Delay and a second referendum

I will produce considered pieces on these two topics over the weekend.
The immediate headlines are
- A big majority of Conservative MP (188) and a bigger majority of Conservative members oppose delay. If the EU agreed a delay it could only go through with Mrs May and her minority of Conservatives in alliance with Mr Corbyn and Labour. Seven Cabinet members oppose delay and other Ministers, leading to resignations if the PM were to want to press it.
- There is no agreement amongst delayers over how long and why. If the EU won’t renegotiate anyway, how would the UK get a better deal after March 29 than in the 2 years 9 months before? How would delayers in Parliament explain it to voters who were promised Brexit by b0th main parties in the 2017 election ?
May doesn’t seem to care about explaining anything to voters.
You should get rid of her now. ERG to tell her that they will abstain on all parliamentary business until she goes (including VoNC) and Corbyn can effectively call a GE whenever he feels like tabling one.
She is damaging your country AND your party; surely we are at the point where enough is enough? Yes the timing could be better in some ways, but if it left the Brexit clock ticking down to zero… what’s not to like?
It is a delusion that the Brexit clock would be left ticking down to zero while we had a general election. Of course it wouldn’t, before Parliament was dissolved the statutory instrument would be passed by both Houses to defer Brexit, along with anything else that needed tidying up so that it would not be lost.
“The wash-up period refers to the last few days of a Parliament before dissolution. Any unfinished business is lost at dissolution and the Government may need the co-operation of the Opposition in passing legislation that is still in progress.”
Not sure why cabinet ministers opposing a delay would have to resign, just vote against and dare her to sack them – like Amber Rudd and the no-deal abstainers did.
Sir John,
Contrary to what you state, the EU has given every indication that it would re-open talks if Mrs May changed her self imposed red lines. For example, opening up the possibility of continued Single Market membership would provide the possibility of fresh negotiations. There is probably a consensus amongst delayers in parliament to work together to find a workable alternative to the existing WA and to your preferred WTO exit that could then gain a majority. Yesterday’s motion to force exactly that was only defeated by two votes and since the vote was whipped it did not allow a significant number of Conservative MPs to vote for the amendment.
Indeed and if we have European elections in May the Tories will surely be almost wiped out. But even if all the MEPs that were returned by the UK were real pro Brexit people they would still be totally and utterly powerless. The EU has no real democracy at all, is not accountable. It is not even a valid Demos with common interests.
Then again the many traitors & quislings in the UK parliament do not seem to be remotely honest or accountable either.
Let us hope JR and the sensible wing of the Tories can still rescue a real Brexit and keep Corbyn out despite May appalling incompetence and Hammond’s project fear agenda and his absurd promised bribes (if MP agree to put the UK into May’s £39 billion handcuffs on and hand the key to the EU.
Farage has launched his Brexit Party and says:-
“We’ll run a full slate of candidates in May, including lots of businessmen and businesswomen – because voters want proper grown-ups representing them, not career politicians,” he says. There’s “work to be done”, he adds. “But we’ll be ready!”
I tend to thing the Conservative, Labour, Greens, SNP, Welsh lot and Libdims will be lucky to get 50% of the vote between them. Unless the Conservatives replace May with someone who is a real Conservative and who actually believes that Brexit mean Brexit.
Most MPs who want delay only want it as a means to reverse the referendum decision. Their duplicity and mendacity is disgusting to witness. The utter contempt those MPs have for the people who elected them is disgraceful. It is clearly Parliament against the people and our democracy has been placed in dire jeopardy by those elected to uphold and protect it.
For what it’s worth, my preference – if there’s to be a delay – is for a long one, at least a year.
After the Local Council and EU elections, which I assume we’ll take part in, the Tories will realise from the minute percentage of votes they received that they are in serious trouble. The Party will either remove May, install a pro-Brexit leader with some leadership skills, and call a GE or sufficient Leave Tory MPs/DUP will support a vote of no confidence and we’ll have a GE. Whether the Tories achieve a majority or will need to be in bed with the new Brexit Party (or Parties) will depend on the abilities of the new Tory leader and his/her new senior team to convince a very sceptical electorate.
In any case, we can hope that the new govt (as long as it’s not a Lab/Lib/SNP monstrosity …!) will get it right second time round. They will have a superb example of how not to do it.
