrawal Agreement May has got to go. We cannot allow her to negotiate our trade deal.
Correct. A migration policy is very simple.
1. No criminals. Deported and barred unlike now. …………
2. No discrimination. No special rules for Irish, EU, etc.
3. Net contributors only – unlike now. It is after all an EU rule about no recourse to public funds.
@Freeborn John; That 100 year old privilege works both ways, quite a few UK Irish work in the republic, never mind UK mainland citizens, and just how would you police it when citizenship rules often allow duel passports (of course one could abandon them to but that might also affect commonwealth citizens too. Eurosceptics have been denning the need for a hard border for the last two and half years then you come along and suggest some ill though out idea that would make such a hard border a given!
I had a discussion with my taxi driver on the way to Dublin Airport on this very matter . He thought he would have to get a visa to fly to London to see Lion King on 23 April
He hardly believed it was true that he was perfectly free to visit , work , vote in some elections in UK under bi-lateral agreements ; nothing to do with the EU , and open -ended ; nothing to do with Brexit .
I agree the logical end to the Irish Brexit position is for them to abrogate the bi-lateral agreements , even if we do not .
Oh ,yes – he does now know that the 23rd April is St Georges Day and Shakespeare’s birthday !
Also the right to vote should be removed.
They are not our friends.
Remain voters will take great pleasure in seeing democracy crushed and treated with contempt. Do these people believe democracy is of such little value that it can be treated in such a manner?
We know Remain politicians like May despise popular democracy and we know she will crush Brexit using all the tools at her disposals. Our only hope are moral MPs who believe in truth and justice to vote down all her proposals at every opportunity
We cannot replace her as Tory leader as they simply cannot garner the necessary support from Tory careerists in our Tory party
A commons defeat of her democracy busting pro-EU proposals is our last hope. It this fails our nation becomes a shadow
She must be defeated to save our democracy, national respect and our international reputation. If she wins and the UK is subjugated we will have to suffer the humiliation poured upon us by years of restrictive legislation from the ECJ and no doubt scorns of derision from EU leaders who will taunt us mercilessly
Parties can’t buck Democracy.
Local elections coming up in May.
Conservative members won’t be knocking on doors and who can blame them when their local councillors are about to be wiped out anyway.
It seems to me now that all the “conspiracy” stories were true.
Through some slip up the “wrong” answer was given in 2016.
Were the votes even counted correctly..was the margin to Leave greater maybe?
As I thought from the beginning it all has an air of pantomime. Literally.
And we were expected to swallow it. ( Mind you historically we have form in the gullibility stakes).
I do not pretend to understand political procedure etc but maybe now is the time for Brexiteer MPs to take off their gloves.
Surely the country is more important than the Tory party?
May’s deal is terrifying and so is the prospect of remaining.
And how will the UK survive without trust in its government?
If rumours regarding how the Agreement was drawn up are true there will never, ever be trust again.
I would like to see a WTO exit on the 29th March. I fear that will not happen because a majority of the HoC wants to thwart Brexit, either entirely or by delivering BRINO. In such circumstances I wonder if the only hope for those who want to leave or want to honour the referendum is an election with a real Brexiteer as tory leader. A risky strategy, particularly in light of what happened last time, but with antisemitism and the new independent group in the mix, perhaps this is the only way.
Apart from offering the prospect of a real brexit it might put the prospect of a neo-marxist government off for 5 years (or put one into power immediately, of course)
The PM and the Remainers are pushing this country into a far worst position than before we voted to leave. Those MPs going down this route are either stupid in the extreme or totally dishonest.
It’s disappointing to hear some Brexiteer MPs (Brexit Delivery Group) suggesting that any deal is good enough as long as we leave the EU, even if it is leaving in name only.
I hope that there are enough like-minded MPs to join you in preventing Mrs May’s WA and PD being passed by Parliament.
I have read that one strapline being considered by Leave for any second referendum is “Tell them again!”.
Not bad.
But perhaps the reality is that now the question is “Who governs?”
I said some time ago we are being sold down the river and unfortunately this is looking ever more likely.
The electorate are furious and will show that clearly at the next GE, remainers may have got their victory now but when it comes to us voting they will regret their perfidy.
