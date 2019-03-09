Another Groundhog week looms, when Remain MPs who cannot accept the verdict of the Peoples Vote have another go at derailing Brexit.
We know that the first vote will be a reprise of the Withdrawal Agreement. Unless there is a great breakthrough in negotiations with the EU this week-end with the removal of the backstop provision, the government is likely to find plenty of rebels against its three line whip and the proposal will be defeated once again.
The government has not yet offered Conservative MPs guidance on how to vote should there be subsequent votes next week about keeping no deal on the table, and a possible delay to exit. Maybe they hope that by creating uncertainty about their intentions they will maximise pressure to vote for the Agreement. I do not see this working.
The government should whip its MPs to vote against taking no deal off the table. As the Prime Minister has regularly explained, you can only take no deal away by agreeing a deal. As others have explained, the right to leave without signing an Agreement is the main pressure point we have on the EU to try to get a better agreement.
The government should also whip its MPs to oppose any attempt to delay Brexit. The Prime Minister has told us all many times that we are leaving the EU on 29 March. She also told us at the election and for many months thereafter that no deal is better than a bad deal, showing she was prepared to leave without a deal if necessary.
Some think the government could lose both of these votes. Both are clearly winnable if the government puts the effort in. There are Labour MPs who would be very reluctant to vote for a delay given the strength of feeling in their constituencies pro Leave, and given the promises Labour made in their Manifesto to back Brexit. It would be perverse if Parliament voted for delay given the pledges made by most MPs in the election, and given the support of the government with their DUP allies. It would place Parliament at loggerheads with the 17.4 m majority in the referendum and leave many MPs trying to explain why they had switched from their pro Leave position to get elected . If they now said that they wanted to delay it probably with a view to a second referendum or for a long delay in the hope that people would change their minds, they would need to agree delay with the EU and change our legislation.
Were Parliament to vote against no deal and against the Agreement it would have voted a contradiction. In that circumstance the government should proceed to exit in accordance with the legislation Parliament has already passed. The legislation takes precedence over a subsequent motion.
If a group of MPs try to legislate for delay they will find it difficult. It would need the government to back them to give it a serious chance of success.The issue would be enforceabilty without government agreement. Parliament could legislate to say it must not rain tomorrow, but it would have no meaning and would be unenforceable. Delay requires the agreement of the EU as well as of the UK government. If the UK government is against delay they could claim they could not negotiate one sensibly. The only way to ensure delay would be to bring the government down and replace it with one that does want delay. The courts are unlikely to uphold a case against Ministers over such a political issue which can only be resolved by Parliament.
If May wanted she could leave without delay on WTO terms. Any parliamentary vote could be ignored. Parliament could be prorogued if necessary.
The trouble is May does not want WTO terms and the whole world know that.
Of course she does not want WTO terms. There’s not a single country on earth that trades on WTO terms, because WTO terms are dreadfully bad. Why do you think every country spends pots of money trying to do trade deals instead? Every serious trade expert and economist has said WTO terms is calamitous, and Mrs May is quite rightly determined to avoid that
Reply There are no standard WTO tariffs, each country chooses its own schedule under the rules
”…. spends pots of money….” A bit like our country having spent ”pots of money” on the EU, you mean?
“Every serious trade expert and economist has said WTO terms is calamitous”, that’s apart from those who have said that they would be sub-optimal but only marginally so for the UK.
Bear in mind here that the long term trend growth rate of the UK economy is 2.5% a year, so even if these putative losses of a few percent of GDP were to materialise they would soon be recovered.
The economists who have been proven right on all the major issues over the years – Thatcher’s supply side reforms, the ERM, the euro, the bank bailouts, ‘austerity’, etc, such as Roger Bootle, Patrick Minford etc, explain quite clearly why WTO terms will be fine, & certainly preferable to the vassalage proposed by Mrs May and the EU. Minford in particular explains how an FTA is nice to have if we can get it, but the really important thing is to be able to lower tariffs without permission from the EU. Looking at countries which have liberalised trade dramatically, like Australia, NZ, Singapore, Hong Kong, it’s very difficult to see any fault in this argument.
A bit like spending pots of money to be a member of the EU. Thing is, once the ‘pots of money’ have been spent and a FTA signed, there is no need to keep sending them ever increasing ‘pots of money’. Or do you disagree ?
O my god, after all this time you STILL dont get it is all about non tariff barriers not tariffs
You mean that trades SOLELY on WTO terms, because EVERY country trades with some other countries on WTO terms – they don’t have any problems, or they would agree Preferential Trade Agreements as necessary.
And actually there is at least one country that trades solely on WTO.
The WTO oversees a system of trade rules for its 164 member countries, which together account for no less than 98 PER CENT OF GLOBAL TRADE
Under the WTO General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (the GATT), tariffs on most manufactured goods between the UK and the EU would stay quite low, averaging around 3 per cent.
The WTO has already agreed to Broker a 2 year trade arrangement with the UK and the EU, to ease the transition for both Britain and the EU.
Actually, a number of agreements have already been concluded, so we won’t be leaving on purely WTO terms.
JR’s last paragraph refers to the need for a change of government to force a delay. That may indeed be in the minds of Tory Ministers and MPs utterly opposed to and determined to frustrate Brexit. Hammond, Rudd, Ellwood are names that spring instantly to mind when contemplating who might be at the heart of a coup to topple May to delay and then reverse Brexit. I imagine it would split the Tory party, lead to a no confidence vote and a general election. Whether such a course of events actually is feasible in the time available is another matter and one I am unable to judge.
