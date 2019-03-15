My speech during the debate on the UK’s Withdrawal from the European Union, 13 March 2019

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): Some 17.4 million people voted to leave. They were told by both the Government and the remain campaign that that meant leaving the customs union and the single market. They were told that many things would be damaging or wrong if we left. There was a series of very bad short-term forecasts for the first year after the vote, and the public said to the experts, “We don’t believe you”, and they were right about the short-term forecasts: jobs figures went up, not down; growth went up—there was no recession; and house prices performed reasonably well. This was a specific forecast for the year after the vote and before we could conceivably have left.
Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran) (SNP): rose—
John Redwood: I give way.
Mr Speaker: Order. Any interventions from now on are perfectly legitimate, but if Members intervene, they will be preventing others from speaking. I just want them to know that.
Patricia Gibson: Will the right hon. Gentleman explain how anyone can trust this Government? We were long told it was the Prime Minister’s deal or no deal, but that is clearly not the case because the House could revoke article 50 if it so chose.
John Redwood: I do not agree. I think that that is exactly where we are: either we leave with the withdrawal agreement, or we leave without the withdrawal agreement. That is what the House voted for when it voted to send the article 50 letter, and that is what the House voted for when it enacted the withdrawal Act.
I am not here to recreate the arguments of the referendum. The public are heartily sick of Parliament’s going over and over the same arguments in which we have engaged for three or four years now, in the run-up to the referendum and subsequently. They expect us to be purposeful, serious and sensible, and to sort out the issues and problems arising from the decision to leave the European Union. That is exactly what we should be doing, and I come here in that spirit. I understand that remain voters have real concerns, although I think that some of them are exaggerated. It is up to us, working with the Government, to show that all of them can be managed and that there are many upsides, to which we are looking forward and which leave voters clearly had in their minds.
I want to reassure the House. Calling certain views certain names is not helpful to a grown-up debate. It is not a no-deal exit that we are talking about; it is a many-deals exit. As we have just heard from my hon. Friend the Member for Wycombe (Mr Baker), a series of measures have been enacted recently in the European Parliament. On both sides of the channel, serious work is being done to ensure that lorries can move and planes can fly. Goods will move across borders, and there will be an understanding about what happens in relation to customs and other checks. The drugs will come in, and the food will come in.
I think it is quite wrong to scaremonger and frighten people by pretending that none of that work has taken place—that German pharmaceutical companies will refuse to send their goods any more, or that the workers at Dover will get in the way and block them from coming in. It is not going to happen. We have heard very good news from Calais and Dover about all the work that has been done at both ports to make things work.
So let us come together and be practical, and let us understand that certainly all Conservative and Labour MPs were elected to this 2017 Parliament to get Brexit through. We all stood on national manifestos that said we would do that. The public cannot believe that so many Labour Members in particular are now saying, “We did not really mean it; we do not care about that; we want to stop it; we want to delay it; we want to redefine it in a way that means it is no longer Brexit.”
Brexit means taking control of our own money and then being able to spend it on our priorities, and the sooner we do that, the sooner we will have the boost to our economy which taking that measure would bring about. It means having tariffs that make sense for British industry, and for importers who might like some tariffs to be removed. I am very glad that my right hon. Friend the Secretary of State has slashed tariffs from a load of imported goods that do not involve our competing actively in the United Kingdom. That will be better news for all the consumers who will not have to pay those tariffs any more once we have our own tariff schedule.
I have a big idea for the Government. I entirely understand that very many people in this Parliament want a bigger deal, or more deals, than what is currently on the table. My idea is that, even at this late stage, the Government should offer the European Union a comprehensive free trade agreement based on the best of EU-Canada and EU-Japan, perhaps involving more services, because we already have alignment with services. If the EU would agree just to talk about that—as I suspect it would—we could leave on 29 March without having to impose any new tariffs or non-tariff barriers on each other, and proceed, under GATT 24, to negotiate a free trade agreement. That, I should have thought, would unite a lot of moderate remain voters with most leave voters, and I strongly recommend it to the Government. Parliament must allow us to leave on 29 March, otherwise it will be the people against the Parliament.
31 Comments
Your final paragraph is deeply dishonest. The EU has made it completely clear there can be no agreement without the Irish backstop. What do you think Geoffrey Cox was talking about in Brussels last week? Yet again, you, like all the Brexiters, are suggesting something that is totally impossible. You must believe in fairies and unicorns
Reply I am not seeking a Withdrawal Agreement so no unicorn here. An FTA helps with the border issues, which can be solved with or without an FTA
Just because the EU has said there is no agreement without the Irish backstop doesn’t mean it is totally impossible. It is a political decision and therefore entirely possible. Just chanting unicorn unicorn doesn’t change that.
Please make sure you vote down Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement. It the worst of all Brinos and Theresa May would still be “negotiating”.
I have just seen two cartoons of Theresa May in Italian News. One shows her in a dunce’s cap the other one shows her crucified on the Union Jack.