No deal that May comes up will be anything other than Remain with worse conditions for Britain. Why do allegedly pro Brexit MPs continue to pretend that she is working for Brexit when every single thing she has done proves the opposite?
Sir John, how frustrating it must be for you to sit alongside so many MPs who clearly do not see, or do not want to see, where mendacious Mrs May’s dealings are leading them and their country?
There is ample information in the public domain from the excellent Martin Howe QC, Steerpike in the Spectator, Sir Richard Dearlove et al. as well as your good self, that explains the horrors embedded both in the WA and the PD.
It is beyond my comprehension that so many MPs elected to represent and govern the country appear to to be prepared to abdicate their responsibility and freely give their power and authority away to a foreign unelected and undemocratic cabal. A cabal that has no liking for the UK, and I am convinced, one that will do this country great harm if given the opportunity. It is imperative that the Leave tories are on side and defeat this awful PM’s plan to emasculate this country. If the WA is again rejected then May must be removed immediately so as to stop her plotting further damage.
PS just heard Foreign Secretary Hunt on LBC hoping success for May’s plan in next week’s vote. Another one who must be thrown out on his neck when May falls and the HoC is cleansed.
I am disgusted with what is going on in Parliament . Parliament has shamed and embarrassed our country . We are told that No Deal Brexit is going to effect world growth, Ireland would see an 8% drop in GDP, but there has been no movement from the EU, in a normal negotiation there would have been . The reason we aren’t seeing a normal negotiation is because the EU can rely on Brussels little helpers in Parliament , with the likes of Grieve today meeting Nathalie Loiseau. What the heck is that about? The likes of Grieve shouldn’t be in Parliament, they should be in the Tower.
The blackout of information on the WA pitfalls by the BBC and other TV news and the takeover of Brexit supporting newspapers has resulted in few people, except for the politically interested, knowing about it. I stayed in a pub with a few other travellers last weekend and the conversation turned to Brexit. It was surprising to hear that a Scottish developer and the landlord thought that Mrs May was doing a good job and only wanted to do what they had voted for. They had not read any of the legal analysis. Sometimes it seems as though most MPs have not read about it either.
Leave by Constituency – 406 Remain 242
Leave votes by MP. – 248. Remain 400
It’s the MPs who are the problem. Constituency Associations MUST be freed to select their candidate freely and not from the doctored Party List. This was the case until Heath bound us to secure an EU cow towing Parliament. He succeeded!
We must reject May’s ‘Deal’ – hold a gun to the heads of the 400 and make them vote to revoke Brexit explicitly! And they must know that we will sack them because we will know their names!
May allowed Robbins to “negotiate” her deal in secret without proper political supervision and as a direct result the deal is deeply flawed for all of the reasons our host has explained to us in recent months. She then bounced the Cabinet into agreeing to support it at her notorious Chequers meeting.
Thanks to her ridiculous General Election campaign and the disloyalty of Remainer MPs, we don’t have the numbers to get a WTO exit through the House of Commons.
Mrs May alone bears total responsibility for putting us between a rock and a hard place. She has achieved this through her own total ineptitude, aided and abetted by Remainer Cabinet Members who have wanted this to be the situation all along.
I am at a loss to know where to go from here. If the deal is rejected, the overwhelming forces of Remain will again conspire to thwart Brexit altogether via a second referendum.
Any chance of winning such a referendum will be severely hampered because they will conspire to ensure that the question will be May’s deal or Remain.
How will MPs such as yourself campaign if that is the question? You will surely have little choice other than to adopt the difficult position of campaigning to support May’s deal, despite the thousands of words you have written here to the contrary. That is not a credible position for a campaign.
If that is ultimately going to be the position that all Brexiteers are going to be put in, you might as well remove the uncertainty and vote for the deal next week.
Reply Of course I would not campaign for May’s deal. I am against a second referendum, and the public would not stand for one based on two Remain options on the ballot paper!
I have long held the view that Mrs May’s serenity amongst all the chaos is because, far from worrying that things aren’t going how they should, they are going exactly to plan. My view was confirmed this week by an article on the Bruges Group website. That article was widely circulated and then suddenly removed. After some time they stated: “An article “Duplicitous Leaders” was initially published in draft form on our website. It has been removed from our website while it is being reworked and updated. We plan to publish the updated article as soon as it is ready.” Hopefully that will be this week!
