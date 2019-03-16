Visit to Cobbs at Englefield

On Friday I visited the new Cobbs at Englefield food shop and restaurant. I was most impressed by the modern facilities, the positive and friendly approach of the staff and the enthusiasm of Tom Newey who runs the overall business that has made this investment.

The shop offers a butchers, a delicatessen with a good selection of UK cheeses, a wine merchant, and a cafe and restaurant for coffee , tea or a meal. There is good quality produce, including a lot of locally and UK sourced product.

The business employs 25 local people, and adds a new shop to a growing network of Cobbs outlets. I wish all involved every success.