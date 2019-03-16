The death of the second referendum

On Thursday evening we at last got a vote in Parliament on the People’s Vote proposal, recently adopted as Labour policy. It was massively defeated by 334 votes to 85. Labour officially abstained, lacking confidence in their new policy. The majority against was 249 votes. The Peoples Vote campaign now say this was not the proper vote! Isn’t it interesting how every time we have a democratic vote which they lose, it does not count. Any vote you have only counts as long as it is the answer they want.
On these numbers even if all remaining Labour MPs had voted for the second referendum it would still have gone down to a substantial defeat. 318 votes is a majority in this Parliament, after deducting 7 Sinn Fein MPs, four tellers for each division and the Speaker and Deputy Speakers. Opposition to a second referendum runs higher at 334, a comfortable margin of 16 over an overall majority of the Commons.
Those in the EU who fondly imagine the UK will be like other countries facing unpopular EU measures and will roll over and hold another referendum to change its mind need to understand this vote. There is no likelihood of this Parliament voting through the complex legislation for a second referendum given the big majority against the whole idea. Brussels can rule that out. One uncertainty dogging the UK has been removed.
If there is no prospect of a second referendum which would be the only way of trying to reverse the first, there is less value in delay from Brussels point of view. They used to say they would allow a delay for an attempt to change the minds of the public but not just for delay’s sake. Now they are suggesting they might countenance a long delay to put pressure on MPs to sign up to their penal Withdrawal Agreement. If many people had such an advantageous deal for them on the table they would try hard to get the other losing side to sign it. That is a good reason not to do so.
14 Comments
Good morning Sir John,
On delay. This is a matter of negotiation between the PM and Brussels (Berlin); who knows what the PM is cooking up! The PM could come back with terms such as: “they’ll only allow us 2 years at £30 billion per year, so I said YES, Or you agree my deal!”.
We must expect this kind of duplicity. For the sake of keeping our nation from revolt, PLEASE get rid of her.
I think you wish may be granted.
Most likely May will agree to leave, but at the price of her deal being voted through by the ERG. Then we’ll probably get Boris, who can be every bit as ineffectual as he was as Mayor of London. But we might get a bendy bus out of it.
Otherwise it’s a long delay and more of this interminable mess.
Thank you for that analysis. If I have followed recent events properly, May keeps threatening a long delay and no Brexit in order to stampede Conservative MPs to vote for the WA a third time. Is this a real threat or an empty threat?
It also appears that Hammond and co want a different deal and are ready to work with Labour to get it. That would require a long delay too. There are reports that this would split the cabinet and result in more resignations.
In view of the existing law, what actions would be required of May, the government and Parliament first to delay the 29 March exit and then to kill it off altogether. I am aware that extension of Art 50 requires the agreement of the EU27.
Too many of your colleagues are be bullied on to submission
Esther McVey told she was made of sterner stuff
Now she’s not.
If these people are going to cave in they could at least ask for Theresa May’s immediate resignation as the price.
Agreed. No second ref. Simply revoke art 50. All the Brexit promises have been exposed as false
Good morning.
That has got to be some kind of sick joke, surely ?
Many thanks to our kind host for this. It seems another referendum is fast diminishing, not that I was bothered by one, just the question and the possible answers offered.
Less than 2 weeks and counting. I did say the EU likes a drama. Makes them the centre of attention and self important.
There is a lot of media comment about Hammond in ‘constructive’ talks with the DUP to buy them off, and the Attorney General changing his legal device on an unchanged WA to reverse his previous opinion and allow the DUP and ERG to climb down. I urge you never to accept this Withdrawal Agreement as it will endure indefinitely locking us in for centuries to come to the eu customs union and its ever expanding body of law. Never cave in to it. We must beat these Remainers once and for all time.
“If many people had such an advantageous deal for them on the table they would try hard to get the other losing side to sign it. That is a good reason not to do so.“
Nailed it.
With or without the backstop, the deal is shocking.
Vote it down, and we get WTO, or, potentially a GE. I would rather extend to fight another day then surrender. The desire of the majority of Brits to leave the EU will not go away once the “victory” of the WA is declared.
Perhaps, once they reslise how bad it is, it will make hings worse?
JR
Agreed.
Further referenda might be a cheap stunt which can be pulled off in other countries, but not ours.
May’s still PM and therefore leave will not happen.
The very fact she’s still in charge is enough I need to confirm that pro-EU forces still rule the roost in the Tory party and that Eurosceptic Tory MPs have become neutered
May and her clan will secure a Parliamentary victory and we will have our revenge at the next GE
Listening to Any Questions last night I learned that Layla Moran (the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Education, Science & Young People) has predictable anti-democratic remoaner views. Not only that but she thinks that children should bunk off school to protest about “Climate Change”. Can someone tell them and her it always has changed and always will do?
I suppose only the young (preferably the ones with very little knowledge or understanding of real science or energy production) are rather easy to indoctrinate in the new runaway catastrophic warming religion. A massive new religion with it’s clever new version of a man made fiery hell on earth – unless that is we pay ever more taxes for politicians to waste and buy over priced electricity to subsidise other premature greencrap products.
As shown, there are 3 or 4 legitimate versions of “leave”, none of which command a majority in parliament. And MPs are not prepared to compromise. So it has to go back to a referendum.
Just because the population have more information, knowledge and opinion on leave/remain, there should be no fear for the ERG in a 2nd referendum. After all the majority supported it just 2years ago, why would they not again.
Yes/no vote. 3 or 4 preferences for leave vote.
So in all likelihood the British people face prospect of either remaining in the EU or accepting Mrs May’s deal which should frighten the rest of the peoples of Europe, as to show what ‘ever closer union’ actually means, along with the shame of us handing over at least a £39 billion tribute. Meanwhile the ERGs main card seems to be their support demands the removal of Mrs May, at some undetermined time. What sort of leverage is that, when the replacement is likely to be somebody of the calibre of Amber Rudd? Hopefully the voters will come to their senses, at the next general election, and administer a punishment beating to the Conservative party, otherwise this country is finished.
Reply I would not vote for the Agreement in return for some words on Mrs Mays future
Industrialisation…urbanisation…political ideas…rolling out of franchise.
In this country we all believed in the sanctity of “ democracy”. It was absolutely ingrained.
Unfortunately democracy has always been just a useful tool for our leaders as we have seen from the Fred Karno’s show they have treated us to over the Referendum.
The shock and horror of watching them behaving so shamefully has destroyed a great deal of trust.
But they will be held to account and made to honour the system that used to work so well for them ( when we voted along the “correct” lines).
We do not vote twice.