Indeed everyone knows this and she is also undercut by the many remoaner MPs in parliament and her cabinet (encourage by her) she has no bargaining position at all. If she manages to put the UK into her idiotic W/A straightjacket it becomes far worse still. It is entirely her fault, she is not a leader she is a socialist, dishonest, a remainer and very foolish with it – she might make an average geography teacher perhaps.
Nearly three years of this appalling PM now. Surely she must go very soon but we must avoid the even more appalling Corbyn/McDonnall/SNP.
Dear Lifelogic–I think Sir John takes too much account of what this PM and government might do–Seems to me that not very many care two figs what she or they might or might not do.
Replywhat government does matters as they could lead this Parliament to delay Brexit
Dear Sir John–But not this government–Extension of Article 50 surely inevitable now?? Least appalling option
Good point LL,
May constructed her cabinet as she saw fit and decided to surround herself with remainers, so I wonder why anyone should, or even could be surprised they are now such a thorn in her flesh?
Put garbage in, and you get garbage out. There is a wealth of pro-Brexit talent she could have chosen in their stead who would have seen the UK’s exit across the line. Yet still there are those blinkered people who believe every word she says as if she was some kind of paragon of truth and virtue. Sorry, but that myth is all-but destroyed as far as thinking people are concerned.
If the likes of Hammond, Rudd, and Clarke walk, we must think of it as a blessing and an opportunity to get better people in and raise the overall capability of the government as well as its ethical standards. As for the public, they must now insist – no more of these ‘duds’ and career politicians!
Tad
Nor do the British people. They voted for a deal – as outlined by Vote Leave in 2016 – and when Mrs May offered a harder Brexit to voters in the 2017 general election, she lost.
Our sovereign Parliament does not want no deal – and polls repeatedly show very low levels of support for no deal among the public. Despite Iain Duncan Smith going on TV and literally making up a claim otherwise.
So – you literally have no mandate to leave without a deal. None. Nada. Nil. What part of democracy do you not understand?
Reply Vote Leave offered no deal and always said we could leave with or without one.
”… have no mandate to leave without a deal”
Ah yes, Andy. I remember now. Those telling words on the referendum ballot paper:
Remain in the EU
or
Leave the EU but only if they will give us a good trade deal and will allow them to rule over us for ever and take a lot more of our money.
That mandate, do you mean?
The Government’s own £9 million leaflet specified that ‘Leave’ meant WTO – OUT of Single Market, OUT of Customs Union, OUT of ECJ – we voted Leave with NO DEAL!
‘They voted for a deal’
Where was that on the ballot paper? – didn’t see it on mine, just leave or stay.
2017 Election – the true EU Party, the Lib Dems got slaughtered – you never mention that. The two parties who said they would honour Brexit got 80 percent of the vote – not good enough for you of course.
You’ve got a nerve accusing IDS of making stuff up. All your stuff if made up and never do you produce even one fact or a positive argument for staying in. Another classic entry from Fact Free Andy.
The deal was on the Remain side, Leave did not have a deal and we were told no other deal was or would be possible by Cameron and also Juncker himself the day before the referendum:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36599300
This is the long and the short of it, Mrs May will not countenance a WTO exit. Her entire approach has been to convey weakness to the EU in her desperation for any deal.
That is about it. Total incompetence and a lack of vision. No understanding of duty, negotiation, honesty, logic, economics or game theory. Please just go dear.
Another death tax on top of the IHT £1 threshold promise ratting by tax to death grim reaper Hammond and the huge increase in the probate taxes. We now have the death certificate tax going up by 19% to £11. Quite likely that you need several of these original certificates – for each bank account, insurance company and similar. A sheet of A4 does not cost that much does it? Plus vast increases in parking charges by councils to kill the few remaining shops one assumes.
I’m starting to get a little annoyed by this will of the people stuff.
The way I see it, the conservative party has been obsessed with this issue since 1974, maybe before. It nearly derailed the conservative government under major.
While all this was going on, the E.U ranked about 8th in people’s priorities.
Then they forced this referendum on the people, which the people never asked for, and now have everyone at each other’ throats.
Oh, and the conservative party remain as split as they have ever been, while dividing the whole country as well.
A fine old business. Oh, and there’s no going back now, either…
To be fair, and our kind host has mentioned it here, most MP’s are for Remaining in the EU. How that could possibly be given the manifesto pledges made by both main parties is beyond me, but !
There is a petition:
The Prime Minister should advise Her Majesty the Queen to prorogue Parliament.
The Prime Minister should advise Her Majesty the Queen to prorogue Parliament suspending the current parliamentary session until 2nd April 2019 to prevent any attempts by parliamentarians to thwart Brexit on 29th March 2019. Preparations for no-deal/WTO will continue.
The Prime Minister’s deal has been rejected. No further deal is available from the EU. Remaining in the EU is not an option. Extension or revocation of Article 50 is not an option. I believe the British people voted to leave with no mention of a deal and that WTO rules, to which Britain will default on 29th March 2019, are in Britain’s best interests. We may get a better deal after, but not until, we have left.
Sorry I forgot number, it is 237487.
Here it is:
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/237487
Good morning.
As my post from yesterday is still in moderation, let us hope that this missive makes it through ?
