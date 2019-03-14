Leaving without a Withdrawal Agreement remains the default position

The Commons motion last night to reject a so called no deal or WTO exit does not change the law. That says we leave on 29 March.
Those who wish to delay Brexit need to persuade the government to go to the EU to negotiate a delay, and then to legislate for a delay. The EU so far is rightly asking what would the delay be for and how long would it be. They point out they are not willing to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement. They had indicated they might give a short delay to implement the Agreement if passed, or a bit longer delay to hold a second referendum. The government and a good number of Labour MPs remain rightly against any such second Peoples vote.
The forces of delay have not coalesced around a period of delay with a purpose the EU would accept. Mrs May still wishes to give her deal another airing in the Commons. This story has no definitive ending before the 29 March.
May will present her lousy WA again next week. Surely there is something in Parliamentry procedure to stop this.
When is that despicable woman going to be removed. She is an embarrassing lier.
I watched some of the so called debate. There were some good, even informed, contributions. But many were simply third rate. And it all ended in the utter chaos of the votes. After a lifetime of being served lies and deceptions about the EU I was treated to more of the same about the implications of the UKs exit from it. The UK needs to exit on 29 March without an agreement to put an end to the poison running through politics. The alternatives on offer, May’s WA and PD or revolution of Article 50 will be one hundred times worse because they will run and run year after year after year.
Revokation not revolution.
The WA should be named the Cat. It seems to have nine lives.
You couldn’t rule out her having a another vote on Friday, 29 March 2019.
Parliament will never go for no deal.
Can you change the record please?
Learn to read? It is the default (as a matter of law) until and unless they agree on something else.
I see the penny hasn’t yet dropped that there’s a constitutional and democratic disparity between what the people voted for, and what parliament will let them have. Whilst that continues, we have a duty to keep pointing it out.
The people’s will MUST in all cases prevail. Not since the 1830s have the British people been so disenfranchised by an elite that seeks to deny them.
The economist has it spot on this week. Basically, we’ve now reached the point where every faction claims to be speaking for the people. It’s a farce. The last referendum has been rendered utterly meaningless.
The only way forward now is to consult Parliament, in a series of indicative votes that will reveal what form of Brexit can command a majority. The second is to call a referendum to make that choice legitimate. Today every faction sticks to its red lines, claiming to be speaking for the people. Only this combination can put those arguments to rest.
Parliament voted for it and it passed into law, which, as Sir John points out, still stands.
MPs were not meant to have an opinion on it, just carry out the wishes of the winning side, according to David Cameron, but it’s amazing what bad losers can get up to. No deal is the default, unless Merkel’s surrender document is passed.
https://www.conservativehome.com/parliament/2019/03/the-verdict-of-cashs-star-chamber-of-on-the-uk-eu-political-agreement-full-text.html
sets out the full text of the conclusions of the lawyer MPs who have scrutinised the documents secured by Mrs May in her attempt to persuade MPs to vote for her WA and PD. It is both long and thorough.
After reading this document, how any MP could vote for her “deal” beggars belief. It is the one issue on which I can agree with my MP, Mr Dominic Grieve. If, as seems likely, it is brought back to the HoC for a third time it needs to be defeated again – and again and again if necessary however many times it is tabled.
A liar, a socialist, electoral liability and a very dangerous traitor who want to pay billions of other people’s money to put the UK in her straight jacket and give the EU the key. One who chooses to employ and indeed retain a green crap pushing, tax to death, endlessly wasteful, economic illiterate and project fear pushing Chancellor. One who will destroy her party unless she goes very soon.
Also it seems she cannot even get the members of her own government to support her, but does not even dare to fire them. Or perhaps she actually encouraged them to put more pressure on the Brexit supporters.
Er … no. The Prime Minister is attempting to deliver Brexit in spite of the ERG attempting to shoot it down. I have no idea why.
Also, climate change happens a huge threat for our entire way of life. So using lines like ‘green crap’ does you no credit. Or perhaps I should dismiss the referendum as ‘Brexit crap’?
Quentin Letts sums her up quite well in the Sun. I think he is too kind. May is a lair, underhand and now she whipped her govt to vote against her motion which was against her manifesto and 80 claims not to extend beyond 29/03/2019. Dishonest. Brown was levered out of office but goodness he looks an honest Herculean compared to her!
Merlin, could you confirm that you have read the proposed withdrawal agreement?
Or, indeed, the majority of your offerings…..
No, she isn’t, plainly she isn’t and it makes no difference how often you tell that little untruth its lack of veracity remains very, very, plain.
Climate Change, as in man-made Armageddon, is a hoax, as is the apocalyptic Remainer vision of life after a WTO Brexit. It comes as no surprise to find that you have swallowed both scams whole.
On the contrary, Lifelogic’s frequent mention of “Green Crap” shows us he is a person with some engineering or scientific knowledge, who sees through the vested interests involved in pushing the climate change agenda.
I have 35 years involvement in the energy business and there is no doubt in my mind that the Government’s actions, which penalise our industry in order to reduce our already insignificant effect on global warming, fall into the classification of “Green Crap”.
Don’t get the result you want? Make them vote again.
Darth Juncker has taught her well.
Untrue.
The prime minister is attempting to deliver the will of the people.
Get on board … or remain.
Your choice.
Leave March starts on Monday 16th March. Join or donate.
Your ill-informed, unsubstantiated and incorrect assertions on everyone else’s posts are rather tiresome.
The Withdrawal agreement is remain on worse terms, with no say as a punishment to prevent other Countries leaving. Only May could advocate such an awful “turd” of a deal. Trade and friendship is all we need with Europeans. Nothing more.
The WA is not a deal. It’s a plan for future negotiations with the EU commission. Either way, we leave without a trade deal as the EU will not discuss one with a current member.
I am still very angry at the E.R.G for voting down Brexit and defying the will of the British people.
Vote for May’s deal and stop putting your own selfish interests before those of the country please.
The British people voted for the government to bring back a deal. They have done so. You promised to deliver Brexit. Live up to that promise.
What were you reading, Merlin, that we weren’t?
When did the British people vote for the government to ”bring back a deal”? I certainly didn’t vote for the government to faff around with a trade deal in order to delay our leaving. I voted to leave the EU – that’s what the ballot paper said I was voting for.
The will of people said ‘leave’. Those who have read Mrs May’s WA know well that it doesn’t allow what we voted for.
May as failed to get a trade deal which was always referred to as the deal. She conflated her servitude plan as the deal in its place. Underhand, deceitful and a liar.
But the referendum did not stipulate what form ‘leaving the E.U’ was going to take.
That’s the problem. Saying ‘I voted to leave on 29th March’ gets us nowhere. Everyone is claiming it means different things (including yourself).
We need the British people to back a specific proposal through a referendum to end this mess. And, no this isn’t some secret remain agenda. We’ve just run out of road and the country appears to be reduced to a bunch of cats fighting in a bag. I can’t bear the thought of another referendum but this has to end somehow.