What we are facing is a Parliament, brimming with duplicitous, mendacious MPs, determined, in the true spirit of their masters in the EU, to ignore the referendum result and keep the UK in the EU one way or another. Democracy is being undermined by those meant to uphold and protect it. It is Parliament against the people.
It has been clear for quite a while that this remainer government was not only conniving with the EU, Merkel in particular, but also being less than honest about the way negotiations were conducted and what we have been told.
This has been no less than a total sham – a fraud against the people of the UK, and unless, through no fault of her own, May is forced into a No-Deal, then we will remain a colony of the EU until they dismantle nation states – which isn’t that far off, once they have total control of taxes.
With such a bleak future, it will be only a small satisfaction when the Tories are decimated at the ballot box.
I am sorry but if there are still so many open questions within “the Political Declaration” I guess it only reflects badly on the calibre of the Government, their successive Brexit Secretaries and in fine the originators of the Leave campaign. If after 43 years a real proper roadmap had not been defined it is to me a reflection of how amateurish the top Brexiters (including Sir JR) have always been. To paraphrase LL what can you expect from History, Geography, PPE graduates 😂 ?
In that respect it is worth listening to Sir Ivan Rogers in his UCL presentation in January 2019 “Where did Brexit come from and where is it going to take the UK?”. (on YouTube, 1 hour).
But do not worry too much for the top Brexiters they’ll be in clover. But it might not be the same for us.
117 Conservative MPs have voted that they have no confidence in Mrs. May’s leadership of the Conservative Party.
306 non-Conservative MPs have voted that they have no confidence in Mrs. May’s government.
That means Mrs. May’s leadership has been voted against by 423 out of 650 MPs.
Put an amendment in any bill that the UK shall not be subject to any European courts.
If the government doesn’t like it, its lying. If it passes, then the treaty is ultra vires
Interesting but unsurprising. Clearly the Political Declaration is just meant to be a continuation of the awful Withdrawal Agreement with a future leadership limited in scope by a legally binding treaty. I can still remember the well placed sense of anti climax when Theresa May won the leadership. Unfortunately we are where we are.
Parliamentary maths look like rejecting this agreement and then No Deal. So an extension will be requested but we have to say what for. I’d be curious to know if we were effectively stitched up by being stuck in a “permanent” in defiance of democratic (manifesto) commitments, could we break out with the right future leadership and a different Commons make up? I’m referring to the calls that there would be on Thersa May to cross the floor and arrange a permanent CU, although I still feel Jeremy Corbyn wont do a deal.
Whatever I think it critical that MPs like John Redwood continue to vote against this Remain stitch up.
John, the answer is to draft our own trade agreement and present it as a fait acompli in much the same way that the WA has been presented to us. Durisdiction of any disputes under it to be adjudicated by the WTO. OUR TERRITORIAL RIGHTS SHOULD IN NO WAY FORM A PART OF IT.
Have you thoroughly investigated WTO rules and our ability to invoke Art. 24 of GATT. It could be a significant incentive for the EU to finalise an equible trade agreement.
For absolute sure Robbins and May have done enough damage to the interests of the UK. He and his cabal of remainers must be replaced by professionals in international trade, by which I mean people whose whole life has been hands on internatioal trade. Civil servants are there to take orders not to decide policy.
Off topic
On the local radio station this morning – a head of a school has to save £125k from his budget so had to let go six on the teaching side and a caretaker. It said that all had between 8 and 25 year service. Presumably all will now have less money to spend in shops etc, where some of that goes back to the govt. The govt also loses the tax from their wages, and makes those seven feel worthless. Seven people who have worked and contributed to this society.
Meanwhile – does the £125k saved even come anywhere near to what the 40 Xmas Dover beach arrivals, plus the 27 M6 lorry passengers plus the other 34 in dinghies ( never mind any more that have been deliberately kept out of the news ) have already cost us – and will CONTINUE to cost us? Over 100 people who have no intention of ever contributing to our society.
Our destruction is blatantly deliberate. Shame on all of those allowing/organizing it – As they emigrate from the 3rd world hell they created, I assume they feel their reward will cover their eternal shame and guilt.