“How would delayers in Parliament explain it to voters who were promised Brexit by b0th main parties in the 2017 election ?”
They could only explain it in their usual weaselly fashion: “No-one voted to be poorer…”
“Now people know what Brexit looks like…” plus another avalanche of fear propaganda.
I see that Mr Barclay, the current Brexit Secretary who wound up the debate for the government motion, actually was among the 188 Conservative MPs who voted against delay!
A bad deal is a bad deal is a bad deal.
We don’t need a deal. We just want to regain our Sovereignty.
Napoleon, Kaiser Willhem, Hitler and various others have tried and failed to rule us but now May has succeeded in handing over governance to a foreign power despite the bloodshed historically to keep us free.
Never ever again will I vote for such a bigoted, self righteous bunch of second rate non entities again.
We are being thoroughly betrayed by a lying scheming civil service aided and abetted by the most devious Prime Minister in history.
It is a waste of intellectual and emotional effort for anyone to proceed in this matter on the basis that the Prime Minister in the person of Mrs May is a rational and sensible human being. Such assumptions have lead to error and will lead to undoubted disaster if she is allowed to get her way.
Mrs May is not, she is a scheming mendacious obsessive who ‘speaks with forked tongue’, and has a mind completely closed to anything other than getting approval to her betrayal document. After its second defeat she continued to speak again as if the defeat was not significant. The idea that she seeks delays to present it for a third vote is an indication of her madness. It is she, and her sycophantic immoral and honourless clique who have lead us to this farcical and extremely serious situation, and she still will not see it.
She has, I am convinced, sold her soul to the EU and clearly feels an over-riding obligation to keep her promises to them far in excess of the obligation she should have towards the sovereignty of the UK. She is not a fit and proper person and ought not to remain in post a moment longer.
I am outraged that there are so many Tories who still think she should be supported.
There’s no agreement amongst Leavers as to why constitutes Leave, either.
The only reason remoaner mps want a delay is so they can have more time to try and stop Brexit, don’t take us for fools we are not stupid we can see what the remoaners goal is and that is to stop Brexit at any cost but we will have the last laugh when we make the remoaners unemployed after the next GE
A liberal left fascist in alliance with a Marxist to circumvent the will of the people. This is what the UK’s been reduced to. Our future in the hands of the two most vile, mendacious and downright despicable politicians this country’s ever had to endure
The two main parties are now today mere vehicles of political convenience compared what they used to be
We’ll have our revenge through the ballot box against those who choose to confront and challenge our authority
Parliament derives its authority from THE BRITISH PEOPLE
Sir John,
Please consider/advise if you feel there is strategic merit in (either party) calling for vote of no Confidence in this turncoat Government, which if successful, should mean Parliament was immediately dissolved and no further business permitted. This could help us over the 29/3 line with an automatic exit on WTO and other terms as currently agreed…
It would also enable voters to purge the betrayers, as we now know whom they are… “drain the swamp” and then we can set out to deliver professionally negotiated FTAs with all the opportunities that will enable.
Sincerely, thank you
Hopefully Nigel can get the EU parliament to reject an extension anyway.
Mrs May needs to go.
We need a Brexit PM, and that means Boris in the short term.
We need to change political candidate selection in all the political parties.
I’m not looking for any logic in what the May government does – It’s intentions are clear, and she will try to manipulate Parliament any way she can ….
What is it about your party colleagues..we voted to leave..we did not vote for a new agreement..so tell them just leave and no more voting on anything..leave 29th march
You would make an excellent poker player.
Well, JR, how would you and your ERG colleagues explain it to voters if we ended up staying in the EU because you were determined to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?
And please don’t say that Theresa May’s deal would not be Brexit, when it plainly would be Brexit, albeit Brexit to an unsatisfactory new position, or that it would leave us in a worse position than being in the EU when even that unsatisfactory new position would plainly be better than being in the EU and trapped in the process of “ever closer union”.
No deal is better than a bad deal Denis. We know that because Theresa told us so. Claiming that we are out of the EU when we are still subject to its rules, laws and restrictions is clearly not leaving, despite the label on the outside.
