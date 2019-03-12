UK grows faster in January

The UK economy grew faster in January, and is now growing faster than the Euro area, France, Germany and Italy. Thanks to Brexit!
The latest annual figures for the main advanced economies shows tax cutting USA way out ahead with 3.1% gr0wth in 2018, the UK at 1.3%, France at 0.9%, Germany at 0.6% and Japan at 0.3%. Italy has spent the last half year in recession.
Linklaters concludes
“the English courts are likely to continue to follow the Walford lead and conclude that this type of obligation [negotiate in good faith] is unenforceable under English law.”
https://www.linklaters.com/en/insights/publications/tmt-news/uk—obligations-to-negotiate-in-good-faith-where-does-english-law-stand
If you read the whole text – unless there are detailed parameters describing what it means to act in bad faith the it is unenforceable.
However, where an obligation to use good faith to negotiate does not sufficiently prescribe the parameters and objectives of the negotiation (for example, a “binding” commitment letter incorporating an obligation to negotiate in good faith and attaching a termsheet setting out the basis of the detailed negotiations to follow) then the English courts are likely to continue to follow the Walford lead and conclude that this type of obligation is unenforceable under English law.
Yes I have always understood that a clause containing an agreement to agree is worthless. So now we have it: there is no change to the terrible WA, the side letters mrs may has agreed aren’t worth the paper they are written on. MPs need to vote this down. I think when the vote for an extension comes, as it surely will, we may as well go for replacing the whole WA period with extended membership.
One other thought though: we need to be free to agree an FTA with the US whilst a Trump is still in office.
The English courts are also very likely, I would say almost certain, to continue to acknowledge that the UK Parliament is sovereign in matters of UK law, and so if Parliament passes an Act expressly disapplying some or all of the provisions of a new treaty with the EU and its member states which was previously approved by an Act of Parliament then the treaty provisions in question will be duly disapplied on the domestic plane, so making it impossible for the UK government to continue to accept those terms on the international plane.
I ask once again: did the older hands in the ERG, such as our host, ever accept that the UK could not leave the EU because until December 2009 the treaties made no provision for an EU member state to withdraw, whether by a unilateral decision or by agreement with the EU and its continuing member states?
Reply Yes we worried about it and pressed for Art 50
May was given a request by parliament to replace the backstop. Brady amendment not even considered by her. May stated she would seek legally binding changes to it. May continues today she has got the legally binding changes parliament asked for.
JR, May knows she has not got legally binding changes to the withdrawal agreement or backstop but stated she got the legal binding changes parliament required. That is a lie isn’t it? This does not even fulfil what she said in November!
Is this why the chancellor has promised extra £billions for the UK if we stay in the EU pen?
The BBC gives a different slant – there’s a surprise!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-47535182
No deal saves us £39 billion
They have not moved.
Indeed and this also despite being hugely over taxed, over regulated everwhere, over charged for green crap energy, having a fairly dire health care and education systems system, having very restrictive planning, having a dishonest, PC, doppe as PM with a broken compass & zero vision, having vast waste in the state sector and suffering an appalling over complex and idiotic tax system and chancellor. Plus hugely uncompetitive and over regulated banking.
Despite also the very real possibility of a Communist Corbyn/McDonnall/SNP government.
With the above government and EU obstacles removed the UK could easily double its GDP per Cap – rather like Singapore have, but with rather more natural advantages and better economies of scale.
Vince Cable just now says – the EU have fallen over backwards to be helpful! Sure Vince! Then went on to call for a blantantly fixed second referendum between May’s Brexit in name appalling trap and no Brexit at all. What planet are these dire non Liberal non Democrats on?
Charles Walker MP Chair of the Procedure Committee now trying to threaten people with a general election in a few days with the appalling Appeaser May still as party leader!
Pathetic and very transparent – the deal is so bad only a complete idiot or a traitor could vote for it! If it goes through the Tories will be done fore.
Just leave you idiots.
And if Mrs May gets her way and we DON’T leave – how will these figures be affected? And when will the downturn begin?
“And if Mrs May gets her way and we DON’T leave”
Not sure you are pointing the right way there LJ. Unless of course it is all part of Theresa’s cunning plan.
And without Chancellor Hammond, UK growth might have been close to that seen in the USA!
Tax to death project fear pusher and economic illiterate Hammond and his dire wrongheaded (PPE) side kick Carney. Plus we have the useless Mayor of London even advertising (using tax payers money) how dreadfully dirty the air is – just to help confidence further. (Or rather just to justify another tax he had introduced, I suppose he needs the money to finance the ads).