Reply 6 teachers and a caretaker would cost more than £125,000, so I struggle with your numbers. I am in favour of spending more on our schools and have set out how we can afford it.
I think they are TAs which are about minimum wage so the numbers are correct based on a 37 hour week.
Reply You said experienced teachers – and you need to include employers NI and other overhead costs
I agree with your analysis John, but what to do about it? What actually is the plan for achieving no deal rather than this deal or a softer deal?
May’s premiership is only going to be about one thing: Brexit. She knows it. If she doesn’t get Brexit through, she will be the Prime Minister who failed to deliver Brexit or anything else. She will not let that happen. If Meaningful Vote II is lost (and maybe there’ll be one more punt at Meaningful Vote III) then her incentives are to get Brexit through at any cost, including a soft Brexit. She will turn to a softer Brexit because she will have proved conclusively she cannot get Brexit through any other way. She has demonstrated she is not prepared to go for No Deal.
That is the way I see it. I don’t like the choices much, but it appears to be this Brexit, soft Brexit or a general election (with May in charge? …shudder) in which case there may well be no Brexit.
It is ever clearer that this Government backed by a majority in both Houses is determined to keep us shackled to the EU and now we read that Mrs may is preparing for yet another ‘Meaningful Vote’ on the assumption that next week’s one will result in another defeat. How close to 29 march do we have to get before time to avert WTO runs out, because that seems to be our only hope?
It is reported that your colleagues Boles and Letwin have met with Corbyn to plot their desired way forward. Conspiring with a man who, in my view, is unfit to be an MP let alone Leader of the Opposition is a disgrace and shows the depths that MPs will sink to get their own way and thwart the referendum result.
Well the EU seem to be winding your leader up like a clock. Off we go again “Come back to us with a plan!”. She was stupid enough to take two years to work anything out, so not surprising they’re extracting the wee out of her now.
The question is how do those who believe in democracy (Brexit) fight back against those who reject democracy (Remain)?
How do British democrats counteract the almost ominpresent political establishment and their Remain lackeys as they go about their business of destroying the basis of our democracy and passing power and leverage to Merkel and the EU?
We can’t fight against a Remain government, a Remain media (press, bbc, itv, ch4 etc). the London based Remain mafia have it all sewn up. Even the Electoral Commission and other quangos are anti-democratic, pro-Remain. Their rulings are partial and bias against Brexit. They are infected by pro-Remain lackeys
Remain is given a free, frictionless ride and even when they do abuse they’re simply not held to account.
We now look to Brexit MPs as the last opportunity to undermine this Remain attack on the UK and all it stands for
We now learn from Steven Swinford of the Telegraph :”Dominic Grieve will tomorrow hold a meeting with senior members of Emmanuel Macron’s Govt to discuss extending A50 as path to 2nd referendum
Nathalie Loiseau will attend meeting in Grieve’s parliamentary office with her advisers & officials”.
On whose behalf is he acting in this way? The stench from a rotten but still rotting Parliament is unbearable.
The problem we have with parliament is that we can’t touch MPs for another 3 years and they know it. That’s why they’re acting in such a cavalier fashion. The same with May. She can’t be challenged for almost another year. If this was an election year it would be different.
Parliament is hell-bent on shafting us.
Mr Redwood,
I understand (with agreement) that EU membership of the UK is unsuitable for both parties. That has to do with culture, societal development and apparently deep seated ideas about the meaning of words like independence and sovereignty, especially in the Consetvative Party. However I do not undesrtand why the UK should be seeking alternatives to economic inttegration with Europe. China and India have demands, are not offering anything you would be able to get as a EU member. The US is a very problematic trade partner as Canada has learned. And Canada has no alternative, more or les (more imo) like the UK vs the EU. Of course the EU is self interested and difficult. So should the UK be. But that starts with explaining to the people what the UK’s self interests are (in economic terms, the rest is nice to have, but luxury).
Keep up the good fight, Sir John!
Despite the Prime Minister’s inability to recall the contents of the last Conservative Manifesto or remember the result of the referendum, it seems increasingly likely that we will shortly leave the EU on WTO terms, despite her attempts to collude with members of the Opposition, the EU and even some undemocratic MPs within her own party, who would all like to see the referendum result overturned or transformed into a form of remain.