Bearing in mind :
That Mr. Hollande, the French President at the time of the EU referendum, said 07/10/2016 about Brexit :
“There must be a threat, there must be a risk, there must be a price, otherwise we will be in negotiations that will not end well and, inevitably, will have economic and human consequences,”
And that UK pro-EU supporters, which includes our PM, were determined to make with the EU a WA that would be seen to be worse in the immediate term than remain by subjugating the UK to be a permanent vassal state of the EU, then it is not surprising that the final choice to be made is whether to blindly remain in the EU and take whatever comes as a result or leave with no deal and suffer possible short term issues but retain our democracy and hence freedom to control our future.
Please include the time David Cameron was ‘negotiating’ too – so maybe 5 years?
I recently happened across this quote from Charles de Gaulle, which was of course of its time and would bring trouble down on the head of any politician who said it now:
“Treaties, you see, are like girls and roses; they last while they last.”
And somewhat in line with that there is this, from last November:
“The UK has unilaterally withdrawn from 52 treaties since 1 January 1988.”
Of course as a general rule I am against the UK giving its word and then going back on it; but on the other hand if we are clearly promised that we will have an independent trade policy at some point in the future, and the EU clearly consents to that promise being given at the time the treaty is concluded, but later unreasonably refuses to release us from the constraints of its customs union, then it would seem to me that we would be fully justified in unilaterally freeing ourselves from those constraints.
From the Political Declaration:
“4. The future relationship will be based on a balance of rights and obligations … with regard to the development of its independent trade policy … “
“17 … the Parties agree to develop an … economic partnership … recognising the development of an independent trade policy by the United Kingdom …”
Contrary to the fantasy cynically promulgated by the Labour party, we could not have the independent trade policy adumbrated in this joint political declaration if we were still bound by the rules of the EU’s Customs Union.
A second referendum then a third , a fourth till our EU masters get the result they want.
If both Parties had the same manifesto then its hardly a ,meaningful vote..simples
There was a third (absolute Remain) party which got trounced in the last general election and its leader unseated.
If the Remain establishment refuses to let UK candidates take part in the May EP elections, this should be challenged in the European Court. What chance of a decision in favour of the Brexit Party and Ukip,?
I very much appreciate your efforts, both here, in Parliament, and elsewhere.
To deliver our country to the Evil Empire, we should not be at all surprised at how low Mrs. Ramsey MacMay is willing to stoop
Owen Jones “Most MPs would back a compromise: a customs union and close alignment with the single market.” in the Guardian.
There you go, this is what they want the extension for. This is not Brexit so if this is what the MPs want to do – instead revoke Article 50 and give us a general election to elect people on proper platforms of what they are going to do if they are selected. But only on manifesto pledges that the EU have agreed they will agree to not lies (a customs union and single market – but they’ll let us strike off on our own trade policies with the rest of the world with no EU 80% taxation for imports into the UK for the EU – like hell get real Jones you call the Brexiteers but you’re being the charlatan now with this false prospectus).
Explanations do not worry many current politicians. Mrs. May would happily claim that black was white if necessary. Awkward questions are usually avoided anyway.
Delay is currently being used to try to force MPs to accept the current Withdrawal/Surrender Agreement. If that fails delay will be a means of avoiding Brexit indefinitely.
Mr. Chope’s suggestion of collapsing the government and seeking a General Election has great appeal.
And now we hear Hammond is looking to bribe the DUP I still smell sell out.
There’s little point in producing any more considered pieces we are leaving 29th what more is there to say?
Well, for a start that very probably we are not leaving 29th.
John, we had May say we would leave on the 29th over 100 times. So of course we are going to have a Second Referendum.
John, the only way we are leaving the EU is if the ERG force a General Election and we get a proper Brexit govt. The alternative is we end up trapped in a German dominated Soviet Union, so which will it be?
Based on their sometimes imperious attitudes, who knew how many supplicants there are in the House of Commons?
Reasons for the EU to agree a delay:
Mrs May quits
A new PM (Brexiteer) and negotiating team of brexiteers appointed
EU advised that the flawed May deal is dead.
Proposal to start official FTA talks under WTO rules (ten years allowed??)
With talks underway, there is no problem in Ireland
They have said so often they don’t know what we want…this will clarify the situation
This looks like a huge victory for the Civil Service to me. Led by Mrs May, Olly Robbins and the team of some 200 civil servants at No 10 – remainders have got their own way.