Question for our kind host. Does he believe that it should be a Three Line Whip ?
Reply Yes
Thank you.
As some here may or may not know, for any MP to defy a ‘Three Line Whip’ risks having the Whip removed and possibly being expelled from the party.
Well, this is my (perhaps too difficult to grasp) letter in the local paper this week:
“Last week 288 MPs showed that they would willingly give up the UK’s unilateral right of withdrawal from the EU.
Because that was the significance of voting for an amendment which stated that the House …
“… is determined not to leave the European Union without a withdrawal agreement and future framework under any circumstances, and regardless of any exit date.”
Only 36 more MPs, 324 in total, voted against that proposition, which would have meant we could never leave the EU without its consent.
Surely it is obvious that if the EU chose not to consent to the withdrawal of the UK it could refuse to make any withdrawal agreement, or only offer an agreement designed to be totally unacceptable to the UK?
Of course even if the amendment had been passed that in itself would have had no effect upon Article 50 in the EU treaties, which was created in 2003 specifically because top eurocrats were concerned that the EU was beginning to look like a prison.
In retrospect it seems they need not have worried too much about that, given that even the notoriously “eurosceptic” UK has now reached a point where nearly half of elected MPs would be perfectly happy for it to become a prison.
Perhaps some of your pro-EU correspondents would care to comment on this, and in particular tell us whether getting the UK inescapably locked into the EU, whatever circumstances may arise in the future, formed part of whatever sketchy plan they may have had for after they had won the referendum.”
A House of Lords select committee report highlighted the thinking behind the original drafting of the exit clause which became Article 50 TEU:
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/ld201617/ldselect/ldeucom/125/12511.htm#_idTextAnchor059
“21. The second option is stark: if no agreement is reached within two years, the effect is exactly the same as if a withdrawal agreement had been agreed and entered into force: the EU “Treaties shall cease to apply to the State in question” (Article 50(3) TEU). The second option allows, therefore, for the most disorderly of withdrawals. The travaux préparatoires explain that the two-year cut-off was inserted to ensure that the right of a Member State to withdraw from the EU was unilateral, rather than dependent on the conclusion of a withdrawal agreement. Indeed, the drafters of Article 50 foresaw the two-year period being extended:
“The Praesidium considers that, since many hold that the right of withdrawal exists even in the absence of an explicit provision to that effect, withdrawal of a Member State from the Union cannot be made conditional upon the conclusion of a withdrawal agreement. Hence the provision that withdrawal will take effect in any event two years after notification … “”
Nearly half of our MPs apparently have so little commitment to our national sovereignty and democracy that they would have preferred the Praesidium (of the 2002 – 2003 Convention on the Future of Europe) to have written the clause so that the UK could only leave with the permission of the EU, and presumably they would have willingly voted to approve the EU Constitution and/or the subsequent Lisbon Treaty even with such a provision.
They actually use the term “Praesidium” ….with all it’s Soviet overtones?!
And here is an example of an offer which the EU knows will be unacceptable:
http://www.cityam.com/274409/eu-negotiator-michel-barnier-offers-uk-unilateral-customs
“The package of assurances includes the option for the UK to leave the single customs union “unilaterally”, provided other elements of the backstop still apply to Northern Ireland.”
Denis,
What’s the betting she ultimately gives in?
I thought Major was bad. His brand of pro-EU politics consigned the Tory party to the wilderness for years. The actions of this Prime Minister could see the Tory party disintegrate altogether. But I have to say, boils need to be lanced to get rid of all the puss, not left to fester, because cowardice and a reluctance to get rid of these poisonous remainers once and for all will inevitably kill the patient in the end.
The choice is theirs – get rid, or get gone!
Tad
This has not escaped the notice of many of the 17.4 million, who will relish retribution at the next election.
I see a new bogey man has appeared in the Telegraph: “Leaked memo reveals ministers warned of Brexit plot to keep UK in permanent customs union with EU”
In other words “Vote for Theresa May’s Permanent Customs Union with the EU or else you’ll be in a Permanent Customs Union with the EU”
That is precisely how I read the leaked details. It’s not a threat with any teeth.
Exactly.
Indeed that is the best way to proceed, but May and Hammond will doubtless fail to do this. May has after all, got nearly every single thing wrong so far. She is clearly a socialist, red tape pushing, tax to death, big government remainer to her core. Cameron, May and the state sector in general have, in an act of gross negligence, totally failed to prepare properly for a clean no deal leave on 29th March. This despite having nearly three years to prepare.
This failure and the undermining of the negotiations by remoaners is the reason that May is in this position. That her broken compass, her lack of vision and the fact that she threw an election with her idiotic punishment manifesto & gross robotic incompetence are the reasons we are in this mess.
Why on earth did 200 Tory MP still have confidence in her recently?
In answer to your last sentence, they didn’t, they were just terrefied of any alternative.
Why did 200 Tory MPs have confidence in Mrs May, because they are remainers and fear a Brexiteer being elected as leader.
Exactly.
And a Brexiteer that would have electoral appeal, with a proven record of winning elections in a normally Labour metropolis, and who played a major part in winning the referendum.
Worst of all the Brexiteer might actually believe in free markets and might make the odd unPC gaffe (that most people would agree with) without the need to make a grovelling apology.
Coloured people or people of colour ?
It’s becoming a minefield. Even in a week when a girl guide was killed there’s nothing more to make a Minister of the Crown jump.