Exactly!
Tad
I could have a Wizard reply to this but it’s not worth the effort.
Good one. I get a lot of magic wands gags too.
Merlin, the problem is May’s ‘deal’ as you kindly call it, (I can think of other things, less kind, to call it), is not offering Brexit. Thank God for the ERG, the only ones in a remain parliament trying to honour what we voted for. Shame on the rest of them. Time now for a General Election to get rid of the traitors.
IMHO the ERG should have voted for May’s supplication on condition that she stood down in April so a proper PM could steer the negotiations from then on.
I can’t see what a GE would achieve – May won’t let go of her Head Girl position, and would retain the same candidates. Con would probably win again and we’d be in the same position as now.
Er … every faction claims to be offering Brexit.
And please don’t talk about the will of the British People, as it is becoming clear nobody knows what that actually means.
Drain the swamp!!!!!!!
The British people voted to leave the EU. Period.
The ballot paper question is still on record – Google it.
Two weeks to go. As Ian says, Mrs May will present her WA again. It may pass. She will also go to the EU to ask for an A50 extension. They may give one, or sell one for a price. She will then have to get an SI through both Houses, or if the only extension on offer is a long one, primary legislation.
A week ago our host admitted that with a majority against ND “tactics are difficult”. That’s an understatement. But Brexit MPs have had a long time to prepare, and there’s only two weeks to waste.
Failure will come at a terrible cost: the City, fishing, probably Gibraltar, possibly Northern Ireland, plus cash without limit. Vae victis.
People v Parliament. We will win. You lot just haven’t caught up yet!
This whole thing was a horribly cruel hoax, choreographed several years ago in full detail by Brussels with the full collaboration of their British deep state civil serpents, politician and MSM. So the whole choreographed performance has gone totally to plan.
Brussels were always our enemies so I wouldn’t expect anything else from them, but for British politicians etc to collaborate against their own people; disgust goes beyond words now.
So the horrendous WA is back on the table, laughably called Brexit by the press-titute;
I suppose the Act 3 finale, all decided and rehearsed long ago, is that it gets voted for 3rd time round and everyone lives happily ever after….. People just might wake up when they’re bled white by EU taxes without representation, and Brussels forces us to take and accommodate god knows how many million economic migrants which they invited to Europe.
A billion pounds per month of our tax-payer’s money to the EU to fritter away, for however long we might have to stay in the EU after 29th March. Surely that is such a gleaming ripe carrot for any spendthrift left-winger to make them think again?
Were we out of the EU, they could use that on their pet projects right here at home.
Tad
“May will present her lousy WA again next week. Surely there is something in Parliamentry procedure to stop this.“
The parliamentary procedure handbook, Erskine May, apparently forbids presenting the same motion again in the same session of Parliament. Bercow gets the final say on it. If nothing changes it would appear it is the same motion, yet again.
And now she has established a Potemkin Whips Department!
“Mrs May still wishes to give her deal” – let’s remember her non Brexit, worse than Remain deal. Please remind the ERG.
Stand firm. Would the political classes really want to be seen overturning democracy?
We’ll sooon find out.
Well said. Stay strong ERG you are the only people preventing a sell out. Theresa May said she was giving a free vote because she was listening to people, selectively of course, completely deaf when it comes to what we voted for and the majority who think it is a bad deal
I would be an honour to think that Boris and Jacob’s eyes pass over our pearls of wisdom
May could have just gone for leaving on No Deal / WTO terms as she used to say she would. No deal is better than a bad deal.
She has now gone back on that promise. She will now try to blame this switch on Parliamentary preference.Apparently she will persist with her Withdrawal / Surrender Agreement.
Time for Leave to do whatever it takes to stop her. Country before party.
A General election seems the best option at this stage.
Ref your last suggestion; I agree, a GE will rid us of the May government and time will deliver Brexit. Time for the ERG to side with the opposition on a motion of no confidence in the government. The ERG seats will be safe, all others perhaps not so.
Agreed. We need to clean the swamp.
TA,
I’m right with you!
Tad
Agreed, Peter, with a honourable, bold and utterly committed Brexiteer at the helm.
April 1st would seem an appropriate day to trigger one.
Keep your fingers crossed. The EU may well not agree to an article 50 extension. With the forthcoming EU elections everyone will be concentrating on them and trying to reduce the “populist” influence. They do not want an extension of article 50 that would allow the UK to have candidates for the Parliament as they know well that there would be a huge “new UKIP” vote. Even if they do offer an extension they need all 27 countries to agree and Nigel Farage has openly said he is trying to get one country to do so.
Agreed, the EU elections are our best hope. The EU hate Farage and his friends and want rid of him. If we put up candidates, there is every likelihood that the exasperated populace will give the parties a big kicking and vote for UKIP etc.
At least, if it does happen, we can have a laugh from the sidelines and Verhofstadt will have apoplexy.
No , we can’t have an election with all the same MP’s standing. May needs to go, and many of these remainer MPs who stood on a manifesto to take us out of the EU, but are reneging on the promise they made to the electorate , need to be deselected, then call an election.
Can we not just have an election instead? Six months of a Corbyn government should be long enough to bring the voters to their senses for the necessary swamp draining to begin. This is the worst ‘government’ since Ted Heath, though to be fair to Ted, my children have not been reduced to doing their homework by candlelight yet.
The 3-day week, or its modern equivalent – the planned outages using smart meters, will sooner or later be upon us unless our governments reject the EU’s green agenda.
I predict when people are no longer able to heat their homes, watch their TVs, use their internet, re-charge their ‘phones (or even cars), or cook their meals or wash their clothes when they wish they will be quickly demanding an end to these “green” policies.
Generators will be purchased in ever increasing quantities until the government bans their use.
2025 no houses to be built with gas heating or cooking. My gas costs 2.4pence per killowat, my electric costs 14pence per kilowatt. Who will buy these houses with windows you can’t open and heating subject to power cuts because the grid can’t cope.
Our traditional houses will be worth a fortune.
I just can’t work out the point of these votes on advisory amendments ( if that is correct terminology).
Is it simply so MPs can air their opinions?
Reamainers were so annoyingly cock a hoop last night…as if they had achieved something.
Commentators also annoyingly made little mention of the true facts regarding No Deal still being legal default.
MSM do not seem to report fact they just make up their own narrative.
Listening to all the remaoners last night made me feel both nauseous and angry. Ken Clark and Dominic Grieve in particular. Perhaps the special place in hell should be for those who have totally undermined the UK’s negotiations.
History is littered with politicians and others who presumed to deny the people their democratic right, so their smugness is premature. They always get theirs in the end.
Tad
These MPs expecting advisory amendments to be acted upon are still saying the referendum was only advisory.
Hypocrites all. They all love democracy so long as it is their version.
They have only achieved something if Theresa May allows it, and they’re playing right into her hands “oh, I didn’t want an extension/second referendum/revokation of A50, but what can I do – it is the will of the house.”
