The Spring statement

Today the Chancellor should confirm what the published figures have been telling us for some time. The deficit is lower than planned as his fiscal squeeze has been tougher . The government has collected more tax than planned, despite shortfalls on Stamp Duty and VED where they put rates up too much. Lower corporation tax rates and higher income tax allowances have helped or not impeded increased revenue from both sources. As a result of a combined monetary and fiscal squeeze the economy has slowed more than is desirable, at the same time as the Euro area economy has been hit by recession and slowdown.
What should he do about this? First, he should express concern that a slowdown is happening and signal he intends to do something about it. The Fed in the US has backed off from a monetary tightening that was damaging the US outlook, the Chinese authorities have announced tax cuts and monetary relaxation to deal with their slowdown and the European Central Bank has announced more cheap loan facilities for commercial banks in their territory. Where is the UK response?
Second, he should cut tax rates for Stamp Duty and VED where high rates have cut revenues. CGT is another one where a high rate is deterring property sales. These cuts would boost revenue more. He should remove VAT from green products and from domestic fuel to celebrate our exit from the EU and relieve fuel poverty. He should cut income tax further, and make a substantial reduction in business rates. He can afford to reduce his total tax demand, as well as cutting rates that will raise more money.
Third, he should increase spending where a good case can be made for better public service as a result. Social care, schools and the police are three priority areas where asking for bids for more money to improve services would be a good idea.
The Chancellor lets the story run in the press that he will spend more if we vote for the Withdrawal Agreement. Now he has to make up his mind what to do knowing the result of the vote. He could afford to spend even more and tax less if we just leave without the Agreement, as we will save all that money that otherwise goes to the EU.
17 Comments
“if we just leave without the Agreement”
Speaking of which, MPs are expected today to vote against “no deal”. But after they have had the vote, we need to determine if they meant a “hard” no-no deal or a “soft” no-no deal. I favour the latter, as long as that amounts to no no-no deal at all.
Mrs May has now said she won’t leave without a deal. She’ll be voting against her own manifesto commitment.
How can this nonsense be allowed to continue.
We need a General Election now to drain the Quisling swamp.
Firstly great news that the Withdrawal Agreement was defeated again. Geoffrey Cox deserves thanks for his honest assessment of the legal position. He did not put political goals ahead of truth.
Don’t expect the Chancellor to come out with anything that helps Leave.
Leavers should now be reminding the country of the promise that ‘No Deal is better than a bad deal’. They should explain that May has it in her power to leave on WTO terms regardless of any votes in Parliament. She will make use of such votes because she is a Remainer who is unwilling to deliver the manifesto promise and she will attempt to share the blame with other Remain MPs.
The long battle to deliver Brexit continues.
Good morning
It marks a new low when a government is forced to bribe its own people to surrender its freedom with their own money. It is as if lying was never enough
Lower corporation tax. The removal of employers NIC . Removal of VAT on domestic fuel. Keeping ones home warm is not a luxury in a country this far north of the equator. Less spending on everything, government does not provide much if what I want, and less embarrassing nonsense from the Chancellor. You’re not funny.
“The deficit is lower than planned as his fiscal squeeze has been tougher .” Eh I seem to remember that Osborn said the deficit would be eliminated by 2015? How long are you going to be able to keep the plates spinning before investors stop buying gilts or demand a rate of interest that you cannot afford to pay without cutting away at the money for schools, NHS etc? Its of interest as to how much UK government debt the Bank of England has on its balance sheet too. In the meantime the Conservatives have the cheek to say Corbyn will turn the UK into Venezuela.
Dear Sir John
You must ask your fellow MPs if the really want to end democracy by voting against no deal.
You must ask your fellow MPs if they really want the following slogan at the next election:
“You vote is not important to us. We take our orders from unelected bureaucrats”
Any MP who defends the current electoral system is already telling you that your vote is not important to them.
I understand that we have about 100 times more people studying forensic science degrees than are actually needed as an example. For many art subjects the tax payer funds perhaps 1000 times more than we need. Let them fund themselves if they want to study. Or let them do OU type of degrees in the evenings while working.
Or get businesses to fund training and education as their career develops.
Governments taxing and spending is a very good way to ensure the money is largely wasted in the process and spent or invested far less efficiently than it would have been. At least half is wasted or spent on nonsense perhaps as much as 75% of it.
How can it be possibly right that taxpayers are being forced to finance, through the taxes they pay, the political plans of politicians?
Hammond exclaims he’ll spend more of my tax payments if Tory politicians vote for the seditious WA. That is scandalous. In effect, this charlatan is demanding that I finance the humiliation of my homeland. Why would I agree to such an idiotic demand?
Is that now the role of the taxpayer? That the taxpayer is now simply to finance the political games of government? It’s bordering on abuse
We need a Thatcherite government that understands that the State’s role is not to serve its own interests but the interests of those who finance it
I look forward to the day when I can open my newspaper and never again see the names Theresa May and Philip Hammond. Pray let this be soon
If he actually believed in Brexit, more options would be open to him. Perhaps someone will be bold enough to table a motion which amends the government motion, which rules out a no deal Brexit, to actually advocate it using Article 24 and the 9 months on offer to negotiate terms with the EU free of the constraints of May’s now twice defeated WA and PD. Carpe Diem!
Perhaps the aviation authorities were right to ground the Max 8 aircraft until the black boxes are fully examined but why on earth are they so inept as to increase the dangers, inconveniences and risks for passengers by turning the flights back that were already pin mid air? What sort of complete dopes in government made this idiotic decision?
@lifelogic
Maybe the kind of dopes that would throw way their trump card in an important negotiation?
You have previously made clear the budget we could have had but for the dead hand of Chancellor Hammond and your remarks today show afresh what is possible and desirable. So given what is likely to be delivered this Chancellor, we are left to ponder why it suits the Conservative Party to oblige us to tolerate this poor government.
Stamp Duty decisions need to be about more than just the tax take, Sir John.
If Mr Hammond mentions Uncertainty, many British will fall into a deep slumber. One can get mesmerised by repetition and he should have a Health Warning on his upper lip.
He looked more sorrowful in The House yesterday than any have seen him look before which brought good cheer to most.
That’s it for him
Antics in Parliament and those proposed are bizarre.Are there any parallels in the civilised world where Lawmakers undermine a trade negotiation position by visiting a foreign nation and returning with a directive to instigate taking No Deal off the table? Blatantly announce it as if a triumph to a people who have voted against their intentions? It cannot be so.A joke !!!!!!
We are at the final hurdle, JR. On the basis that ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’ MP’s should vote today to leave the EU on 29th March without an agreement.
After her humiliation yesterday, Theresa May should stand aside from any further involvement. That she persists in trying to sway events even after the rebuff she has received, beggars belief. Her obstinate determination to get an outcome that suits only her reveals a personality flaw.
Can you amass the votes we need to set ourselves free JR ?
So many ”shoulds”, though. ”Wills” would be more welcome.