I am a Tory backbencher and I will have no difficulty explaining why I am voting for the longest possible extension. I will tell – I am telling – my constituents that the country has been betrayed by a bunch of far right zealots whose every prediction (about how we hold all the cards, how we will get frictionless trade with the EU and how the rest of the world will be falling over itself to offer us trade deals over a cup of coffee) has been proved false. Time to go back to the people and ask them what they think, now the harsh reality of a friendless Brexit has been exposed
I think we did hold a great many if not quite all the cards. The problem is that we didn’t use them. In the first place, for example, we let the EU set the agenda for the negotiations. Goodness knows why. David Davis opposed that but was overruled, I believe.
You have, in my opinion, a curious view of democracy.
Anon’s view of democracy is from above, looking down on us. Like most, but not all, people who want to get into powerful positions, they want to do what is
seen as beneficial for themselves, not the people who voted them in.
If any of that is remotely true then you should be ashamed of yourself.
Why do you think people voted to leave?
Because life under the thrall of the EU has become an utter misery.
If we had been happy we would have voted in droves to remain!!
The people voted to leave the EU
Read the leaflet.
“This is your decision. We will implement what you decide”.
The “Far right zealots ” you describe are those MPs who are democratically carrying out that decision.
I am of the opinion that you are a rank amateur in a professional situation. You cannot blame the RWZs , they are among the few who have been honest enough to support the will of the people. You will shortly have to stand on your Town Hall steps and explain why you hold the electorate in contempt.
I hope your constituents ask you what sort of deal can be expected when your fellow Remainers in high places constantly trot off to Brussels to give aid and comfort to the enemy, not to mention tactical advice on how to defeat the democratic will of this country, humiliate it before the world and hold it to ransom.
That’s not all. You, sir or madam, are a public figure and have no right to hide behind a pseudonym. Willing to wound but afraid to strike, it seems. For shame.
Please resign your seat since you are not prepared to follow the instructions of your employers, the electorate who are the ultimate democratic authority. You have no divine right to rule, begone!
Time for you to consider why you wish to overturn the democratic will of the people. Why should we vote or take any notice of what you do henceforth if you’re acting like dictators under a false cloak of democracy?
Well said Anon. You have the support of the majority of the country, yet another fact which these zealots and their small minority of followers on here appear unable to comprehend.
The words ”land”, ”cloud” and ”cuckoo” spring to mind.
RichardM. Strange, I thought the majority of the country voted out or was that a dream?
What a terrible MP you are then. Your language is interperate, and you talk in ‘media sound=bites’ – there are no considered arguments made in your post, let alone any well made. How can anything be proved false, that has not been proved at all because it hasn’t happened? Why are people with different views ‘zealots’? Maybe you’re the intolerant ‘zealot’, have you considered that possibility?
All that aside, you were told, by us, your employers, the people who are sovereign in the UK to leave the EU. You stood on a manifesto to leave the EU. Now, get on with it or be proved a liar and turfed out of Parliamaent.
Anon: You describe yourself as “a Tory backbencher”; I describe you as a disgrace.
You won’t be anon at the next election when welcher
MPs are wiped out and the Treason Act is reinstated.
The Treason Act of 1351 is still Law. The only thing that has changed is Blair removed sentence of death from it.
Clearly Anon (East Midlands) is not proud to be taking this position, otherwise it would stand up and be a representative of its east midlands constituency.
The zealots and phobics are those that would rather hang on to nurse, not the leavers, who see a great future for a newly independent nation.
And when one of them asks you where you were when EUVAT was destroying their business, or what you will do to prevent Article 11&13 doing the same thing, will your answer be, as my MP’s was that non-VAT registered businesses don’t matter? Or that there are ‘bigger’ issues than the 9M affected people’s livelihoods?
Having seen you receive your pay rise for the year despite poor performance, people (writers, content creators, videographers, and artists) in the digital sector facing loss of livelihoods due to the EU for a second time are not currently well disposed towards MPs.
If as you say you are a Tory backbencher then you sir are a disgrace.
We voted OUT and you were elected on such a manifesto. It is the likes of you that has highjacked Brexit to try and thwart it.
Resign and force a byelection and let the constituency decide.
You Will be making a foolish mistake.
Was your constituency a remain-voting one? If not, you probably won’t have your seat for much longer. You clearly don’t understand that a country-wide democratic vote to leave means leave; the country voted to discard the European Union membership and set back out on the road of independence and a new future….as it was before the EU was ever formulated. Life did actually exist before it, you know. It’s MPs who are making a “friendless Brexit”….not the population. It is MPs who are ducking and diving to stay on the gravy train. You are driving your country towards becoming a nationless EU region, because that is the ultimate goal of the EU…..all one country; no nation-states. You are doing all you can to undermine democracy. There will be a price to pay.
” to stay on the gravy train.” Question – does the gravy train cost more than the HS2 is going to cost us?
Such strong convictions hiding behind the cloak of anonymity! We had the vote, it was to Leave and just because Mrs May has not produced an acceptable “deal”, deliberately in my opinion, doesn’t mean we need to be asked again (in typical EU fashion) it means only that Parliament should now enact the instruction of the people which Parliament itself legislated for. Leaving on 29th March on WTO terms and keeping £39bn to spend in the UK is fine by me.