She’s making a great impression.
The DUP should dump the government in a vote of no confidence now. Leave voters will dump the Remainer Tory party. It’s deserved. UK meanwhile crashes out of the EU on 29 March which is excellent.
My view exactly; IF the ERG members really do wish to put country before party and self, then they’d offer support to the opposition parties for vote of ‘no confidence in the government’. So the question is, Country or Party?
Very reluctantly I agree. We will lose Brexit altogether as Labour gangs up with Remain Tories to steal it from us.
Sir John, it’s now undeniable that this is a dishonest and unpatriotic government determined to keep us in the EU. Further support for it makes you complicit. This is not about tactics or statesmanship, but a matter of conscience.
I urge you and your 70-odd Conservative Brexit colleagues to resign the whip and call an immediate vote of confidence.
I’m with the gentleman on QT last night who vowed never to vote again. Julia Hartley-Brewer said we must vote for people who support our policies but they always get dragged into the party machine.
All parties know the policies we want and effect to offer them “Tough on crime…” and “*Back* to basics.” etc
“We will carry out the result of the referendum.”
All trust is gone.
We’ll leave it to the students and the radicals then.
Your speech has cheered me up.Thank goodness we have one MP who can see through the mess created by thr rest of your colleges. I voted for Cashing in.
Well said! A practical way forward.
O/T – Attorney General Cox’s reply to your 4, March letter is still awaited and remains relevant given expected repeat voting. He fails at his peril: I for one will have no compunction about reporting him for sanction to the UnBrexit Activities Committee in due course.
I hear 17.4m spoken about a lot.
Here are some numbers Europhobes never mention.
65 million – the whole population
48 million – the number who did not vote leave
39 billion – the upfront cost of your Brexit
16 million – the number who specifically voted remain
3 million – the number of EU citizens here, denied a vote on their future
1.5 million – approximate number of 16/17 year olds, denied a vote
1 million – the number of UK citizens there, many also denied votes
1 million – approximate number of leave voters who’ve died since 2016
750,000 – approximate number of new remain voters since 2016
320,000 – number of leave voters who die each year
2069 – the year we will be paying your Brexit bill until
650 – MPs in Parliament
500ish – MPs who have serious doubt about Brexit
12ish – MPs who still think no deal is not a disaster
2 – incompetent and nasty political parties which need eliminating
1 – majority needed for Mrs May’s rubbish deal to become our future
0 – chance of a better Brexit than Mrs May’s deal
MPs need to start thinking about these numbers too.
You appear to be suggesting only those who voted to leave to the EU can die, but those who voted to remain in the EU will live forever?
Wow, amazing
10m- the number of remain voters who are not, like you, supporters of EU federalism, but voted remain either because they believed some of the lies of project fear & thought it might be bad for business near term, or maybe that now wasn’t the right time to exit. The 17.4m on the other hand were all clear that they wanted out. So that’s 27.4m people vs maybe 8m on your side who do not wish to be part of an EU super state and who certainly don’t want to see democracy overturned in the UK due to the rantings and scare mongering of a fanatical EU-bureaucratic minority.
Liar ! The people were not told by Remain that leaving the EU meant leaving the customs union and Single market, they were told that, contrary to Leave`s lies about ” the easiest negotiation ever” retaining those advantages whilst leaving the political and other structures would be very difficult. That was stone cold truth.
Leave told the voters they could expect a dividend which was a lie. They relentlessly blamed every problem, we have on immigrants, a worse lie
No Deal was denied as a possibility, it is loathed in the country, no -one voted for it and it is an arrogant attack on jobs families services whilst are already stealing form our children in the form of debt piling up to pay for Brexit
Lastly there are no moderate remain voters there are those of us who are furious and those who do not care about politics at all. The same is true of the Leave side and there was, may I remind you , NO CALL for this referendum outside the ranks of UKIP in the first place
This is will never never never be over it is getting more angry not less and that will go on until you are defeated . I hope you live to see it
Reply The pro Remain government itself sent a leaflet to every house saying leaving the EU meant leaving the single market and customs union.I and other Leave supporters made clear at meetings we could not guarantee an agreement but were happy to leave without one if necessary. I also sketched a free trade agreement which I would like, which still hasnt been tried by the UK government
“No Deal was denied as a possibility, it is loathed in the country, no -one voted for it ”
I did.
So now Farage has his target list. All the Quislings who want to stop Brexit flushed out.
Your party is finished starting with the council elections.
Ian, I do hope so. Unfortunately, my Tory Mp is a leaver and I would love to vote for him but won’t because he is part of a lying Tory party.
I watched you give that speech on the Parliament TV channel. It was one of the few that actually made a coherent contribution to the debate. Mr Eustice made another drawing on his knowledge of the practical work already done to handle exit without the WA. Too many MPs appeared to rely on sound bites and sweeping assertions without evidence. Some were just wrong or untrue. Some were even offensive about voters – the contribution from the Lib Dem member for Bath sticks in my mind. Fortunately there remain some MPs, like yourself, who know what they are talking about, are prepared to say it and are willing to stand up for what they believe in. Thank you.
