Remain appeals to democracy whilst disagreeing with its findings

Remain loses the EU referendum so demands a second one.
Remain loses the vote in the Commons to hold a second referendum, so proposes to demand another vote in the Commons on it sometime and carry on campaigning for it.
Remain lose various votes in the Commons to keep us in the single market and customs union, so demand more votes on the same thing
Remain loves democracy only when the vote goes their way.
THE WRATH OF THE AWAKENED SAXON
by Rudyard Kipling
It was not part of their blood,
It came to them very late,
With long arrears to make good,
When the Saxon began to hate.
They were not easily moved,
They were icy — willing to wait
Till every count should be proved,
Ere the Saxon began to hate.
Their voices were even and low.
Their eyes were level and straight.
There was neither sign nor show
When the Saxon began to hate.
It was not preached to the crowd.
It was not taught by the state.
No man spoke it aloud
When the Saxon began to hate.
It was not suddently bred.
It will not swiftly abate.
Through the chilled years ahead,
When Time shall count from the date
That the Saxon began to hate.
Indeed. But as we suffer under the appalling socialist, project fear remainers May and Hammond it seems we might will have an appalling choice between May’s straight jacket deal and an extension followed by remain. As Charles Moore puts it today:-
Without the threat no deal an appalling deal (or extend and remain) is almost inevitable.
If May manages to ram her (& Oliver Robbins’s PPE yet again) deal down the throats of MPs then very soon people will realise how she has completely stitched the country up. May will clearly be culpable and hopefully someone will find some way of charging her with something and throwing away the key. Just as she is proposing to give put the UK in handcuffs and hand the key to the EU.
But will Oliver Robbins be able to get off by saying, “I vos only obeying orders”?
Spot on as always Mr Redwood.
Exposes another of Mrs May’s failings; allowing the moaners the chance to hijack a referendum they lost.
Those people lost an entirely lawful referendum, I don’t see why they’re being allowed to adversely affect the sovereignty of this country.
They should be made to shut up and quit moaning. If they have anything to say it should be at the next general election.
I’m sick of ’em quite frankly, and I believe that if they go against the sovereignty of the UK they should be denied citizenship.
When Robbins was over heard saying, “Got to make them believe that the week beginning end of March… extension is possible but if they don’t vote for the deal then the extension is a long one…” this was clearly the government’s plan.
To ram her UK stitch up deal down the throats of the sensible wing of the Conservatives by giving them a choice between two absolutely appalling non Brexit choices.
It seems that even Iain Dale wants to LBC callers to stop calling these people traitors/quislings etc. why? That is exactly what they are and that is what I and very many others will call them. I certainly could never vote for any of the 200 MP who voted “confidence” in this dire, dishonest and dim PM.
I wish I could believe that TMay was running the clock down so that Brexit would happen on 29th. March. However Machiavellian have been the devices to date, I cannot see that her Machiavellian-ness would stretch to that! It would make a great excuse clause for her political life for her to be able to state on the 30th – I had to work this way in order for this to get achieved…
***Are there ANY legal means to ensure that a free-to-deal-Brexit happens on the 29th?***
Sadly these people have no shame. Appealing to their better nature is a waste of time, as it is with the PM. Another better more assertive approach is needed and this must include bolstering those Leave MPs who may be weakening. Their leave supporting constituents must pressure them to firm up. No surrender must be the cry. If they give in to keep the peace they will never be forgiven.
This is all very well but what about May’s dreadful deal & the possibility of ERG members plus DUP backing it? Is this not the critical issue this weekend?
Surely it should not be possible for May to bring her betrayal before parliament three times with no difference between MV2 & MV3. She’s doing exactly what remainers want with the referendum. Ask the public to vote for it repeatedly until she gets the right answer.
There’s something very wrong with our political system that someone like May gets herself into a position where she can sell out the country to the EU which is what she is doing.
Our ancestors who fought & for many died in wars over history must be turning in their graves this weekend at the prospect of May’s capitulation. I am disgusted with the lot of you. You are bringing infamy to parliament and our once great country.
Reply I have not changed my view on the Withdrawal Agreement and have set out many times here what is wrong with it.
Sir JR,
A very interesting argument and to a certain degree also the case. However, neither the leave or remain campaign are homogenous groups or people in any shape and form.
So it actually makes your argument less valid and comes across as rather simple and not particular rational either.
So what is the point of presenting this sort of argument in the first place?