A pointless extension will change nothing, except to lengthen the road still remaining for can kicking.
Thank God that this dreadful saga is coming to a close.
But, JR, I really don’t care that much how many new treaties WITH the EU there may have to be once we have left to replace the treaties which presently bind us INTO the EU. Which of course already number at least the TWO basic treaties – the Treaty on European Union, and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union – plus I guess there are other EU-UK agreements floating around which could be classified as treaties.
And nor am I as concerned as some people that there is no specific exit clause for the Irish ‘backstop’ in the Withdrawal Agreement. I repeat that until December 1st 2009 when the Lisbon Treaty finally came into force there was no withdrawal mechanism included in the EEC/EC/EU treaties, but you and others never doubted before then that if we wanted to leave then we could do so. Sure, it would be better to have a unilateral right of withdrawal expressly stated, but it is not essential.
In any case as I have also reiterated ad nauseam even if everybody was fully reassured that the ‘backstop’ would only be temporary that would still leave unanswered the question of what would supersede it; the Irish government would have a veto on that new treaty, and we can be quite sure that they would never willingly agree to a new treaty which did not preserve the same or very similar legal effects as the ‘backstop’.
Reply You underestimate the difficulty there would be with the UK establishment including the judges if we were trying to get out of something we had bound ourselves into by Treaty. We pressed hard for Article 50 in the EU Treaty for a good reason, and it should work.
Mrs. May is wanting us to replace the existing Lisbon Treaty containing Article 50, which enables us to leave the EU, with a new treaty or treaties (WA/PD) where there is no such exit clause and additionally leaves us totally exposed in the “Future Relationship” negotiations.
How can Mrs. May claim this is in the national interest ?
How is this respecting the referendum result to leave the EU ?
We were promised differently, we were promised an equal partnership deal with them where everything would go swimmingly, in fact it would be the easiest deal ever or words to that effect. But am afraid the whole thing is turning out to be not great. Even at this late stage the danger is now that the EU have decided to let us go without a deal, but ok for some as JR here would like. So then yes! lets do it that way and after we’re out with no deal say in a year or so we can always go back knocking and see what kind of a reception we get- hard to say, but I can guarantee it won’t be anything like equal partnership that will be on their minds. Let me explain, the EU fully understands that it’s dealing with a sizable UK delusional mindset here, am thinking Farage and ERG types, that cannot or will not be changed without some introspection and also while that mindset exists there will never be peace in the camp and so UK is destined for a spell outside as a third country to them with trade according to WTO rules, all just to blow the cobwebs off..otherwise nothing at the heart of British politics will ever change..as they see it!
Reply I think they will want a Free Trade Agreement once we make clear their Withdrawal Agreement is not on offer or some variant of it.
“Loiseau said Britain was clear on what it did not want, but had not explained what it did want. “At this stage we know what the UK does not want, and that’s a first phase, but it’s not necessarily enough. At the moment, we’re talking. We have not heard proposals, ideas or initiatives coming from the British government to overcome the current difficulties.”
This just sounds ridiculous. Sir John, if May and her team have been so incompetent since 2016 not making themselves clear then it is time to change the people providing the dialogue. You, Boris, JRM, Frank Field, Graham Stringer, Kate Hoey; need to go to Brussels meet with Loiseau and ensure she knows what a proper Leave delegation wants, as they seem to listen to everyone else but you.
If May is not virtuous over this and is unable to create harmony moving forward then the honourable thing to do is to get MPs to vote to ‘Leave with no deal’ or ‘cancel A50’, elect UK MEPs in May, take up our say and let the public choose a commissioner instead of the Prime Minister, give us a new general election date on the same day the European Elections will be done to save money and time and give people the opportunity to elect MPs that will deliver leave with the UK in mind.
We are being cornered, voting no to PM May’s W.A. and voting no to No Deal will leave us hopefully falling out on the 29th March unless the deception is completed by extending Art. 50.
To get out of this mess we must be brave and show the EU we are serious about leaving. The EU are playing a waiting game because of all those remainer MPs and I don’t expect anything else from them when we are playing into their lap. All those MPs will lose their seats in the next General Election. Perhaps they should be reminded of that fact because mine will lose her seat with her small majority in a vote leave constituency.