Well, you could just implement the decision of the people.
Seems to me that the winning margin last night was less than the winning margin in the referendum. As a proportion of them surely didn’t know what they were voting for I think they should have to vote again.
Surely May cannot be brazen enough to try for a third time to get her deal approved. Two of the four largest defeats in Parliamentary history and she still does not get the message that she and those she gathered around her have completely wasted two years and more in their attempts to destroy our sovereignty..
I still remain concerned, however, that, if a third vote is held, the holders of the different views as to why the deal is so rotten may yet combine to vote it through, simply because each group is so concerned about an alternative outcome – be it WTO deal (It is so wrong to call it ‘no deal’), extension of Article 50, cancellation of Article 50 or possibility of a second referendum.
Today’s vote on extending will, in my opinion, almost certainly be approved, so all we can then do is hope that one of the remaining EU 27 countries decides that it has had enough of all the uncertainty and vetoes any extension. Good to see Nigel Farage working on this aspect.
At least we can rely on you, Sir John, to do your bit for democracy. Thanks so much.
So, the die is cast!
May intends to go for a third shot at her deal next week and Donald Tusk has leapt to her aid by announcing that all 27 member states should support a lengthy extension of Article 50.
How contrived this is – clearly demonstrating the absolute collusion between the May negotiating team and the EU hierarchy during the whole process.
We must not be taken in by this threat to our sovereignty. Democracy within the UK must prevail. Brexit must be delivered. Anything less will undoubtedly open Pandora’s box and who knows what the result will be.
Indeed.
If Mr. Tusk is supporting a lengthy extension of Article 50 does this mean the UK will take part in the forthcoming MEP elections or can the EU prevent this?
I cannot imagine the EU would like us to do so.
Leave means Leave, I.e. Farage have already Informed the government that they will take legal action if we extend to ensure we get a vote.
The EU certainly won’t want that. Rumour is that May wants to apoint civil servants and Lords to stand in for MEPs
Good morning
What an utter shambles. Three years the government have had, three years. If you add another year the time it has taken the UK government to implement a simple answer to even simpler question would amount to the same time to win the First World War. And you don’t have even the excuse to say you were busy as the EU does most of what we pay you lot for.
We are an international laughing stock. No longer can we ever criticise other countries over democracy.
Why don’t you all just jump off that cliff edge. Our kind host excluded of course. 😉
MarkB: “What an utter shambles. Three years the government have had, three years. ”
Yes. It illustrates the corrosive effects of the European Union on our politicians, they have been reduced to a shambling rabble of incoherent fools. Just goes to show if you take responsibility away from a body, you get irresponsible behaviour.
Last night all those that voted against a ‘no deal’ were voting in the hope that they could say to their constituents, ‘it wasn’t me’. Utterly shameful.
The mother of Parliaments, behaving like a collection of kindergarten children.
Please, the lot of you, just go to your second home where ever it is in the EU, and stay there!
I am comforted in the notion that people the world over despair over their own politicians. I expect they confine the laughingstock nomination to our leaders and not to the British people as a whole.
@Mark B; A “simple answer” in your mind, many of those who post to this site, but what about the Smith family of AnyTown, all voted Leave, trouble is Mr Smith read the UKIP manifesto, Mrs Smith read the Vote Leave manifesto, their son read the No2EU manifesto whilst their daughter read all about Flexcit – as I said, whilst all agreed they want to Leave the EU, and are part of the 17m plus majority demanding like you that Leave means Leave, beyond that they likely do not agree on even one detail of Brexit!
You know full well government told us what the vote would mean they even sent every household a leaflet to explain.
Mark B
Agree with your post.
What a complete and utter shambles, who would have thought we were the 5th largest trading Nation on earth, oh wait a minute, politicians do not sell or trade anything at all, that’s down to others, despite politicians.
This is more than embarrassing, this is a complete humiliation of our governing system, which shows many Mp’s are not fit for purpose.
Thank you for trying JR, I guess you must be more frustrated than some of us out here.
Correction. This story has no definitive ending.
JR
I Agree with you.
However, last night’s disgrace will come back and bite hard.
It is a fact that a significant number of conservatives abstained, they should be publicly shamed, and sacked.
So too should Bercow be sacked. Too much power, and weighted brexit ideology when he is supposed to be neutral.
You say that the default position by law is to leave on 29th deal or not. You would surely know that all it takes is for a statutory instrument to scupper that. This entire farce has shown that when the law gets in the way, they simply change it.
Serious trouble is on the way in this country, some say anarchy. It will emerge at the next general election with mass boycott, then it’ll hit the streets.
@Steve; No, the Govt needs to be the ones publicly shamed, and many I suspect would like to see them sacked too..
TM stood at the dispatch box on Tuesday telling the world that last nights main motion would be a Free Vote, knowing full well that amendments could be tabled and thus passed, then having [1] had the main motion amended against the Govt. wishes they suddenly changed the whip from a Free Vote to that of a three-lines.
[1] first tried to get the MP tabling the amendment to withdraw it, unfortunately procedure allows a co-signatory to move it instead
Your last para is very much my dilemma.
Not ignoring the privilege of the Vote has been paramount to me. Now, I’m in a place where I see it means nothing – we are not a democratic country/nation at all!
Since this current behaviour keeps being fed instead of stopped.
I want our PM to say enough is enough. It’s impossible to please everyone (which I beleive Mrs May has been trying to do – we all know you can’t go down that route).
The Referendum vote stands. That’s it. Keep it Simple!
Your diary entry today has lifted my spirits. Trying to wade through the permutations of last nights voting, as detailed in the media, had initially left me with a massive headache, and a large dose of depression. That said, the situation seems very fluid. The PM might try and engineer a General Election, although that too would presumably occur after the 29th March, and UK having left the EU.
As a leaver, I am so angry the way this shambles has played out. If we are stuck with Mrs May’s WA, it would be better to remain in the EU, and have another crack at it, knowing the likely pitfalls, and against a very different background, both economically and politically within the EU.
I agree with that. Either WTO Brexit or Remain are both superior to the May Brino, which may be impossible to get out of.
I do wonder why Humbug Corbyn and Labour didn’t support the WA though? As Ken Clarke pointed out its almost exactly what they want – the UK is locked in the customs union. It doesn’t expressly promise regulatory alignment & virtual single market membership also, but everyone knows that’s where it will end up – the EU will require it to release the UK from the backstop.
Brussels will be removing Article 50 from the Lisbon Treaty “menu” once Brexit has been dealt with. So this is our last chance to leave.
I always said that Mrs May would scupper Brexit, she represents Brussels, not Britain. In typical EU style she will keep MPs voting on the WA until they give her the result that Brussels wants.
