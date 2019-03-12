Ask the same question and you get the same answer

The crushing defeat for the Withdrawal Agreement again should come as nu surprise. It united Remain and Leave voting MPs, as it is such a bad proposition for the UK.
We now know the government is not going to whip the Conservative party after all for the votes to come on Wednesday and Thursday. It is odd that a government which has constantly confirmed No deal is better than a bad deal, and asserted we will leave on 29 March 2019 is now not going to whip its party to support those two central policies that are very popular with many Conservative voters.
16 Comments
Parliament has to choose between ‘Leave or Remain’. To Remain they have to challenge the huge majority of voters.
Thank you for your vote tonight. I was so pleased to see Grant Shapps in the same lobby – he signed the BDI decades ago.
We get the tariff schedule tomorrow – please Press for details of all the other arrangements te Govt has made for WTO Brexit.
People need to know what on earth they can do if it isn’t joining a political party and getting remainer MPs deselected.
But not so popular with conservatives in the HoC. If they fail to act in a way that reflects the referendum result where does that leave the electorate, disenfranchised I submitt. No leadership, more can kicking.
Just go away May and do the world a favour
We want a Tory PM that will fight for the sovereignty, independence and democracy of the United Kingdom
52% demand their victory
It is such incompetent politics.
The PM must be given very poor advice.
Doing things which win elections must be the focus of political parties.
Why do they do the opposite?
PS
How can the PM have a free vote on a subject that was a manifesto pledge and where the PM repeatedly said “no deal is better than a bad deal”
“It is odd that a government which has constantly confirmed No deal is better than a bad deal, and asserted we will leave on 29 March 2019 is now not going to whip its party to support those two central policies that are very popular with many Conservative voters.”
“Odd” is a bit of an understatement. I can think of other words, but I’m too polite to use them.
Former Conservative voters, that is.
Sir JR
I suppose we should no thank you and the ERG for assisting is making sure we have a second referendum?
Reply I expect that to be voted down
The government should now show conviction for leaving on the 29th, with a clean Brexit – either WTO or FTA/GAT24 (but only if the bribe is small).
Should a majority of our MPs very mistakenly vote to further delay implementing the referendum result, let’s hope that the EU fails to get unanimity for an Art 50 extension.
Theresa May was unfortunate to lose her voice trying to flog a dead deal.
The EU were not going to offer us anything to deter other EU exits, now or in a future delay.
Corbin wanting No Deal off the table cripples Brexit and undermines the Referendum as does another second one.
MPs are leaderless and need reminding what we voted for. Simple.
Anything else is unacceptable.
We have a legal mandate to leave end of month.
If we don’t we will all be true April Fools to complete our total incompetence in the eyes of the world.
Does anyone know why Philip Davies, David Davis and Nadine Doerries voted for the WA this time round?
You write: “It is odd that……”.
In normal circumstances yes, but sadly we have become so accustomed to Theresa May being deceitful, telling untruths, saying one thing and doing completely the opposite, that this situation that we are in is not at all surprising. The No deal is better than a bad deal mantra was apparently simply what was expedient to say at that moment. Truth and Theresa May are strangers it seems.
My own view is that it is a disgrace that she is our PM, representing our country. I want someone with honesty and integrity to lead our country, and someone who upholds democracy and who will honour the referendum result. The Cons Party should dispense with her swiftly. It that really the sort of person you want to represent you and the Party? represent you?
“ It is odd that a government which has constantly confirmed No deal is better than a bad deal, and asserted we will leave on 29 March 2019 is now not going to whip its party to support those two central policies”
Classic British understatement there Sir John….
I think we know why this is. The vast majority of the body politic and their followers in the civil service and media care not one fig for the plebiscite or the views of the hoi polloi.
I have been predicting this for the last 24 months . We will be sent back to the polling booths.
It reveals May as a true Remainer.
I should appreciate your comment on the apparently tricksy wording of Wednesday’s motion. At the very least it will reveal to voters who is for and who is against Brexit. No doubt this will be noted for the next election. I also suspect that May is angling to try for a third time to get her deal through the HoC. How much longer will the Tory party tolerate her incompetence and ineptitude?
My apologies for duplicate posting.
Various folk e.g. ‘Gina’ have tried to use legal means to stop Brexit. Can Brexiteers now use similar tactics to ensure that Brexit happens by 29th March. – What is good for the goose (Gina) is good for the gander! Surely the tight time frame is ripe for such tactics?
I did suggest that is what May would do, but you saw fit not to allow my comment on this.
I happen to have respect for you in attempting to uphold democracy, but sometimes it is also necessary to face uncomfortable truths. I respectfully suggest that until you take off those rose tinted glasses and they are thrown in the bin, attempts to protect democracy will fail.
May actions are those of a traitor and until she and the other traitors are removed from the cabinet, you will be endlessly fighting.