So, an MP who sits in a parliament that voted to submit Art 50 and enact The European Withdrawal Act, supports a PM who consistently asserted that ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ and that ‘we are leaving the EU on 29th March’, knows how to negotiate, is enthusiastic about our future prospects and confident about negotiating new trading arrangements is a right wing zealot.
You do your Constituents and your Country a great disservice.
I am a Troll . . .
There, fixed it for ya !
😉
There are Labour MPs and many Labour voters who are in favour of Brexit – are they also Far-Right zealots, Anon East Midlands Not Really An MP?
There is nothing “far right” about John Redwood.
“Far right” used to mean BNP.
Since the liberals took over the Conservative Party they have managed to cut off millions of ordinary voters and bring in socialist policies.
Which ever way we voted we got socialism (Blairism.) The EU was blamed.
YOU caused Brexit.
Anon, I wonder if you have any understanding of the future direction of the EU, either you do and in which case please explain what function Parliament will have in the future?
Or, you don’t in which case you should probably educate yourself and a good place to start is the “Five President’s Report” Goggle will help you find it.
Anon (East Midlands) I can only conclude from your comment that you must be a hoax. If in fact you are the real thing then my view is that you do not deserve the title Right Honourable.
The result of the Referendum must be upheld as it was a written promise to the electorate, but even more importantly because to deny the result would be acting against democracy itself. That has tremendously serious implications for this country to call for a denial of democracy.
Those MPs who are acting to honour the promise made with regard to the referendum result, who are striving to effect the Referendum result, and to uphold democracy are the honourable MPs. To call them “far right zealots” is outrageous, and it couldn’t be further from the truth. I suggest if you are real, come out into the open and do not hide in this cowardly fashion. Make yourself and your actions known so that you can be held accountable.
Are you really an MP? Sir John presumably can see. I agree Vote Leave were far too blasé about the ease of a deal with the EU, with figures such as David Davis particularly at fault. But surely you have briefed yourself sufficiently to know that trade deals with other countries can’t be signed, or even negotiated until the UK has left the EU? Given the WA threatens permanent membership of the customs union, that will also preclude any meaningful FTA negotiations around the world until that issue is clear. One reason why all MPs, whatever they voted in the referendum, should vote down the WA.
keep going john
good luck
“The legislation takes precedence over a subsequent motion.”
It does, but Theresa May could follow her heart and arrange for the legislation to be amended in the light of the subsequent motion.
It seems quite evident that the government does want a delay. Why else would the PM offer the vote on it? Given this, how feasible would it be to legislate for this before the 29th assuming the EU agrees?
Hi John,
Is the vote to take ‘No Deal’ off the table just a motion that is non-binding on the govt? Is that also true of the motion for delay? I some how think that one or both of these motions will pass, what ever the whipping.
To me, the key question is what will the PM do in the event that she can not get her deal through Parliament. Will she chose ‘No Deal’ or not leave? Your thoughts would be appreciated. Like you, I would very strongly prefer ‘No Deal’
/ikh
She will choose neither but let the House decide on a free vote probably. She would say she will accept the will of the House.
IKH
I wouldn’t be surprised that she would try and go for extension.
May Hammond et al will have to be defenestrated if we are to get a no deal exit.
Or, as Steve Pitts suggests she could move it to a free vote, thereby using the old excuse; ” it wasn’t me, don’t blame me it was them”
Many thanks for this masterly summary of a very confused situation. Let’s hope it works out as you say.
A masterly analysis, indeed.
“Parliament could legislate to say it must not rain tomorrow, but it would have no meaning and would be unenforceable.”
However, it seems to me, that’s almost what’s been happening – and not only on this issue. I say this, knowing the immense responsibility that rests on Parliament, and her Majesty’s Government in particular.
But shall we ever see sanity return? I suspect it will indeed rain, and play be stopped.
MPs have got themselves into this predicament by thinking they know better than the electoate by ignoring the referendum result. In so doing they render themselves unelectable, just as if they had been found with their fingers in the till. Frankly John they disgust me.
I would add that in arriving at such a position of conflict they play into the hands of a malevelant EU, demonstrating that they could not negotiate themselves from a wet paper bag. That the PM and her civil service team have deliberarely orchestrated the situation is doubly damning. It will cause a political upheaval not previously experienced. You and a large number of MPs will have to decide between party and country. In previous history party and country were synonamous among conservatives, sadly no longer.
JR’s logical and knowledgeable explanations are always a million miles away from msm’s spiteful, alarming interpretations with their transparent attempts at fear provoking.
Thank goodness we have someone who is prepared to take the time to explain all this procedural stuff.
We will NOT be dining on rats!!!
I was at a constituency AGM last night where i asked Jo Churchill who, correct me if I am wrong, is a government whip, what whip lines would be applied to the votes next week.
She said that it hadn’t been decided yet. In view of your comments above she would appear to be either (a) incompetent (b) lying.
Can you shed any light on this?
reply She said what she was told to say. Mrs May and her colleagues refuse to give us the whipping for the Wednesday and Thursday possible votes.We are in the unusual position of many of us asking for a 3 line whip to enforce stated government policy and they decline to do so so far
Reply to reply
That’s damning !
May is absolutely appalling just get rid of her some how.