Dear William–Having another crack at it, as you put, would require another referendum–cannot imagine retriggering Article 50 without
May it seems will have yet another attempt to ram her truly appalling, traitorous deal down the throats of the sensible wing of her party. She must be stopped from doing this and parliament (and May) must also be stopped from doing anything to prevent us leaving on March 29th.
An appalling Spring Statement from Hammond a mixture of project fear, endless green crap lunacy and spending promises. The man is clearly an economic illiterate. The proposal to ban gas heating from 2014 in new houses is totally insane. Yet more economic and scientific green crap lunacy from government to push up housing costs further.
Hammond also lied yet again that he would be “Shrinking debt – The first sustained fall in debt in 17 years”. Rubbish he is increasing debt significantly by endless government waste (perhaps it might decline as a proportion of GDP but not what he said). Nothing to correct his mad over complex and idiotic tax to death fiscal regime at all.
Two excellent pieces in the Telegraph today from Allister Heath and Nigel Farage.
ERG to support May’s appalling deal if she resigns is reported today. Surely not? Her deal is far worse even than remain, delay or a second referendum!
A Heath today:-
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/03/13/britains-remainer-elites-have-declared-war-democracy/
and Nigel Farage
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/03/13/betrayal-brexit-one-shameful-chapters-countrys-history/
Fully agreed
The UK has had plenty of time to plan for a No Deal Brexit. To many of our MP’s it’s come as a surprise.There is no point in asking Brussels for more time. I have the Champage ready for 11pm 29th of March 2019.
Celebrating leaving the EU with a product from the EU. Ironic.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6803599/Fifteen-Brexiteer-ministers-threaten-QUIT-force-job.html
Now is the time to fall into line bite the bullet and vote for the deal, if leaving the Eu is kicked into the long grass leaving will not happen and the people will not get another chance to be independent ever again you know that as well as we do, if you don’t like the deal then do what other countries have done in the past and rip it up , but just get us out on March 29th democracy is at stake here as well as our freedom
No ,I was chatting to a few people yesterday of varying ages complete strangers. Everyone wanted out, were disgusted by the EU and remainer media. How do we all use our voices and votes? I already wrote to my mp who is reluctantly obeying the constituency opinion. We cannot agree to have disputes dealt with by the ECJ. Thats frightful. Mind you Russia has annexed territory. If the eu does something like tax financial transactions surely we can just say no. We need to do this before they do have an Army. We are an island. Surely **** off to the eu is possible. They already have riots.
Sir John at some point make it law that media must be neutral and owned by onshore people .
. In the meantime I am just buying British wherever possible.
If we don’t get out we don’t have to buy their goods. Consumer civil disobedience.
It’s a false choice. Choosing Brino will prevent the potential upsides of Brexit being realised. As Mervyn King has set out clearly there were good arguments for remain and good arguments for leave. But no arguments for leaving but keeping all the bad things about the EU & not being able to do any of the good things from leaving.
@Mick; You and the Daily Maul can not be more wrong. 🙁
If the UK revokes A50 we retain the right to invoke A50 at a later date, if we agree to the WA the UK becomes a vessel state of the EU for how ever long the EU wish, the EU can impose their law upon us, even though we will have no representation at either the EC or EP level.
The Daily Mail is now a very pro EU and TM newspaper (I use that word advisedly…), since its change of editor.
The new editor has impeccible deep Establishment credentials-I believe I saw him referred to as the best connected man in England some years ago.
May’s so called deal is nothing of the sort. It’s capitulation.
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2018/12/the-top-40-horrors-lurking-in-the-small-print-of-theresa-mays-brexit-deal-2/
Mick,
From my point of view, Mrs May’s “deal” is worse than leaving on WTO terms and must never be voted through.
I would prefer to stay in the EU than allow her deal to effectively make the UK a “vassal” state.
@Mick, the Withdrawal Agreement doesn’t deliver Brexit, quite the reverse in fact. Only the most naïve would believe that the EU would negotiate after they’ve already got their £39 billion and all the trump cards. The WA is far worse than remain, the UK would be under EU jurisdiction without a voice and without the ability to negotiate trade deals or compete with the EU, no authority over its borders or fishing grounds.
It’s Hotel California writ large.
Do you want to be governed by GuyVerhofstadt? Or M. Barnier?
You can’t rip it up! It’s fooling us. They left HM but she has not been a Monarch since 1972. They left Westminster but it has not exercised Sovereignty since 1972. We are in phases 1 and 2 of the Euro – opted out of phase 3 only which is the actual currency. All this fools us into thinking that we have a Monarch, a Parliament, a currency – but we have not! That is why the E.U. are saying openly that ‘the English are stupid’ and telling us ‘to go to hell’ – but the more they abuse us the more we crawl back for more kicking.
The UK hasn’t been a properly sovereign state since 1941/2-we have been subject to the machinations of another state’s financial system ever since.
Last night 312 ‘politicians’ well and truly opened Pandora’s box!
And suspect whilst these ‘politicians’ are feeling ‘cock a hoop’ now, some may well live to regret their decision to go against democracy, and I include May in this.
What we are witnessing is nothing less than an attack on popular democracy by a political class that find the intervention of the voter an unacceptable irritation
They play their stupid games in the Commons. Puffed up and preening. They are pathetic to watch, almost idiotic. Taking pride in crushing the result of a referenda that they themselves legislated for is beyond parody and beyond hubris. It is beyond democracy and represents a direct threat to our democratic system of governance
There are forces at work that politicians and governments can never control no matter how many laws they pass
I honestly believe that if this political class could suspend democratic participation without a backlash then they would. I am also of the belief that there are British politicians who find democracy objectionable and unnecessary
A truly shameful period in British political history presided over by a PM that is without question a most offensive individual
“I honestly believe that if this political class could suspend democratic participation without a backlash then they would.” Me too many clearly would do. Corbyn’s Labour would also rig the system I suspect should he ever gets in.
Suggesting a new referendum with a vote between May’s Brexit in name only or Remain as the Libdims and some “Conservatives” suggest is clearly rigging democracy and would be a total outrage.
Hear hear!
” if this political class could suspend democratic participation ” IF? It clearly already is doing it. They have absolutely NO intention of looking after the country or it’s people who they like taxing so much to then throw it away in a show of “Look at us, aren’t we wonderful ” to the rest of the world. While billions are handed out in so-called Foreign Aid, we have English people homeless and thousands upon thousands of non-contributing new “arrivals” getting more than many pensioners who have worked all their lives. Who in this country voted for that to happen?
‘I honestly believe that if this political class could suspend democratic participation without a backlash then they would. ‘
Add my name to that!
Tad
If May brings her WA back again the DUP will reject it again, without their support she doesn’t have the votes and it fails. The DUP stick to their principles.
Deselection will be the time of revenge on the Tory remainers by the Tory rank and file.
Sir JR,
As the friend of business and with the great business experience you have (although not recent) you must be satisfied that Parliament does not wish to leave without a deal as business in general terms have supported as wel.
