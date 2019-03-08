Will the government set out all the good news of what we can do once we have left the EU?

The Remain MPs and commentators are brilliant at pushing out an endless set of recycled Project Fear stories, each one more lurid than the last. They want to pose Brexit as a disease to be treated or a “cataclysm” to be managed. They seem to have demanded or influenced a lot of government Ministers and departments to ignore the potential and suppress the good news of what we can do and achieve with a clean WTO Brexit on 29 March.

The Treasury refuses to discuss how we could spend the £12bn a year net saving if we leave without signing the Withdrawal Agreement with its promise to pay for nothing for years to come. The Treasury refuses to spell out what an April budget would look like when we could spend the Brexit bonus on a mixture of public service improvements, investments and tax cuts. This would provide a welcome boost to an economy slowed deliberately by a strong fiscal and monetary squeeze over the last year.

The Business department claims to be worried about the car industry after a WTO Brexit, yet fails to take any action to reverse the obvious damage being done to our car makers whilst we are still in the EU by the squeeze on car loans, the big hike in VED and the attack on diesels. Why wont they announce no tariffs on imported components from any part of the world when we trade under our own tariff schedule after March 29? Why do they not cut the VED, and lift the more extreme threats to diesels?

The Environment department fails to set out what a UK fishing policy will look like once we have taken back control of our fishing grounds, and fails to make fewer food miles and more self sufficiency in food one of its priorities in the legislation for our future.