This morning Sky News told us that whether or not we face a no deal cliff edge there is no doubt that we are standing on the edge of a precipice, and so Nadine Mann in Cornwall has been stockpiling food for months. Because a no deal Brexit could mean increased checks on goods coming in from the EU at ports like Dover. Little has been done to allay such fears, it was said, and clearly Sky News has no more intention of doing anything to allay such fears than Theresa May – in fact it is the exact opposite, both Sky News and Theresa May are intent on deliberately stoking up such groundless fears. As far as the former is concerned, it is free to follow whatever editorial policy it chooses, but as far as the latter is concerned she has been entrusted with a public office and has a duty to the public which she is choosing to disregard.
Dear John
Thank you for your constant clear analysis of the situation – you are my first, and often my only read of the day on the subject. I, like many others, cannot abide the reporting of the constant twising and turning of a Government and Remain Establishment hell bent on reversing the referendum result. Even friends and relatives who voted Remain want the Government to get on with leaving now – much to my surprise in some cases.
It has been clear for a long time that Theresa May has no intention of ‘leading’ us out of the EU: with any luck she’ll fall over her own ‘tricksy’ shoes. Here’s hoping her incompetence falls in favour of the people of the UK this time.
It is however, a bad wind that blows in no good; at least this whole charade has exposed our feeble democracy, and hardened many a resolve in working to improve it. Whatever does happen on 29th March, there is no going back to where we were. The UK voted to leave the EU, and we will; even if it is later rather than sooner. The genie will not now go back in the lamp.
“UK realising EU is dominant power in Europe and Brexit will be on its terms. UK will be accommodated but never prioritised above collective interest of EU”. (Google it). A sobering read for Brexiteers in the Irish Times. Downing Street has always known that Brexit was not going to be a negotiation between equal parties. It was always going to be a damage limitation exercise for both sides.
The EU is only dominant if you are frightened of leaving without a deal.
The truth is that the EU and the R of I are frightened of competing with us on a level playing field.
We have nothing to fear except fear itself!
I get the impression that many people, including some that voted Remain in the referendum, are so fed up with the whole thing that their backs are now well and truly up. They just want to leave. Every Question Time audience in the last year or so – even given one normally has the impression they are largely Labour / Remain supporters – has clapped enthusiastically when anyone says ‘we just need to get on with it and leave’.
The world is not going to stop spinning on its axis.
There will be a bit of upheaval and adjustment.
Then, as the British always do when their backs are to the wall, we’ll knuckle down and make a success of it.
Post BREXIT we will be a Third Country and, like all other Third Countries we will be equals, even to that of the EU.
Of course.
Hence there is little in the way of triumphalism in the UK.
The referendum should have been held at the time of the Maastricht Treaty but Major rammed us in.
EU manages its ineptitude and stagnation, only whilst the UK supports it.
There is nothing to fear except fear itself.
Acorn..you’ve got it in one
UK will be accommodated but never prioritised and I might add accepted by the EU again, ever, even for future generations..the reason being, too much trouble. And yes, Downing street knows, and has known for a long time that UK will never be accepted in talks with them as equal partners, not now and not in the future. But as some would say we voted to leave so what does it matter?
The decision to leave should and indeed was a democratic one until democracy delivered the wrong result. As in the west today, when democracy delivers the wrong result then other avenues are then explored to circumvent.
As with Trump in the US and as with Brexit in the UK. Each event’s been exposed to non-democratic pressures to alter its nature. Deep-state intervention and propaganda to force impeachment. Or pursuing the issue through the courts of law. Or constitutional jiggery pokery. Or maybe downright slander to undermine the political enemy
Why is democracy in the west being exposed to these types of non-democratic pressures when we should be embracing the result and taking pride in its deliverance?
The western state’s quite obviously been infected by people who are shall we say, find democracy far too cumbersome to their needs. They abhor the involvement of the common man in the political process. The common man didn’t go to Oxford or Cambridge. He is a mere taxpaying extension of the state. The common man is too be told what to do, what to say and legislated into silence
And May. What have we done to deserve this politician?
With May as PM Brexit will not happen no matter what happens next week
Here you seem to be saying you agree with others that we should leave without a deal and in this way we have advantage to negotiate a better deal – but we did not vote for a better deal – we voted to leave. Full stop
The French are on strike in the port of Calais and 15 klm queues and long delays are being reported. Are all the companies, car plants etc operating on “just in time” now closed down for lack of parts ?
I haven’t heard any news about this on the BBC.
Not an issue. I get the impression from the media that all car manufacturing in this country has already stopped and been moved to countries outside the EU with cheaper labour costs.
It seems when you don’t hear news of certain things on the BBC it is because the BBC is having trouble blaming them on Brexit.
You can assume that if the BBC’s news programmes put Brexit items at the very end, or don’t mention it at all, then it’s because it’s good news (for Brexiteers, that is).
Indeed this question should be pressed. Is there still food in the supermarkets, are there medicines enough, have JIT systems seized up? And most of all how can it be this happens whilst we are actually in the EU? If this is going to happen anyway we may as well be out!
The Biased Broadcasting Corporation is living on borrowed time. The simple measure to require them to compete by making their services the subject of subscription is overdue. There may have been an argument for people to pay a licence fee to a single broadcasting organisation. There is absolutely no argument for forcing people to pay a licence fee when we have a thousand such channels. May the best broadcasters win, but none of them should be financed by the picking of taxpayers pockets.
And not for the first time… whilst in the EU.
How can that be queues at Dover?
We are currently in the EUtopia frictionless trade etc
Looks like they jumped the gun.