I am sick to the pit of my stomach over the behaviour of Parliament in particular those Tory MPs who abstained at this critical time. There has been no leadership from May. What did we expect from a remainer? Farage is right to say that democracy has been trashed. What on earth must the rest of the world be thinking? The so called mother of democracy. We are a joke. All votes were pointless and any subsequent vote in an early election will be pointless for me unless a true Brexit party run by Farage emerges. Politicians, except for those of your ilk John are manipulating the system to get the results THEY want. That is not what we voted for. They can all go to hell in a hand cart. I said we would never leave and this is how it’s looking. Disgraceful. You wouldn’t print what I’m really thinking.
My sentiments exactly fedupsoutherner, it’s is quite obvious to anyone that the current bunch of so-called people’s mps are not up to making whos side they are on but it’s clearly the side of the Eu they are totally against the U.K. so the only way out of this is for a General Election to be called so the people can put into Parliament true patriots of GB , but we know that won’t happen because Mrs May would need 2/3 rds of mps to vote for one and the Eu loving mps know that there political careers will come to a crashing end as they are replaced with true patriots of GB
I hope you are right and Mrs May just plays for time in the next two weeks – but that’s hoping for a lot.
I and others are incandescent with rage at MPs who are undermining Brexit especially those in the cabinet. If they accepted Brexit but wanted a deal they could have supported the Malthouse compromise, instead they are clearly acting against the referendum result.
Why are these remainer traitors still in the cabinet?
Something has to happen to remove these unsuitable MPs in leave constituencies – either local associations deselect and choose Brexit candidates (ignoring central office) or we need an effective Brexit party on a parliament for the people platform. Otherwise …
Amazing scenes in parliament . May 3 line whips party AGAINST her own motion and
Government ministers ignore it and get to stay in their jobs. Tory party is a shambles. Whips have no power. We have a zombie Gevernment.
Meanwhile Farage and other Brexiters go on a Euro tour to lobby Foreign governments to act against the British Government by opposing an A50 extension.
Withdrawing A50 and try again in X years time is now the only way out of this mess.
Only next time get the pre-requisites like International Peace Agreements sorted out FIRST rather than pretending either it is not a problem or you have a solution that is in fact fantasy.
Reply She rightly whipped against the motion because it had been materially amended so it no longer stated government policy
As a Dutchman with a large British family I get asked at birthdays and visits, what I think of Brexit.
My answer remains that many of your problems are rooted in your out-of-date democratic system. Even the north-south inequalities.
Once out of the EU, which I expect will happen, the change-averse British will need to make it fit for purpose for this day and age. I usually add that I don’t think many British are aware of this need.
JR: “Mrs May still wishes to give her deal another airing in the Commons.”
Surely, if there ever was an instance of ‘contempt of the house’ this is it?
Twice already her plan has been rejected, any normal Prime minister would have resigned after such a defeat, but somehow, this one is allowed to stagger on by the Tory party.
Theresa May has been roundly defeated on a major government policy twice.
What would she have done, if she had lost that Vote of No Confidence by a single vote?
In 1979, Jim Callaghan called an immediate General Election to be held five weeks later fully in the knowledge that he was likely to lose against Margaret Thatcher.
Sir John,
In your view, if no WA is passed by the house by the 29th, would the government accept an accidental ‘no deal’, or would they instead revoke Article 50?
If it were the latter, what is your best guess as to what happens next?
Reply The government has always rightly ruled out revocation.
JR:- The government has always rightly ruled out revocation.
Would that I could take comfort in that, but I know what I am seeing in parliament, and thus I am not confident.
The situation we find ourselves in has been in the planning for a long time. Brino and complete EU control vs Remain/reversal.
Last year we heard money had been set aside for the MEP elections. A couple of weeks ago The Times wrote that the UK’s MEP seats, supposedly having been redistributed, were to be kept in ‘cold storage’ until Brexit was over (i.e. they were being kept warm for UK MEPs).
Then a couple of days ago The Times reported the UK’s MEP elections may be delayed until the summer. Why? So that we could extend to a date just prior to the EU parliament reconvening, then agree a further extension, having – oops! – missed out on the elections. Can’t have the Brexit Party expressing the will of the people.
Sir JR
It has been an experience to watch the ERG group drive themselves into a corner, where they are now asking for further assurances from Mr. Cox to potentially enable them to vote for Mrs. May WA.
This just shows the political incompetence of the Group at this late stage in the process
Reply The ERG commissioned its own legal advice which is not being changed
May must go
But Sir John, ‘no deal’ is effectively off the table, unless the govt wants to trash our parliamentary system & democracy even further.
Brexiteers won a battle (read, referendum) but then lost the war because they refused to fight any further battles. “Leave” means whatever the person at the voting booth thinks it meant, nothing more, anyone claiming to know why the electorate voted Leave are either readers or liars!
I do not agree with what parliament voted for last night but that’s the price of living in a parliamentary democracy, whose mandate has (unwisely) been renewed since the 2016 referendum.
Tonight, MPs, will vote on asking for a delay to the A50 process. Might I suggest that Brexiteers now accept the need to ask the people HOW they wish to leave, failing that (or if the EU conditions for any extension are at to higher monitory or political price) we should simply revoke our A50 letter, retaining our opt-outs, rebates and more importantly the option to invoke A50 again in the future [1] – something the WA locks us out of, making the UK a vessel state of the EU for how ever long the EU wishes.
I will reiterate;
No deal is better than the WA.
No Brexit is better than the WA.
[1] and the next time actually ask us mere plebs both the IF and HOW questions
interesting brief interview with Sir Christopher Meyr, former ambassador on yesterday’s Today programme. Asked how other PMs he had worked for would behave he said: they would say to the EU I’ve tried twice to get a deal through and failed, now it’s your turn. The UK will prepare in earnest for No Deal on 29 March. If you have anything else to say feel free. The EU council meeting on 21 March would be a good moment.
May must be getting terrible advice from our current civil service, though must of course take responsibility for her failure herself.
Interesting to see even Nick Timothy turn on her this morning in the Telegraph.
She really needs to go. It’s up to Tory MPs.
Johnson, Davis, Raab and McVey resigned on principle because they were honest enough to say could not support the agreement because it did not meet the aim of the referendum or their party manifesto and thereby put their political careers on the line.
Then we have the supine Leadsom, Mordaunt, Gove, Javed all knowing it was bad and against it but not having any courage, Hunt and Truss who face both ways in the pursuit of their own ambition and Grayling kept in a job because he ran Mays leadership campaign.
Finally Hammond, Rudd, Gauke, Clarke contemptuous of the referendum decision and obviously the manifesto they were elected upon.
When the inevitable leadership contest happens we must not forget, only one group has shown themselves to be worthy.
My views exactly.
People mention the possibility of ‘May calling a General Election’. Under the Fixed Term Parliament Act, two thirds of MPs have to vote for an early election. Given that the new Brexit Party will contest every seat, for a Tory MP an election may mean the end of their career. It would be yet another farce if May called for an early election but could not get the votes of two thirds of MPs to have one. Plenty of Remainer MPs, Tory and Labour, face losing their seats.