IHT ratters Hammond (and Osborne) haver been driving wealth creators and wealth out of the UK. Economic lunacy from them.
You forgot “despite brexit ” I e just seen Crispin Blunt being interviewed by BBC and he made an excellent case for voting down the preposterous WA.I also watched Junker making veiled threats to the UK. What a etc ed.
Sir John,
It would be interesting to understand how you connect the current growth rate (itself unremarkable) with Brexit (an event that has not occurred yet and which you are likely to vote against this evening). As a small businessman I am very aware of the opposite effect of a (possible) Brexit: widespread concern, delayed investment due to the uncertainty, and money being spent on FX hedging and stockpiling of imported goods squeezing out other potential uses of cash for example. I am intrigued as to how a potential Brexit has led to 1.6% growth in your opinion. I would also be most interested to learn about the implied connection between committed membership of the EU and a lower than normal growth rate in Germany. I would have attributed this to factors such as slower global growth, threats to global trade caused by the US and new pollution legislation. Surely these factors might have a negative influence on a country driven by manufacturing exports?
SJ you forget the usual remainer tag, “Despite Brexit”!! LOL.
If the Country does so well while in the process of leaving, just imagine what we can do once we are completely free of the heavy shackles put upon us by the Brussels cabal. Roll on independence.
“Thanks to Brexit!”
Sir John, I’m surprised at you;
had you been the BBC it would have been “In spite of BREXIT”!!
Robert
“Had you been the BBC it would have been “In spite of BREXIT”!!
And a good deal nearer to the truth. And we haven’t left yet – the real horrors are yet to come
As Kevin Rudd put it with typical Australian bluntness:
“UK plan to trade with Commonwealth nations after Brexit is ‘utter b**locks’, former Australian PM says”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-uk-trade-commonwealth-kevin-rudd-australia-a8818996.html
The BBC explains a slight filip in UK growth as stockpiling ahead of a possible no deal-crash-out-cliff-edge-everybody-might-die Brexit.
Sir JR,
The tax cuts in the US have led to a government deficit of more then 4% and the increased growth is unfortunately not leading to significantly higher tax revenue
I note you say ” not significantly higher”
Income taxes up 6% in 2018 raising 14 billion more despite big cuts.
Excise taxes up 13%
Not too bad.
The deficit is due to spendthrifts in Congress not reigning in spending.
Would it gave better to keep taxes high and have sacrificed economic job and wage gains so the government could collect a bit more tax ?
Dear Hans
Whoops
Federal Revenues Hit All-Time Highs Under Trump Tax Cuts
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/trump-tax-cuts-federal-revenues-deficits/
UK growth includes the minus contributions made by the celtic regions – imagine the growth for England combined with England being in busget surplus to the tune of more than £10bn (UK is minus £26bn)
Sorry John but it’s ridiculous that you and rest of ERG are voting against. You are putting purity over parliamentary arithmetic. This deal at least gets us half out of the door. If it goes down we in all likelihood don’t leave at all.
BBC News channel also forget themselves and think they are the Establishment news channel as they have experts on saying ‘no one wants Theresa Mays job right now’, err, dont they mean no one in the globalist Establishment cabal wants her job right now? I would have her job in a heart beat.
Also, BBC News channel giving endless coverage to those presenting passionate pleas for TMs ‘agreement’, like that Bilderburg favourite Rory Stewart for example. Then when they go to their EU correspondant it is some woman who tells us the EU have bent over backwards to please us etc etc. This and much more (it is all agonizing to watch).
According to BBC News channel all MPs not willing to support TM now are “not willing to compromise”, presented as irrational extremists, “hardline”.
What evidence do you have that the higher UK growth rate is because of Brexit? How do you know we wouldn’t be further ahead if the referendum had never taken place?
I write shortly after May’s capitulation was voted down.
So, the next vote concerns deal or no deal.
It has to be no deal, or else.
Please excuse me going off topic to try to bring something out into the open. Various folk e.g. ‘Gina’ have tried to use legal means to stop Brexit. Can Brexiteers now use similar tactics to ensure that Brexit happens by 29th March. – What is good for the goose (Gina) is good for the gander! Surely the tight time frame is ripe for such tactics?
It took but a single speech and that was it – she was gone. A giant of the era. Thatcher. Easy peasy.
May on the other hand …
I suppose we are all used to the groundhog monotony of forty years of rap ‘music’. Dum da da dum daa dum-da dum dum… and on and bloody on. Sing up everybody !
(Not you, Andy. Ode to Joy for you.)