I am not going to vote again for either Mrs May or Steve Barclay (my MP) although I am a cradle Conservative and live in a true blue area.
I would never vote for Mr Corbyn.
So I am considering Nigel Farage now if he gets his act together.
Nigel needs to make his peace with Gerard Batten and unite with his old party, UKIP.
Despite making the right noises, currently Nigel is splitting the Brexit votes.
So what will the weekend bring? Some movement by the DUP? And maybe that bringing forth some movement by the ERG as it realises – sadly – that May’s terrible deal is the only way to get us out? If the ERG gives way then I hope that they will be bright enough to demand that any extension is limited to the few weeks needed to complete legislative action – and the government is bright enough to agree. We should not be participating in the May EP elections.
This is no time to go wobbly Sir John.
Well said. Clearly, the real motive for delay is to reverse the referendum result. This must not on any account be allowed to happen – but I fear that it may. The litany of blunders that have led us into this appalling betrayal of democracy – which will itself have terrible and unavoidable consequences – is a scandalous reproach to most of the men and women whose job it is to lead or represent us. It seems they now seek to coerce us on the grounds that we are beneath representation, being too simple and too ignorant to understand our own interests. My own MP shall not get my vote again if I find that he is among this wretched cabal.
I’m not going to mince words. In all probability, you are going to have to bring down this Government in order to force ‘No Deal’ over the line. The problem is not the people, it’s this rotten parliament. It will mean supporting a Labour No Confidence motion.
Don’t worry. Mrs May and her deal are not worth saving. Yourself, Steve Baker and the Leave means Leave lawyers have it right. Mrs May’s deal is rotten to the core, is not Brexit. Since it is not time limited, it is worse than a temporary continuation of EU membership.
I wrote to Boris Johnson and Steve Baker as long ago as last September urging the preparation of a Brexiteers’ Manifesto. It is now urgent because the next General Election will need to be Brexiteers vs the rest (that’s ALL Brexiteers, not just Conservatives).
I for one have more in common with Kate Hoey and the DUP than with the Wet wing of the Conservative Party.
As for the danger of a soft Brexit, let Hammond and Corbyn and Kinnock try to prepare one. We mustn’t touch it with a bargepole. It is likely that the EU, assuming they grant an Article 50 extension, would tolerate only the EEA Norway option. It will prove electorally unpopular.
I have read in a tabloid today that certain members of the ERG are giving serious thought to voting in favour of Mrs May’s third attempt to push through her already twice-defeated “Deal”, which would be even worse than remaining in the EU.
Has it really come to this or are we being fed “fake news”?
If it is true it looks like a case of rats from a sinking ship who cannot hold their nerve when No Deal is surely the default.
Hi Jack, in my opinion the ERG are heavily infiltrated by spys (as you would expect) and those who are currently going soft and wobbling are following a Script. It is upto the sincere men within the ERG to recognise this and take control, immediately.
So who has told you that her ‘deal’ would be even worse than remaining in the EU, and on what grounds?
JR, May never wanted to leave. How many times were you told by me and others over the last three years. You cannot change her fundamental horrible character traits. After tabling to take no deal off the table, which is a national betrayal who could ever beleive or trust your party ever Again? May will undoubtedly lie again to say it keeps faith with her manifesto and referendum result or that it is a good deal.
Delingpole: “That’s one of the things that is so disgustingly inexcusable about yesterday’s vote to take No Deal off the table. It was an act of both of voluntary suicide and national betrayal: surrendering all your advantages to your opponents, without even putting up a semblance of a fight.”
He is absolutely right and why no right minded person would ever vote Tory again or for that matter Labour. But May made that clear in her Mansion House surrender.
Today we see school children, taken out of school, outside No. 10 chanting obscenities at her encouraged by teachers! Who can blame them.
Good evening,
Sir John, you have to rid us of this PM, you know how to do it; Country before Party..
I am going to have to come down to London and shout from the gallery re broken promises. How can you trust people who don’t deliver what we keep supporting them for?
Question Time BBC last night.
Fiona Bruce squealed “Oh my gosh ! Have you been sitting on your hands ?” after asking how many would want a second referendum. Barely 15% put their hands up and the proof is in the video.