Good morning
Thank you Sir John
I will only disagree with our kind host on one thing. BREXIT is not about taking back control of our money. To me BREXIT is a political decision designed to restore the UK back to the point before we joined the Stupid Club (EU). That is, an independent sovereign nation. One able to make decisions based on its own national interest. It is that why I voted to Leave the EU and do so again if I must.
Mark B: “BREXIT is not about taking back control of our money. ”
I’ll give Redwood a break on that on, he said it means taking back control of our money, not that that was the only thing it means.
Mark B: ” It is that why I voted to Leave the EU and do so again if I must.”
#Metoo
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1100264/brexit-news-brexit-delay-brexit-vote-eu-theresa-may
This is exactly what the remoaners in Parliament are after so by giving them more time to try and thwart Brexit, you politicians must really takes us for idiots this delaying is a conspiracy in Westminster to kick the can down the road and into the long grass to be forgotten , it’s mps against us now and if your any good at mathematics you will see 17.4 million is a lot more than 650 which all of you will find to your disadvantage at the ballot box at the next General Election you have forgotten who your boss is and it isn’t Mrs May it’s the General Public
If, hopefully when, Mays Deal is voted down again next week, will there be sufficient time to pass legislation to revoke Art 50?
Reply Mrs May has ruled out revocation. There is discussion of delay which woukd first need agreeing with the EU
But no one can trust a word that the lefty remainer T May says. The contemptible Speaker is clearly determined to defy the will of the people in any possible way he can.
So can we really still manage to leave the EU cleanly in two weeks times and avoid Communist Corbyn too?
RtoR – Mrs May has no credit left. Her word is worthless. She will swindle you again.
This duplicitious, backstabbing, treacherous and self serving bunch of remainer MP’s and to that I include the PM has totally lost respect, trust and confidence of the electorate as well as reducing our country to a laughing stock in the eye’s of the world.
I predict a riot!
So it is the bad deal that you have voted against constantly or interminable delays keeping us in.
How does the ERG solve that one?
That, John, is what the Prime Minister should have been saying – and meaning.
My TV timing was such that I heard/saw your speech.
The last paragraph is key and knowing a bit about the way you go about matters it would not have been casually thrown in.
It is a viable route to a pragmatic working relationship with the EU. It is about trade in goods and services. It does not envisage any controlling political umbellical. It should delight industry because it offers continuity of present trading arrangements until such time as a final trade agreement is reached.
It also gives us that freedom to set up trade deals Worldwide.
The WTO under Art24 of GATT allows a negotiating period of up to 10 years to reach an agreement. This should concentrate a few minds.
First you need to get the ERG singing from one hymn sheet. Then you need to invite the PM in for a throat soothing drink and a thorough briefing on Art 24. If you can find an executive of the WTO to support you at such a meeting even better.
It must be made clear to the PM & EU that the toxic WA is dead and gone. If she has the whit to agree and then get behind it there should not be a problem in gaining assent from a parliament that has just voted against leaving the EU without an agreement and generally finds the WA unacceptable.
There are items in the WA, such as citizens rights, that are laudable. The good bits need to be quickly settled. A good and bad cull is required. I ‘m sure someone in the ERG wil have already done this. There should be no talk of the payment of £39 billion to the EU for nothing. Payment for trade is called BRIBERY. It is illegal in the EU and elsewhere. It should put a smile on our chancellor’s face.
The final bonus is that the Conservative party continues vagina intacta as a force for good in British politics. With a bunch of scruffy marxist aided and abetted by the SNP as an alternative, we just must not put good government at risk. Observing the HoC over the last few days it most certainly is at risk.
Please go to it with vigour.
Sir John,
Before positing your suggestion of a period of time outside of the EU but with no changes to tariff or non-tariff barriers, should you not also remind your readers of Michel Barnier’s clear public statement “there seems to be a dangerous illusion that the UK can benefit from a transition in the absence of the WA. Let me be clear: the only legal basis for a transition is the WA. No WA means no transition period”. In your position, you owe it to your public to give the full truth.
Reply I am I stated the EU would need to agree to FTA talks. Why woukdnt they agree if that is the only offer but I made clear they choose
You cannot disagree with Patricia Gibson. She made a true statement of fact. We can revoke Article 50 should we so choose. We can then reimplement, should we so choose at a later date if and when someone comes up with a workable plan. You may not like this, but it is true. This is why we are in this mess, polititions blatantly lying and getting away with it time after time.
Good speech. We need to stay focused on the outcome – we leave all EU entanglements on March 29th and if European countries wish to trade to our mutual benefit then we should be open to arrangements.
The political amnesia, puerile comments and hatred oozing from some remainers probably ought to be ignored though one is tempted occasionally.