I think we can confidently predict that a new Brexit party could – at best – treble or quadruple UKIPs success in Westminster elections.
What will you do with your 3 or 4 seats?
Collective responsibility?
Why are cabinet ministers who voted against or abstained from voting still part of government?
Weak and beginning to smell of decay
It would be rather funny if the no-deal/WTO exit were to be obtained not thanks to the hopeless ERG/DUP/JR (unable to put together a proper strategy/tactics) but to the EU27 steadiness or the Banks/Wigmore deals with Poland and the Duncan-Smith-Paterson deals with the Italian Liga. What a laugh.
The people are apoplectic at the breakdown and disregard for them and our tried and tested parliamentary procedure. This woman May is incapable of learning. The next election is going to be carnage! Remain voting MPs who defy their mandate will be slaughtered in the polling booths if not the streets. The next Parliament is going to be Leave! Even I am forced to vote Farage to get rid of my obdurate anti-conservative Conservative MP.
We can recover from anything but May’s ‘Deal’.
Tell the stupid woman for te 3rd time if you have to!
It’s the motivation behind the WA which is particularly insulting. Along with other Remainers, as witnessed yesterday when our previous Mr Slippery spoke, they think that the capitulation gives Leavers what they want because they think that they only voted for an end to immigration from Europe. This is offered as a bone to xenophobic racist swivel eyed dogs of low intelligence, as they see the situation, interfering as it does with their metropolitan life and the ability to hire lowly paid nannies and cleaners.
Last night MPs showed they will subjugate their own people to serve their EU masters. Voting down Malthouse meant no deal was the only way to avoid this subjugation, the Spellman amendment stopped no deal – we know there will be a law change. May’s WA, when forced through at a third attempt, will confirm subjugation. Last night she warned the opposition against a situation meaning the electorate could vote for MEPs – no power to the people.
The only acceptable outcomes are now (1) ignore the vote and leave on 29th, (2) civil war and revolution, (3) revocation and let us have MEPs – if the people show their continued support for Brexit at this stage then start again/GE.
I think (1) is lost and by their actions politicians are choosing (2), it is sadly going to get very bad.
This is thoroughly misleading. Delay does not require primary legislation. A Statutory Instrument to alter the exit date will suffice.
Not one of the 321 MPs who voted to prevent the UK walking away from a bad deal, would do the same in their private life. Whether for a car or a house, each of those MPs would be outraged if they were prevented from rejecting a lousy deal. Retaining that power is vastly more important for the nation.
It is clear that these Remain MPs will always put the EU before their own country. And I am sick of it. Even I am shocked by their attempt to by-pass democracy. I am astounded by their selfishness; sick and tired of their complaints against us; amazed at their blatant subservience to the EU; appalled by their incompetence; and sick of their deceit. This cannot go on. So it won’t.
Nick C.
Mind the blood pressure it is not healthy for you
Re 29th March, “The Law” will just be ignored in this chaos. EU will go along with that. We will remain. You and your friends could have voted for the WA and then fought hard to change things afterwards. But anyway even if we remain your fight can still continue.
Provided the Speaker allows it Theresa May is going to give them a third chance, and I would implore them to take that chance and at least get us out of the EU.
I wish we had more such as you Sir John.
I feel nothing but contempt for so many of our members of parliament who have the gall to refer to each other as honourable gentleman or honourable lady.
Philip you cannot have an unfettered part of a fettered whole. So there is no ‘partly Leave option’ you are voting to Remain with no representation (castrating our Parliament) and no exit!
This is unforgivable.
Lynn
On 14 Mar 2019, at 07:55, DAVIES, Philip wrote:
Lynn
I am sorry but the game is up. The PM colluding with Parliament will simply not allow my desired outcome of leaving without a deal.
So it is in effect her deal or not leaving at all. I appreciate you are a purist but I would sooner partly leave than not leave at all. That is now the option before us.
Best wishes
Philip
Philip Davies MP
Member of Parliament for Shipley
From: Lynn Atkinson
Sent: Thursday, March 14, 2019 07:28
To: DAVIES, Philip
Subject: 3rd time …
Philip please vote AGAINST the May deal if she trashes Parliamentary convention as well as everything else and brings it back again!
It’s NOT Brexit. The people are so angry, the next Parliament will be a Leave Parliament, but if you have signed up to penal servitude forever under the EU, there will be NOTHING they can do!
Then there will be civil war.
Please don’t do that to us!
Lynn
I believe a very significant number of the electorate will never, ever, trust the word of any UK politician again, no matter which Party, no matter how honest their record.
I fear that as a consequence, many will no longer bother to vote, opening the doors to extremists of all hues.
I am convinced that certain Ministers, including Mrs May, have utterly lost their minds.
Is there a concensus in the HoC for putting an absolute end to the Jack in a Box WA. The HoC has made it abundently clear twice. Apart from the loss of voice can we put an end to this serial vomiting of a toxic WA.
Logically we have a clean sheet of paper. You research the possible , no doubt very carefully, so I was pleased to hear you yesterday promoting the WTO Art 24 of GATT route to departure. To achieve it you suggest we need to have tabled a trade agreement proposal. If it has legs I for one would get behind it. I recognise that just at the moment a large part of the HoC is in a lamped rabbit state of indecision. There is a leadership deficit. So I would suggest that the ERG ignore all the irrelevance and party politics flying round the chamber and in a concerted manner put the case.
I also think that were the free movement aspect of the EFTA arrangement clarified and discussed with EFTA, the rest of the EFTA relationship with the EU might prove acceptable to a majority in the HoC. It is another channel worth exploring. There is also a certain affinity between the nations of EFTA and the UK . Two sea going outward looking nations and one small one that has found a way of being a success. I see it as a natural fit. I admitt to not being sure of the position of switzerland in the EFTA club. More research required on my part.
Well above you have two possible solutions. What we do not have is endless time. There is a military adage that even a decision made and carried through that lacks perfection is infinitely better than dither. Dither gets you killed. Who dares wins.
Dear Sir John:
1. Please don’t vote for “May’s so-called deal” when it gets re-presented for the nth time.
2. “”As a matter of practice, unless the law is changed, we leave on March 29,” he said. (Steve Baker)
“There are some things that we could do to prevent the law going through in the time that is available.”
Please do whatever you can to allow us to leave on the 29th.
3. If this fails, then there has to be a G.E. – that’s what a postponement must be used for. As I’ve proposed before, the ERG has to force a G.E. via a confidence vote in Parliament by with-holding the whip & voting against “the government (so-called) at every suitable opportunity. You’ve been called rebels – by following the manifesto – so rebel !!!!!!!!
Sir John, you may not wish to publish my last 2 posts. My exchange with Philip Davies. I have put them as they were written – read bottom up.