It complicates the propaganda you know!
Do we charge for parking?
They are waiting till 29 March and then they can report it and blame it on Brexit.
The M20 hasn’t turned into a giant lorry park either.
Well somebody wrote yesterday that ‘hubs’ for goods and parts bound for UK are located in UK only so according to that commentator, and if this is true, we should have nothing to be concerned about . So nothing for the BBC to report.
Nor have you heard that there also seems to be a problem with French air traffic control with UK Eastbound flights now re-routing over Belgium.
Good point.
When all these events in Parliament have followed their likely outcomes and the Government has to petition the EU for an Article 50 extension, I wonder if the EU countries don’t unanimously agree it as they need to.
In that event, I am thinking that perhaps Parliament will be given the binary choice to either leave with no withdrawal agreement (careful not to call it a deal) or rescind Article 50.
What will Parliament do then?
I think a delay until the end of 2020 to align with EU budget cycle could just about be acceptable if
A) UK gets to vote in European elections to have representation during this period
B) UK gets a PM and cabinet that sees and works for upside of leaving so that come end of 2020 we are ready for a sovereign clean Brexit.
May is so incompetent and indecisive that she has created a dodgy dossier with dire consequences for the UK. We shall see if if too many dummy MPs swallow it as with Iraq.
She is following the job’s worth line of I have done my job, got a deal that ticks all the boxes, I can do no more, vote it down at your peril, now speaking of no Brexit as the outcome.
From Brexit means Brexit to No Brexit in two years!
Whatever the outcome this month she really has to go. She is so bad, to describe her as the worst post war PM is a compliment, more probably in our history..
May said something like ‘vote for my deal or we may never leave the EU at all’. Hmmm. I wonder if she realises that if we move into ‘never leaving the EU at all’ territory, we – the people – will vote in a government that will take us out of the EU – once and for all with no messing about.
It shows how detached people in Westminster politics are from reality. She really thinks she can bluff this out? That parliament votes to take No Deal off the table and we move into some weird, permanent limbo? How will that work? Forget the £39 billion and just keep paying our £11 billion a year and carry on as if nothing had happened? Send MEPs to Europe in May – again, as if nothing had happened.
It is hard to conceive of a bigger ****-up than this. Truly, mind-blowing incompetence – right from the start. Why the Tory Party let a Remainer take over as Prime Minister is anyone’s guess. Wanted to kick the can down the road, I guess. Well done. You have kicked the can magnificently. Unfortunately, for you, it will be the biggest act of political self-harm in history. The Tory Party will not survive this intact.
To be honest, you get a better government from Hells Angels.
If they had a candidate here I’d vote for them.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I understand that Hammond, Rudd, Gauke and Hancock have threatened to resign if they are forced to vote for No Deal. Hurrah!
I am probably completely wrong but I see a general election coming.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I seem to recall that after winning the no-confidence vote the Prime Minister accepted that she would not be able to lead the party into the next general election.
This might be sooner than we think. What else is going to sort out the potential conflict between Parliament and the Executive? We cannot have groups of MP’s thinking they can propose and pass legislation as the Letwin / Cooper / Boles bill would allow. Who do these MP’s think they are? What do they think they are doing? This is constitutional madness.
I suggest the Conservative Party gets ready for a streamlined leadership election immediately. If it keeps Theresa May as leader then its chances of forming the next government will be destroyed.
If MPs think a delay to Article 50 will come without conditions they are probably living in cloud cuckoo land.
Spain will talk Gibraltar, France will talk fishing…….
What looks likely is that the WA will be voted down, No Deal will be rejected, and the government will support an extension to Article 50 – probably advocating asking for a short extension rather than a 21-month one.
It also looks likely that if the ERG can’t be brought on board now, the government will end up seeking cross-party support for what would be a softer Brexit. Staying in the Single Market and some kind of customs union seem the favoured softening options.
Those wanting to stop Brexit will be reinvigorated and may end up succeeding.
This Brexit situation has been caused by the 200 or so Conservative MPs who decided to thwart Brexit by electing and supporting a hardened Remainer as PM and then “negotiating” a terrible deal with no exit clause in order to offer this against remain in a second referendum.
This is despite the Parliamentary constituencies voting 64:36 to leave.
Mrs. May’s/the EU’s WA will not be popular with the electorate as the EU’s directives, laws, rules, regulations, tax harmonisations and policies would continue to affect our lives and all without our having any representation or veto or means of exit.
Furthermore the WA does not bring certainty to business as the trading relationship has yet to be discussed.
Neither will remaining in the EU be popular for exactly the same reasons as the anti-democratic structure of the EU means that what little influence we have is lost within 27 (soon to be 34 or more) countries and with its intention to destroy the nation states.
Unless these 200 or so Conservative Party MPs respect the result of the referendum and their party’s GE 2017 election manifesto pledges to leave the EU on time and also that “no deal is better than a bad deal”(P38), then we will have a recipe for social, political and constitutional instability for which the Conservative Party will carry the blame.
Sir JR,
I will avoid commenting on the first sentence” remain MPs, who cannot accept the people’s verdict “as it is too simple to be worth commenting on.
Your explanations about the constitutional aspects of parliament voting for a delay are interesting but not very persuasive. Does the government have to support a motion for a delay for it to enforceable and for it to remain? This is an interesting hypothesis, but I am not sure your interpretation of such a situation is correct and it would not necessarily lead to a government which would support a delay.
