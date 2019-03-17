I see no reason for a delay in Brexit

The Prime Minister gave her word many times that we would leave the EU on 29 March. The Conservative Manifesto said we would either leave with a good deal or with no deal. The government has had 2 years eight months to negotiate a deal, and to put in place everything needed to leave with a series of mini deals without a Withdrawal Agreement. I do not see why we should now change this approach and ask for a delay.
The EU has said it will not re open negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement. Unless the UK can take the money back off the table and insist on leaving free to make its own trade deals and settle its own laws and borders as part of a new negotiation there is no point at all in a delay. Such a delay proposal would never be accepted in the EU.
Some people argue that the UK needs a longer time for Parliament to hammer out a consensus. There is no sign that Parliament will be able to do that. It could have done it at any time over the last couple of years but chose not too. The minor parties oppose Brexit outright and Labour has moved to a position of effective hostility to a proper Brexit. Labour has always seen Brexit more as an opportunity to damage the Conservatives and press for an election by playing up differences rather than looking for a national consensus, which is the normal attitude of an opposition in the UK. There is no reason this is about to change so the main opposition parties will suddenly want to work co-operatively to find the elusive compromise most people can accept.
The EU has always said we cannot negotiate a trade deal with them until we have left. That is why the best course of action for both sides from here is for the UK to leave on 29 March, but both sides to immediately enter serious talks about a free trade deal. This would allow both sides to carry on without imposing tariffs and new barriers to trade whilst we negotiated the details of the Free Trade Agreement. A long delay with us still in the EU would put off any negotiation of our future trading relationship, adding to business uncertainty and putting off investment.
The government and the private sector have prepared for a March 29 exit, and have spent money on stocks and other arrangements. There would be understandable anger by many if all that has been wasted.
The “long delay” idea needs whole hearted Labour support, EU consent, and is still in search of a sensible purpose for it. With 188 Conservative MPs voting against any delay Mrs May has no government majority for delay! Those who threaten us with a delay have to explain how and why.
17 Comments
Sir John,
This whole process, to those not on the ‘inside’ of Parliament, is a living hell of uncertainty and fear of the permanent loss of the sovereignty we love.
The title of your article today no doubt provides reassurance to the many contributors who do not doubt your insight. Regrettably, and very sadly, the opening sentence of your first paragraph referring to the word of the Prime Minister perhaps diminishes that reassurance.
I hope, so very much, that your optimism is proven accurate, come the day. Please continue your great efforts to achieve the absolutely essential delivery of the verdict of the people who want nothing to do with May’s putrid WA. WTO exit is a must. Please keep all ERG and DUP members focussed.
I too feel exactly the same way as you Pominoz.
I also believe someone must have some very good dirt on Mrs May to make her do what she is doing. How else can one explain the electoral suicide she is driving her party towards as well as the damage she and her band of traitors are doing to the Parliamentary process in the eyes of the people.
Fool me once, and all that 😉
On this I disagree. I would much prefer to have discussions with the USA and all the Commonwealth Nations first. Making the rEU27 wait would strengthen our hand as we will be signalling that we do not need them as much as they may thinks we do.
Ooops !
Good morning.
If our kind host allows.
🙂
https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/Summary_of_U.S.-UK_Negotiating_Objectives.pdf
I like your thoughts about putting the US and Commonwealth first!
Here in Australia they are dead keen to get things moving. A two year wait would be a disaster
I agree with every word. May has run out of road and time. If reports are correct, it seems influential voices in the EU think the same way and are looking at the implications of a different PM. The WA is a May/Robbins construct. It is a bad deal. The HoC is right to keep voting it down. Tory MPs would be committing political suicide to turn and support it now if they have opposed it previously. With luck the EU will put May out of her misery and reject any request for an extension of Article 50. And the Tory party needs a new leader fast – one who actually believes in Brexit.
Hear hear Oldtimer
Britain’s freedom and future is now in the hands of the nations of Europe, who will do as they are told by unelected functionaries in Brussels, themselves just the tool of the German Chancellor.
In all our long history has there ever been such a failure of statesmanship?
Oldtimer
I share your sentiments sir.
God willing the best scenario would be rejection of the trap WA by HoC, and the EU refusing an extension. That would run us to the 29th on default.
So transparent …why appease and please all when a known majority has stated most clearly what it wants? The vote to leave was amazingly clear. No need to please Remainers.
And how dare May start banging on about patriotism? How dare she? What patriotism has she ever shown?
I do hope no MPs fall for that one!!
Defeat the Deal!
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1101090/brexit-news-uk-transport-lorry-drivers-brexit-block-uk-motorways-brexit-delay-article-50
This as to happen if we don’t leave on March 29th as promised and I can see the March that is headed by Mr Brexit that started in Sunderland to grow in numbers by the time it hits the Westminster bubble not that the public will be kept informed about it because its a leavers March but had it been a remoaners March it would be getting top media wall to wall coverage
You know a Prime Minister is in trouble when they play the patriotism card as she has done in the DT this morning and repeats the ‘lie’ about legally binding, to me meaning guarantees that even the Attorney General could not bring himself to confirm.
In event, to me legal guarantees and the EU supported by the ECJ is an oxymoron.
If she had wanted to be patriotic she would not have put an EU cypher in charge of negotiations and continue to spin that it meets all her previous utterances and her party manifesto.
If it did why would senior, loyal and knowledgeable MPs like JR vote against it and , in some cases, resign from cabinet positions?
According to a news headline this morning Mrs May is saying that it is patriotic to vote for
her deal.Aside therefore with her difficulty over truth and lies she seems to have a problem
with the simple meaning of words.
“I am convinced that the time to define ourselves by how we voted in 2016 must now end.”
“We can only put those old labels aside if we stand together as democrats and patriots”
Source: Theresa May.
When she says ‘we’ voted in 2016, who does she refer to ? And now she has the bare faced cheek to talk of standing firm with patriotism and democracy !
No doubt about it, she’s resorted to taking the piss. What a disgusting hypocrite, jeez !
JR; may I strongly suggest the woman is discharged NOW, and matters be run out to the 29th to get default exit.
Virtually everyone adapts rapidly to changed circumstances.
We all take the shortest path to better every day.
We’ve had years to prepare.
Just Leave the minor details to sort themselves out.
Let’s Go: WTO.
Mrs May’s word is worthless: she has demeaned her rank, our Government, our country and her Party.