David Davies will also vote fromthis Deal for the 3rd time! In spite of being a Leaver!
Obviously, having had to sit through a hectoring speech by the odious Liam Fox – who has still not delivered a meaningful trade deal with anybody – Parliament voted against again, loosing by four abstaining cabinet minister’s votes.
The PM has lost this decisively, twice. If she can’t now sack these cabinet ministers, the honourable thing to do is for her to resign. What is the point of a third vote? It just shows what would happen if there was another referendum.
Mrs May’s alterrnatives:
Withdrawal agreement. Close co-operation guarantees that things will stay as they are. Close cooperation at all levels. But disputes are settled by the Joint Committee. Who will sit on that? How many people will there be there? Who will choose them? What exactly will their powers be?
This really matters. Martin Selmayr, Sabine Weyand, Guy Verhofstadt, M. Barnier are not friends of the UK. They are officials of the Union. And Mr Verhofstadt has recently shown his passion for the Union – even outside his signature at the bottom of the Spinelli-Bertelsmann document.
Final decisions will be referred to? Guess? Ah yes – CJEU.
Without the Withdrawal agreement, planes will not fly. Roads will not work. Trains will not travel. Presumably, although this is not said, the Advice to Stakeholders will come to pass and relations will simply stop, not only in Europe but sometimes throughout the world as Union arrangements come to an abrupt end. At all levels, common electricity, defence, space exploration and satellites, data will stop.
Third alternative is to beg to stay in. That would cause a lot of anger and also put us on the path to consummation of the complete Union. Even in the WA there are strong hints of an EU Army and Police force.
Which one are we going to get on 29th at 11 p.m.?
Brussels will give an extension – only a long one.
Their reason £1-2 billion/ month.
I agree with most comments today but I must mention some matters which have payed their part. I do not defend Mrs May, she has made two major errors; negotiated badly and foolishly erroded her parliamentary majority.
She had to use tactics to deliver ‘leave’ in a remain Parliament and she has been aided in this the ERG’s insistence that the Exit Day is included in the EWA.
Yes, HoC is behaving with contempt for the Electorate (witness the jeering in response to the possibity of withdawing Art.50) but they are constrained by the Law and by time.
Who knows, an application might be made to the Courts to prevent an application of Art.50 without Primary legislation.
Sorry! That should say “prevent an application to extend Art.50”.
The European (Notification of Withdrawal) Act makes no mention of powers to extend or withdraw notice given under Art.50.
The Supreme Court ruled that the Government must seek the approval of both Houses of Parliament to submit notice under Art.50 and I think it is logical to assume that the same applies to a request to ‘extend’ or ‘withdraw’.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I wonder just what the Prime Minister has to wreck, ruin, demolish or destroy next in order for the men in grey suits to pay her a visit or even the men in white coats to carry her off?
I think the Tory party is finished; there is a significant number who are determined to go against the will of the people with respect to Brexit; you have the worst chancellor of all time (including Labour chancellors) in Hammond, e.g. going after the self-employed for an estimate £1.3 billion by 20-whatever when various studies suggest the sector is worth £125 billion plus to the economy; I cannot think of any reason to vote Tory again.
What do think John.
Sir John,
Faced with this WA or a long delay to Brexit, which way will you vote? Do you believe the Speaker will allow a third vote on this WA as I believe this contravenes normal convention?
Reply The second vote was on extra documents comoared to the first one. Doubtless there will be further tweaks. Why would we ask for and they grant a long delay
Because Parliament would need significant time to decide what form of leaving it can agree on and because the EU has other business apart from Brexit that it needs to devote time to. There is every indication from Mrs May and from the EU that any delay, other than to pass legislation on an approved WA, will be lengthy.
I believe Mrs May will stop at nothing to prevent us properly leaving the EU. Either with her leave in name only ‘deal’ and if that cannot be done then with Labours remain in the CU and SM. At the same time she will absolve herself of all blame. It will be the fault of the ERG, the DUP and Parliament for not backing her version of Brino.
Please Sir John, stand firm. The electorate will support those who stand up for what is right.
The Spirit and the Letter of Article 50 Leaving based on the 2016 Mandate is not understood by MPs let alone the Speaker, the PM nor the LOO that is JC.
British law enshrined this to remove ambiguous interpretation as MPs have lost the plot and corrective action needed urgently. The sqweeker is incompetent and not impartial and is enjoying his TV appearances across the world’s MAN as it’s good TV drama but gutter politics. Trust in politics just hit bottom.
Errata : digital software changed MSM to MAN !
Still hoping against hope we will leave on 29 March on WTO terms.
Further to that I would be very interested to hear your views on the new tariff regime announced yesterday – in particular with regard to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It seems strange there will be no tariffs applied by the UK at that border yet presumably there would directly between Dublin and GB. I am confused.
The stupidity of Parliament in pressing for a deal to exit will shortly be revealed, as Spain demands Gibraltar as the price for an extension of Article 50, while Macron demands that the French are guaranteed our fisheries and so forth.
No deal and a reset of negotiations with a new Parliament and new EU Commission without Juncker’s baggage are essential.
Message to ERG (if reports that they will support May’s deal if she says she will stand down):
Please do not support the WA. Stand by your principles. The basic arguments still stand against the deal. If you are enticed into a game of “we will do this, if you do that” you will be playing her game with her rules of deceit and scheming. Do not stoop to that level. Act like “honourable” MPs. If you are enticed into thinking that you can bargain with her I believe that you will suffer defeat and humiliation through her duplicity. You will be like lambs to the slaughter.
Thank you once again for standing firm and for your clear exposition.
Now that the precedent for rebelling against the Govt has been established by Cabinet ministers can the ERG not do the same by voting against all and any measures or business.
It would remind the Govt that the Brexiteers had not been defeated and would bog down and tie up all business so that the 29th March quietly comes and goes and we leave anyway.
If there is to be a delay the Brexiteers should support a delay long enough to introduce the spectre of taking part in the MEP elections. The Govt and EU would not want this because UKIP or Brexit Party candidates would sweep the board. Finally the ERG could support any motion of no confidence in Theresa Mays Govt and give us a general election so we can de-elect vulnerable Remainers.
Reply What other business?
Dear Sir John
I posted a comment yesterday which is the last one because it was waiting to be moderated.I would be interested to have your comments on the new tariff regime.What is to stop Mini for example importing car parts tariff free from China for example assembling the vehicle in the UK and taking advantage of the made in GB kudos.There is no duty to disclose the country of origin of vehicle parts as there is for example in California, and labour costs are reduced because vehicle assembly is largely automated.
It’s too much drama..I have to confess I’m not able for it anymore..so toodleoo!
Let me know when it’s all fixed up
“The forces of delay”, I like that one. But I expect there will be a delay just as I expect the EU will agree a timescale and we will accept their terms. This Parliament isn’t going to turn round and leave on WTO on 29th come what may, and the current shambles of a government won’t countenance it either. Whatever legislation that needs to be rushed through will be, this is a Remain Parliament; a perfect term for it.