Bringing in the discussion of the courts in this context makes absolutely no sense.
Sir John,
I agree with your assessment that the WA will not receive enough support next week. I am less certain about what will happen in the other two votes. Your own preference is absolutely clear and I understand that you would want to use this forum to offer encouragement to your supporters, but I wonder if I might ask what you actually believe is the most likely outcome? If you were to bet on this with your head and not your heart, where would your money go? This is not asked in a challenging way, I am genuinely interested to know what the inside word is.
What an unholy mess this is, all because of a narrowly won referendum on an undefined question of leaving the EU with the Leave campaign having been found guilty of breaking electoral law. This is what is the real affront to democracy. Momentous actions of this kind require careful judgments and the decision should be for our better informed elected representatives.
Mr Redwood,
Your article suggests that is will be impossible to avoid a no-deal sitiuation and you are probably right.
The brexit soap opera is in its final weeks and it would not surprise if the EU would call it quits after 29 March. No pointless extensions, no further negotiations on replacing agreements, only a handful of unilateral and temporary facilities to accommodate the transition to third country status. Assuming also no further payments by the UK, a certain lack of sympathy for fresh attempts by the UK (under a new and even less stable government) to negotiate something in areas where the UK needs cooperation.
The attitudes displayed by both parties this week as well as the endless repetition of the same pointless script by the UK prime minister signal that bridges are being burned that will take a very long time to repair.
Good to hear your thoughts on this.
We can only hope that there isn’t some deal already cooked up behind closed doors waiting to be unveiled at the 11th hour once no-deal is voted down.
As you say, it will be interesting to see if the Govt whip their MPs to do what they have always said they would do.
The other reason they may be delaying (in saying whether they will whip or allow a free vote) is due to concern over resignations of the cabinet remainers. If they don’t know that they will be whipped against no deal then they can’t/won’t resign prior to the vote on the WA. That’s if the whips believe that they would vote against the WA, if given the choice.
I hope the WA will be voted down, no-deal will remain on the table and presumably, we should not need a vote on extension?
Put down an amendment to state that parliament decrees the tide will not come it, when the remainers add their delaying tactic.
Just to point out the absurdity of their position
We’ve had 3 years of Fudge, Dither and Threats from the EU and it’s cohorts in both Parliaments plus the politicised EU Civil Service and turbocharged froth and propaganda from MSM spearheaded by the BBC.
They were all in shock in 2016 at the electorate’s leaving decision after 40 years of being ignored and side-lined (aka taken for granted by the political class) and have been in permanent state of denial ever since.
The real crunch test this month will be an earthquake moment for Parliament itself because if real Brexit does take place expect major change to be demanded by the electorate who are not as stupid as Remainers think. The EU has shown great disrespect to Britain – it’s contempt for our democracy and it’s love of our massive billions of contributions – the only reason it has been talking to us.
Time for all MPs to get real and streetwise like a poker player. You all have to listen to the electorate and walk your talk with integrity. The only thing you need fear is the electorate if you fail your promise. We must walk for the EU to believe we are still British first and deadly serious and not all Mr Beans like they and many Remainers have erroneously perceived us.
Error My previous post should say if Brexit does not take place expect major changes…
All going to plan, just waiting for no deal to be announced next week by the leader to the EU commission.
When your top cat at the table you play for keeps.
Of cos, it would be have been more difficult if no deal had been on the table for 6 months, but with two weeks to go next week, it makes no difference now if the whole Tory minister corp walks out, the leader has a mandate and they do not.
Next week you find out whether you a real leader or not and how much lead the EU commission has in its pencil.
What does the Gov have up its sleeve?
It appears it will lose the WA.
The EU has told its bankers it wants a No deal.
May is looking for the softest Brexit possible.
May has not given notice to withdraw from the EEA
So I’m guessing the EEA is up her sleeve.
It seems that our Prime Minister has succumbed to the deviant tactics of the EU. She has fallen into the traps set by Brussels like a novice and will not listen to her own party’s suggestions to bail her out. I can only conclude that it is ‘once a remainer always a remainer’ in her case. Conservative MPs had the chance to change course for the better of Britain in the loss of confidence vote but far too many had vested interest in Mrs May remaining as PM. She must have gone to Brussels for advice on those tactics as they also buy their supporters using taxpayers money.
I feel that us Leavers can only now wish that we shall really leave the EU in 20 days from now and that ‘wishes’ are all we are left with because of the intransigence of Number 10.
The May WA is nothing but a document carrying our unconditional surrender to the Brussels cabal, although it goes against the very decision of the people to Leave the EU. However Mrs May believes, incredibly, that her document will fulfill our requirement.
Does anyone actually know what she is doing or planning to do? Does she?
With just 15 Parliamentary working days to go to our new peacetime “VE” Day , we shall all know and soon.
If they vote to delay the enactment of our Brexit decision they will be bringing parliament into disrepute. Please remind them of that. The markets and economy have factored in a No Deal Brexit. Just get on with it
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1097829/Brexit-news-latest-andrea-leadsom-eu-brussels-michel-barnier-backstop-negotiation
It’s pretty obvious what the Eu along with the French guy are trying to do is to try and devide the U.K. , well tough it’s not going to happen if there is no deal we just leave and spend the £39 billion in our country and if the remoaners don’t like that then they can pack there bags and go live in there beloved Europe