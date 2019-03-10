Fighting fewer wars is a good idea

I am a supporter of the UK having good defence forces to act as a deterrent to any foreign power that threatens our home islands or our overseas territories. I also wish us to have expeditionary capability to intervene overseas where our membership of the UN or NATO requires us to help in a common cause, or where our own territories are at risk.
I do not wish us to intervene in every Middle Eastern conflict, in the way Mr Blair and Mr Cameron wished to do. There is little evidence that some of our interventions had long term beneficial impacts, despite the brave and often successful short term military achievements. It needed political follow through, successful diplomacy and nation building, which often proved too difficult for a western country to help bring about.
Both the USA and the UK have been more circumspect about intervening in Syria. In the UK Parliament restrained the government, and in the USA the election of Mr Trump brought a mor sceptical approach to Middle Eastern conflicts to office. The long and disastrous Syrian war has continued without Western ground troops. Had the West committed ground forces it is difficult to see it would have been any less devastating or bitter, with the added complications of tensions between Russia and NATO and possible adverse reactions from many Syrians against what would have been portrayed as a Western invasion force.
When we as a country put our troops in harms way it is most important they are given a feasible task and a cause to be proud of. In Syria there was neither on offer. All out war against ISIS would help Assad, an evil dictator. Trying to topple Assad would have helped ISIS, an evil terrorist group. UK policy was in danger of veering between two unpleasant sides, or sought the largely non existent third way force that could arise and beat both sides, whilst upholding western values .
Sometimes the West has to see there are limits to what force can achieve in places rent by civil war and religious and ethnic strife. In the end these conflicts need more talking and more politics. Assads victory will create a poisoned legacy and leave many displaced and unwelcome refugees, whilst prolonging the war would kill and render homeless yet more people.
You say:- “There is little evidence that some of our interventions had long term beneficial impacts, despite the brave and often successful short term military achievements.”
Typically understated JR. Thousands of lives were lost for no sensible reason at all the wars caused huge pointless damage.
There is a great deal of evidence that they were totally counterproductive and hugely damaging to UK and Worldwide interests. One should only really enter a war if you are confident you can win both the war and the peace that follows. Also the final outcome will be so much and worth the appalling costs of the war.
so much better and worth the appalling costs – I meant.
I fully agree Mr Redwood.
Far too many times this country has been taken into conflicts which were nothing to do with us.
We need to have an extremely potent military capability, strictly for our own defence – but including the US and Canada, our principle allies during WWII.
Switzerland is a peaceful nation. It sensibly defends itself by preventing reasons for enmity. The UK also has peacefully intent, yet tries too hard to solve the problems of others across the world.
Much of nature exists on combat, with one species eating another to survive. If we succeeded in preventing every mortal action of human vs human, might we then attempt to control the free will of animals, to assist them too?
A nation with an ethos of looking after its own citizens first, avoiding harming others, and assisting some friends & neighbours who need humanitarian support, is sensibly civil.
A very thoughtful piece today.
The MENA is a festering mess of hatred that we would do well to stay out of and leave to itself.
Civil Wars are the most violent and hardest to resolve. Instead of pitting nations against nations, it pits neighbour against neighbour. It is this that makes it so much harder to have reconciliation as it is so much more personal.
President Assad is no better or worse than a lot of Presidents or rulers in that part of the world. We do not know all the facts as we do not have a media that is unbiased.
At the end of the day I think the least worse option prevailed.
Sir John,
Let us hope that the votes this coming week (and you did sound rather more upbeat in your posting on that subject) give the UK the choice of where and when our soldiers do battle.
To cede that choice to the Commanders of the European Army would be a disaster.
Indeed. Blair and Cameron have made the world a far more dangerous place by getting rid of two strongmen, however unpleasant who held Libya and Iraq together, destroyed the infrastructure of both without post war planning, allowing warring factions to fight for power and causing untold misery to their peoples and a flood of refugees.
Both men in denial, of course. I think we know better.
Ideas work better than wars.
Great post John. In full agreement with everything you say.
The West did intervene in Syria to topple the tribe, which ran the country as a secular state and was headed by Assad. He was an improvement on his father but the same system was brutal in keeping down dissent. The Christian Syrians that I met told me that Assad was the least worst and that they had to pay bribes for planning permission but were safe. When the trouble started, after the West backed the Arab Spring, they said to both sides that it was not their fight. In the end the Islamic extreme elements destroyed their church and murdered anyone who disagreed with them.
Perhaps, when things settle down, they will be able to go home to the country where they have lived for 2000 years. They may feel safer living in the UK, which, at the present time is nominally Christian. It is interesting that almost all of the refugees chosen to be accepted by the UK have not been Christian. This is very strange.
I have never understood the argument that we must fight abroad in order to prevent troublemakers coming to our shores.
That kind of logic leads to the obvious conclusion that we must beef up our border security and be more choosy over who we let into our country.
If even a small portion of the resources spent abroad were spent on improved UK border security and we had been more fussy over who we had let in, I am sure we would be living in a safer, happier country by now.