The whipping for this week

I have been sent a whip for this week which tells me I have to be present in Parliament until 10.30pm on Monday, to 7.30pm on Tuesday, 7.30pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday – all three line whips. I was planning to be there anyway.Attendance at Questions, non Bill committees and other meetings at other times of day are not whipped.
The whip does not tell me how they wish me to vote on any of those days, nor what the government motions might be. Indeed, Wednesday’s business is down as a general debate on housing where no vote is likely, and Thursday is down as a general debate on NICE and rare diseases, again where a vote would be unlikely.
If as I hear on the media Wednesday turns out to be a motion over exit from the EU without signing the Withdrawal Agreement, I expect a three line whip to tell me to vote to keep so called No deal on the table. If Thursday turns out to be a motion over delay, I expect a 3 line whip to tell me to vote against delay, in accordance with the PM’s often stated policy that we will leave on 29 March with or without a deal. I assume there will be a three line whip for me to vote for the Withdrawal Agreement on Tuesday, which I will be unable to accept. The Manifesto we stood on as Conservatives said very clearly they would negotiate the Future Partnership at the same time as the Withdrawal Agreement. They should have kept their word. Signing a Withdrawal Agreement making many concessions to the EU without signing a Partnership at the same time would be crazy. We would be paying far more than the advertised £39bn for nothing.
The government wants Leave voting MPs to fear that Parliament will take control and stop Brexit if we do not vote for the Withdrawal Agreement. There is no need for that to happen if we reject the Withdrawal Agreement. The government will have to offer leadership if that happens, by explaining why we must not take no deal off the table, and why delay brings nothing but more uncertainty and trouble. The government can stop Parliament voting to change the law if it wishes. It now has to assert itself and say it will battle to ensure we leave on 29 March with or without the Withdrawal Agreement as promised.
That is why I have set out what the whipping should be for this week in the absence of any clarity from Mrs May.
Good morning.
And thank you to our kind host for this explanation of what goes on in parliament this week.
I am no fan of the Whipping system but I do believe that political parties and MP’s must keep the promises to the electorate they make to get votes.
As I keep saying, we are obliged to negotiate the WA, (it is mentioned in Art.50) but not obliged to sign it in order to Leave. And as such a document is so onerous and disadvantageous to us, infact I would even venture to say even threatening, I do not wish us to sign it.
So a big Agincourt Salute to the WA !
Good Morning Sir John,
Question: If the WA is voted down, and Parliament votes against ‘no deal’ then surely Mrs. May will want an extension of Article 50, despite her promises against such an event?
motive: it keeps her in office by kicking the can……….
Meanwhile it is reported that the EU – especially the French Govt – will demand punitive terms for any extension, including £billions of extra payments. A year would cost another £13.5bn (the UK’s fee with no rebate). And during that time the UK will have no voice, votes or veto on any new EU measures (maybe like tax harmonisation or a Transaction tax to damage the City?). I wonder how this is legal under EU law but maybe it is.
I would say we may as well have the extension until Dec 20 as the WA, but should certainly not accept any more payments and should challenge any attempts to curtail the UK’s rights during this period. Then we need a new PM, back to square one and offer the EU a choice between a comprehensive FTA covering services also and WTO Brexit from Jan 21.
This sounds characteristic of the May government. Yours not to reason why. Yours but to do as I (May) say, even while I attempt to blackmail you to vote for the WA and PD. The credibility of Ministers now appears to rest on the AGs assessment of the state of the negotiations, and on what rabbit is pulled out of the hat at the last minute. I would be wary of last minute declarations/clarifications/interpretations that my be offered if and when Tuesday’s vote goes against the government as currently predicted. Beware Chequers Mark 2.
BBC are currently reporting Brexit talks are “deadlocked”. So the government have abandoned claims that the backstop element will be resolved.
Mr. Gove seemingly wants Conservatives to show unity, hold their noses and vote for the deal. He now claims he never canvassed for ‘No deal’.
The government were always going to delay revealing detail until the last minute. The mushroom theory of management – keep them in the dark as long as possible and then….
Exactly as you say:- The government will have to offer leadership if that happens, by explaining why we must not take no deal off the table, and why delay brings nothing but more uncertainty and trouble.
Well it is unlikely you will get any leadership from May. She has a broken compass and seems totally incapable of leadership or having any pro-Brexit vision. She managed to get to be leader by promising we were leaving properly (and thanks to Gove) but clearly she’s did not mean a word of it. Just as abandon ship Cameron was elected by pretending to be a low tax at heart Conservative and Cast Iron Eurosceptic. Neither were anything of the sort. They have both treated voters with complete contempt.
Blair and Major have behaved even more appallingly. What dreadful, misguided PMs we have had in the whole my lifetime, with the only partial exception of Mrs Thatcher. From Socialist EUphile dope Heath who created this mess onwards.
The Wednesday and Thursday votes will be pulled and the WA presented again next week.
If this blog is enough to get the one extra vote in Parliament to save Brexit, well done.
I hear Hammond is planning to use taxpayer’s (OUR) money to bribe MPs to rule out “no deal”.
Why have the British people got more backbone the MPs and the Media?
Why are so many MPs who have had no qualms about sending British Troops into action since 2001 so “terrified” over “no deal”? Are they scared “no deal” will prove we don’t need teh EU?