My advise is that this is no time to go wobbly. I know our host won’t and I’m hoping a significant number of the ERG won’t. I liked the attitude of Mark Francois last night when being interviewed by SKY News. If there is to be a delay let it be a long one. What message will it send out to the electorate? Precisely. We need those EU Parliament elections, always been an opportunity to give the establishment a kicking and express displeasure with the EU, now with knobs on. Then a change of leader with no cock ups or backstabbing, Mr Gove! Next step the inevitable general election which is likely coming sooner rather than later like it or not.
Brexit needs to pass another electoral test. I know we had a once in a generation referendum and 80% of the public voted for MPs who stood on manifestos respecting the refendum. But unfortunately MPs and Party’s lie. There’s risks ahead but also huge opportunities.
Off Topic
John, could we have another referendum please. Not for brexit – let the country decide if the BBC Licence fee should be scrapped. Radio Sheffield’s Toby Foster did a shameful interview (polite version of reality) with NE Derbyshire’s Lee Rowley MP this morning. He repeatedly talked over Lee ( Toby’s usual interview manner for any Brexit person) then slagged off JRM followed by slagging off every Leave voter in the station’s listening area. Why oh why do we have to pay this BBC tax for what is now a blatantly ANTI-British Pro-EU propaganda machine?
Can any MP really, really believe that Mrs May’s agreement is preferable to a clean break on WTO terms ?
One good thing which will come out of all this is that UK politics will never be the same again.
We hear that Geoffrey Cox MP may be about to revise his legal opinion on the WA. If so then is he about to become the Groucho Marx, Attorney General? ‘Here is my legal opinion and if you don’t like it I have others’
He might well find some way to claim it might not be enforceable. Not good enough at all. The deal must be thrown out. We must negotiate after leaving on 29th not while locked into May’s absurdly expensive straight jacket.
This must surely be “no 10” doing the briefing, not Mr Cox. The same outfit which marginalised him [sound familiar?] to the extent that he came back and told the truth.
I favour a managed WTO clean Brexit I but hope your good self and the ERG go for what is politically achievable, that the end point we seek can still achieved even if the lousy WA is a necessary step to get there. I realise the Remainers and EU are trying to intimidate us in to accept the WA by threatening to cancel Brexit but let’s not play chicken if there is a good chance we lose. The Remainers, in my experience of interacting with them, are crazy enough to cancel Brexit, perhaps even without the figleaf of another referendum.
But I see Mr Tusk is talking about ‘appealing to the 27’ that they allow a ‘long’ delay to Brexit to enable the UK Government to rethink its strategy. I wonder what is behind that? Has he been talking to Tony Blair too?
Our best hope seems to be that the ERG find a way to hold up changes to the existing legislation so nothing is resolved by 29 March and we Leave by default.
The assumption being that “enabling the UK Government to rethink its strategy” would be suitable justification for a long delay? Oh dear!
Sir John,
Thank you for replying to my earlier question as to whether the government would either accept an accidental no deal or revoke Article 50. However, simply stating that the government’s position has always been not to revoke Article 50 is insufficient. As we are all aware, there is a too – large gap between what this government says and what it then does.
If the government ‘loses control of the process’, and the Commons assumes control, which seems to be the direction of travel, do you think the Commons would revoke Article 50 if the EU refused to grant an extension? Of course, this question might still be valid come the end of May or June in the event that all sides agreed to more can – kicking.
Given the worrying noises coming from some in the ERG – not least Rees Mogg himself – the danger of May’s WA being passed seems real. The only way to avoid May’s WA may be to vote it down in a second referendum, though this would mean voting to remain, which is obviously perverse. The only saving grace of a reconsidered decision to remain is that, at some later date, the decision might be taken to leave, though this time implemented by honest people with a plan. It does all seem a bit unlikely though…
The problem is that they seem about to coalesce around an extension today. With such a vote in her pocket May’s deal will come back next week with that threat also looming over it ‘My deal or an extension so long that it will leave Brexit under threat.
The answer, hopefully, is the longer the extension, the more time there is for a change of leader.
JR: when are the men in grey suits ringing May’s doorbell? It’s long past time.
They will now negotiate a long delay which suits the EU just fine for many reasons
We need to leave without a deal and that is what many of us voted for
The House has no vision
As a last resort, the ERG must give a nudge and a wink to the opposition and bring down this rotting corpse of a government. All they need to do is abstain in a vote of ‘no confidence’. The way then is clear for May to be replaced by someone who is has not been infected by the Eu brain-disease / quasi religion. It’s a long shot but I just cannot think of any other way of getting a government that understands the simple phrase ‘Leave means Leans’. Pull the pin out, and soon please.
Sorry for typo: ‘Leave means Leave’.
The dangerous woman we have a PM ignores and shows contempt for all votes that go against her but accepts all that suit he maniacal views.
She’s long ago adopted the EU view of democracy and is determined to destroy ours.
It just takes the ERG and DUP to hold to their principles (which are just their Manifesto Pledges) and vote down May’s deal for the nightmare for May and the EU to happen; With a long A50 delay, UK voters massively supporting the Brexit Party in the EU Parliamentary elections. That prospect might focus a few minds…
Bercow allowing MPs a vote on holding another referendum, doesn’t choose to allow a vote on ruling one out.
“The government and a good number of Labour MPs remain rightly against any such second Peoples vote.”
Does the government still exist in any substantial form? The Chancellor, Business Secretary and several other ministers are openly defying the PM and the whips, actively working against brexit, and are attempting to force the UK to remain in the EU by subverting government business.
Thank you Sir John. I don’t know a lot about parliament procedure but I think if someone had a discreet word with Mr. Bercow, he could turn from villain to hero by refusing to allow the PMs W.A. to be put again before parliament. He might even get a knighthood, a seat in the House of lords and pot of money for sleeping all day. He’d be a fool to let that chance pass. Mind, he’s a remainer!!! Say no more.
JR, I would like to draw attention to this exchange yesterday:
http://bit.ly/2EZ2gSz
Mr Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury) (Con):
“The Secretary of State will be aware of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland’s written statement today, which affords frictionless trade to the Republic of Ireland in terms of tariffs and there being no checks. If that can be the basis of no deal, why can it not be the basis of a deal?”
A very good question, which deserved a better answer than this waffle:
Michael Gove:
“… it is the case that those provisions seek to minimise the consequences of no deal, but that is a temporary arrangement that could be open to legal challenge … it is a sub-optimal arrangement … it is emphatically not an arrangement that any of us can regard as genuinely sustainable or ideal.”
Why not? Which parts are sub-optimal, and why, and by what degree? Which parts could be open to legal challenge, and on what grounds, and by whom?
Does he really think it better to have the whole of the UK subject to swathes of EU laws in perpetuity, for the sake of the trickle of trade across that border?
